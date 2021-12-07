Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 7

Scores
Boys Basketball
Appleton East 92, Appleton West 52
Aquinas 66, Mauston 51
Ashwaubenon 85, D.C. Everest 57
Augusta 74, Boyceville 51
Benton 62, Belmont 37
Big Foot 53, Delavan-Darien 47
Blair-Taylor 64, Eleva-Strum 46
Brookfield East 75, Wauwatosa East 55
Coleman 53, Lena 36
Columbus 66, Wisconsin Dells 55
Crivitz 89, Saint Thomas Aquinas 19
Darlington 63, Belleville 61
De Pere 80, Green Bay Southwest 40
DeForest 77, Sauk Prairie 45
Deerfield 67, Palmyra-Eagle 35
Durand 64, Spring Valley 45
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 75, Independence 29
Eau Claire North 74, La Crosse Logan 34
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 46, Cedar Grove-Belgium 35
Fall Creek 64, Augusta 52
Fennimore 60, Prairie du Chien 55
Fox Valley Lutheran 69, Marinette 42
Green Bay East 49, Seymour 43
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 75, Algoma 74
Greendale 45, Wilmot Union 35
Greenfield 71, Milw. Bay View 33
Hortonville 65, Oshkosh North 63
Hudson 57, Superior 51
Hustisford 44, Horicon 28
Janesville Craig 73, Madison Memorial 54
Kaukauna 80, Oshkosh West 78
Kenosha Reuther 51, Mountain Top Academy 37
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66, Martin Luther 50
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 61
Kewaunee 68, Gibraltar 61
Kiel 70, Sheboygan Falls 51
Kimberly 93, Fond du Lac 68
Kohler 52, Manitowoc Lutheran 50
La Crosse Central 54, Menominee, Mich. 31
Laconia 64, Berlin 40
Living Word Lutheran 72, Messmer 57
Lodi 80, Edgerton 56
Lourdes Academy 62, Dodgeland 45
Markesan 70, Montello 36
McDonell Central 59, Ladysmith 48
Medford Area 88, Merrill 60
Menomonee Falls 77, Germantown 54
Middleton 64, Madison East 59
Milton 69, Edgewood 57
Milwaukee Golda Meir 65, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 53
Monroe 59, Monona Grove 54
Monticello 80, Albany 50
Muskego 68, New Berlin West 55
Necedah 84, Nekoosa 27
North Crawford 73, Kickapoo 35
Northwestern 86, Cumberland 48
Oakfield 67, Wayland Academy 62
Oconto 79, Sturgeon Bay 61
Oneida Nation 75, Niagara 47
Oregon 53, Fort Atkinson 52
Pardeeville 75, Waterloo 55
Peshtigo 54, Southern Door 51
Port Edwards 29, Wild Rose 19
Prescott 83, Ellsworth 51
Pulaski 67, Luxemburg-Casco 59
Randolph 51, Cambria-Friesland 42
Reedsville 68, Random Lake 58
River Falls 60, Westosha Central 36
River Ridge 62, Highland 27
Saint Croix Central 51, Baldwin-Woodville 43
Sevastopol 51, Stockbridge 49
Sheboygan Christian 66, Howards Grove 57
Somerset 63, Amery 27
Southwestern 46, Potosi 40
Spooner 64, Ashland 54
St. Croix Falls 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46
Stevens Point 66, Chippewa Falls 55
Three Lakes 68, Tomahawk 31
Watertown Luther Prep 73, Ripon 64
Waunakee 83, Portage 60
Wauzeka-Steuben 73, Weston 21
West De Pere 64, Menasha 62
Weyauwega-Fremont 65, Shiocton 59
Whitefish Bay 70, Hartford Union 52
Williams Bay 68, Parkview 52
Winneconne 64, North Fond du Lac 63
Wisconsin Heights 62, Lancaster 60
Xavier 47, New London 32
Girls Basketball
Appleton East 82, Appleton West 32
Assumption 45, Edgar 29
Badger 47, Burlington 40
Baraboo 74, Mauston 17
Brillion 57, Southern Door 38
Cashton 49, Independence 38
Cedarburg 60, West Bend West 44
Chilton 56, Algoma 45
Clintonville 49, Denmark 35
Crivitz 50, Gibraltar 40
D.C. Everest 61, Wausau East 58
De Pere 77, Green Bay Southwest 53
Drummond 58, Bayfield 11
Edgerton 63, Big Foot 20
Elk Mound 61, Saint Croix Central 20
Fall Creek 58, Bloomer 46
Florence 51, Northland Pines 43
Freedom 72, Marinette 24
Galena, Ill. 49, Potosi/Cassville 28
Greenfield 64, Brown Deer 42
Hartford Union 65, Whitefish Bay 46
Highland 74, Iowa-Grant 31
Holmen 63, Sparta 56
Homestead 67, Nicolet 36
Howards Grove 59, Sheboygan Christian 14
