Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 14

Scores
Boys Basketball
Alma 67, Independence 28
Amherst 54, Westfield Area 39
Appleton East 79, Fond du Lac 58
Ashwaubenon 74, Green Bay Southwest 56
Badger 55, Delavan-Darien 52
Baldwin-Woodville 59, Amery 33
Big Foot 82, Jefferson 51
Bonduel 51, Sturgeon Bay 44
Brookfield Central 76, Menomonee Falls 65
Burlington 62, Wilmot Union 48
Cambria-Friesland 93, Montello 50
Campbellsport 60, Lomira 51
Cassville 71, Riverdale 55
Catholic Memorial 69, Waukesha South 66
People are also reading…
Cedarburg 61, West Bend West 43
Cedarburg 62, Port Washington 55
Chequamegon 66, Rib Lake 55
Clear Lake 66, Shell Lake 36
Clear Lake 70, Northwood 31
Clintonville 61, Luxemburg-Casco 58
Cochrane-Fountain City 51, Blair-Taylor 46
Colby 91, Greenwood 36
Columbus Catholic 79, Regis 71
Cristo Rey Jesuit 84, Tenor/Veritas 62
Cuba City 56, Prairie du Chien 41
Deerfield 78, Williams Bay 36
Dominican 95, Catholic Central 52
Eau Claire Memorial 73, Stevens Point 64
Eau Claire North 66, Holmen 38
Edgar 59, Marathon 39
Elk Mound 49, Bloomer 41
Flambeau 68, Birchwood 25
Fox Valley Lutheran 80, Freedom 66
Germantown 90, Wauwatosa West 41
Gibraltar 69, Mishicot 47
Goodman 57, Elcho 52
Grantsburg 70, Turtle Lake 66
Green Bay East 76, Plymouth 74
Gresham Community 70, Marion 54
Hortonville 75, Kaukauna 69
Kettle Moraine 50, Arrowhead 41
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 61, Sheboygan Falls 40
Kohler 74, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 63
La Crosse Central 61, Tomah 43
Laconia 60, St. Marys Springs 55
Lake Holcombe 73, Winter 49
Lincoln 42, New Lisbon 41
Little Chute 58, Oconto Falls 35
Lourdes Academy 69, Horicon 45
Luther 63, Cashton 51
Luxemburg-Casco 74, Marinette 48
Madison La Follette 63, Beloit Memorial 57
Madison La Follette 88, Madison West 80
Marinette 68, Wrightstown 63
Mayville 66, North Fond du Lac 53
McFarland 77, Edgerton 66
Medford Area 56, Lakeland 39
Melrose-Mindoro 48, Eleva-Strum 38
Menominee Indian 50, Antigo 27
Menominee Indian 82, Gresham Community 73
Merrill 68, Antigo 30
Middleton 67, Verona Area 43
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 83, Milwaukee Juneau 61
Milwaukee Lutheran 77, Racine Park 61
Mukwonago 74, Muskego 61
Neenah 69, Oshkosh West 32
New London 54, Clintonville 51, OT
Newman Catholic 59, Assumption 35
Notre Dame 77, Sheboygan North 65
Oakfield 45, Dodgeland 36
Omro 75, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60
Onalaska 81, La Crosse Logan 58
Osceola 50, Somerset 27
Oshkosh North 55, Appleton North 49
Oshkosh North 93, Kimberly 82
Pardeeville 65, Markesan 56
Racine St. Catherine's 55, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 46
Randolph 56, Rio 48
Richland Center 76, Highland 52
River Valley 66, Wisconsin Dells 47
Roncalli 82, Manitowoc Lutheran 55
Sheboygan South 67, Pulaski 62
Shorewood 52, Milwaukee South 35
South Shore 71, Solon Springs 59
Southwestern 47, Galena, Ill. 45
Spencer 73, Gilman 38
Stratford 52, Auburndale 36
Sun Prairie 62, Beloit Memorial 51
Tenor/Veritas 63, Milwaukee Early View 51
The Prairie School 68, Racine Lutheran 57
Unity 66, Shell Lake 19
Waukesha West 65, Waukesha North 51
Wausau East 64, Lakeland 58
Wauwatosa East 57, Waunakee 51
West Bend East 61, Slinger 56
Westosha Central 72, Elkhorn Area 36
Whitefish Bay 56, Grafton 47
Winneconne 81, Shiocton 69
Wisconsin Heights 64, Monticello 53
Wisconsin Lutheran 89, Racine Case 69
Girls Basketball
Abbotsford 65, Thorp 52
Adams-Friendship 34, Princeton/Green Lake 32
Albany 57, Big Foot 26
Almond-Bancroft 32, Rosholt 31
Appleton East 82, Fond du Lac 31
Aquinas 75, Holmen 20
Arcadia 79, Viroqua 43
Augustine Prep 58, Milwaukee Early View 18
Bay Port 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 38
Beaver Dam 67, DeForest 48
Belleville 69, Poynette 48
Berlin 44, Waupaca 29
Blair-Taylor 90, Augusta 24
Blair-Taylor 98, De Soto 49
Bonduel 52, Amherst 49
