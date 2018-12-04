Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Hockey Photo

Boys Basketball

Scores

Appleton West 68, Manitowoc Lincoln 55

Baldwin-Woodville 61, Amery 31

Baraboo 66, Wisconsin Dells 37

Blair-Taylor 71, Gilmanton 45

Catholic Central 65, Racine Lutheran 58

Chequamegon 77, Lac Courte Oreilles 38

Crivitz 72, Suring 36

Darlington 63, Mineral Point 53

Dominican 80, Shoreland Lutheran 57

Eau Claire North 62, River Falls 39

Elkhorn Area 69, Monroe 50

Germantown 84, Fond du Lac 58

Hillsboro 63, North Crawford 27

Hudson 79, Park (Cottage Grove), Minn. 70

Hudson 79, Racine Park 70

Iowa-Grant 76, Fennimore 46

Janesville Craig 63, Verona Area 53

Jefferson 71, Evansville 66

Kenosha Indian Trail 55, Union Grove 47

Lake Holcombe 79, Cornell 66

Lake Mills 66, Fort Atkinson 33

Marion 58, Elcho 33

Marshfield 72, Rhinelander 39

Merrill 69, Hortonville 64

Monona Grove 81, Westfield Area 33

Mosinee 79, Waupaca 49

New London 77, Ripon 49

New Richmond 65, Prescott 60

Oak Creek 70, West Allis Nathan Hale 63

Oconomowoc 53, Kettle Moraine 39

Oconto 49, Laona-Wabeno 44

Oconto Falls 65, Coleman 41

Pecatonica 55, Barneveld 36

Potosi 73, Highland 35

Prairie du Chien 54, Aquinas 45

Reedsburg Area 73, River Valley 64

Salam School 80, Milwaukee Juneau 72

Shorewood 54, New Berlin West 46

Shullsburg 66, Benton 47

Slinger 57, Kewaskum 48

Stratford 81, Assumption 40

West Allis Central 65, Pewaukee 48

Wilmot Union 72, Kenosha Tremper 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 59, Greendale 47

Box Scores

D.C. Everest 85, Chi-Hi 83 (OT)

Chi-Hi3840583
D.C. Everest4137785

Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 10, Nolan Hutzler 7, Joe Reuter 19, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 18, Tyler Robarge 29. (23 21-37 19 83)

D.C. Everest: Cade Sivertson 17, Zion Turner 29, Alec Struedeman 20, Ethan Ostrowski 2, Jake Brodhagen 3, Keaton Edwards 14. (27 16-27 23 85).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Reuter 2. D.C. Everest (15): Sivertson 4, Turner 2, Strudeman 4, Brodhagen 1, Edwards 4.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Nelson, Luke Franz. D.C. Everest: Turner, Ostrowski.

Lake Holcombe 79, Cornell 66

Cornell24 4266
Lake Holcombe48 3179

Cornell: Kyle Glaus 21, Luke Thompson 16, Caleb Balow 9, Ryan Larson 9, Riley Gingras 8, Chayse Thurchen 3. (25 12-15 18 66)

Lake Holcombe: Kaden Crank 24, Brock Flater 18, Kaden Kinney 14, Tristin Jones 11, Josh Jones 10, Colton Minnick 2. (31 12-17 16 79).

3-Pointers—Cornell (4): Thompson 3, Turchen 1. Lake Holcombe (5): Crank 3, Kinney 1, J. Jones 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Lake Holcombe: Crank.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Ashwaubenon 48, Sheboygan South 44