Hurley 68, Butternut 22
Iola-Scandinavia 49, Nekoosa 36
Jefferson 63, East Troy 22
Kaukauna 63, Oshkosh West 50
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60, Plymouth 21
Kimberly 80, Fond du Lac 63
Laconia 65, Omro 47
Ladysmith 57, Cameron 39
Lakeland 53, Crandon 33
Laona-Wabeno 61, Rosholt 22
Luxemburg-Casco 55, Waupaca 36
Manitowoc Lutheran 56, Kohler 38
Marathon 58, Stratford 38
Martin Luther 70, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 48
Menasha 74, Green Bay East 30
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 64, Cudahy 12
Mishicot 68, Ozaukee 28
Mukwonago 67, Kenosha Bradford 54
Muskego 47, Kenosha Tremper 32
Neenah 74, Appleton North 45
New Auburn 42, Gilmanton 34
New London 46, Medford Area 39
New Richmond 41, Baldwin-Woodville 34
Osseo-Fairchild 67, Regis 54
Pecatonica 56, River Valley 29
Phillips 96, Chequamegon 9
Pittsville 64, Bowler/Gresham 12
Portage 48, Wautoma 46
Reedsville 54, Random Lake 48
Rice Lake 69, Altoona 46
River Falls 52, Ellsworth 50
Sauk Prairie 57, Poynette 48
Seymour 57, West De Pere 49
Sheboygan South 49, Sheboygan Falls 35
Shoreland Lutheran 56, Racine Park 37
Siren 58, Lake Holcombe 51
Solon Springs 56, Mercer 19
South Shore 53, Mellen 48
Spencer 37, Owen-Withee 25
St. Mary Catholic 70, Oostburg 68
St. Marys Springs 82, Mayville 45
Superior 59, Hermantown, Minn. 56
Waterford 49, Delavan-Darien 29
Waukesha West 47, Brookfield Central 38
Waupun 85, Ripon 36
Wausau West 62, Merrill 31
Wauwatosa East 58, Brookfield East 36
West Salem 65, Richland Center 45
Westfield Area 61, Amherst 52
Westosha Central 58, Wilmot Union 41
Whitnall 62, Waukesha North 48
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, Lomira 42
Winneconne 50, Wautoma 42
Winneconne 53, Berlin 34
Wisconsin Heights 56, Riverdale 41
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50, Three Lakes 46
Wrightstown 81, Little Chute 12
Xavier 74, Shawano 45
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
La Crosse Central 54, Menomonie 31
|La Crosse Central
|33
|21
|54
|Menomonie
|17
|14
|31
La Crosse Central: Colin Adams 2, Adam Olson 1, Nic Williams 4, Devon Fielding 19, Quinn Servais 2, Bennett Fried 9, Henry Meyer 7, Cam Elwer 1, Porter Pretasky 9. (17 16-22 19 54).
Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 8, Carter Giesking 3, Charlie Morning 12, Max Holzhueter 3, Trey Mensing 3, Reed Styer 2. (12 5-10 18 31).
3-Pointers—La Crosse Central (4): Fielding 3, Fried 1. Menomonie (2): Morning 1, Mensing 1.
Fouled Out—La Crosse Central: none. Menomonie: none.
McDonell 59, Ladysmith 48
|Ladysmith
|19
|29
|48
|McDonell
|30
|29
|59
Ladysmith: Eli Rogers 13, Brady Ingersoll 14, Mitchell Lehmann 6, Jack West 6, Logan Alberson 9. (19 7-9 10 48).
McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 13, Aidan Misfeldt 13, Eddie Mittermeyer 2, Keagan Galvez 2, Canan Huss 18, Joe Janus 19. (25 3-5 16 59).
3-Pointers—Ladysmith (3): Rogers 1, Ingersoll 2. McDonell (6): C. Mittermeyer 1, Misfeldt 2, Huss 3.
Fouled Out—Ladysmith: none. McDonell: none.
Thorp 58, Cornell 26
|Thorp
|26
|32
|58
|Cornell
|9
|14
|23
Thorp: Ryan Raether 14, Aiden Rosemeyer 15, Logan Hanson 4, Brady Stewart 9, Brad Hempleman 4, Denzel Sutton 2, Zach Tieman 6, Corbin Rosemeyer 3. (24 2-8 18 58).
Cornell: Avery Turany 2, Jayden Joas-Shaw 3, Bentley Spangler 3, Dylan Bowe 12, Blake Anders 3. (6 9-17 7 26).
3-Pointers—Thorp (6): Raether 2, Rosemeyer 3, Stewart 1, Rosemeyer 1. Cornell (2): Joas-Shaw 1, Spangler 1.
Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Cornell: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 74, Thorp 25
|McDonell
|43
|31
|74
|Thorp
|15
|10
|25
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 7, Marley Hughes 11, Amber Adams 2, Sydney Flanagan 5, Emma Stelter 2, Emily Cooper 19, Aubrey Dorn 5, Lauryn Deetz 21, Abigail Petranovich 2. (31 8-12 19 74).
