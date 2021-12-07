 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 7

Scores

Boys Basketball

Appleton East 92, Appleton West 52

Aquinas 66, Mauston 51

Ashwaubenon 85, D.C. Everest 57

Augusta 74, Boyceville 51

Benton 62, Belmont 37

Big Foot 53, Delavan-Darien 47

Blair-Taylor 64, Eleva-Strum 46

Brookfield East 75, Wauwatosa East 55

Coleman 53, Lena 36

Columbus 66, Wisconsin Dells 55

Crivitz 89, Saint Thomas Aquinas 19

Darlington 63, Belleville 61

De Pere 80, Green Bay Southwest 40

DeForest 77, Sauk Prairie 45

Deerfield 67, Palmyra-Eagle 35

Durand 64, Spring Valley 45

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 75, Independence 29

Eau Claire North 74, La Crosse Logan 34

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 46, Cedar Grove-Belgium 35

Fall Creek 64, Augusta 52

Fennimore 60, Prairie du Chien 55

Fox Valley Lutheran 69, Marinette 42

Green Bay East 49, Seymour 43

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 75, Algoma 74

Greendale 45, Wilmot Union 35

Greenfield 71, Milw. Bay View 33

Hortonville 65, Oshkosh North 63

Hudson 57, Superior 51

Hustisford 44, Horicon 28

Janesville Craig 73, Madison Memorial 54

Kaukauna 80, Oshkosh West 78

Kenosha Reuther 51, Mountain Top Academy 37

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66, Martin Luther 50

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 61

Kewaunee 68, Gibraltar 61

Kiel 70, Sheboygan Falls 51

Kimberly 93, Fond du Lac 68

Kohler 52, Manitowoc Lutheran 50

La Crosse Central 54, Menominee, Mich. 31

Laconia 64, Berlin 40

Living Word Lutheran 72, Messmer 57

Lodi 80, Edgerton 56

Lourdes Academy 62, Dodgeland 45

Markesan 70, Montello 36

McDonell Central 59, Ladysmith 48

Medford Area 88, Merrill 60

Menomonee Falls 77, Germantown 54

Middleton 64, Madison East 59

Milton 69, Edgewood 57

Milwaukee Golda Meir 65, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 53

Monroe 59, Monona Grove 54

Monticello 80, Albany 50

Muskego 68, New Berlin West 55

Necedah 84, Nekoosa 27

North Crawford 73, Kickapoo 35

Northwestern 86, Cumberland 48

Oakfield 67, Wayland Academy 62

Oconto 79, Sturgeon Bay 61

Oneida Nation 75, Niagara 47

Oregon 53, Fort Atkinson 52

Pardeeville 75, Waterloo 55

Peshtigo 54, Southern Door 51

Port Edwards 29, Wild Rose 19

Prescott 83, Ellsworth 51

Pulaski 67, Luxemburg-Casco 59

Randolph 51, Cambria-Friesland 42

Reedsville 68, Random Lake 58

River Falls 60, Westosha Central 36

River Ridge 62, Highland 27

Saint Croix Central 51, Baldwin-Woodville 43

Sevastopol 51, Stockbridge 49

Sheboygan Christian 66, Howards Grove 57

Somerset 63, Amery 27

Southwestern 46, Potosi 40

Spooner 64, Ashland 54

St. Croix Falls 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46

Stevens Point 66, Chippewa Falls 55

Three Lakes 68, Tomahawk 31

Watertown Luther Prep 73, Ripon 64

Waunakee 83, Portage 60

Wauzeka-Steuben 73, Weston 21

West De Pere 64, Menasha 62

Weyauwega-Fremont 65, Shiocton 59

Whitefish Bay 70, Hartford Union 52

Williams Bay 68, Parkview 52

Winneconne 64, North Fond du Lac 63

Wisconsin Heights 62, Lancaster 60

Xavier 47, New London 32

Girls Basketball

Appleton East 82, Appleton West 32

Assumption 45, Edgar 29

Badger 47, Burlington 40

Baraboo 74, Mauston 17

Brillion 57, Southern Door 38

Cashton 49, Independence 38

Cedarburg 60, West Bend West 44

Chilton 56, Algoma 45

Clintonville 49, Denmark 35

Crivitz 50, Gibraltar 40

D.C. Everest 61, Wausau East 58

De Pere 77, Green Bay Southwest 53

Drummond 58, Bayfield 11

Edgerton 63, Big Foot 20

Elk Mound 61, Saint Croix Central 20

Fall Creek 58, Bloomer 46

Florence 51, Northland Pines 43

Freedom 72, Marinette 24

Galena, Ill. 49, Potosi/Cassville 28

Greenfield 64, Brown Deer 42

Hartford Union 65, Whitefish Bay 46

Highland 74, Iowa-Grant 31

Holmen 63, Sparta 56

Homestead 67, Nicolet 36

