Local Scoreboard: Thursday, Nov. 19
agate

Local Scoreboard: Thursday, Nov. 19

State Scores

Arrowhead 36, Kenosha Bradford 34

Cadott 21, De Soto 14

Coleman 55, Markesan 12

Lourdes Academy 40, Randolph 0

Mondovi 58, Hilbert 36

Division 2 Section I

Second Round

Luxemburg-Casco 21, West De Pere 20

Rhinelander 27, Mosinee 26

Rice Lake def. New Richmond, forfeit

Shawano 46, Seymour 14

Division 2 Section II

Second Round

Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Kewaskum 14

Onalaska 50, Baraboo 26

Slinger 28, Pewaukee 20

Division 3 Section I

Second Round

Baldwin-Woodville def. Prescott, forfeit

Ellsworth 35, Northwestern 7

Freedom 21, Wrightstown 0

Little Chute 21, Winneconne 14

Division 3 Section II

Second Round

Lake Mills 21, Lakeside Lutheran 19

River Valley 50, Richland Center 7

University School of Milwaukee 30, Racine St. Catherine's 28

Xavier def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit

Division 4 Section I

Second Round

Amherst 48, Brillion 14

Cumberland 46, Stanley-Boyd 17

Elk Mound 34, St. Croix Falls 12

Stratford 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27

Division 4 Section II

Second Round

Kiel 55, Chilton 8

Lake Country Lutheran 59, Brookfield Academy 20

Nekoosa 40, Prairie du Chien 28

Division 5 Section I

Second Round

Bonduel 36, Manawa 26

Cadott def. Cameron, forfeit

Markesan def. Weyauwega-Fremont, forfeit

Spring Valley def. Grantsburg, forfeit

Division 5 Section II

Second Round

Aquinas 42, Lancaster 8

Cambridge 1, Mineral Point 0

Division 6 Section I

Second Round

Boyceville def. Turtle Lake, forfeit

Clear Lake def. Augusta, forfeit

Edgar 56, Iola-Scandinavia 8

Shiocton def. Crivitz, forfeit

Division 6 Section II

Second Round

Alma/Pepin 30, Loyal 0

Blair-Taylor 49, Assumption 0

Lourdes Academy def. Reedsville, forfeit

Randolph def. Cambria-Friesland, forfeit

Division 6 Section III&IV

Championship

Highland 19, Potosi/Cassville 13

Division I Section I

Second Round

Germantown 31, Cedarburg 6

Hamilton 35, Homestead 13

Hartford Union 21, Oconomowoc 6

Hudson 38, Marshfield 26

Division I Section II

Second Round

Marquette University 35, Oak Creek 24

Mukwonago 28, Brookfield Central 7

Muskego 31, Menomonee Falls 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elkhorn Area vs. Martin Luther, ccd.

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Hudson 4 1 6 2
Menomonie 3 1 5 1
River Falls 2 1 2 1
New Richmond 2 2 4 4
Chippewa Falls 2 3 3 3
Rice Lake 0 5 4 5

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 5 0 7 1
McDonell 4 1 5 3
Phillips 3 2 3 2
New Auburn 2 3 2 3
Alma Center Lincoln 1 4 2 5
Bruce 0 5 0 5

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Eau Claire Regis 5 0 5 0
Durand 5 1 5 3
Stanley-Boyd 5 2 6 2
Mondovi 4 3 6 3
Elk Mound 4 3 5 3
Fall Creek 1 5 1 7
Osseo-Fairchild 1 6 1 7
Neillsville/Granton 1 6 1 7

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Spring Valley 5 0 7 0
Boyceville 5 1 7 1
Turtle Lake 4 3 5 4
Clear Lake 4 3 6 3
Glenwood City 3 3 3 4
Cadott 2 4 4 4
Elmwood/Plum City 2 5 2 5
Colfax 0 6 0 7

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Cumberland 6 0 8 0
Northwestern 5 1 6 1
Spooner 4 3 4 4
Bloomer 3 3 3 4
Saint Croix Falls 3 4 4 4
Barron 2 3 2 3
Cameron 2 5 3 6
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 6 0 6

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Hurley 4 0 4 2
Grantsburg 4 1 5 2
Unity 4 2 4 3
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 4 3 4 4
Webster 3 3 3 4
Rib Lake/Prentice 1 2 1 4
Flambeau 1 4 1 5
Ladysmith 0 6 0 7