Assumption 49, Edgar 37

Badger 42, Delavan-Darien 25

Bloomer 54, Ladysmith 28

Bonduel 50, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 41

Clayton 77, Turtle Lake 20

Colby 66, Gilman 43

Colfax 46, Elk Mound 41

Columbus Catholic 60, Granton 16

Cornell 44, Lake Holcombe 32

Darlington 76, Richland Center 58

Denmark 63, Marinette 22

Durand 67, Glenwood City 29

Freedom 63, Luxemburg-Casco 46

Grantsburg 43, Webster 28

Green Bay Preble 48, Green Bay Southwest 46

Hamilton 61, Plymouth 30

Howards Grove 50, Mishicot 39

Kenosha Bradford 57, Burlington 42

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 72, Kewaskum 36

Kiel 51, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 50

Kimberly 64, Hortonville 52

Laona-Wabeno 56, Florence 49

Little Chute 66, Clintonville 55

Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50

Merrill 47, Medford Area 38

Milwaukee King 62, Oak Creek 47

Milwaukee School of Languages 45, Messmer 29

Mount Horeb 47, Sauk Prairie 32

Mukwonago 70, Catholic Memorial 31

Muskego 54, Waukesha West 42

New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Pius XI Catholic 41

New London 68, Green Bay West 45

Oconto 67, Sturgeon Bay 49

Oostburg 78, Reedsville 38

Oregon 80, Edgewood 69

Pewaukee 75, West Allis Central 13

Prescott 80, Cameron 61

Racine Horlick 56, The Prairie School 53

Racine Lutheran 56, Catholic Central 28

Reedsburg Area 59, Baraboo 48

River Valley 45, Adams-Friendship 22

Salam School 80, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 72

Shawano Community 54, Xavier 31

Shoreland Lutheran 57, Dominican 49

South Milwaukee 78, Greenfield 44

St. Croix Falls 73, Siren 20

St. Mary Catholic 57, Random Lake 53

Stratford 40, Newman Catholic 35

Unity 54, Luck 23

University School of Milwaukee 47, Destiny 14

Waukesha North 61, Waukesha South 55

Wauzeka-Steuben 69, North Crawford 33

Box Scores

McDonell 66, Thorp 51

McDonell392766
Thorp252651

McDonell: Maggie Craker 15, Anna Geissler 7, Abby Wampler 23, Hannah Sykora 11, Lauryn Deetz 2, Jessica Eisenreich 7. (21 17-21 17 66)

Thorp: Danielle Stroinski 11, Cassidy Stroinski 6, Kaytlyn Stunkel 5, Ellie Windl 2, Madison Wicks 9, Hailey Zurakowski 4, Brittney Rosemeyer 12, Addie Paskert 2. (18 9-15 17 51).

3-Pointers—McDonell (6): Craker 3, Wampler 2, Geissler 1. Thorp (6): Rosemeyer 2, Stroinski 1, Wicks 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: Craker. Thorp: none.

Bloomer 54, Ladysmith 28

Ladysmith121628
Bloomer292554

Ladysmith: Brittney Wiles 8, Kylee Millin 5, Emily Egle 2, Emma Dieckman 9, Kezleigh Vacho 4. (10 3-4 6 28)

Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 8, Abby Zeman 2, Elle Kramschuster 16, Vanessa Jenneman 4, Emma Seibel 4, Isabella Jenneman 7, Sierra Raine 11, Cayce Grambo 0. (22 3-6 9 54).

3-Pointers—Ladysmith (5): Wiles 1, Millin 1, Dieckman 3. Bloomer (7): Swartz 2, Kramschuster 4, Raine 1.

Fouled Out—Ladysmith: none. Bloomer: none.

Stanley-Boyd 47, Cadott 35

Stanley-Boyd232447
Lake Holcombe132235

Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 6, Hannah Hause 3, Lily Hoel 10, Arianna Mason 21, Marissa Gustafson 7. (20 3-9 11 47)

Lake Holcombe: Jenna Sedlacek 6, Mary Jo Prokupek 2, Abby Eiler 3, Jen Sonnentag 2, Autumn Bremness 2, Hailey Wellner 2, Kaitlyn Tice 6, Jada Kowalczyk 9, Paisley Kane 3. (14 2-10 35).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (4): Mason 3, Gustafson 1. Cadott (5): Sedlacek 2, Eiler 1, Tice 2.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Cadott: none.

