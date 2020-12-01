Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 1

Scores
Boys Basketball
Altoona 78, Somerset 67
Bonduel 85, Crandon 24
Brookfield Central 80, Germantown 52
Campbellsport 58, Winneconne 50
Catholic Memorial 83, Waukesha North 46
Cedar Grove-Belgium 52, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 40
Cedarburg 82, Grafton 58
Denmark 69, Southern Door 56
Edgerton 77, Janesville Parker 70
Fond du Lac 81, Appleton West 53
Freedom 66, Clintonville 33
Goodman/Pembine 68, Niagara 46
Jefferson 57, Palmyra-Eagle 55
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Berlin 41
Manitowoc Lutheran 72, Two Rivers 63
Martin Luther 80, Janesville Craig 61
Medford Area 73, D.C. Everest 63
Monticello 64, Parkview 45
Mosinee 70, Wausau East 35
Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 63
Muskego 80, Arrowhead 77
Neenah 73, Appleton East 72
Nicolet 51, Whitefish Bay 49
Notre Dame 92, Menasha 72
Oconto 63, Wabeno 52
Oostburg 62, St. Mary Catholic 53
Pardeeville 48, Waterloo 44
Peshtigo 69, Marinette 61
Pewaukee 75, New Berlin West 54
Plymouth 60, Waupun 43
Randolph 69, Columbus 60
Ripon 61, Kewaskum 42
Rosholt 53, Bowler 42
Saint Francis 84, Brookfield Academy 75
Sevastopol 62, Jackson Christian, Mich. 30
Sheboygan Area Luth. 87, Hilbert 22
Tomah 71, Reedsburg Area 36
Wausau West 59, Lakeland 42
Wauwatosa East 90, Hamilton 84
West Allis Nathan Hale 65, Wauwatosa West 57
West Bend East 63, Port Washington 42
West Bend West 76, Homestead 75
West De Pere 60, Little Chute 53
Wisconsin Lutheran 82, Whitnall 65
Wrightstown 81, Brillion 80
Xavier 72, Shawano 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cudahy vs. Shorewood, ppd.
Faith Christian vs. Williams Bay, ccd.
Glenwood City vs. Independence, ccd.
Northland Pines vs. Three Lakes, ppd.
Oconomowoc vs. Waukesha North, ppd.
Riverdale vs. Weston, ccd.
St. John's NW Military Academy vs. Kenosha Christian Life, ppd.
Girls Basketball
Adams-Friendship 76, Mauston 20
Albany 65, Parkview 26
Altoona 61, Somerset 59
Appleton East 73, Neenah 65
Arrowhead 66, Muskego 34
Auburndale 58, Assumption 55, OT
Badger 59, Waterford 39
Baraboo 52, Portage 24
Beaver Dam 100, Fort Atkinson 29
Bonduel 53, Peshtigo 37
Boyceville 36, Cornell 18
Brillion 66, Kiel 58
Brookfield Academy 54, The Prairie School 35
Brookfield East 73, Milwaukee Academy of Science 48
Cameron 78, Luck 20
Cedarburg 64, Grafton 56
Coleman 58, Niagara 45
Columbus Catholic 57, Granton 14
D.C. Everest 66, Wausau East 42
De Pere 59, Bay Port 39
De Soto 36, Seneca 30
Dodgeland 42, Lourdes Academy 34
Dodgeland 48, Palmyra-Eagle 32
Edgar 52, Stratford 41
Edgewood 60, Stevens Point 51
Fall Creek 51, Durand 40
Fond du Lac 65, Appleton West 47
Germantown 62, Brookfield Central 59
Gibraltar 44, Algoma 43
Hartford Union 76, Slinger 68
Hudson 80, Prescott 68
Independence 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 25
Iola-Scandinavia 56, Pittsville 26
Kaukauna 72, Appleton North 47
Kettle Moraine 70, Catholic Memorial 36
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 75, Campbellsport 41
Kewaskum 68, Berlin 26
Kickapoo 73, Ithaca 38
Kimberly 61, Hortonville 56
Laconia 73, North Fond du Lac 38
Lake Country Lutheran 50, Janesville Parker 26
Lakeland 54, Rhinelander 46
Lakeside Lutheran 59, Waterloo 34
Lancaster 54, Potosi/Cassville 40
Lena 37, Wausaukee 35
Lincoln 51, Augusta 35
Lomira 64, Omro 59
Martin Luther 72, Dominican 37
Menasha 46, Shiocton 45
Milwaukee DSHA 91, Menomonee Falls 60
Mondovi 60, Colfax 50
Mosinee 44, Antigo 25
Mukwonago 56, Waukesha South 27
New Berlin West 52, Pewaukee 50
New Holstein 50, Roncalli 48
North Crawford 46, Weston 39
Oakfield 45, Central Wisconsin Christian 38
Oconomowoc 53, Waukesha North 36
Phillips 60, Prentice 22
Princeton/Green Lake 58, Pardeeville 28
Pulaski 70, New London 54
Racine Lutheran 77, Saint Thomas More 52
Random Lake 52, Cedar Grove-Belgium 30
Shullsburg 46, Fennimore 36
South Milwaukee 68, Brown Deer 27
Southern Door 56, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 44
Tomah 36, Luther 34
Union Grove 51, Janesville Craig 50
University School of Milwaukee 74, Kenosha Christian Life 6
Valders 64, Chilton 38
Waupun 90, Ripon 45
Wauwatosa East 62, Hamilton 51
Wauwatosa West 53, West Allis Nathan Hale 43
Wauzeka-Steuben 61, La Farge 59
West Bend East 93, Port Washington 27
West De Pere 65, Seymour 33
Whitefish Bay 49, Nicolet 46
Winneconne 52, Plymouth 41
Wisconsin Dells 61, Wautoma 39
Wisconsin Lutheran 49, Whitnall 43
Wonewoc-Center 52, Brookwood 26
Xavier 67, Shawano 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Augusta vs. Cochrane-Fountain City, ppd.
Blair-Taylor vs. Eleva-Strum, ppd.
Cashton vs. Bangor, ccd.
Hudson vs. Chippewa Falls, ppd.
Merrill vs. Wausau West, ppd.
New Lisbon vs. La Farge, ccd.
New London vs. Green Bay West, ppd.
Northwood vs. Birchwood, ccd.
Oak Creek vs. Kenosha Tremper, ppd.
River Ridge vs. Highland, ppd.
Siren vs. Shell Lake, ppd.
Solon Springs vs. Bayfield, ccd.
Two Rivers vs. Sheboygan Falls, ccd.
Winter vs. Lac Courte Oreilles, ccd.
Box Scores
Girls Basketball
Boyceville 36, Cornell 18
|Cornell
|9
|9
|18
|Boyceville
|18
|18
|36
Cornell: Izzy Clark 15, Alyssa Helland 2, T. Close 1. (3 10-25 13 18).
Boyceville: Harper Olson 1, Mya Lagerstrom 1, Jaden Stevens 2, Rachael Montgomery 6, Kady Grambow 5, Jensine Boesl 19, Hannah Dunn 2. (13 9-14 21 36).
3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Clark 2. Boyceville (1): Grambow 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Boyceville: none.
