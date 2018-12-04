Boys Basketball
Scores
Appleton West 68, Manitowoc Lincoln 55
Baldwin-Woodville 61, Amery 31
Baraboo 66, Wisconsin Dells 37
Blair-Taylor 71, Gilmanton 45
Catholic Central 65, Racine Lutheran 58
Chequamegon 77, Lac Courte Oreilles 38
Crivitz 72, Suring 36
Darlington 63, Mineral Point 53
Dominican 80, Shoreland Lutheran 57
Eau Claire North 62, River Falls 39
Elkhorn Area 69, Monroe 50
Germantown 84, Fond du Lac 58
Hillsboro 63, North Crawford 27
Hudson 79, Park (Cottage Grove), Minn. 70
Hudson 79, Racine Park 70
Iowa-Grant 76, Fennimore 46
Janesville Craig 63, Verona Area 53
Jefferson 71, Evansville 66
Kenosha Indian Trail 55, Union Grove 47
Lake Holcombe 79, Cornell 66
Lake Mills 66, Fort Atkinson 33
Marion 58, Elcho 33
Marshfield 72, Rhinelander 39
Merrill 69, Hortonville 64
Monona Grove 81, Westfield Area 33
Mosinee 79, Waupaca 49
New London 77, Ripon 49
New Richmond 65, Prescott 60
Oak Creek 70, West Allis Nathan Hale 63
Oconomowoc 53, Kettle Moraine 39
Oconto 49, Laona-Wabeno 44
Oconto Falls 65, Coleman 41
Pecatonica 55, Barneveld 36
Potosi 73, Highland 35
Prairie du Chien 54, Aquinas 45
Reedsburg Area 73, River Valley 64
Salam School 80, Milwaukee Juneau 72
Shorewood 54, New Berlin West 46
Shullsburg 66, Benton 47
Slinger 57, Kewaskum 48
Stratford 81, Assumption 40
West Allis Central 65, Pewaukee 48
Wilmot Union 72, Kenosha Tremper 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 59, Greendale 47
Box Scores
D.C. Everest 85, Chi-Hi 83 (OT)
|Chi-Hi
|38
|40
|5
|83
|D.C. Everest
|41
|37
|7
|85
Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 10, Nolan Hutzler 7, Joe Reuter 19, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 18, Tyler Robarge 29. (23 21-37 19 83)
D.C. Everest: Cade Sivertson 17, Zion Turner 29, Alec Struedeman 20, Ethan Ostrowski 2, Jake Brodhagen 3, Keaton Edwards 14. (27 16-27 23 85).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Reuter 2. D.C. Everest (15): Sivertson 4, Turner 2, Strudeman 4, Brodhagen 1, Edwards 4.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Nelson, Luke Franz. D.C. Everest: Turner, Ostrowski.
Lake Holcombe 79, Cornell 66
|Cornell
|24
|42
|66
|Lake Holcombe
|48
|31
|79
Cornell: Kyle Glaus 21, Luke Thompson 16, Caleb Balow 9, Ryan Larson 9, Riley Gingras 8, Chayse Thurchen 3. (25 12-15 18 66)
Lake Holcombe: Kaden Crank 24, Brock Flater 18, Kaden Kinney 14, Tristin Jones 11, Josh Jones 10, Colton Minnick 2. (31 12-17 16 79).