Bowler 53, White Lake 26
Brillion 59, Roncalli 30
Brookfield Academy 75, Hope 6
Brookfield Academy 75, Kenosha Christian Life 39
Brookfield Central 47, Menomonee Falls 37
Brookfield East 60, Hamilton 38
Brown Deer 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 19
Cameron 39, Ashland 34
Cashton 68, Brookwood 34
Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha South 29
Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Melrose-Mindoro 34
Coleman 48, Gillett 27
Colfax 52, Durand 43
Cuba City 75, Boscobel 45
Darlington 42, Fennimore 38
De Pere 83, Green Bay Preble 40
Deerfield 56, Wisconsin Heights 40
Dominican 38, Catholic Central 33
Eau Claire North 84, River Falls 71
Eleva-Strum 49, Whitehall 31
Grafton 51, Whitefish Bay 36
Green Bay Southwest 56, Ashwaubenon 48
Greenfield 82, Whitnall 43
Gresham Community 55, Marion 10
Hartford Union 62, West Bend East 47
Homestead 75, Slinger 55
Hortonville 76, Kaukauna 56
Howards Grove 52, Reedsville 31
Hurley 83, Bayfield 7
Iola-Scandinavia 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 32
Ithaca 53, North Crawford 25
Kenosha Bradford 68, Janesville Craig 67
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 48, Racine St. Catherine's 36
Kettle Moraine 50, Arrowhead 41
Kickapoo 61, La Farge/Youth Initiative 39
Kiel 57, Two Rivers 37
Kimberly 44, Oshkosh North 24
Laconia 65, Omro 47
Lake Holcombe 61, Winter 33
Lakeland 72, Wausau East 39
Laona-Wabeno 62, Florence 35
Lomira 48, Winneconne 42
Luther 58, Black River Falls 25
Manawa 66, Tigerton 16
Manitowoc Lutheran 43, Cedar Grove-Belgium 30
Martin Luther 58, Lake Mills 52
Mercer 37, Washburn 33
Milwaukee DSHA 49, Wauwatosa East 40
Milwaukee Golda Meir 58, Milwaukee Madison 22
Milwaukee Vincent 60, Milwaukee Madison 49
Montello 63, Madison Abundant Life 22
Mosinee 66, Merrill 29
Mukwonago 57, Muskego 47
Neenah 76, Oshkosh West 56
New Berlin Eisenhower 64, Greendale 22
New Berlin West 67, West Allis Central 45
New Holstein 78, Chilton 38
New London 61, Clintonville 29
New Richmond 55, Chippewa Falls 27
Newman Catholic 53, Greenwood 38
Niagara 47, Crivitz 41
Northwood 44, Clear Lake 37
Notre Dame 72, Sheboygan North 30
Oconto 79, Gibraltar 21
Onalaska 41, La Crosse Logan 38
Oregon 76, Monroe 40
Osceola 72, Spooner 23
Osseo-Fairchild 50, Ellsworth 44
Pacelli 67, Tri-County 17
Pardeeville 87, Horicon 21
Pecatonica 55, Benton 51
Peshtigo 39, Algoma 35
Pewaukee 43, Pius XI Catholic 42
Prairie Farm 70, Clayton 31
Randolph 63, Laconia 48
Reedsburg Area 56, Sauk Prairie 31
Rhinelander 73, D.C. Everest 63
Rice Lake 73, Hudson 62
Riverdale 56, Iowa-Grant 50
Saint Thomas More 64, Shoreland Lutheran 45
Seneca 41, Weston 40, OT
Seymour 54, Antigo 40
Shawano 57, Denmark 42
Shiocton 42, Weyauwega-Fremont 30
Shorewood 87, Cudahy 16
South Shore 45, Solon Springs 36
Spring Valley 51, Boyceville 33
St. Croix Falls 57, Cameron 29
St. Croix Falls 73, Somerset 38
St. Mary Catholic 61, Hilbert 41
Stoughton 56, Milton 41
Sun Prairie 80, Beloit Memorial 48
The Prairie School 62, Racine Lutheran 55
Three Lakes 44, Crandon 34
Tomahawk 65, Chequamegon 25
Turtle Lake 62, Grantsburg 60
Unity 60, Shell Lake 46
Waterford 54, Elkhorn Area 40
Waukesha West 70, Waukesha North 30
Waunakee 44, Watertown 36
Wauzeka-Steuben 75, De Soto 43
West Bend West 64, Nicolet 54
West Salem 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 39
Westosha Central 56, Burlington 30
Wild Rose 57, Port Edwards 21
Wilmot Union 69, Delavan-Darien 37
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 67, Ripon 48
Wisconsin Dells 59, River Valley 33
Wonewoc-Center 56, Necedah 21
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Elmwood/Plum City 60, McDonell 56
|McDonell
|32
|24
|56
|Elmwood/Plum City
|32
|28
|60
McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 2, Aidan Misfeldt 12, Eddie Mittermeyer 17, Keagan Galvez 10, Canan Huss 9, Miles Flanagan 2, Joe Janus 4. (23 4-6 18 56).
