agate top story

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 14

Scores

Boys Basketball

Alma 67, Independence 28

Amherst 54, Westfield Area 39

Appleton East 79, Fond du Lac 58

Ashwaubenon 74, Green Bay Southwest 56

Badger 55, Delavan-Darien 52

Baldwin-Woodville 59, Amery 33

Big Foot 82, Jefferson 51

Bonduel 51, Sturgeon Bay 44

Brookfield Central 76, Menomonee Falls 65

Burlington 62, Wilmot Union 48

Cambria-Friesland 93, Montello 50

Campbellsport 60, Lomira 51

Cassville 71, Riverdale 55

Catholic Memorial 69, Waukesha South 66

Cedarburg 61, West Bend West 43

Cedarburg 62, Port Washington 55

Chequamegon 66, Rib Lake 55

Clear Lake 66, Shell Lake 36

Clear Lake 70, Northwood 31

Clintonville 61, Luxemburg-Casco 58

Cochrane-Fountain City 51, Blair-Taylor 46

Colby 91, Greenwood 36

Columbus Catholic 79, Regis 71

Cristo Rey Jesuit 84, Tenor/Veritas 62

Cuba City 56, Prairie du Chien 41

Deerfield 78, Williams Bay 36

Dominican 95, Catholic Central 52

Eau Claire Memorial 73, Stevens Point 64

Eau Claire North 66, Holmen 38

Edgar 59, Marathon 39

Elk Mound 49, Bloomer 41

Flambeau 68, Birchwood 25

Fox Valley Lutheran 80, Freedom 66

Germantown 90, Wauwatosa West 41

Gibraltar 69, Mishicot 47

Goodman 57, Elcho 52

Grantsburg 70, Turtle Lake 66

Green Bay East 76, Plymouth 74

Gresham Community 70, Marion 54

Hortonville 75, Kaukauna 69

Kettle Moraine 50, Arrowhead 41

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 61, Sheboygan Falls 40

Kohler 74, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 63

La Crosse Central 61, Tomah 43

Laconia 60, St. Marys Springs 55

Lake Holcombe 73, Winter 49

Lincoln 42, New Lisbon 41

Little Chute 58, Oconto Falls 35

Lourdes Academy 69, Horicon 45

Luther 63, Cashton 51

Luxemburg-Casco 74, Marinette 48

Madison La Follette 63, Beloit Memorial 57

Madison La Follette 88, Madison West 80

Marinette 68, Wrightstown 63

Mayville 66, North Fond du Lac 53

McFarland 77, Edgerton 66

Medford Area 56, Lakeland 39

Melrose-Mindoro 48, Eleva-Strum 38

Menominee Indian 50, Antigo 27

Menominee Indian 82, Gresham Community 73

Merrill 68, Antigo 30

Middleton 67, Verona Area 43

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 83, Milwaukee Juneau 61

Milwaukee Lutheran 77, Racine Park 61

Mukwonago 74, Muskego 61

Neenah 69, Oshkosh West 32

New London 54, Clintonville 51, OT

Newman Catholic 59, Assumption 35

Notre Dame 77, Sheboygan North 65

Oakfield 45, Dodgeland 36

Omro 75, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60

Onalaska 81, La Crosse Logan 58

Osceola 50, Somerset 27

Oshkosh North 55, Appleton North 49

Oshkosh North 93, Kimberly 82

Pardeeville 65, Markesan 56

Racine St. Catherine's 55, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 46

