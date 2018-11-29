Boys Basketball
Scores
Ashwaubenon 52, Green Bay East 49
Big Foot 59, Brodhead 56
Darlington 52, Barneveld 42
Fennimore 79, River Ridge 42
Green Bay West 64, Bonduel 52
Janesville Craig 65, Beloit Memorial 42
Madison Country Day 62, Albany 55
McDonell Central 64, Stanley-Boyd 54
Mondovi 78, Pepin/Alma 35
Oak Creek 64, New Berlin Eisenhower 60
Omro 59, Shiocton 38
Royall 73, Riverdale 35
Southwestern 68, Cassville 40
St. Marys Springs 75, Pardeeville 29
Verona Area 71, Janesville Parker 48
Whitehall 86, Necedah 54
Wild Rose 48, Adams-Friendship 27
Box Scores
McDonell 64, Stanley-Boyd 54
|Stanley-Boyd
|25
|29
|54
|McDonell
|22
|42
|64
Stanley-Boyd: Noah Gillingham 19, LJ Schmelzer 12, Clayton Carlson 10, Willy Reynolds 4, Tristan Harris 4, Bo Chwala 3, Jordan McKnight 2. (25 2-3 18 54).
McDonell: Charlie Bleskachek 21, Cory Hoglund 18, JD Bohaty 12, Eion Kressin 6, Jaebin Bourget 5, Caleb Thornton 2. (24 10-19 13 64).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (2): Chwala 1, Reynolds 1. McDonell (6): Bohaty 3, Hoglund 2, Bleskachek 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Carlson. McDonell: Kressin.
Independence 47, New Auburn 42
|Independence
|26
|21
|47
|New Auburn
|17
|25
|42
Independence: Sam Killian 18, Creed Brenner 8, Chris Killian 6, Ethan Bartch 5, John Halama 4, Carter Koval 4, Justin Samson 2. (18 7-9 12 47).
New Auburn: Michael Pederson 14, Ethan Harder 11, Ethan Patz 7, Nick Walker 6, Tristan Harder 4. (15 9-16 11 42).
3-Pointers—Independence (4): Brenner 2, C. Killian 1, Bartch 1. New Auburn (3): Pederson 2, Patz 1.
Fouled Out—Independence: none. New Auburn: none.
Augusta 47, Cornell 29
|Augusta
|25
|22
|47
|Cornell
|14
|15
|29
Augusta: Ryan Grunewald 10, Tanner Alix 10, Andrew Perkovich 9, Aaron Dorf 8, Jacob Engstrom 6, Grant Goodell 4. (16 10-19 13 47).
Cornell: Ryan Larson 13, Riley Gingras 8, Luke Thompson 3, Austin Bowe 2, Caleb Balow 2, Chayse Turchen 1. (11 6-16 16 29).
3-Pointers—Augusta (5): Grunewald 3, Perkovich 2. Cornell (1): Gingras.
Fouled Out—Augusta: none. Cornell: none
Lake Holcombe 60, Rib Lake 89
|Lake Holcombe
|27
|33
|60
|Rib Lake
|52
|37
|89
Lake Holcombe: Kaden Crank 23, Kaden Kinney 18, Brock Flater 7, Josh Jones 6, Tristan Jones 6. (27 4-6 22 60).
Rib Lake: Steven Petkau 18, Levi Ewan 15, Alex Patrick 13, Nick Gerstberger 11, Zane Schreiner 7, Devyn Vlach 8, Tyler Balgord 8, Jaylen Leonhard 6, Brock Theide 3. (21 9 20-32 10).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (2): Flater 1, Crank 1. Rib Lake (9): Ewan 2, Vlach 2 Balgord 2, Petkau 2, Patrick 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Rib Lake: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Aquinas 80, West Salem 29
Assumption 52, Abbotsford 24
Berlin 53, Waupaca 25
Durand 73, Elmwood/Plum City 29
Frederic 54, Solon Springs 42
Grantsburg 44, Spooner 37
Howards Grove 54, St. Mary Catholic 39
La Farge 48, Seneca 39
Laona-Wabeno 43, Three Lakes 29
Manitowoc Lutheran 60, Sheboygan Christian 22
Monroe 52, Fort Atkinson 18
Mukwonago 63, Waukesha South 38
North Fond du Lac 34, Winneconne 30
Random Lake 81, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51
Reedsburg Area 62, Sauk Prairie 45
Salam School 57, Eastbrook Academy 42
Southern Door 46, Oconto 38
St. Croix Falls 64, Saint Croix Central 28
Wauzeka-Steuben 71, Weston 29
Box Scores
Bloomer 74, Cumberland 19
|Bloomer
|50
|24
|74
|Cumberland
|11
|8
|19
Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 12, Abby Zeman 12, Isabella Jenneman 10, Chloee Swartz 9, Elle Kramschuster 8, Sierra Raine 7, Vanessa Jenneman 6, Emma Seibel 5, Larissa Fossum 3, Leah Score 2. (32 4-7 18 74).