3-Pointers—Cornell (4): Thompson 3, Turchen 1. Lake Holcombe (5): Crank 3, Kinney 1, J. Jones 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Lake Holcombe: Crank.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Ashwaubenon 48, Sheboygan South 44
Assumption 49, Edgar 37
Badger 42, Delavan-Darien 25
Bloomer 54, Ladysmith 28
Bonduel 50, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 41
Clayton 77, Turtle Lake 20
Colby 66, Gilman 43
Colfax 46, Elk Mound 41
Columbus Catholic 60, Granton 16
Cornell 44, Lake Holcombe 32
Darlington 76, Richland Center 58
Denmark 63, Marinette 22
Durand 67, Glenwood City 29
Freedom 63, Luxemburg-Casco 46
Grantsburg 43, Webster 28
Green Bay Preble 48, Green Bay Southwest 46
Hamilton 61, Plymouth 30
Howards Grove 50, Mishicot 39
Kenosha Bradford 57, Burlington 42
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 72, Kewaskum 36
Kiel 51, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 50
Kimberly 64, Hortonville 52
Laona-Wabeno 56, Florence 49
Little Chute 66, Clintonville 55
Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50
Merrill 47, Medford Area 38
Milwaukee King 62, Oak Creek 47
Milwaukee School of Languages 45, Messmer 29
Mount Horeb 47, Sauk Prairie 32
Mukwonago 70, Catholic Memorial 31
Muskego 54, Waukesha West 42
New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Pius XI Catholic 41
New London 68, Green Bay West 45
Oconto 67, Sturgeon Bay 49
Oostburg 78, Reedsville 38
Oregon 80, Edgewood 69
Pewaukee 75, West Allis Central 13
Prescott 80, Cameron 61
Racine Horlick 56, The Prairie School 53
Racine Lutheran 56, Catholic Central 28
Reedsburg Area 59, Baraboo 48
River Valley 45, Adams-Friendship 22
Salam School 80, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 72
Shawano Community 54, Xavier 31
Shoreland Lutheran 57, Dominican 49
South Milwaukee 78, Greenfield 44
St. Croix Falls 73, Siren 20
St. Mary Catholic 57, Random Lake 53
Stratford 40, Newman Catholic 35
Unity 54, Luck 23
University School of Milwaukee 47, Destiny 14
Waukesha North 61, Waukesha South 55
Wauzeka-Steuben 69, North Crawford 33
Box Scores
McDonell 66, Thorp 51
|McDonell
|39
|27
|66
|Thorp
|25
|26
|51
McDonell: Maggie Craker 15, Anna Geissler 7, Abby Wampler 23, Hannah Sykora 11, Lauryn Deetz 2, Jessica Eisenreich 7. (21 17-21 17 66)
Thorp: Danielle Stroinski 11, Cassidy Stroinski 6, Kaytlyn Stunkel 5, Ellie Windl 2, Madison Wicks 9, Hailey Zurakowski 4, Brittney Rosemeyer 12, Addie Paskert 2. (18 9-15 17 51).
3-Pointers—McDonell (6): Craker 3, Wampler 2, Geissler 1. Thorp (6): Rosemeyer 2, Stroinski 1, Wicks 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: Craker. Thorp: none.
Bloomer 54, Ladysmith 28
|Ladysmith
|12
|16
|28
|Bloomer
|29
|25
|54
Ladysmith: Brittney Wiles 8, Kylee Millin 5, Emily Egle 2, Emma Dieckman 9, Kezleigh Vacho 4. (10 3-4 6 28)
Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 8, Abby Zeman 2, Elle Kramschuster 16, Vanessa Jenneman 4, Emma Seibel 4, Isabella Jenneman 7, Sierra Raine 11, Cayce Grambo 0. (22 3-6 9 54).
3-Pointers—Ladysmith (5): Wiles 1, Millin 1, Dieckman 3. Bloomer (7): Swartz 2, Kramschuster 4, Raine 1.
Fouled Out—Ladysmith: none. Bloomer: none.
Stanley-Boyd 47, Cadott 35
|Stanley-Boyd
|23
|24
|47
|Lake Holcombe
|13
|22
|35
Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 6, Hannah Hause 3, Lily Hoel 10, Arianna Mason 21, Marissa Gustafson 7. (20 3-9 11 47)
Lake Holcombe: Jenna Sedlacek 6, Mary Jo Prokupek 2, Abby Eiler 3, Jen Sonnentag 2, Autumn Bremness 2, Hailey Wellner 2, Kaitlyn Tice 6, Jada Kowalczyk 9, Paisley Kane 3. (14 2-10 35).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (4): Mason 3, Gustafson 1. Cadott (5): Sedlacek 2, Eiler 1, Tice 2.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Cadott: none.