Randolph 56, Rio 48

Richland Center 76, Highland 52

River Valley 66, Wisconsin Dells 47

Roncalli 82, Manitowoc Lutheran 55

Sheboygan South 67, Pulaski 62

Shorewood 52, Milwaukee South 35

South Shore 71, Solon Springs 59

Southwestern 47, Galena, Ill. 45

Spencer 73, Gilman 38

Stratford 52, Auburndale 36

Sun Prairie 62, Beloit Memorial 51

Tenor/Veritas 63, Milwaukee Early View 51

The Prairie School 68, Racine Lutheran 57

Unity 66, Shell Lake 19

Waukesha West 65, Waukesha North 51

Wausau East 64, Lakeland 58

Wauwatosa East 57, Waunakee 51

West Bend East 61, Slinger 56

Westosha Central 72, Elkhorn Area 36

Whitefish Bay 56, Grafton 47

Winneconne 81, Shiocton 69

Wisconsin Heights 64, Monticello 53

Wisconsin Lutheran 89, Racine Case 69

Girls Basketball

Abbotsford 65, Thorp 52

Adams-Friendship 34, Princeton/Green Lake 32

Albany 57, Big Foot 26

Almond-Bancroft 32, Rosholt 31

Appleton East 82, Fond du Lac 31

Aquinas 75, Holmen 20

Arcadia 79, Viroqua 43

Augustine Prep 58, Milwaukee Early View 18

Bay Port 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 38

Beaver Dam 67, DeForest 48

Belleville 69, Poynette 48

Berlin 44, Waupaca 29

Blair-Taylor 90, Augusta 24

Blair-Taylor 98, De Soto 49

Bonduel 52, Amherst 49

Bowler 53, White Lake 26

Brillion 59, Roncalli 30

Brookfield Academy 75, Hope 6

Brookfield Academy 75, Kenosha Christian Life 39

Brookfield Central 47, Menomonee Falls 37

Brookfield East 60, Hamilton 38

Brown Deer 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 19

Cameron 39, Ashland 34

Cashton 68, Brookwood 34

Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha South 29

Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Melrose-Mindoro 34

Coleman 48, Gillett 27

Colfax 52, Durand 43

Cuba City 75, Boscobel 45

Darlington 42, Fennimore 38

De Pere 83, Green Bay Preble 40

Deerfield 56, Wisconsin Heights 40

Dominican 38, Catholic Central 33

Eau Claire North 84, River Falls 71

Eleva-Strum 49, Whitehall 31

Grafton 51, Whitefish Bay 36

Green Bay Southwest 56, Ashwaubenon 48

Greenfield 82, Whitnall 43

Gresham Community 55, Marion 10

Hartford Union 62, West Bend East 47

Homestead 75, Slinger 55

Hortonville 76, Kaukauna 56

Howards Grove 52, Reedsville 31

Hurley 83, Bayfield 7

Iola-Scandinavia 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 32

Ithaca 53, North Crawford 25

Kenosha Bradford 68, Janesville Craig 67

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 48, Racine St. Catherine's 36