Cumberland: Maisen Gores 7, Autumn Donatell 6, Isabella West 4, Anna Ranallo 2. (6 6-16 12 19).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (6): Buchholtz 2, Kramschuster 2, Seibel 1, Swartz 1. Cumberland (1): Donatell.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Cumberland: none.
Independence 55, New Auburn 26
|Independence
|20
|35
|55
|New Auburn
|16
|10
|26
Independence: Ziy Conner 15, Lynnsey Tuschner 13, Brianna Troug 12, Rylie Guza 4, Daniella Warner 3, Nocole Filla 3, Emerson Pronschinkse 1. (22 10-19 14 55).
New Auburn: Nadia Rada 11, Zoey Rada 10, Emma Bischel 4, Emily Elmhorst 1. (9 6-14 15 26).
3-Pointers—Independence (1): Warner 1. New Auburn (2): Z. Rada 2.
Fouled Out—Independence: none. New Auburn: none.
Augusta 65, Cornell 29
|Augusta
|45
|20
|65
|Cornell
|14
|15
|29
Augusta: Ashlyn Korger 16, Camryn Grunewald 15, Chloe Jacobs 15, Hannah King 8, Bri Krueger 6, Megan Kunz 3, Sarah Schaffer 2. (20 14-21 17 65).
Cornell: Erin Crowell 10, Bryanna Bonander 6, Izzy Clark 4, Alyssa Helland 4, Michaiah Galster 2, Chianna Graves 2, Kaylie Walters 1. (10 8-15 16 29).
3-Pointers—Augusta (7): Grunewald 3, Jacobs 2, Krueger 1, Kunz 1. Cornell (1): Crowell.
Fouled Out—Augusta: none. Cornell: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Antigo 3, Mosinee 0
Baldwin-Woodville 17, WSFLG Blizzard 2
Baraboo/Portage 3, Milton 1
Chippewa Falls 4, Hudson 3
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Menomonie 2
Fond du Lac Springs 8, Appleton United 1
McFarland 1, DeForest 0
Onalaska/La Crosse 13, La Crescent, Minn. 0
Sauk Prairie 3, Monroe 0
Sun Prairie 7, Middleton 5
Tomah 4, West Salem/Bangor 1
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 4, Hudson 3
|Hudson
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Chi-Hi
|3
|0
|1
|4
First Period—CF: Isaac Frenette (Isaac Lindstrom, AJ Schemenauer), 7:58.
CF: Lindstrom (Frenette), 10:24.
CF: Jack Schimmel (Frenette, Lindstrom), 15:36.
Second Period—HUD: Bennett Schrank (Payton Hanson), 11:53, PP.
HUD: Harvey Dove (Cole Danielson, Schrank), 15:55.
Third Period—CF: Frenette (Drew Post, Tyler Bohland), 16:04.
HUD: Dove, 16:20.
Saves—Hudson: Alex Cohen 4-5-0-9. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 9-13-10-32. Shots on Goal—Hudson: 9-15-11-35. Chi-Hi: 4-7-2-13. Penalties—Hudson: 9-26:00. Chi-Hi: 8-16:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Cap City Cougars 4, Metro Lynx 0
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 5, Onalaska 1
Hayward/Spooner 4, North Shore Storm, Minn. 4, OT (tie)
Western Wisconsin 6, Hudson 1
