Boys Basketball

Scores

Ashwaubenon 52, Green Bay East 49

Big Foot 59, Brodhead 56

Darlington 52, Barneveld 42

Fennimore 79, River Ridge 42

Green Bay West 64, Bonduel 52

Janesville Craig 65, Beloit Memorial 42

Madison Country Day 62, Albany 55

McDonell Central 64, Stanley-Boyd 54

Mondovi 78, Pepin/Alma 35

Oak Creek 64, New Berlin Eisenhower 60

Omro 59, Shiocton 38

Royall 73, Riverdale 35

Southwestern 68, Cassville 40

St. Marys Springs 75, Pardeeville 29

Verona Area 71, Janesville Parker 48

Whitehall 86, Necedah 54

Wild Rose 48, Adams-Friendship 27

Box Scores

McDonell 64, Stanley-Boyd 54

Stanley-Boyd252954
McDonell224264

Stanley-Boyd: Noah Gillingham 19, LJ Schmelzer 12, Clayton Carlson 10, Willy Reynolds 4, Tristan Harris 4, Bo Chwala 3, Jordan McKnight 2. (25 2-3 18 54).

McDonell: Charlie Bleskachek 21, Cory Hoglund 18, JD Bohaty 12, Eion Kressin 6, Jaebin Bourget 5, Caleb Thornton 2. (24 10-19 13 64).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (2): Chwala 1, Reynolds 1. McDonell (6): Bohaty 3, Hoglund 2, Bleskachek 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Carlson. McDonell: Kressin.

Independence 47, New Auburn 42

Independence262147
New Auburn172542

Independence: Sam Killian 18, Creed Brenner 8, Chris Killian 6, Ethan Bartch 5, John Halama 4, Carter Koval 4, Justin Samson 2. (18 7-9 12 47).

New Auburn: Michael Pederson 14, Ethan Harder 11, Ethan Patz 7, Nick Walker 6, Tristan Harder 4. (15 9-16 11 42).

3-Pointers—Independence (4): Brenner 2, C. Killian 1, Bartch 1. New Auburn (3): Pederson 2, Patz 1.

Fouled Out—Independence: none. New Auburn: none.

Augusta 47, Cornell 29

Augusta252247
Cornell141529

Augusta: Ryan Grunewald 10, Tanner Alix 10, Andrew Perkovich 9, Aaron Dorf 8, Jacob Engstrom 6, Grant Goodell 4. (16 10-19 13 47).

Cornell: Ryan Larson 13, Riley Gingras 8, Luke Thompson 3, Austin Bowe 2, Caleb Balow 2, Chayse Turchen 1. (11 6-16 16 29).

3-Pointers—Augusta (5): Grunewald 3, Perkovich 2. Cornell (1): Gingras.

Fouled Out—Augusta: none. Cornell: none

Lake Holcombe 60, Rib Lake 89

Lake Holcombe273360
Rib Lake523789

Lake Holcombe: Kaden Crank 23, Kaden Kinney 18, Brock Flater 7, Josh Jones 6, Tristan Jones 6. (27 4-6  22 60).

Rib Lake: Steven Petkau 18, Levi Ewan 15, Alex Patrick 13, Nick Gerstberger 11, Zane Schreiner 7, Devyn Vlach 8, Tyler Balgord 8, Jaylen Leonhard 6, Brock Theide 3. (21 9 20-32 10).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (2): Flater 1, Crank 1. Rib Lake (9): Ewan 2, Vlach 2 Balgord 2, Petkau 2, Patrick 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Rib Lake: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Aquinas 80, West Salem 29