Cornell 44, Lake Holcombe 32

Cornell222244
Lake Holcombe26632

Cornell: Bryanna Bonander 16, Cheyenne Peloquin 10, Michaiah Galster 8, Erin Crowell 5, Isabelle Clark 3, Braya Duffy 2. (21 0-4 5 44)

Lake Holcombe: Allison Golat-Hattamer 15, Ashley Burns 6, Emma Elmberg 6, Orianna Lebal 2, No. 42 2, Megan Lechleitner 1. (14 2-15 11 32).

3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Crowell 1, Clark 1. Lake Holcombe (2): Elmberg 2.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

Flambeau 51, New Auburn 45

New Auburn232245
Flambeau222951

New Auburn: Nadia Rada 12, Emily Elmhorst 1, Logan Passe 2, Anna Koteras 6, Zoey Rada 18, Emma Bischel 6. (18 7-14 16 45)

Flambeau: Hailey Opachen 4, Rachel Lawton 16, M.Opelt 7, G.Groothousen 2, C.Riel 2, K.Lawton 10, A.Bratanich 4, Gracie Amidon 2, J.Trott 4. (18 13-25 18 51).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (2): Z.Rada 2. Flambeau (2): R.Lawton 1, Opelt 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Flambeau: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Avalanche 3, Baraboo/Portage 1

Chisago Lakes, Minn. 3, River Falls 2, OT

Fond du Lac Springs 8, Cedarburg 2

La Crescent, Minn. 3, West Salem/Bangor 1

Madison Memorial 2, LaFollette / East 0

Marshfield 5, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3

Neenah/Hortonville 9, Oshkosh 1

Onalaska/La Crosse 6, Eau Claire North 5, OT

Oregon 6, McFarland 4

Rhinelander/Three Lakes 5, Medford Area 1

Superior 6, Chippewa Falls 2

University School of Milwaukee 3, Arrowhead 2, OT

Waupaca 4, Antigo 2

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3, Waunakee 2

Boys Scores

Superior 6, Chi-Hi 2

Chi-Hi2002
Superior0426

First Period—CH: Isaac Lindstrom (Carsten Reeg), 0:18.

CH: Brady Fixmer (Blake Trippler, Owen Krista), 11:51, PP.

Second Period—S: Gunnar Hansen (Grant Sorenson), 0:36.

S: Spencer Gudowski (James Brnson), 4:55.

S: Cayden Laurvick (Taylor Burger, Sean McCochan), 8:43.

S: Hansen (Laurvick), 12:13.

Third Period—S: Laurvick (Hansen, Sorenson), 2:57.

S: Laurvick (Hansen), 3:21.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 13-3-5-21. Superior: 13-20-13-46. Saves—Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 13-16-6-35, Brady Fixmer 0-0-5-5. Superior: Dayton Pdovin 11-3-5-19. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 5-10:00. Superior: 6-12:00.

Girls Hockey

Scores

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1, Black River Falls 0

Hayward/Spooner 1, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1, OT (tie)

Western Wisconsin 8, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

Box Scores

Western Wisconsin 8, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 1

Chi-Hi/Menomonie1000
Western Wisconsin2338

First Period—WW: Bailey Williams (Makenzie Weeks), 1:37, PP.

WW: Weeks, 6:28.

CH/M: Emme Bergh, 9:54.

Second Period—WW: Williams (Ally Dahlberg, Jade Williams), 4:17.

WW: Weeks (Williams), 8:32.

WW: Erin Huerta (Weeks, Williams), 11:30.

Third Period—WW: Ellie Brice (Weeks), 0:15, PP.

WW: Kylie Broten (Williams), 0:30.

WW: Alise Wiehl (Williams), 7:38.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 7-6-6-19. Western Wisconsin: 16-18-13-47. Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 14-15-10-39. Western Wisconsin: Caitlyn Erickson 6-6-6-18. Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 4-8:00. Western Wisconsin: 3-6:00.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.