Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, Dec. 8

Scores
Boys Basketball
Albany 56, Juda 52
Almond-Bancroft 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 53
Altoona 73, Prescott 58
Appleton North 66, Oshkosh North 65
Athens 52, Phillips 49
Beaver Dam 80, Janesville Craig 64
Brillion 50, Valders 49
Brookfield East 84, Brookfield Central 79
Bruce 73, Birchwood 50
Burlington 79, Wilmot Union 66
Cameron 69, Grantsburg 58
Cashton 79, Hillsboro 45
Cassville 60, Benton 49
Cedar Grove-Belgium 68, Random Lake 46
Central Wisconsin Christian 74, Valley Christian 43
Clear Lake 61, Cadott 32
Cochrane-Fountain City 62, Augusta 46
Coleman 60, Niagara 12
D.C. Everest 55, Marshfield 52, OT
Darlington 68, Southwestern 48
De Pere 64, Seymour 63
Durand 59, Mondovi 55
Edgewood 70, Portage 51
Elk Mound 62, Spring Valley 54
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 62, Hilbert 45
Fennimore 58, Boscobel 44
Fox Valley Lutheran 65, Wrightstown 63
Gilmanton 69, New Auburn 36
Grafton 69, Homestead 64
Gresham Community 48, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 43
Hamilton 71, Germantown 43
Hortonville 70, Fond du Lac 60
Howards Grove 70, Manitowoc Lutheran 61
Iola-Scandinavia 58, Menominee Indian 39
Janesville Parker 77, Palmyra-Eagle 64
Kaukauna 86, Appleton East 70
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60, Martin Luther 50
Kewaunee 58, Algoma 38
Kiel 51, Chilton 41
Kimberly 70, Oshkosh West 54
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 60, Brookfield Academy 56
Laconia 60, Berlin 50
Lake Country Lutheran 81, Heritage Christian 43
Lake Mills 82, Cambridge 54
Lancaster 59, Argyle 36
Living Word Lutheran 68, Saint Francis 60
Lourdes Academy 82, Dodgeland 53
Luxemburg-Casco 69, Denmark 62
Marathon 66, Rhinelander 52
Markesan 68, Montello 41
Marquette University 82, West Allis Nathan Hale 68
Mauston 75, Wautoma 67
Medford Area 66, Auburndale 41
Melrose-Mindoro 75, Whitehall 46
Mercer 53, Butternut 37
Mineral Point 86, Riverdale 30
Monticello 72, Black Hawk 47
Neenah 85, Appleton West 41
New Berlin West 68, Greenfield 59
Nicolet 83, Port Washington 53
Owen-Withee 65, Abbotsford 45
Pewaukee 87, New Berlin Eisenhower 61
Racine St. Catherine's 78, Racine Lutheran 41
Rice Lake 74, Spooner 30
Rio 54, Princeton/Green Lake 44
Roncalli 64, New Holstein 41
Rosholt 60, Pacelli 54
Royall 56, Wonewoc-Center 44
Saint Croix Central 90, Ellsworth 45
Saint Thomas Aquinas 50, Gillett 42
Sauk Prairie 42, Reedsburg Area 35
Shiocton 82, Amherst 50
Somerset 76, Colfax 44
Southern Door 43, Oconto 41
St. Mary Catholic 113, Ozaukee 80
Stevens Point 75, Merrill 55
The Prairie School 69, Catholic Central 17
Tomah 77, Baraboo 41
Tomahawk 49, Rib Lake 42
Viroqua 70, De Soto 32
Waterford 52, Union Grove 35
Wausau West 50, Wausau East 43
Wauwatosa East 73, Menomonee Falls 70
Wauwatosa West 70, Mukwonago 64
Webster 50, Unity 40
West Bend East 46, Slinger 43
West Bend West 81, Hartford Union 67
Whitefish Bay 76, Cedarburg 56
Williams Bay 92, Parkview 88
Winter 65, Cornell 47
Wisconsin Lutheran 70, West Allis Central 65
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 73, Bonduel 60
Wonewoc-Center 51, Royall 24
Xavier 66, New London 60
Girls Basketball
Albany 71, Palmyra-Eagle 48
Altoona 49, Tomah 40
Appleton East 64, Kaukauna 30
Auburndale 71, Edgar 39
Beaver Dam 60, Oak Creek 31
Belmont 36, River Valley 33
Berlin 60, Campbellsport 25
Brodhead 63, Big Foot 23
Brookfield Central 58, Brookfield East 56
Cashton 79, Viroqua 39
Catholic Memorial 59, Wauwatosa West 44
Cedarburg 50, Whitefish Bay 43
Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Wautoma 37
Clear Lake 58, Clayton 32
Clintonville 53, Denmark 42
D.C. Everest 48, Marshfield 43
Dominican 56, Saint Thomas More 28