Thorp: Brianna Horn 12, Ava Teclaw 3, Lakyn Thompson 3, Abbigail Schultze 1, Sydney Wicks 3, Madelyn Windl 3. (6 6-12 12 25).
3-Pointers—McDonell (2): Hughes 1, Cooper 1. Thorp (3): Horn 2, Thompson 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Thorp: none.
Fall Creek 58, Bloomer 46
|Bloomer
|20
|26
|46
|Fall Creek
|31
|27
|58
Bloomer: Paige Jacobs 3, Danielle Latz 14, Makendal Kempe 3, Karissa Petska 7, Katlyn Jones 3, Cierra Seibel 3, Brooklyn Sarauer 3, Madison Faschingbauer 2, Abby Iverson 8. (15 13-24 11 46).
Fall Creek: Katie Kent 16, Gianna Vollrath 15, Tori Martin 10, Anika Steinke 1, Jenna Anders 4, JaneyAnne Grossinger 2, Kennedy Tumm 10. (24 7-11 16 58).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (3): Jacobs 1, Kempe 1, Seibel 1. Fall Creek (3): Kent 2, Tumm 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Fall Creek: none.
Cadott 59, Stanley-Boyd 53
|Stanley-Boyd
|29
|24
|53
|Cadott
|19
|40
|59
Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 7, Tina Benson 5, Kayte Licht 6, Jessica Hazuga 7, Lily Hoel 18, Emma Felmlee 10. (19 12-18 18 53).
Cadott: Olivia Goodman 2, Elly Eiler 14, Lauryn Goettl 20, Emma Kowalczyk 4, Morgan Moldrew 2, Eva Enestvedt 2, Laken Ryan 15. (20 13-23 13 59).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (3): Derks 1, Benson 1, Hazuga 1. Cadott (6): Eiler 1, Goettl 2, Ryan 3.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Cadott: none.
Siren 58, Lake Holcombe 51
|Siren
|19
|39
|58
|Lake Holcombe
|28
|23
|51
Siren: Morgan Shetler 15, Lindsay Liljenberg 15, Kateri St. John 6, Lilly Johnson 6, Jordan Hagert 9, Kylee Lindquist 6, O. Sheltler 1. (18 18-38 15 58).
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 10, Emma Lechleitner 16, Brooke Lechleitner 10, Belle Jones 6, Justine Kane 6, Chloe Lee 2, Carly Vavra 1. (22 4-14 21 51).
3-Pointers—Siren (4): M. Sheltler 1, Liljenberg 1, Johnson 1, Lindquist 1. Lake Holcombe (3): Kirkman 2, E. Lechleitner 1.
Fouled Out—Siren: none. Lake Holcombe: E. Lechleitner, B. Lechleitner.
Boys Hockey
Somerset 8, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 5
|Regis/Altoona/McDonell
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Somerset
|2
|3
|3
|8
First Period—Somerset: Antonio Gomez (Abe Sirek, Kieran DeFoe, 0:38.
Somerset: Noah Bailey (Brock Sawicki), 11:50.
Second Period—R/A/M: Cameron St. John (Evan Eckes), 3:05.
R/A/M: Evan Gustafson (Elijah Schmidt), 4:04.
Somerset: Noah Bailey (Owen McDonough, Jacob DeFoe), 6:19.
Somerset: Antonio Gomez, 9:30.
Somerset: Antonio Gomez (Finn Davies), 16:55.
Third Period—R/A/M: Elijah Schmidt (Evan Gustafson), 0:19.
R/A/M: Evan Gustafson, 4:05, PP.
Somerset: Noah Bailey (Brock Sawicki, Antonio Gomez), 7:52, PP.
Somerset: Michael Shannon (Corey Rose), 10:13.
R/A/M: Ben Biskupski (Dallen Robinson, Evan Gustafson), 12:13.
Somerset: Noah Bailey (Kieran DeFoe), 16:56, EN.
Shots on Goal—Regis/Altoona/McDonell: 4-6-8-18. Somerset: 17-20-19-56. Saves—Regis/Altoona/McDonell: Brecken Hagen: 15-17-16-48. Somerset: Finn Davies: 4-4-5-13. Penalties—Regis/Altoona/McDonell: 6-22:00. Somerset: 9-21:00.
Girls Hockey
Hudson 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
|Hudson
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|1
|0
|0
|1
First Period—CF/M: Brianna Buonincontro (Madelyn Hebert), 0:33.
Hudson: Hattie Carr (Bella Buth, Aubrey Ross), 11:54, PP.
Third Period—Hudson: Leah Parker (Bayley Glasspoole, Denman Rode), 13:23.
Shots on Goal—Hudson: 7-4-7-18. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 13-9-6-28. Saves—Hudson: Catt Donna: 12-9-6-27. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 6-4-6-16. Penalties—Hudson: 6-12:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 4-8:00.