Kettle Moraine 50, Arrowhead 41

Kickapoo 61, La Farge/Youth Initiative 39

Kiel 57, Two Rivers 37

Kimberly 44, Oshkosh North 24

Laconia 65, Omro 47

Lake Holcombe 61, Winter 33

Lakeland 72, Wausau East 39

Laona-Wabeno 62, Florence 35

Lomira 48, Winneconne 42

Luther 58, Black River Falls 25

Manawa 66, Tigerton 16

Manitowoc Lutheran 43, Cedar Grove-Belgium 30

Martin Luther 58, Lake Mills 52

Mercer 37, Washburn 33

Milwaukee DSHA 49, Wauwatosa East 40

Milwaukee Golda Meir 58, Milwaukee Madison 22

Milwaukee Vincent 60, Milwaukee Madison 49

Montello 63, Madison Abundant Life 22

Mosinee 66, Merrill 29

Mukwonago 57, Muskego 47

Neenah 76, Oshkosh West 56

New Berlin Eisenhower 64, Greendale 22

New Berlin West 67, West Allis Central 45

New Holstein 78, Chilton 38

New London 61, Clintonville 29

New Richmond 55, Chippewa Falls 27

Newman Catholic 53, Greenwood 38

Niagara 47, Crivitz 41

Northwood 44, Clear Lake 37

Notre Dame 72, Sheboygan North 30

Oconto 79, Gibraltar 21

Onalaska 41, La Crosse Logan 38

Oregon 76, Monroe 40

Osceola 72, Spooner 23

Osseo-Fairchild 50, Ellsworth 44

Pacelli 67, Tri-County 17

Pardeeville 87, Horicon 21

Pecatonica 55, Benton 51

Peshtigo 39, Algoma 35

Pewaukee 43, Pius XI Catholic 42

Prairie Farm 70, Clayton 31

Randolph 63, Laconia 48

Reedsburg Area 56, Sauk Prairie 31

Rhinelander 73, D.C. Everest 63

Rice Lake 73, Hudson 62

Riverdale 56, Iowa-Grant 50

Saint Thomas More 64, Shoreland Lutheran 45

Seneca 41, Weston 40, OT

Seymour 54, Antigo 40

Shawano 57, Denmark 42

Shiocton 42, Weyauwega-Fremont 30

Shorewood 87, Cudahy 16

South Shore 45, Solon Springs 36

Spring Valley 51, Boyceville 33

St. Croix Falls 57, Cameron 29

St. Croix Falls 73, Somerset 38

St. Mary Catholic 61, Hilbert 41

Stoughton 56, Milton 41

Sun Prairie 80, Beloit Memorial 48

The Prairie School 62, Racine Lutheran 55

Three Lakes 44, Crandon 34

Tomahawk 65, Chequamegon 25

Turtle Lake 62, Grantsburg 60

Unity 60, Shell Lake 46

Waterford 54, Elkhorn Area 40

Waukesha West 70, Waukesha North 30

Waunakee 44, Watertown 36

Wauzeka-Steuben 75, De Soto 43

West Bend West 64, Nicolet 54

West Salem 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 39

Westosha Central 56, Burlington 30

Wild Rose 57, Port Edwards 21

Wilmot Union 69, Delavan-Darien 37

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 67, Ripon 48

Wisconsin Dells 59, River Valley 33

Wonewoc-Center 56, Necedah 21

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Elmwood/Plum City 60, McDonell 56

McDonell   32     24     56
Elmwood/Plum City     322860

McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 2, Aidan Misfeldt 12, Eddie Mittermeyer 17, Keagan Galvez 10, Canan Huss 9, Miles Flanagan 2, Joe Janus 4. (23 4-6 18 56).

Elmwood/Plum City: Dayne Whipple 11, Jarrod Pelzel 8, Trevor Asher 6, Luke Webb 21, Christian Martin 2, Travis Seipel 12. (20 19-23 9 60).

3-Pointers—McDonell (6): E. Mittermeyer 5, Huss 1. Elmwood/Plum City (1): Pelzel 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: Huss, Janus. Elmwood/Plum City: none.

Menomonie 75, Sparta 52

Sparta13  39   52
Menomonie      29     46     75

Sparta: Braden Trey 2, Layden Bender 14, Jordan Hyler 2, Thomas Laufenberg 16, JD Olson 3, Landon Massey 3, Tyler Schendel 7, Jack Olivier 5. (20 5-8 23 52).

Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 27, Isiah Birt 6, Charlie Morning 12, David Brown 2, Trey Witt 4, Max Holzheuter 7, Trey Mensing 2, Clayton Fanetti 2, Reed Styer 13. (26 19-28 15 75).

3-Pointers—Sparta (7): Bender 2, Laufenberg 2, Massey 1, Schendel 1, Olivier 1. Menomonie (4): Feddersen 1, Morning 2, Holzhueter 1.

Fouled Out—Sparta: Laufenberg. Menomonie: none.

Elk Mound 49, Bloomer 41

Elk Mound    24      25     49
Bloomer     142741

Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 12, Ethan Johnson 4, Sam Wenzel 3, Aiden Bartholomew 3, Cale Knutson 11, Jerome Delikowski 16. (16 11-14 8 49).

Bloomer: Evan Rogge 3, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 7, Marcus Harelstad 9, Connor Crane 20, Cael Iverson 2. (15 3-4 14 41).

3-Pointers—Elk Mound (6): Russo 2, Bartholomew 1, Knutson 3. Bloomer (8): Rogge 1, Schwarzenberger 2, Harelstad 1, Crane 4.

Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Bloomer: none.

Stanley-Boyd 86, Cadott 69

Stanley-Boyd    44     42     86
Cadott     373269

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 8, Carsen Hause 31, Cooper Nichols 7, Dominic Raffetto 2, Landon Karlen 6, Brady Potaczek 20, Henry Hoel 12. (34 18-29 22 86).

Cadott: Braden Schneider 16, Warren Bowe 18, Tegan Ritter 11, Brodee Burish 2, Cameron Messenger 2, Ryan Sonnentag 13, Ethan West 3, Noaln Blum 4. (24 13-26 19 69).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (0): none. Cadott (8): Schneider 3, Bowe 4, West 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Cadott: none.

New Auburn 58, Cornell 25

Cornell   10   15   25
New Auburn     36     22     58

Cornell: Jayden Joas-Shaw 3, Dawson Munson 5, Dylan Bowe 13, Blake Anders 4. (11 0-2 6 25).

New Auburn: Chris Elmhorst 3, Triton Robey 10, Ethan Lotts 24, Matt Elmhorst 11, Cole Pederson 2, Justin Melland 6, Andrew Gotham 2. (24 3-5 6 58).