Drummond 48, Butternut 34
Eau Claire North 70, Menomonie 66, OT
Edgerton 64, Cambridge 50
Fall River 56, Cambria-Friesland 53
Germantown 92, Hamilton 45
Gilmanton 56, New Auburn 41
Grafton 53, Homestead 51
Greendale 54, Pius XI Catholic 49
Hilbert 58, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 25
Hillsboro 49, Kickapoo 38
Hortonville 73, Fond du Lac 27
Hudson 68, Ellsworth 30
Hurley 64, Solon Springs 41
Iola-Scandinavia 57, Menominee Indian 37
Jefferson 44, Turner 41
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44, Winneconne 31
Kimberly 74, Oshkosh West 29
Laconia 66, Omro 47
Lake Country Lutheran 63, Heritage Christian 10
Lake Mills 66, Columbus 34
Laona-Wabeno 56, Elcho 21
Loyal 71, Granton 22
Manawa 70, Marion 12
Markesan 60, Montello 36
Marshall 70, New Glarus 42
Martin Luther 78, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 37
Menomonee Falls 52, Wauwatosa East 48
Milwaukee DSHA 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 28
Mineral Point 49, Cuba City 47
New Berlin Eisenhower 49, Pewaukee 47
New Berlin West 66, Greenfield 46
Nicolet 67, Port Washington 24
Northwestern 74, Spooner 30
Pittsville 30, Tri-County 25
Plymouth 55, Ripon 45
Prentice 58, Abbotsford 47
Racine Lutheran 68, Racine St. Catherine's 41
Random Lake 49, Cedar Grove-Belgium 48
Regis 57, Fall Creek 55, OT
Rhinelander 63, Shawano 23
Rosholt 59, Pacelli 34
Slinger 58, West Bend East 39
South Milwaukee 68, Whitnall 22
St. Marys Springs 59, Mayville 45
Stockbridge 51, Chilton 29
Stratford 54, Marathon 31
Union Grove 57, Waterford 14
Waupaca 51, Luxemburg-Casco 49
Waupun 59, Kewaskum 26
Wauzeka-Steuben 57, Boscobel 51
West Bend West 57, Hartford Union 46
West De Pere 73, Xavier 64
Whitewater 67, East Troy 45
Wilmot Union 73, Burlington 44
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 79, Lomira 22
Winter 65, Cornell 47
Wisconsin Lutheran 95, West Allis Central 9
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 66, Menasha 41
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Gilmanton 69, New Auburn 42
|New Auburn
|8
|34
|42
|Gilmanton
|31
|38
|69
New Auburn: Braden Johnson 12, Matt Elmhorst 7, Triton Robey 4, Cole Pederson 3, Tristen Harder 16. (13 14-20 5 42).
Gilmanton: Jarin Rud 21, Devon Werlein 3, Tyler Brantner 4, Brad Severson 3, Wyatt Clouse 6, Ryan Clouse 8, Lance Larson 8, Carson Rieck 12. (24 6-8 16 69).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (2): Robey 1, Pederson 1. Gilmanton (9): Rud 4, Werlein 1, Severson 1, W. Clouse 2, Larson 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Gilmanton: none.
Elk Mound 62, Spring Valley 54
|Elk Mound
|18
|36
|54
|Spring Valley
|27
|35
|62
Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 9, Ryan Bartig 3, Ben Heath 10, Nate Lew 8, Kaden Russo 17, Michael Jenson 15. (26 3-9 8 62).
Spring Valley: Mike Bauer 5, Nolan Stans 6, Coy Stasiek 11, Wyatt Goveranski 3, Tyler Bowman 22, Charlie Maier 4, Brady Bednarek 3.
3-Pointers—Elk Mound (7): Bohl 1, Bartig 1, Lew 1, Russo 3, Jenson 1. Spring Valley (6): Bauer 1, Stasiek 1, Bowman 3, Bednarek 1.
Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Spring Valley: none.
Girls Basketball
Stanley-Boyd 63, Cadott 37
|Cadott
|20
|17
|37
|Stanley-Boyd
|35
|28
|63
Cadott: Elly Eiler 6, Lauryn Goettl 5, Meadow Barone 4, Eva Enestvedt 2, Jada Kowalczyk 15, Laken Ryan 5. (13 8-16 13 37).
Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 13, Leslie Derks 4, Emily Brenner 7, Kayte Licht 2, Lily Hoel 27, Teagen Becker 5, Jessica Hazuga 2, Mallory Eslinger 3. (25 10-13 18 63).
3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Goettl 1, Kowalczyk 1, Ryan 1. Stanley-Boyd (3): Hoel 1, Becker 1, Eslinger 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: Barone. Stanley-Boyd: none.