Cornell 44, Lake Holcombe 32
|Cornell
|22
|22
|44
|Lake Holcombe
|26
|6
|32
Cornell: Bryanna Bonander 16, Cheyenne Peloquin 10, Michaiah Galster 8, Erin Crowell 5, Isabelle Clark 3, Braya Duffy 2. (21 0-4 5 44)
Lake Holcombe: Allison Golat-Hattamer 15, Ashley Burns 6, Emma Elmberg 6, Orianna Lebal 2, No. 42 2, Megan Lechleitner 1. (14 2-15 11 32).
3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Crowell 1, Clark 1. Lake Holcombe (2): Elmberg 2.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Lake Holcombe: none.
Flambeau 51, New Auburn 45
|New Auburn
|23
|22
|45
|Flambeau
|22
|29
|51
New Auburn: Nadia Rada 12, Emily Elmhorst 1, Logan Passe 2, Anna Koteras 6, Zoey Rada 18, Emma Bischel 6. (18 7-14 16 45)
Flambeau: Hailey Opachen 4, Rachel Lawton 16, M.Opelt 7, G.Groothousen 2, C.Riel 2, K.Lawton 10, A.Bratanich 4, Gracie Amidon 2, J.Trott 4. (18 13-25 18 51).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (2): Z.Rada 2. Flambeau (2): R.Lawton 1, Opelt 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Flambeau: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Avalanche 3, Baraboo/Portage 1
Chisago Lakes, Minn. 3, River Falls 2, OT
Fond du Lac Springs 8, Cedarburg 2
La Crescent, Minn. 3, West Salem/Bangor 1
Madison Memorial 2, LaFollette / East 0
Marshfield 5, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3
Neenah/Hortonville 9, Oshkosh 1
Onalaska/La Crosse 6, Eau Claire North 5, OT
Oregon 6, McFarland 4
Rhinelander/Three Lakes 5, Medford Area 1
Superior 6, Chippewa Falls 2
University School of Milwaukee 3, Arrowhead 2, OT
Waupaca 4, Antigo 2
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3, Waunakee 2
Boys Scores
Superior 6, Chi-Hi 2
|Chi-Hi
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Superior
|0
|4
|2
|6
First Period—CH: Isaac Lindstrom (Carsten Reeg), 0:18.
CH: Brady Fixmer (Blake Trippler, Owen Krista), 11:51, PP.
Second Period—S: Gunnar Hansen (Grant Sorenson), 0:36.
S: Spencer Gudowski (James Brnson), 4:55.
S: Cayden Laurvick (Taylor Burger, Sean McCochan), 8:43.
S: Hansen (Laurvick), 12:13.
Third Period—S: Laurvick (Hansen, Sorenson), 2:57.
S: Laurvick (Hansen), 3:21.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 13-3-5-21. Superior: 13-20-13-46. Saves—Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 13-16-6-35, Brady Fixmer 0-0-5-5. Superior: Dayton Pdovin 11-3-5-19. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 5-10:00. Superior: 6-12:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1, Black River Falls 0
Hayward/Spooner 1, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1, OT (tie)
Western Wisconsin 8, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
Box Scores
Western Wisconsin 8, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 1
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Western Wisconsin
|2
|3
|3
|8
First Period—WW: Bailey Williams (Makenzie Weeks), 1:37, PP.
WW: Weeks, 6:28.
CH/M: Emme Bergh, 9:54.
Second Period—WW: Williams (Ally Dahlberg, Jade Williams), 4:17.
WW: Weeks (Williams), 8:32.
WW: Erin Huerta (Weeks, Williams), 11:30.
Third Period—WW: Ellie Brice (Weeks), 0:15, PP.
WW: Kylie Broten (Williams), 0:30.
WW: Alise Wiehl (Williams), 7:38.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 7-6-6-19. Western Wisconsin: 16-18-13-47. Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 14-15-10-39. Western Wisconsin: Caitlyn Erickson 6-6-6-18. Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 4-8:00. Western Wisconsin: 3-6:00.
