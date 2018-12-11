Boys Basketball
Scores
Brookfield East 78, Wauwatosa West 54
Cameron 80, Amery 56
Cudahy 54, South Milwaukee 48
Darlington 51, Dodgeville 36
Howards Grove 89, Mishicot 31
Kenosha Indian Trail 67, Racine Case 63
Lake Mills 68, Wisconsin Dells 57
Marathon 68, McDonell 51
Martin Luther 79, Shoreland Lutheran 43
Northland Pines 68, Chequamegon 36
Peshtigo 59, Sevastopol 56
Pulaski 54, Manitowoc Lincoln 39
Rib Lake 66, Tomahawk 49
Seneca 59, Weston 14
Box Scores
Superior 82, Chi-Hi 66
|Superior
|42
|40
|82
|Chi-Hi
|32
|34
|66
Superior: Xavier Patterson 20, Ben Rhodes 15, Mason Ackley 14, Beau Severson 14, Elijah Owens 13, Joey Barker 5, Jarrett Gronski 2. (14 18-22 8 82).
Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 16, Alex Nelson 12, Joe Reuter 10, Tyler Robarge 10, Jacob Walczak , Nolan Hutzler 6, Luke Franz 3. . (22 4-5 19 66).
3-Pointers—Superior (12): Rhodes 5, Severson 4, Owens 2, Barker 1. Chi-Hi (6): Reuter 2, Hutzler 2, Walczak 1, Franz 1.
Fouled Out—Superior: none. Chi-Hi: Nelson, Reuter, Rogers-Schmidt.
Prairie Farm 58, New Auburn 43
|Prairie Farm
|32
|26
|58
|New Auburn
|20
|23
|43
Prairie Farm: Mitchell Seegar 2, Nikolas Whitman 9, Jarke Nelson 34, Collin Christenson 11, Caleb Briel 2. (22 6-12 16 58).
New Auburn: Michael Pederson 15, Nick Walker 5, Tristan Harder 12, Ethan Patz 8, Ethan Harder 3. (17 6-13 12 43).
3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (8): Whitman 1, Nelson 6, Christenson 1. New Auburn (3): Pederson 3.
Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: none. New Auburn: none.
Cornell 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 24
|Lac Court Oreilles
|15
|9
|24
|Cornell
|35
|36
|71
Lac Courte Oreilles: Kory Smith 13, Tyson Radamacher 6, Arnold Crone 3, Sage Stands-Christen 2. (9 4-8 15 24).
Cornell: Ryan Larson 16, Luke Thompson 11, Caleb Balow 8, Riley Gingras 6, Kyle Glaus 6, Chayse Turchen 6, Raistlin Spangler 5, Wyatt Willmarth 5, Austin Bowe 4, Jake Sikora 4. (28 9-16 12 71).
3-Pointers—Lac Courte Oreilles (2): Smith 1, Crone 1. Cornell (2): Spangler 1, Willmarth 1.
Fouled Out—Lac Courte Oreilles: none. Cornell: none.
Lake Holcombe 64, Shell Lake 45
|Shell Lake
|21
|24
|45
|Lake Holcombe
|33
|31
|64
Shell Lake: Nick Udovich 4, Andrew Martin 4, Ben McNulty 26, Christian Johnson 9, Tyler Green 2. (17 10-15 16 45).
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 22, Josh Jones 7, Xzavier Marrill 4, Kaden Kinney 29, Kaden Crank 2. (28 6-15 16 64).
3-Pointers—Shell Lake (1): Johnson 1. Lake Holcombe (2): Name.
Fouled Out—Shell Lake: Johnson. Lake Holcombe: Crank.
"We've been giving a lot of points and this was better.
"I think we're scoring as many off our defense as our offense."
Kinney and Jones combined for 15 assists.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Arrowhead 48, Waukesha West 15
Bloomer 64, Spooner 22
D.C. Everest 43, Wausau East 27
Eastbrook Academy 53, Milwaukee Early View 10
Evansville 60, Whitewater 48
Frederic 48, Birchwood 34
Freedom 61, Seymour 27
Highland 58, Benton 50
Kenosha Christian Life 40, Cristo Rey Jesuit 9
Lake Holcombe 50, Shell Lake 42
Milwaukee Academy of Science 76, Messmer 54
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 42, Milwaukee South 28
Muskego 71, Catholic Memorial 52
New Berlin Eisenhower 70, Pewaukee 54
New Richmond 66, Ellsworth 47
Northwood 61, Solon Springs 29
Oak Creek 51, Franklin 29
Prescott 91, Somerset 48
River Ridge 74, Seneca 16
Shoreland Lutheran 80, Martin Luther 71
Slinger 62, Hartford Union 43
The Prairie School 58, Catholic Central 33
Three Lakes 66, Mercer 36
Waterford 66, Burlington 18
Whitefish Bay 48, Grafton 41
Winneconne 56, Lourdes Academy 44
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58, Marshfield 53
Wrightstown 87, Waupaca 48
Box Scores
Bloomer 64, Spooner 22
|Spooner
|10
|12
|22
|Bloomer
|33
|31
|64
Spooner: Julia Tiller 8, Logan Sprenger 7, Jackie Rosenbush 3, Jazmine Wilson 2, Alexis Robotka 1, Malaika Burns 1. (8 6-13 7 22).
Bloomer: Chloe Swartz 15, Vanessa Jenneman 12, Sierra Raine 10, Samantha Buchholtz 6, Isabella Jenneman 6, Emma Seibel 5, Elle Kramschuster 3, Leah Score 3, Riley Jarr 2, Cayce Grambo. (26 5-8 14 64).