Elmwood/Plum City: Dayne Whipple 11, Jarrod Pelzel 8, Trevor Asher 6, Luke Webb 21, Christian Martin 2, Travis Seipel 12. (20 19-23 9 60).
3-Pointers—McDonell (6): E. Mittermeyer 5, Huss 1. Elmwood/Plum City (1): Pelzel 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: Huss, Janus. Elmwood/Plum City: none.
Menomonie 75, Sparta 52
|Sparta
|13
|39
|52
|Menomonie
|29
|46
|75
Sparta: Braden Trey 2, Layden Bender 14, Jordan Hyler 2, Thomas Laufenberg 16, JD Olson 3, Landon Massey 3, Tyler Schendel 7, Jack Olivier 5. (20 5-8 23 52).
Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 27, Isiah Birt 6, Charlie Morning 12, David Brown 2, Trey Witt 4, Max Holzheuter 7, Trey Mensing 2, Clayton Fanetti 2, Reed Styer 13. (26 19-28 15 75).
3-Pointers—Sparta (7): Bender 2, Laufenberg 2, Massey 1, Schendel 1, Olivier 1. Menomonie (4): Feddersen 1, Morning 2, Holzhueter 1.
Fouled Out—Sparta: Laufenberg. Menomonie: none.
Elk Mound 49, Bloomer 41
|Elk Mound
|24
|25
|49
|Bloomer
|14
|27
|41
Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 12, Ethan Johnson 4, Sam Wenzel 3, Aiden Bartholomew 3, Cale Knutson 11, Jerome Delikowski 16. (16 11-14 8 49).
Bloomer: Evan Rogge 3, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 7, Marcus Harelstad 9, Connor Crane 20, Cael Iverson 2. (15 3-4 14 41).
3-Pointers—Elk Mound (6): Russo 2, Bartholomew 1, Knutson 3. Bloomer (8): Rogge 1, Schwarzenberger 2, Harelstad 1, Crane 4.
Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Bloomer: none.
Stanley-Boyd 86, Cadott 69
|Stanley-Boyd
|44
|42
|86
|Cadott
|37
|32
|69
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 8, Carsen Hause 31, Cooper Nichols 7, Dominic Raffetto 2, Landon Karlen 6, Brady Potaczek 20, Henry Hoel 12. (34 18-29 22 86).
Cadott: Braden Schneider 16, Warren Bowe 18, Tegan Ritter 11, Brodee Burish 2, Cameron Messenger 2, Ryan Sonnentag 13, Ethan West 3, Noaln Blum 4. (24 13-26 19 69).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (0): none. Cadott (8): Schneider 3, Bowe 4, West 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Cadott: none.
New Auburn 58, Cornell 25
|Cornell
|10
|15
|25
|New Auburn
|36
|22
|58
Cornell: Jayden Joas-Shaw 3, Dawson Munson 5, Dylan Bowe 13, Blake Anders 4. (11 0-2 6 25).
New Auburn: Chris Elmhorst 3, Triton Robey 10, Ethan Lotts 24, Matt Elmhorst 11, Cole Pederson 2, Justin Melland 6, Andrew Gotham 2. (24 3-5 6 58).
3-Pointers—Cornell (3): Joas-Shaw 1, Bowe 1, Munson 1. New Auburn (6): Elmhorst 1, Robey 2, Lotts 3.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. New Auburn: none.
