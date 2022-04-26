Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, April 26

Baseball
Eau Claire North 7, Chi-Hi 5
|Eau Claire North
|100 001 5
|7 5 5
|Chi-Hi
|002 030 0
|5 5 2
WP—Drew Wathke (1.1 IP, 1 K, 0 BB). LP—Brady Johnson (0.2 IP, 2 K, 3 BB). S—Jalen Pascal (1 IP, 3 K, 0 BB)
Leading Hitters—Eau Claire North: Cole Bakkum 2-4 (2B, RBI), Jonah Hanson 1-3 (RBI). Chi-Hi: Owen Krista 2-3 (R), Grady Fredrick 1-3 (R, HR, 3 RBI).
McDonell 12, Colfax 2 (5 inn.)
|McDonell
|017 40
|12 8 0
|Colfax
|000 11
|2 5 5
WP—Aidan Misfeldt (5 IP, 2 K, 3 BB). LP—Sikora (1 IP, 1 K, 2 BB)
Leading Hitters—McDonell: Keagan Galvez 1-3 (R, 2 RBI, 2B), David Andersen 1-1 (2R, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Aidan Misfeldt 1-2 (2B, RBI).
Bloomer 4, Thorp 0
|Thorp
|000 000 0
|0 2 2
|Bloomer
|031 000 0
|4 4 0
WP—Jack Strand (5 IP, 10 K, 4 BB). LP—Gavin Boie (5 IP, 5 K, 7 BB)
Leading Hitters—Thorp: Ashton Kroeplin 1-2 (SB). Bloomer: Jay Ryder 1-3 (RBI, 2 SB), Jack Strand 1-3 (2B, RBI), Gabe Prince 1-3 (R, RBI, SB).
Stanley-Boyd 8, Cadott 7
|Stanley-Boyd
|005 021 0
|8 11 0
|Cadott
|200 500 0
|7 7 1
WP—Hayden Gustafson (3.1 IP, 6 K, 1 BB). LP—Conner Roth (2 IP, 9 K, 4 BB)
Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Logan Burzynski 3-5 (2 R, 2 2B, RBI), Brett Kroeplin 1-4 (R, 2B), Parker Krizan 1-4 (2 RBI), Tyler Reynolds 3-4 (R, 2 RBI). Cadott: Conner Roth 1-3 (R, 2 RBI), Tristan Drier 1-3 (2B, 3 RBI), Ethan West 1-2 (R, 2B, RBI).
Softball
Chi-Hi 15, Eau Claire Memorial 0 (4 inn.)
|Eau Claire Memorial
|000 0
|0 0 2
|Chi-Hi
|262 5
|15 18 0
WP—Hannah Aldrich (2 IP, 3 K, 0 BB). LP—M. Benike (2 IP, 1 K, 1 BB)
Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Makenna Johnston 2-3 (3 R, BB), Paige Steinmetz 3-4 (3 R, 2B, 4 RBI), Camryn Fjelstad 2-3 (R, 2 RBI, 2 2B), Hannah Aldrich 1-2 (2B, RBI), Olivia Sanborn 2-2 (2 R), Rachel Jacobson 1-1 (2 R, 2B, 2 RBI).
Fall Creek 15, McDonell 5 (6 inn.)
|McDonell
|011 120
|5 6 3
|Fall Creek
|143 106
|15 13 2
WP—Jenna Fitch (4 IP, 3 K, 3 BB). LP—Kait Ortmann (5.2 IP, 5 K, 5 BB)
Leading Hitters—McDonell: Emma Stelter 1-2 (R, 2B), Kait Ortmann 1-3 (R, HR, RBI), Aubrey Dorn 1-2 (2 R, HR, RBI). Fall Creek: Catrina Cline 3-4 (2 R, 3 RBI), Hannah Herrem 2-4 (R), Kennedy Tumm 2-4 (2 R, 3 RBI), Lexi Gustafson 3-4 (2 R, RBI).
Fall Creek 5, McDonell 3
|Fall Creek
|000 040 1
|5 8 2
|McDonell
|101 010 0
|3 7 2
WP—Sam Olson (7 IP, 4 K, 4 BB). LP—Katie Ruf (7 IP, 6 K, 5 BB)
Leading Hitters—Fall Creek: Kennedy Tumm 3-4 (3B, 3 RBI), Sophie Johnson 1-4 (2B). McDonell: Morgan Wirtz 2-3 (2B, RBI), Kait Ortmann 2-4 (RBI), Josie Witkowski 1-2 (3 R, 2B).
Bloomer 6, Thorp 1
|Thorp
|000 100 0
|1 1 3
|Bloomer
|001 500 0
|6 8 0
WP—Calley Olson (7 IP, 15 K, 2 BB). LP—Trysta Leech (6 IP, 3 K, 0 BB)
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 2-4 (R, SB), Laikyn Maidment 2-3 (R).
Bloomer 13, Thorp 1
|Bloomer
|062 32
|13 7 2
|Thorp
|100 00
|1 2 5
WP—Calley Olson (5 IP, 9 K, 1 BB). LP—Alexa Hanson (5 IP, 4 K, 6 BB)
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 1-4 (R, 3 RBI, 3B), Karley Rada 1-2 (2 R, 3B, RBI), Calley Olson 3-4 (R, 2B, 3B, RBI), Delaney Zwiefelhofer 1-3 (R, 2 RBI), Kelsey Kettner 1-2 (2 R, 3B, 2 RBI). Thorp: Alexa Hanson 1-2 (RBI).
Cadott 11, Stanley-Boyd 8
|Stanley-Boyd
|012 030 2
|8 8 1
|Cadott
|510 131 X
|11 12 2
WP—Makenna Barone (7 IP, 10 K, 3 BB). LP—Abby Reynolds (1 IP, 1 K, 2 BB)
Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Emme Felmlee 2-3 (2 R), Sierra Close 1-4 (2B, 4 RBI, 2 SB), Taniele Ducommun 1-4 (2B). Cadott: Lauryn Goettl 1-3 (3 R, RBI, SB), Makenna Barone 2-4 (2B, RBI), Elly Eiler 2-3 (2 R, 2 RBI, SB), Laken Ryan 2-4 (R, RBI), Rilei Weeks 3-4 (R, 3 RBI).
Cadott 14, Stanley-Boyd 5 (suspended)
|Cadott
|714 11
|14 8 0
|Stanley-Boyd
|000 5X
|5 2 3
Leading Hitters—Cadott: Olivia Goodman 3-4 (2 R, RBI, 4 SB), Lauryn Goettl 1-2 (3 R, RBI, 3B, 3 SB), Morgan Moldrem 1-2 (2 R, RBI), Rilei Weeks 1-3 (R, HR, 3 RBI). Stanley-Boyd: Emily Brenner 1-2 (R, 2B, RBI), Emme Felmlee 1-3 (R, RBI).