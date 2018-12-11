Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Scores

Brookfield East 78, Wauwatosa West 54

Cameron 80, Amery 56

Cudahy 54, South Milwaukee 48

Darlington 51, Dodgeville 36

Howards Grove 89, Mishicot 31

Kenosha Indian Trail 67, Racine Case 63

Lake Mills 68, Wisconsin Dells 57

Marathon 68, McDonell 51

Martin Luther 79, Shoreland Lutheran 43

Northland Pines 68, Chequamegon 36

Peshtigo 59, Sevastopol 56

Pulaski 54, Manitowoc Lincoln 39

Rib Lake 66, Tomahawk 49

Seneca 59, Weston 14

Box Scores

Superior 82, Chi-Hi 66

Superior424082
Chi-Hi323466

Superior: Xavier Patterson 20, Ben Rhodes 15, Mason Ackley 14, Beau Severson 14, Elijah Owens 13, Joey Barker 5, Jarrett Gronski 2. (14 18-22 8 82).

Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 16, Alex Nelson 12, Joe Reuter 10, Tyler Robarge 10, Jacob Walczak , Nolan Hutzler 6, Luke Franz 3. . (22 4-5 19 66).

3-Pointers—Superior (12): Rhodes 5, Severson 4, Owens 2, Barker 1. Chi-Hi (6): Reuter 2, Hutzler 2, Walczak 1, Franz 1.

Fouled Out—Superior: none. Chi-Hi: Nelson, Reuter, Rogers-Schmidt.

Prairie Farm 58, New Auburn 43

Prairie Farm322658
New Auburn202343

Prairie Farm: Mitchell Seegar 2, Nikolas Whitman 9, Jarke Nelson 34, Collin Christenson 11, Caleb Briel 2. (22 6-12 16 58).

New Auburn: Michael Pederson 15, Nick Walker 5, Tristan Harder 12, Ethan Patz 8, Ethan Harder 3. (17 6-13 12 43).

3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (8): Whitman 1, Nelson 6, Christenson 1. New Auburn (3): Pederson 3.

Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: none. New Auburn: none.

Cornell 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 24

Lac Court Oreilles15924
Cornell353671

Lac Courte Oreilles: Kory Smith 13, Tyson Radamacher 6, Arnold Crone 3, Sage Stands-Christen 2. (9 4-8 15 24).

Cornell: Ryan Larson 16, Luke Thompson 11, Caleb Balow 8, Riley Gingras 6, Kyle Glaus 6, Chayse Turchen 6, Raistlin Spangler 5, Wyatt Willmarth 5, Austin Bowe 4, Jake Sikora 4. (28 9-16 12 71).

3-Pointers—Lac Courte Oreilles (2): Smith 1, Crone 1. Cornell (2): Spangler 1, Willmarth 1.

Fouled Out—Lac Courte Oreilles: none. Cornell: none.

Lake Holcombe 64, Shell Lake 45

Shell Lake212445
Lake Holcombe333164

Shell Lake: Nick Udovich 4, Andrew Martin 4, Ben McNulty 26, Christian Johnson 9, Tyler Green 2. (17 10-15 16 45).

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 22, Josh Jones 7, Xzavier Marrill 4, Kaden Kinney 29, Kaden Crank 2. (28 6-15 16 64).

3-Pointers—Shell Lake (1): Johnson 1. Lake Holcombe (2): Name.

Fouled Out—Shell Lake: Johnson. Lake Holcombe: Crank.

"We've been giving a lot of points and this was better.

"I think we're scoring as many off our defense as our offense."

Kinney and Jones combined for 15 assists.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Arrowhead 48, Waukesha West 15

Bloomer 64, Spooner 22

D.C. Everest 43, Wausau East 27

Eastbrook Academy 53, Milwaukee Early View 10

Evansville 60, Whitewater 48

Frederic 48, Birchwood 34

Freedom 61, Seymour 27

Highland 58, Benton 50

Kenosha Christian Life 40, Cristo Rey Jesuit 9

Lake Holcombe 50, Shell Lake 42

Milwaukee Academy of Science 76, Messmer 54

Milwaukee Obama SCTE 42, Milwaukee South 28

Muskego 71, Catholic Memorial 52

New Berlin Eisenhower 70, Pewaukee 54

New Richmond 66, Ellsworth 47

Northwood 61, Solon Springs 29

Oak Creek 51, Franklin 29

Prescott 91, Somerset 48

River Ridge 74, Seneca 16

Shoreland Lutheran 80, Martin Luther 71

Slinger 62, Hartford Union 43

The Prairie School 58, Catholic Central 33

Three Lakes 66, Mercer 36

Waterford 66, Burlington 18

Whitefish Bay 48, Grafton 41

Winneconne 56, Lourdes Academy 44

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58, Marshfield 53

Wrightstown 87, Waupaca 48

Box Scores

Bloomer 64, Spooner 22

Spooner101222
Bloomer333164

Spooner: Julia Tiller 8, Logan Sprenger 7, Jackie Rosenbush 3, Jazmine Wilson 2, Alexis Robotka 1, Malaika Burns 1. (8 6-13 7 22).

Bloomer: Chloe Swartz 15, Vanessa Jenneman 12, Sierra Raine 10, Samantha Buchholtz 6, Isabella Jenneman 6, Emma Seibel 5, Elle Kramschuster 3, Leah Score 3, Riley Jarr 2, Cayce Grambo. (26 5-8 14 64).

