Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 1
agate

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 1

Scores

Boys Basketball

Altoona 78, Somerset 67

Bonduel 85, Crandon 24

Brookfield Central 80, Germantown 52

Campbellsport 58, Winneconne 50

Catholic Memorial 83, Waukesha North 46

Cedar Grove-Belgium 52, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 40

Cedarburg 82, Grafton 58

Denmark 69, Southern Door 56

Edgerton 77, Janesville Parker 70

Fond du Lac 81, Appleton West 53

Freedom 66, Clintonville 33

Goodman/Pembine 68, Niagara 46

Jefferson 57, Palmyra-Eagle 55

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Berlin 41

Manitowoc Lutheran 72, Two Rivers 63

Martin Luther 80, Janesville Craig 61

Medford Area 73, D.C. Everest 63

Monticello 64, Parkview 45

Mosinee 70, Wausau East 35

Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 63

Muskego 80, Arrowhead 77

Neenah 73, Appleton East 72

Nicolet 51, Whitefish Bay 49

Notre Dame 92, Menasha 72

Oconto 63, Wabeno 52

Oostburg 62, St. Mary Catholic 53

Pardeeville 48, Waterloo 44

Peshtigo 69, Marinette 61

Pewaukee 75, New Berlin West 54

Plymouth 60, Waupun 43

Randolph 69, Columbus 60

Ripon 61, Kewaskum 42

Rosholt 53, Bowler 42

Saint Francis 84, Brookfield Academy 75

Sevastopol 62, Jackson Christian, Mich. 30

Sheboygan Area Luth. 87, Hilbert 22

Tomah 71, Reedsburg Area 36

Wausau West 59, Lakeland 42

Wauwatosa East 90, Hamilton 84

West Allis Nathan Hale 65, Wauwatosa West 57

West Bend East 63, Port Washington 42

West Bend West 76, Homestead 75

West De Pere 60, Little Chute 53

Wisconsin Lutheran 82, Whitnall 65

Wrightstown 81, Brillion 80

Xavier 72, Shawano 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cudahy vs. Shorewood, ppd.

Faith Christian vs. Williams Bay, ccd.

Glenwood City vs. Independence, ccd.

Northland Pines vs. Three Lakes, ppd.

Oconomowoc vs. Waukesha North, ppd.

Riverdale vs. Weston, ccd.

St. John's NW Military Academy vs. Kenosha Christian Life, ppd.

Girls Basketball

Adams-Friendship 76, Mauston 20

Albany 65, Parkview 26

Altoona 61, Somerset 59

Appleton East 73, Neenah 65

Arrowhead 66, Muskego 34

Auburndale 58, Assumption 55, OT

Badger 59, Waterford 39

Baraboo 52, Portage 24

Beaver Dam 100, Fort Atkinson 29

Bonduel 53, Peshtigo 37

Boyceville 36, Cornell 18

Brillion 66, Kiel 58

Brookfield Academy 54, The Prairie School 35

Brookfield East 73, Milwaukee Academy of Science 48

Cameron 78, Luck 20

Cedarburg 64, Grafton 56

Coleman 58, Niagara 45

Columbus Catholic 57, Granton 14

D.C. Everest 66, Wausau East 42

De Pere 59, Bay Port 39

De Soto 36, Seneca 30

Dodgeland 42, Lourdes Academy 34

Dodgeland 48, Palmyra-Eagle 32

Edgar 52, Stratford 41

Edgewood 60, Stevens Point 51

Fall Creek 51, Durand 40

Fond du Lac 65, Appleton West 47

Germantown 62, Brookfield Central 59

Gibraltar 44, Algoma 43

Hartford Union 76, Slinger 68

Hudson 80, Prescott 68

Independence 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 25

Iola-Scandinavia 56, Pittsville 26

Kaukauna 72, Appleton North 47

Kettle Moraine 70, Catholic Memorial 36

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 75, Campbellsport 41

Kewaskum 68, Berlin 26

Kickapoo 73, Ithaca 38

Kimberly 61, Hortonville 56

Laconia 73, North Fond du Lac 38

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Janesville Parker 26

Lakeland 54, Rhinelander 46

Lakeside Lutheran 59, Waterloo 34

Lancaster 54, Potosi/Cassville 40

Lena 37, Wausaukee 35

Lincoln 51, Augusta 35

Lomira 64, Omro 59

Martin Luther 72, Dominican 37

Menasha 46, Shiocton 45

Milwaukee DSHA 91, Menomonee Falls 60

Mondovi 60, Colfax 50

Mosinee 44, Antigo 25

Mukwonago 56, Waukesha South 27

New Berlin West 52, Pewaukee 50

New Holstein 50, Roncalli 48

North Crawford 46, Weston 39

Oakfield 45, Central Wisconsin Christian 38

Oconomowoc 53, Waukesha North 36

Phillips 60, Prentice 22

Princeton/Green Lake 58, Pardeeville 28

Pulaski 70, New London 54

Racine Lutheran 77, Saint Thomas More 52

Random Lake 52, Cedar Grove-Belgium 30

Shullsburg 46, Fennimore 36

South Milwaukee 68, Brown Deer 27

Southern Door 56, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 44

Tomah 36, Luther 34

Union Grove 51, Janesville Craig 50

University School of Milwaukee 74, Kenosha Christian Life 6

Valders 64, Chilton 38

Waupun 90, Ripon 45

Wauwatosa East 62, Hamilton 51

Wauwatosa West 53, West Allis Nathan Hale 43

Wauzeka-Steuben 61, La Farge 59

West Bend East 93, Port Washington 27

West De Pere 65, Seymour 33

Whitefish Bay 49, Nicolet 46

Winneconne 52, Plymouth 41

Wisconsin Dells 61, Wautoma 39

Wisconsin Lutheran 49, Whitnall 43

Wonewoc-Center 52, Brookwood 26

Xavier 67, Shawano 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Augusta vs. Cochrane-Fountain City, ppd.

Blair-Taylor vs. Eleva-Strum, ppd.

Cashton vs. Bangor, ccd.

Hudson vs. Chippewa Falls, ppd.

Merrill vs. Wausau West, ppd.

New Lisbon vs. La Farge, ccd.

New London vs. Green Bay West, ppd.

Northwood vs. Birchwood, ccd.

Oak Creek vs. Kenosha Tremper, ppd.

River Ridge vs. Highland, ppd.

Siren vs. Shell Lake, ppd.

Solon Springs vs. Bayfield, ccd.

Two Rivers vs. Sheboygan Falls, ccd.

Winter vs. Lac Courte Oreilles, ccd.

Box Scores

Girls Basketball

Boyceville 36, Cornell 18

Cornell9918
Boyceville181836

Cornell: Izzy Clark 15, Alyssa Helland 2, T. Close 1. (3 10-25 13 18).

Boyceville: Harper Olson 1, Mya Lagerstrom 1, Jaden Stevens 2, Rachael Montgomery 6, Kady Grambow 5, Jensine Boesl 19, Hannah Dunn 2. (13 9-14 21 36).

3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Clark 2. Boyceville (1): Grambow 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Boyceville: none.