Howards Grove 59, Sheboygan Christian 14

Hurley 68, Butternut 22

Iola-Scandinavia 49, Nekoosa 36

Jefferson 63, East Troy 22

Kaukauna 63, Oshkosh West 50

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60, Plymouth 21

Kimberly 80, Fond du Lac 63

Laconia 65, Omro 47

Ladysmith 57, Cameron 39

Lakeland 53, Crandon 33

Laona-Wabeno 61, Rosholt 22

Luxemburg-Casco 55, Waupaca 36

Manitowoc Lutheran 56, Kohler 38

Marathon 58, Stratford 38

Martin Luther 70, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 48

Menasha 74, Green Bay East 30

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 64, Cudahy 12

Mishicot 68, Ozaukee 28

Mukwonago 67, Kenosha Bradford 54

Muskego 47, Kenosha Tremper 32

Neenah 74, Appleton North 45

New Auburn 42, Gilmanton 34

New London 46, Medford Area 39

New Richmond 41, Baldwin-Woodville 34

Osseo-Fairchild 67, Regis 54

Pecatonica 56, River Valley 29

Phillips 96, Chequamegon 9

Pittsville 64, Bowler/Gresham 12

Portage 48, Wautoma 46

Reedsville 54, Random Lake 48

Rice Lake 69, Altoona 46

River Falls 52, Ellsworth 50

Sauk Prairie 57, Poynette 48

Seymour 57, West De Pere 49

Sheboygan South 49, Sheboygan Falls 35

Shoreland Lutheran 56, Racine Park 37

Siren 58, Lake Holcombe 51

Solon Springs 56, Mercer 19

South Shore 53, Mellen 48

Spencer 37, Owen-Withee 25

St. Mary Catholic 70, Oostburg 68

St. Marys Springs 82, Mayville 45

Superior 59, Hermantown, Minn. 56

Waterford 49, Delavan-Darien 29

Waukesha West 47, Brookfield Central 38

Waupun 85, Ripon 36

Wausau West 62, Merrill 31

Wauwatosa East 58, Brookfield East 36

West Salem 65, Richland Center 45

Westfield Area 61, Amherst 52

Westosha Central 58, Wilmot Union 41

Whitnall 62, Waukesha North 48

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, Lomira 42

Winneconne 50, Wautoma 42

Winneconne 53, Berlin 34

Wisconsin Heights 56, Riverdale 41

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50, Three Lakes 46

Wrightstown 81, Little Chute 12

Xavier 74, Shawano 45

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

La Crosse Central 54, Menomonie 31

La Crosse Central    33   21   54
Menomonie17     14    31

La Crosse Central: Colin Adams 2, Adam Olson 1, Nic Williams 4, Devon Fielding 19, Quinn Servais 2, Bennett Fried 9, Henry Meyer 7, Cam Elwer 1, Porter Pretasky 9. (17 16-22 19 54).

Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 8, Carter Giesking 3, Charlie Morning 12, Max Holzhueter 3, Trey Mensing 3, Reed Styer 2. (12 5-10 18 31).

3-Pointers—La Crosse Central (4): Fielding 3, Fried 1. Menomonie (2): Morning 1, Mensing 1.

Fouled Out—La Crosse Central: none. Menomonie: none.

McDonell 59, Ladysmith 48

Ladysmith    19   29   48
McDonell     30    29    59

Ladysmith: Eli Rogers 13, Brady Ingersoll 14, Mitchell Lehmann 6, Jack West 6, Logan Alberson 9. (19 7-9 10 48).

McDonell: Cooper Mittermeyer 13, Aidan Misfeldt 13, Eddie Mittermeyer 2, Keagan Galvez 2, Canan Huss 18, Joe Janus 19. (25 3-5 16 59).

3-Pointers—Ladysmith (3): Rogers 1, Ingersoll 2. McDonell (6): C. Mittermeyer 1, Misfeldt 2, Huss 3.

Fouled Out—Ladysmith: none. McDonell: none.

Thorp 58, Cornell 26

Thorp   26     32     58
Cornell     91423

Thorp: Ryan Raether 14, Aiden Rosemeyer 15, Logan Hanson 4, Brady Stewart 9, Brad Hempleman 4, Denzel Sutton 2, Zach Tieman 6, Corbin Rosemeyer 3. (24 2-8 18 58).

Cornell: Avery Turany 2, Jayden Joas-Shaw 3, Bentley Spangler 3, Dylan Bowe 12, Blake Anders 3. (6 9-17 7 26).

3-Pointers—Thorp (6): Raether 2, Rosemeyer 3, Stewart 1, Rosemeyer 1. Cornell (2): Joas-Shaw 1, Spangler 1.

Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Cornell: none.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 74, Thorp 25

McDonell    43     31    74
Thorp     151025

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 7, Marley Hughes 11, Amber Adams 2, Sydney Flanagan 5, Emma Stelter 2, Emily Cooper 19, Aubrey Dorn 5, Lauryn Deetz 21, Abigail Petranovich 2. (31 8-12 19 74).

