 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate top story

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, April 26

Baseball

Eau Claire North 7, Chi-Hi 5

Eau Claire North     100     001     5    7     5     5
Chi-Hi     002     030     0 5     5     2

WP—Drew Wathke (1.1 IP, 1 K, 0 BB). LP—Brady Johnson (0.2 IP, 2 K, 3 BB). S—Jalen Pascal (1 IP, 3 K, 0 BB)

Leading Hitters—Eau Claire North: Cole Bakkum 2-4 (2B, RBI), Jonah Hanson 1-3 (RBI). Chi-Hi: Owen Krista 2-3 (R), Grady Fredrick 1-3 (R, HR, 3 RBI).

McDonell 12, Colfax 2 (5 inn.)

McDonell017     40    12     8     0
Colfax     000     11     2       5     5

WP—Aidan Misfeldt (5 IP, 2 K, 3 BB). LP—Sikora (1 IP, 1 K, 2 BB)

People are also reading…

Leading Hitters—McDonell: Keagan Galvez 1-3 (R, 2 RBI, 2B), David Andersen 1-1 (2R, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Aidan Misfeldt 1-2 (2B, RBI).

Bloomer 4, Thorp 0

Thorp000     000     0     0     2     2
Bloomer     031     000     0 4     4     0

WP—Jack Strand (5 IP, 10 K, 4 BB). LP—Gavin Boie (5 IP, 5 K, 7 BB)

Leading Hitters—Thorp: Ashton Kroeplin 1-2 (SB). Bloomer: Jay Ryder 1-3 (RBI, 2 SB), Jack Strand 1-3 (2B, RBI), Gabe Prince 1-3 (R, RBI, SB).

Stanley-Boyd 8, Cadott 7

Stanley-Boyd    005     021     0    8     11     0
Cadott     200     500     0 7      7      1

WP—Hayden Gustafson (3.1 IP, 6 K, 1 BB). LP—Conner Roth (2 IP, 9 K, 4 BB)

Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 3-5 (2 R, 2 2B, RBI), Brett Kroeplin 1-4 (R, 2B), Parker Krizan 1-4 (2 RBI), Tyler Reynolds 3-4 (R, 2 RBI). Cadott: Conner Roth 1-3 (R, 2 RBI), Tristan Drier 1-3 (2B, 3 RBI), Ethan West 1-2 (R, 2B, RBI).

Softball

Chi-Hi 15, Eau Claire Memorial 0 (4 inn.)

Eau Claire Memorial    000     00     0      2
Chi-Hi     262    5      15   18     0

WP—Hannah Aldrich (2 IP, 3 K, 0 BB). LP—M. Benike (2 IP, 1 K, 1 BB)

Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Makenna Johnston 2-3 (3 R, BB), Paige Steinmetz 3-4 (3 R, 2B, 4 RBI), Camryn Fjelstad 2-3 (R, 2 RBI, 2 2B), Hannah Aldrich 1-2 (2B, RBI), Olivia Sanborn 2-2 (2 R), Rachel Jacobson 1-1 (2 R, 2B, 2 RBI).

Fall Creek 15, McDonell 5 (6 inn.)

McDonell011     120     5        6     3
Fall Creek     143     106   15     13     2

WP—Jenna Fitch (4 IP, 3 K, 3 BB). LP—Kait Ortmann (5.2 IP, 5 K, 5 BB)

Leading Hitters—McDonell: Emma Stelter 1-2 (R, 2B), Kait Ortmann 1-3 (R, HR, RBI), Aubrey Dorn 1-2 (2 R, HR, RBI). Fall Creek: Catrina Cline 3-4 (2 R, 3 RBI), Hannah Herrem 2-4 (R), Kennedy Tumm 2-4 (2 R, 3 RBI), Lexi Gustafson 3-4 (2 R, RBI).

Fall Creek 5, McDonell 3

Fall Creek000     040     1    5     8     2
McDonell     101     010     0 3     7     2

WP—Sam Olson (7 IP, 4 K, 4 BB). LP—Katie Ruf (7 IP, 6 K, 5 BB)

Leading Hitters—Fall Creek: Kennedy Tumm 3-4 (3B, 3 RBI), Sophie Johnson 1-4 (2B). McDonell: Morgan Wirtz 2-3 (2B, RBI), Kait Ortmann 2-4 (RBI), Josie Witkowski 1-2 (3 R, 2B).

Bloomer 6, Thorp 1

Thorp000     100     0     1     1     3
Bloomer     001     500     0 6     8     0

WP—Calley Olson (7 IP, 15 K, 2 BB). LP—Trysta Leech (6 IP, 3 K, 0 BB)

Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 2-4 (R, SB), Laikyn Maidment 2-3 (R).

Bloomer 13, Thorp 1

Bloomer062     32         13     7     2
Thorp     100     001      2     5

WP—Calley Olson (5 IP, 9 K, 1 BB). LP—Alexa Hanson (5 IP, 4 K, 6 BB)

Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 1-4 (R, 3 RBI, 3B), Karley Rada 1-2 (2 R, 3B, RBI), Calley Olson 3-4 (R, 2B, 3B, RBI), Delaney Zwiefelhofer 1-3 (R, 2 RBI), Kelsey Kettner 1-2 (2 R, 3B, 2 RBI). Thorp: Alexa Hanson 1-2 (RBI).

Cadott 11, Stanley-Boyd 8

Stanley-Boyd    012     030     2    8     8     1
Cadott     510     131     X11   12     2

WP—Makenna Barone (7 IP, 10 K, 3 BB). LP—Abby Reynolds (1 IP, 1 K, 2 BB)

Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Emme Felmlee 2-3 (2 R), Sierra Close 1-4 (2B, 4 RBI, 2 SB), Taniele Ducommun 1-4 (2B). Cadott: Lauryn Goettl 1-3 (3 R, RBI, SB), Makenna Barone 2-4 (2B, RBI), Elly Eiler 2-3 (2 R, 2 RBI, SB), Laken Ryan 2-4 (R, RBI), Rilei Weeks 3-4 (R, 3 RBI).

Cadott 14, Stanley-Boyd 5 (suspended)

Cadott714     11         14     8     0
Stanley-Boyd     000     5X    5       2     3

Leading Hitters—Cadott: Olivia Goodman 3-4 (2 R, RBI, 4 SB), Lauryn Goettl 1-2 (3 R, RBI, 3B, 3 SB), Morgan Moldrem 1-2 (2 R, RBI), Rilei Weeks 1-3 (R, HR, 3 RBI). Stanley-Boyd: Emily Brenner 1-2 (R, 2B, RBI), Emme Felmlee 1-3 (R, RBI).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Scoreboard: Thursday, April 21

Local Scoreboard: Thursday, April 21

Local baseball and softball box scores from Thursday's action. Chi-Hi, Bloomer and Thorp baseball and Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer and Thorp softball were among the winners.

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, April 19

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, April 19

Local box scores from Tuesday's prep baseball and softball games. Chi-Hi, Bloomer and Thorp baseball and Chi-Hi, Cadott and Bloomer softball were among the winners.

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic cleared to defend Wimbledon title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News