3-Pointers—Spooner (0): none. Bloomer (7): Swartz 2, V. Jenneman 2, Seibel 1, Kramschuster 1, Score 1.

Fouled Out—Spooner: none. Bloomer: none.

Prairie Farm 50, New Auburn 26

Prairie Farm302050
New Auburn19726

Prairie Farm: Jody Bates 13, Cara Miller 12, Makaylin Christenson 11, Briley Hanson 6, Eryn Bates 3, Maddie Harren 2, Camryn Chrsitopherson 2, Sydney Rassbach 1. (21 8-14 7 50).

New Auburn: Nadia Rada 11, Zoey Rada 8, Anna Koteras 3, Emily Elmhorst 2, Faith Baker 2. (10 1-2 10 26).

3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (0): none. New Auburn (5): N. Rada 2, Z. Rada 2, Koteras 1.

Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: none. New Auburn: none.

Cornell 37, Lac Court Oreilles 25

Lac Court Oreilles131225
Cornell231437

Lac Court Oreilles: Helen Perry 10, Nevaeh Cross 8, Phoenix Corabine 7. (10 3-8 7 25).

Cornell: Michaiah Galster 12, Erin Crowell 6, Bryanna Bonander 6, Alyssa Helland 4, Isabelle Clark 4, Kaylie Walters 3, Braya Duffy 2. (18 0-4 9 37).

3-Pointers—Lac Courte Oreilles (2): Perry 1, Cross 1. Cornell (1): Galster 1.

Fouled Out—Lac Courte Oreilles: none. Cornell: none.

Lake Holcombe 50, Shell Lake 42

Shell Lake231942
Lake Holcombe311950

Shell Lake: Cassie Skattebo 16, Anna Mikula 13, Addison Schroeder 10, Kianna Kidder 2, Grace Thomas 1. (17 7-11 17 42).

Lake Holcombe: Brooke Lechleitner 16, Allison Golat-Hattamer 15, Orianna Lebal 8, Megan Lechleitner 7, Emma Elmberg 3, Ashley Burns 1. (20 4-FTA 12 50).

3-Pointers—Shell Lake (1): Mikula 1. Lake Holcombe (4): B. Lechleitner 1, Lebal 1, M. Lechleitner 1, Elmberg 1.

Fouled Out—Shell Lake: Taylor Eiche. Lake Holcombe: none.

Monday's Box Scores

Cadott 56, Gilmanton 40

Gilmanton182240
Cadott203656

Gilmanton: Marli Evans 11, Liz Meier 10, Lydia Evans 8, Kaitlyn Johnson 3, Grace Serum 3, Emily Olson 3, Cali Flick 2. (12 10-19 10 40).

Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 18, Jada Kowalczyk 13, Paisley Kane 10, Mary Jo Prokupek 7, Autumn Bremness, 5, Abby Eiler 1. (25 3-5 18 56).

3-Pointers—Gilmanton (6): M. Evans 3, Meier 2, Serum 1. Cadott (3): Sedlacek 2, Prokupek 1.

Fouled Out—Gilmanton: none. Cadott: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Amery 4, Somerset 1

Antigo 5, Medford Area 1

Eau Claire North 4, Hudson 3

Fond du Lac 7, Appleton United 1

Hayward 7, Ashland 1

Janesville 5, Baraboo/Portage 1

Madison West 4, Waunakee 1

McFarland 3, DeForest 0

Northland Pines 9, Lakeland 0

Northwest Icemen 10, Chequamegon/Phillips 1

Onalaska/La Crosse 7, Avalanche 0

River Falls 7, Menomonie 3

Sauk Prairie 8, Milton 2

St. Paul Academy, Minn. 4, Eau Claire Memorial 1

Stevens Point 5, Waupun 1

Sun Prairie 8, Beloit Memorial 0

Superior 6, Hibbing/Chisholm, Minn. 3

Waukesha 11, Kenosha 0

Wausau West 4, East Merrill 0

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 5, Rice Lake 2

Rice Lake1012
Chi-Hi1135

First Period—RL: Riley Strohm, 1:59.

CF: Nick Carlson (Blake Trippler), 12:56.

Second Period—CF: Isaac Lindstrom, 4:26.

Third Period—CF: Lindstrom (Isaac Frenette, Jack Schimmel), 5:53.

RL: Strohm (Dawson Stroik), 9:30, PP.

CF: Lindstrom (Frenette), 10:43, SH.

CF: Cole Bowe, 16:17.

Shots on Goal—Rice Lake: 6-8-9-23. Chi-Hi: 10-14-17-41. Saves—Rice Lake: Aiden Ferguson 9-13-14-36. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 5-8-8-21.  Penalties—Rice Lake: 3-6:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.

Girls Hockey

Scores

Arrowhead 3, Lakeshore Lightning 1

Duluth Marshall, Minn. 8, Superior 0

Hayward/Spooner 1, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0

Northland Pines 4, Lakeland/Tomahawk 3

Rock County 7, Badger Lightning 0

Box Scores

Hayward 1, Chi-Hi/Menomonie X

Chi-Hi/Menomonie0000
Hayward1001

First Period—HAY: Alex Pieterek (Lily Pergolski), 10:24.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 0-2-3-5. Hayward: 14-25-8-47. Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 13-25-8-46. Hayward: Emma Quimby 0-2-3-5.  Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 1-2:00. Hayward: 0-0:00.

