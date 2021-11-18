Local Scoreboard: Thursday, November 18

Scores
Abbotsford 70, Chequamegon 19
Almond-Bancroft 39, Marion 10
Altoona 72, Arcadia 52
Athens 57, Prentice 34
Auburndale 55, Marathon 50
Beaver Dam 72, Portage 19
Benton 56, Juda 40
Berlin 44, Lomira 35
Blair-Taylor 63, Black River Falls 25
Bloomer 46, Hayward 39
Brillion 52, Amherst 41
Cambridge 72, Palmyra-Eagle 29
Clear Lake 71, Spring Valley 30
Clintonville 53, Antigo 23
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, New Auburn 18
Elk Mound 50, Fall Creek 34
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 45, Living Word Lutheran 37
Fall River 45, Johnson Creek 36
Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Seymour 37
Franklin 71, Muskego 53
People are also reading…
Grantsburg 47, Glenwood City 34
Hillsboro 66, Ithaca 42
Hortonville 86, Green Bay Preble 11
Independence 63, Coulee Region Christian 20
Kickapoo 64, Cashton 39
Ladysmith 52, Prairie Farm 38
Lena 64, White Lake 11
Menomonee Falls 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 27
Milwaukee King 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 38
Monticello 63, Madison Country Day 17
New Glarus 48, Deerfield 36
New London 60, Waupaca 8
Newman Catholic 53, Edgar 18
Niagara 52, Florence 50, OT
Northwood 36, Drummond 33
Oakfield 63, Rio 47
Oregon 77, Cuba City 47
Osseo-Fairchild 63, Rice Lake 59
Pacelli 37, Weyauwega-Fremont 19
Port Washington 72, Sheboygan South 56
Pulaski 46, Oshkosh West 37
Rhinelander 30, Crandon 26
Ripon 45, North Fond du Lac 43
Riverdale 44, Seneca 28
Royall 73, Viroqua 16
Sevastopol 56, Oneida Nation 35
Shiocton 58, Manawa 35
Siren 69, Solon Springs 43
Somerset 68, River Falls 48
Sun Prairie 58, Marshfield 36
Two Rivers 35, Kohler 34
Verona Area 80, Brookfield Central 34
Waterloo 34, Markesan 33
Waunakee 58, Sauk Prairie 41
Westfield Area 75, Pardeeville 50
Whitehall 45, Gilmanton 32
Winter 64, Mercer 23
Box Scores
Bloomer 46, Hayward 39
|Hayward
|17
|22
|39
|Bloomer
|23
|23
|46
Hayward: Brooke Quast 7, Greta Schmitt 3, Ana Johnson 6, Allie Zawistowski 3, Anna Morgan 2, Erin Morgan 6, Maekayla Cadotte 12. (12 14-23 19 39).
Bloomer: Danielle Latz 11, Karissa Petska 9, Kaitlyn Jones 2, Cierra Seibel 3, Brooklyn Sarauer 2, Madison Faschingbauer 2, Abby Iverson 17. (17 11-17 21 46).
3-Pointers—Hayward (1): Schmitt 1. Bloomer (1): Petska 1.
Fouled Out—Hayward: Cadotte. Bloomer: none.
Eau Claire Immanuel 54, New Auburn 18
|New Auburn
|10
|8
|18
|Eau Claire Immanuel
|23
|23
|46
New Auburn: Aliya North 1, Autumn Palmer 4, Evelyn Cody 2, Katie Reimer 2, Morgan Berg 9. (7 3-24 10 18).
Eau Claire Immanuel: Cheyenne Wales 10, Julia Mayhew 6, Natalie Gurgel 6, Hannah Kazemba 5, Charlotte Carstensen 5, Sheridan Noeldner 16, Riley Naumann 5. (22 3-9 21 54).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Eau Claire Immanuel (7): Wales 3, Kazemba 1, Noeldner 3.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: Cody. Eau Claire Immanuel: none.
Elk Mound 50, Fall Creek 34
|Fall Creek
|14
|20
|34
|Elk Mound
|19
|31
|50
Fall Creek: Katie Kent 7, Gianna Vollrath 6, Tori Marten 12, Anika Steinke 7, Janey Grossinger 2. (13 6-9 13 34).
Elk Mound: Brooke Emery 5, Ellie Schiszik 5, Madisyn Mohr 6, Allie Roder 3, Tori Blaskowski 14, Olivia Schreiber 1, Stella Rhude 16. (18 8-10 11 50).
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (2): Kent 1, Steinke 1. Elk Mound (6): Emery 1, Schiszik 1, Mohr 2, Roder 1, Blaskowski 1.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Elk Mound: none.