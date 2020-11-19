Local Scoreboard: Thursday, Nov. 19

State Scores
Arrowhead 36, Kenosha Bradford 34
Cadott 21, De Soto 14
Coleman 55, Markesan 12
Lourdes Academy 40, Randolph 0
Mondovi 58, Hilbert 36
Division 2 Section I
Second Round
Luxemburg-Casco 21, West De Pere 20
Rhinelander 27, Mosinee 26
Rice Lake def. New Richmond, forfeit
Shawano 46, Seymour 14
Division 2 Section II
Second Round
Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Kewaskum 14
Onalaska 50, Baraboo 26
Slinger 28, Pewaukee 20
Division 3 Section I
Second Round
Baldwin-Woodville def. Prescott, forfeit
Ellsworth 35, Northwestern 7
Freedom 21, Wrightstown 0
Little Chute 21, Winneconne 14
Division 3 Section II
Second Round
Lake Mills 21, Lakeside Lutheran 19
River Valley 50, Richland Center 7
University School of Milwaukee 30, Racine St. Catherine's 28
Xavier def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit
Division 4 Section I
Second Round
Amherst 48, Brillion 14
Cumberland 46, Stanley-Boyd 17
Elk Mound 34, St. Croix Falls 12
Stratford 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27
Division 4 Section II
Second Round
Kiel 55, Chilton 8
Lake Country Lutheran 59, Brookfield Academy 20
Nekoosa 40, Prairie du Chien 28
Division 5 Section I
Second Round
Bonduel 36, Manawa 26
Cadott def. Cameron, forfeit
Markesan def. Weyauwega-Fremont, forfeit
Spring Valley def. Grantsburg, forfeit
Division 5 Section II
Second Round
Aquinas 42, Lancaster 8
Cambridge 1, Mineral Point 0
Division 6 Section I
Second Round
Boyceville def. Turtle Lake, forfeit
Clear Lake def. Augusta, forfeit
Edgar 56, Iola-Scandinavia 8
Shiocton def. Crivitz, forfeit
Division 6 Section II
Second Round
Alma/Pepin 30, Loyal 0
Blair-Taylor 49, Assumption 0
Lourdes Academy def. Reedsville, forfeit
Randolph def. Cambria-Friesland, forfeit
Division 6 Section III&IV
Championship
Highland 19, Potosi/Cassville 13
Division I Section I
Second Round
Germantown 31, Cedarburg 6
Hamilton 35, Homestead 13
Hartford Union 21, Oconomowoc 6
Hudson 38, Marshfield 26
Division I Section II
Second Round
Marquette University 35, Oak Creek 24
Mukwonago 28, Brookfield Central 7
Muskego 31, Menomonee Falls 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Elkhorn Area vs. Martin Luther, ccd.
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hudson
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Menomonie
|3
|1
|5
|1
|River Falls
|2
|1
|2
|1
|New Richmond
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Chippewa Falls
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Rice Lake
|0
|5
|4
|5
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|5
|0
|7
|1
|McDonell
|4
|1
|5
|3
|Phillips
|3
|2
|3
|2
|New Auburn
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Alma Center Lincoln
|1
|4
|2
|5
|Bruce
|0
|5
|0
|5
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Durand
|5
|1
|5
|3
|Stanley-Boyd
|5
|2
|6
|2
|Mondovi
|4
|3
|6
|3
|Elk Mound
|4
|3
|5
|3
|Fall Creek
|1
|5
|1
|7
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1
|6
|1
|7
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|6
|1
|7
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Spring Valley
|5
|0
|7
|0
|Boyceville
|5
|1
|7
|1
|Turtle Lake
|4
|3
|5
|4
|Clear Lake
|4
|3
|6
|3
|Glenwood City
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Cadott
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Elmwood/Plum City
|2
|5
|2
|5
|Colfax
|0
|6
|0
|7
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Cumberland
|6
|0
|8
|0
|Northwestern
|5
|1
|6
|1
|Spooner
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Bloomer
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Saint Croix Falls
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Barron
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Cameron
|2
|5
|3
|6
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|6
|0
|6
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hurley
|4
|0
|4
|2
|Grantsburg
|4
|1
|5
|2
|Unity
|4
|2
|4
|3
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Webster
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Rib Lake/Prentice
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Flambeau
|1
|4
|1
|5
|Ladysmith
|0
|6
|0
|7
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!