3-Pointers—Cornell (3): Joas-Shaw 1, Bowe 1, Munson 1. New Auburn (6): Elmhorst 1, Robey 2, Lotts 3.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. New Auburn: none.

Lake Holcombe 73, Winter 49

Lake Holcombe   39    34     73
Winter     341549

Lake Holcombe: Colton Minnick 29, Nate Jones 6, Harley Schroeder 6, Ryley Craker 2, Dylan Bowen 26, Sam Ewer 2, Trent Lee 2. (28 12-21 6 73). 

Winter: Jerry Brad 2, Carter Roberts 5, Hayden Petit 10, Gunnar Greuel 9, Albert Blair 21, Jacob Rudnicki 2. (18 9-11 19 49).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (5): Bowen 4, Jones 1. Winter (4): Roberts 1, Gruel 1, Blair 2.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Winter: none.

Girls Basketball

New Richmond 55, Chi-Hi 27

Chi-Hi   15     12     27
New Richmond      272855

Chi-Hi: Ally Richardson 4, Hanna Salter 4, Emily Hakes 2, Abbigail Nelson 2, Shannon Lindner 4, Ava Reuter 12. (8 8-14 11 27).

New Richmond: Lilly Carlson 6, Anna Fitzgerald 2, Makayla Langeness 9, Gaby Aune 11, Brooke Blaszczyk 9, Brooklyn Jackson 8, Abbie Ritzer 2, Ella Bauer 2, Pagie Stangl 6. (26 1-3 15 55).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Reuter 2. New Richmond (2): Langeness 1, Blaszyczk 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. New Richmond: none.

Cadott 74, Owen-Withee 30

Owen-Withee    14   16   30
Cadott     43     31    74

Owen-Withee: Arndt 3, Petersen 13, Weiler 1, Faude 1, Capetello 5, Bottlemy 4, Petke 3. (7 16-31 13 30).

Cadott: Olivia Goodman 3, Elly Eiler 10, Lauryn Goettl 20, Bradee Burish 3, Emma Kowalczyk 18, Mozelle Walthers 2, McKenna Steinke 1, Tarynn Donahue 2, Laken Ryan 15. (33 3-9 20 74).

3-Pointers—Owen-Withee (0): none. Cadott (5): Goodman 1, Goettl 1, Ryan 3.

Fouled Out—Owen-Withee: Nelson. Cadott: none.

New Auburn 51, Cornell 36

Cornell   16   20   36
New Auburn     18     33     51

Cornell: Bralee Schroeder 7, Makya Heatherington 3, Grace Harycki 6, Marcella Boehm 2, Kelsea Popp 18. (14 5-7 13 36).

New Auburn: Aliya North 2, Paulina Weyergraf 3, Autumn Palmer 9, Evelyn Cody 10, Clara Lockwood 2, Katie Reimer 25. (22 6-12 11 51).

3-Pointers—Cornell (1): Schroeder 1. New Auburn (1): Weyergraf 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: Heatherington New Auburn: none.

Lake Holcombe 61, Winter 33

Lake Holcombe    29     32     61
Winter     181533

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 7, Emma Lechleitner 13, Brooke Lechleitner 19, Justine Kane 7, Chloe Lee 6, Abby Jones 2, Carly Vavra 7. (23 14-21 16 61).

Winter: Summer Block 2, Kate Pasanen 16, Arianna Patenaude 3, Randi Roberts 4, Hailey Coss 8, Cassie Bishop 2. (14 3-10 19 33).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (3): Kirkman 1, Kane 1, Vavra 1 Winter (2): Pasanen 1, Patenaude 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Winter: none.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Onalaska 2

Onalaska2     0     0     2
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    0404

First Period—Onalaska: Jaden Hammes (Lydia Walz), 3:29, PP.

Onalaska: McKenna LaFleur (Jaden Hammes, Payton Sawyer), 14:21, PP.

Second Period—CF/M: Paige Steinmetz (Emma-lyn Stephenson, Addie Frenette), 1:50, PP.

CF/M: Joey Schemenauer (Brianna Buonincontro), 4:32.

CF/M: Emma-lyn Stephenson (Emme Bergh, Joey Schemenauer), 7:58.

CF/M: Joey Schemenauer (Marley Sterling, Brianna Buonincontro), 16:05, PP.

Shots on Goal—Onalaska: 12-15-10-37. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 16-11-14-41. Saves—Onalaska: Diana Hanson: 16-7-14-38. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 10-15-10-35. Penalties—Onalaska: 5-10:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 6-12:00.