Thorp: Brianna Horn 12, Ava Teclaw 3, Lakyn Thompson 3, Abbigail Schultze 1, Sydney Wicks 3, Madelyn Windl 3. (6 6-12 12 25).

3-Pointers—McDonell (2): Hughes 1, Cooper 1. Thorp (3): Horn 2, Thompson 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Thorp: none.

Fall Creek 58, Bloomer 46

Bloomer   20    26     46
Fall Creek     312758

Bloomer: Paige Jacobs 3, Danielle Latz 14, Makendal Kempe 3, Karissa Petska 7, Katlyn Jones 3, Cierra Seibel 3, Brooklyn Sarauer 3, Madison Faschingbauer 2, Abby Iverson 8. (15 13-24 11 46).

Fall Creek: Katie Kent 16, Gianna Vollrath 15, Tori Martin 10, Anika Steinke 1, Jenna Anders 4, JaneyAnne Grossinger 2, Kennedy Tumm 10. (24 7-11 16 58).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (3): Jacobs 1, Kempe 1, Seibel 1. Fall Creek (3): Kent 2, Tumm 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Fall Creek: none.

Cadott 59, Stanley-Boyd 53

Stanley-Boyd   29   24   53
Cadott     19     40     59

Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 7, Tina Benson 5, Kayte Licht 6, Jessica Hazuga 7, Lily Hoel 18, Emma Felmlee 10. (19 12-18 18 53).

Cadott: Olivia Goodman 2, Elly Eiler 14, Lauryn Goettl 20, Emma Kowalczyk 4, Morgan Moldrew 2, Eva Enestvedt 2, Laken Ryan 15. (20 13-23 13 59).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (3): Derks 1, Benson 1, Hazuga 1. Cadott (6): Eiler 1, Goettl 2, Ryan 3.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Cadott: none.

Siren 58, Lake Holcombe 51

Siren   19     39     58
Lake Holcombe     282351

Siren: Morgan Shetler 15, Lindsay Liljenberg 15, Kateri St. John 6, Lilly Johnson 6, Jordan Hagert 9, Kylee Lindquist 6, O. Sheltler 1. (18 18-38 15 58).

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 10, Emma Lechleitner 16, Brooke Lechleitner 10, Belle Jones 6, Justine Kane 6, Chloe Lee 2, Carly Vavra 1. (22 4-14 21 51).

3-Pointers—Siren (4): M. Sheltler 1, Liljenberg 1, Johnson 1, Lindquist 1. Lake Holcombe (3): Kirkman 2, E. Lechleitner 1.

Fouled Out—Siren: none. Lake Holcombe: E. Lechleitner, B. Lechleitner.

Boys Hockey

Somerset 8, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 5

Regis/Altoona/McDonell    0     2     3     5
Somerset2338

First Period—Somerset: Antonio Gomez (Abe Sirek, Kieran DeFoe, 0:38.

Somerset: Noah Bailey (Brock Sawicki), 11:50.

Second Period—R/A/M: Cameron St. John (Evan Eckes), 3:05.

R/A/M: Evan Gustafson (Elijah Schmidt), 4:04.

Somerset: Noah Bailey (Owen McDonough, Jacob DeFoe), 6:19.

Somerset: Antonio Gomez, 9:30.

Somerset: Antonio Gomez (Finn Davies), 16:55.

Third Period—R/A/M: Elijah Schmidt (Evan Gustafson), 0:19.

R/A/M: Evan Gustafson, 4:05, PP.

Somerset: Noah Bailey (Brock Sawicki, Antonio Gomez), 7:52, PP.

Somerset: Michael Shannon (Corey Rose), 10:13.

R/A/M: Ben Biskupski (Dallen Robinson, Evan Gustafson), 12:13.

Somerset: Noah Bailey (Kieran DeFoe), 16:56, EN.

Shots on Goal—Regis/Altoona/McDonell: 4-6-8-18. Somerset: 17-20-19-56. Saves—Regis/Altoona/McDonell: Brecken Hagen: 15-17-16-48. Somerset: Finn Davies: 4-4-5-13. Penalties—Regis/Altoona/McDonell: 6-22:00. Somerset: 9-21:00.

Girls Hockey

Hudson 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

Hudson1     0     1     2
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    1001

First Period—CF/M: Brianna Buonincontro (Madelyn Hebert), 0:33.

Hudson: Hattie Carr (Bella Buth, Aubrey Ross), 11:54, PP.

Third Period—Hudson: Leah Parker (Bayley Glasspoole, Denman Rode), 13:23.

Shots on Goal—Hudson: 7-4-7-18. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 13-9-6-28. Saves—Hudson: Catt Donna: 12-9-6-27. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 6-4-6-16. Penalties—Hudson: 6-12:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 4-8:00.