Assumption 52, Abbotsford 24

Berlin 53, Waupaca 25

Durand 73, Elmwood/Plum City 29

Frederic 54, Solon Springs 42

Grantsburg 44, Spooner 37

Howards Grove 54, St. Mary Catholic 39

La Farge 48, Seneca 39

Laona-Wabeno 43, Three Lakes 29

Manitowoc Lutheran 60, Sheboygan Christian 22

Monroe 52, Fort Atkinson 18

Mukwonago 63, Waukesha South 38

North Fond du Lac 34, Winneconne 30

Random Lake 81, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51

Reedsburg Area 62, Sauk Prairie 45

Salam School 57, Eastbrook Academy 42

Southern Door 46, Oconto 38

St. Croix Falls 64, Saint Croix Central 28

Wauzeka-Steuben 71, Weston 29

Box Scores

Bloomer 74, Cumberland 19

Bloomer502474
Cumberland11819

Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 12, Abby Zeman 12, Isabella Jenneman 10, Chloee Swartz 9, Elle Kramschuster 8, Sierra Raine 7, Vanessa Jenneman 6, Emma Seibel 5, Larissa Fossum 3, Leah Score 2. (32 4-7 18 74).

Cumberland: Maisen Gores 7, Autumn Donatell 6, Isabella West 4, Anna Ranallo 2. (6 6-16 12 19).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (6): Buchholtz 2, Kramschuster 2, Seibel 1, Swartz 1. Cumberland (1): Donatell.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Cumberland: none.

Independence 55, New Auburn 26

Independence203555
New Auburn161026

Independence: Ziy Conner 15, Lynnsey Tuschner 13, Brianna Troug 12, Rylie Guza 4, Daniella Warner 3, Nocole Filla 3, Emerson Pronschinkse 1. (22 10-19 14 55).

New Auburn: Nadia Rada 11, Zoey Rada 10, Emma Bischel 4, Emily Elmhorst 1. (9 6-14 15 26).

3-Pointers—Independence (1): Warner 1. New Auburn (2): Z. Rada 2.

Fouled Out—Independence: none. New Auburn: none.

Augusta 65, Cornell 29

Augusta452065
Cornell141529

Augusta: Ashlyn Korger 16, Camryn Grunewald 15, Chloe Jacobs 15,  Hannah King 8, Bri Krueger 6, Megan Kunz 3, Sarah Schaffer 2. (20 14-21 17 65).

Cornell: Erin Crowell 10, Bryanna Bonander 6, Izzy Clark 4, Alyssa Helland 4, Michaiah Galster 2, Chianna Graves 2, Kaylie Walters 1. (10 8-15 16 29).

3-Pointers—Augusta (7): Grunewald 3, Jacobs 2, Krueger 1, Kunz 1. Cornell (1): Crowell.

Fouled Out—Augusta: none. Cornell: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Antigo 3, Mosinee 0

Baldwin-Woodville 17, WSFLG Blizzard 2

Baraboo/Portage 3, Milton 1

Chippewa Falls 4, Hudson 3

Eau Claire Memorial 6, Menomonie 2

Fond du Lac Springs 8, Appleton United 1

McFarland 1, DeForest 0

Onalaska/La Crosse 13, La Crescent, Minn. 0

Sauk Prairie 3, Monroe 0

Sun Prairie 7, Middleton 5

Tomah 4, West Salem/Bangor 1

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 4, Hudson 3

Hudson0200
Chi-Hi3014

First Period—CF: Isaac Frenette (Isaac Lindstrom, AJ Schemenauer), 7:58.

CF: Lindstrom (Frenette), 10:24.

CF: Jack Schimmel (Frenette, Lindstrom), 15:36.

Second Period—HUD: Bennett Schrank (Payton Hanson), 11:53, PP.

HUD: Harvey Dove (Cole Danielson, Schrank), 15:55.

Third Period—CF: Frenette (Drew Post, Tyler Bohland), 16:04.

HUD: Dove, 16:20.

Saves—Hudson: Alex Cohen 4-5-0-9. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 9-13-10-32. Shots on Goal—Hudson: 9-15-11-35. Chi-Hi: 4-7-2-13. Penalties—Hudson: 9-26:00. Chi-Hi: 8-16:00.

Girls Hockey

Scores

Cap City Cougars 4, Metro Lynx 0

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 5, Onalaska 1

Hayward/Spooner 4, North Shore Storm, Minn. 4, OT (tie)

Western Wisconsin 6, Hudson 1