3-Pointers—Spooner (0): none. Bloomer (7): Swartz 2, V. Jenneman 2, Seibel 1, Kramschuster 1, Score 1.
Fouled Out—Spooner: none. Bloomer: none.
Prairie Farm 50, New Auburn 26
|Prairie Farm
|30
|20
|50
|New Auburn
|19
|7
|26
Prairie Farm: Jody Bates 13, Cara Miller 12, Makaylin Christenson 11, Briley Hanson 6, Eryn Bates 3, Maddie Harren 2, Camryn Chrsitopherson 2, Sydney Rassbach 1. (21 8-14 7 50).
New Auburn: Nadia Rada 11, Zoey Rada 8, Anna Koteras 3, Emily Elmhorst 2, Faith Baker 2. (10 1-2 10 26).
3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (0): none. New Auburn (5): N. Rada 2, Z. Rada 2, Koteras 1.
Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: none. New Auburn: none.
Cornell 37, Lac Court Oreilles 25
|Lac Court Oreilles
|13
|12
|25
|Cornell
|23
|14
|37
Lac Court Oreilles: Helen Perry 10, Nevaeh Cross 8, Phoenix Corabine 7. (10 3-8 7 25).
Cornell: Michaiah Galster 12, Erin Crowell 6, Bryanna Bonander 6, Alyssa Helland 4, Isabelle Clark 4, Kaylie Walters 3, Braya Duffy 2. (18 0-4 9 37).
3-Pointers—Lac Courte Oreilles (2): Perry 1, Cross 1. Cornell (1): Galster 1.
Fouled Out—Lac Courte Oreilles: none. Cornell: none.
Lake Holcombe 50, Shell Lake 42
|Shell Lake
|23
|19
|42
|Lake Holcombe
|31
|19
|50
Shell Lake: Cassie Skattebo 16, Anna Mikula 13, Addison Schroeder 10, Kianna Kidder 2, Grace Thomas 1. (17 7-11 17 42).
Lake Holcombe: Brooke Lechleitner 16, Allison Golat-Hattamer 15, Orianna Lebal 8, Megan Lechleitner 7, Emma Elmberg 3, Ashley Burns 1. (20 4-FTA 12 50).
3-Pointers—Shell Lake (1): Mikula 1. Lake Holcombe (4): B. Lechleitner 1, Lebal 1, M. Lechleitner 1, Elmberg 1.
Fouled Out—Shell Lake: Taylor Eiche. Lake Holcombe: none.
Monday's Box Scores
Cadott 56, Gilmanton 40
|Gilmanton
|18
|22
|40
|Cadott
|20
|36
|56
Gilmanton: Marli Evans 11, Liz Meier 10, Lydia Evans 8, Kaitlyn Johnson 3, Grace Serum 3, Emily Olson 3, Cali Flick 2. (12 10-19 10 40).
Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 18, Jada Kowalczyk 13, Paisley Kane 10, Mary Jo Prokupek 7, Autumn Bremness, 5, Abby Eiler 1. (25 3-5 18 56).
3-Pointers—Gilmanton (6): M. Evans 3, Meier 2, Serum 1. Cadott (3): Sedlacek 2, Prokupek 1.
Fouled Out—Gilmanton: none. Cadott: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Amery 4, Somerset 1
Antigo 5, Medford Area 1
Eau Claire North 4, Hudson 3
Fond du Lac 7, Appleton United 1
Hayward 7, Ashland 1
Janesville 5, Baraboo/Portage 1
Madison West 4, Waunakee 1
McFarland 3, DeForest 0
Northland Pines 9, Lakeland 0
Northwest Icemen 10, Chequamegon/Phillips 1
Onalaska/La Crosse 7, Avalanche 0
River Falls 7, Menomonie 3
Sauk Prairie 8, Milton 2
St. Paul Academy, Minn. 4, Eau Claire Memorial 1
Stevens Point 5, Waupun 1
Sun Prairie 8, Beloit Memorial 0
Superior 6, Hibbing/Chisholm, Minn. 3
Waukesha 11, Kenosha 0
Wausau West 4, East Merrill 0
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 5, Rice Lake 2
|Rice Lake
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Chi-Hi
|1
|1
|3
|5
First Period—RL: Riley Strohm, 1:59.
CF: Nick Carlson (Blake Trippler), 12:56.
Second Period—CF: Isaac Lindstrom, 4:26.
Third Period—CF: Lindstrom (Isaac Frenette, Jack Schimmel), 5:53.
RL: Strohm (Dawson Stroik), 9:30, PP.
CF: Lindstrom (Frenette), 10:43, SH.
CF: Cole Bowe, 16:17.
Shots on Goal—Rice Lake: 6-8-9-23. Chi-Hi: 10-14-17-41. Saves—Rice Lake: Aiden Ferguson 9-13-14-36. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 5-8-8-21. Penalties—Rice Lake: 3-6:00. Chi-Hi: 3-6:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Arrowhead 3, Lakeshore Lightning 1
Duluth Marshall, Minn. 8, Superior 0
Hayward/Spooner 1, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
Northland Pines 4, Lakeland/Tomahawk 3
Rock County 7, Badger Lightning 0
Box Scores
Hayward 1, Chi-Hi/Menomonie X
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hayward
|1
|0
|0
|1
First Period—HAY: Alex Pieterek (Lily Pergolski), 10:24.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 0-2-3-5. Hayward: 14-25-8-47. Saves—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 13-25-8-46. Hayward: Emma Quimby 0-2-3-5. Penalties—Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 1-2:00. Hayward: 0-0:00.