Lake Holcombe 73, Winter 49
|Lake Holcombe
|39
|34
|73
|Winter
|34
|15
|49
Lake Holcombe: Colton Minnick 29, Nate Jones 6, Harley Schroeder 6, Ryley Craker 2, Dylan Bowen 26, Sam Ewer 2, Trent Lee 2. (28 12-21 6 73).
Winter: Jerry Brad 2, Carter Roberts 5, Hayden Petit 10, Gunnar Greuel 9, Albert Blair 21, Jacob Rudnicki 2. (18 9-11 19 49).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (5): Bowen 4, Jones 1. Winter (4): Roberts 1, Gruel 1, Blair 2.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Winter: none.
Girls Basketball
New Richmond 55, Chi-Hi 27
|Chi-Hi
|15
|12
|27
|New Richmond
|27
|28
|55
Chi-Hi: Ally Richardson 4, Hanna Salter 4, Emily Hakes 2, Abbigail Nelson 2, Shannon Lindner 4, Ava Reuter 12. (8 8-14 11 27).
New Richmond: Lilly Carlson 6, Anna Fitzgerald 2, Makayla Langeness 9, Gaby Aune 11, Brooke Blaszczyk 9, Brooklyn Jackson 8, Abbie Ritzer 2, Ella Bauer 2, Pagie Stangl 6. (26 1-3 15 55).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Reuter 2. New Richmond (2): Langeness 1, Blaszyczk 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. New Richmond: none.
Cadott 74, Owen-Withee 30
|Owen-Withee
|14
|16
|30
|Cadott
|43
|31
|74
Owen-Withee: Arndt 3, Petersen 13, Weiler 1, Faude 1, Capetello 5, Bottlemy 4, Petke 3. (7 16-31 13 30).
Cadott: Olivia Goodman 3, Elly Eiler 10, Lauryn Goettl 20, Bradee Burish 3, Emma Kowalczyk 18, Mozelle Walthers 2, McKenna Steinke 1, Tarynn Donahue 2, Laken Ryan 15. (33 3-9 20 74).
3-Pointers—Owen-Withee (0): none. Cadott (5): Goodman 1, Goettl 1, Ryan 3.
Fouled Out—Owen-Withee: Nelson. Cadott: none.
New Auburn 51, Cornell 36
|Cornell
|16
|20
|36
|New Auburn
|18
|33
|51
Cornell: Bralee Schroeder 7, Makya Heatherington 3, Grace Harycki 6, Marcella Boehm 2, Kelsea Popp 18. (14 5-7 13 36).
New Auburn: Aliya North 2, Paulina Weyergraf 3, Autumn Palmer 9, Evelyn Cody 10, Clara Lockwood 2, Katie Reimer 25. (22 6-12 11 51).
3-Pointers—Cornell (1): Schroeder 1. New Auburn (1): Weyergraf 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: Heatherington New Auburn: none.
Lake Holcombe 61, Winter 33
|Lake Holcombe
|29
|32
|61
|Winter
|18
|15
|33
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 7, Emma Lechleitner 13, Brooke Lechleitner 19, Justine Kane 7, Chloe Lee 6, Abby Jones 2, Carly Vavra 7. (23 14-21 16 61).
Winter: Summer Block 2, Kate Pasanen 16, Arianna Patenaude 3, Randi Roberts 4, Hailey Coss 8, Cassie Bishop 2. (14 3-10 19 33).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Kirkman 1, Kane 1, Vavra 1 Winter (2): Pasanen 1, Patenaude 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Winter: none.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Onalaska 2
|Onalaska
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|4
|0
|4
First Period—Onalaska: Jaden Hammes (Lydia Walz), 3:29, PP.
Onalaska: McKenna LaFleur (Jaden Hammes, Payton Sawyer), 14:21, PP.
Second Period—CF/M: Paige Steinmetz (Emma-lyn Stephenson, Addie Frenette), 1:50, PP.
CF/M: Joey Schemenauer (Brianna Buonincontro), 4:32.
CF/M: Emma-lyn Stephenson (Emme Bergh, Joey Schemenauer), 7:58.
CF/M: Joey Schemenauer (Marley Sterling, Brianna Buonincontro), 16:05, PP.
Shots on Goal—Onalaska: 12-15-10-37. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 16-11-14-41. Saves—Onalaska: Diana Hanson: 16-7-14-38. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 10-15-10-35. Penalties—Onalaska: 5-10:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 6-12:00.