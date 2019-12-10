{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 68, Rosholt 37

Appleton East 67, Oshkosh West 39

Bangor 75, Brookwood 41

Black River Falls 54, Westby 51

Blair-Taylor 96, Greenwood 31

Burlington 62, Wilmot Union 59

Carmel, Ill. 65, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 52

Catholic Central 32, The Prairie School 26

Columbus 55, Cambridge 45

Crivitz 70, Niagara 27

East Troy 96, Big Foot 40

Frederic 53, Siren 49

Grantsburg 68, Webster 62

Homestead 59, Grafton 50

Hortonville 92, Kaukauna 61

Hustisford 71, Oakfield 33

Iola-Scandinavia 84, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 39

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 80, Racine St. Catherine's 64

Kewaunee 78, Algoma 32

Kimberly 72, Appleton North 52

Lake Holcombe 63, Bruce 41

Lake Mills 46, Fort Atkinson 39

Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 71, Cochrane-Fountain City 36

Lodi 60, Dodgeville 47

Lomira 63, North Fond du Lac 44

Lourdes Academy 90, Valley Christian 46

Luck 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 57

Markesan 64, Cambria-Friesland 49

Martin Luther 77, Shoreland Lutheran 59

McFarland 64, Oregon 49

Milw. Washington 80, Jefferson Home 66

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 74, Cristo Rey Jesuit 51

Milwaukee Lutheran 57, Greenfield 49

Mondovi 53, Pepin/Alma 45

Monticello 59, Argyle 29

Mount Horeb 57, Baraboo 36

Muskego 92, Milwaukee Pulaski 58

Necedah 87, New Lisbon 57

Neenah 88, Fond du Lac 57

New London 63, Xavier 53

Nicolet 82, Port Washington 37

Onalaska 68, La Crescent, Minn. 40

Ozaukee 74, St. Mary Catholic 67

Pewaukee 77, New Berlin West 37

Plymouth 78, Valders 41

Potosi 65, Benton 41

Prescott 87, Ellsworth 68

Racine Case 82, Racine Horlick 40

Reedsville 79, Mishicot 68

Renaissance Charter 59, Del-Val Friends, Pa. 29

Rhinelander 66, Waupaca 42

River Valley 64, Mauston 51

Royall 50, Wonewoc-Center 43

Seymour 77, Green Bay East 34

Shawano 95, Green Bay West 70

Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Kohler 77

Somerset 65, Amery 40

Southern Door 77, Oconto 64

Three Lakes 56, Phelps 43

Tomah 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58

Union Grove 46, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 30

Unity 49, St. Croix Falls 32

University Lake 56, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 44

Viroqua 65, De Soto 30

Waterford 60, Union Grove 45

Waukesha North 54, Monona Grove 50

Wautoma 68, Berlin 57

West Allis Central 78, Pius XI Catholic 65

Westosha Central 72, Elkhorn Area 53

Wild Rose 78, Port Edwards 70

Williams Bay 74, Deerfield 71

Girls Basketball

Amherst 44, Bonduel 42

Appleton East 67, Oshkosh West 39

Beaver Dam 85, Baraboo 27

Bloomer 54, Barron 40

Brookfield Academy 68, Kenosha Christian Life 20

Cadott 52, Stanley-Boyd 41

Catholic Central 32, The Prairie School 26

Clintonville 62, Denmark 47

Dominican 42, Saint Thomas More 38

Durand 58, Mondovi 40

Elk Mound 65, Spring Valley 35

Evansville 58, McFarland 50

Florence 60, Laona-Wabeno 58

Fond du Lac 50, Neenah 49

Frederic 53, Siren 49

Germantown 102, Milwaukee DSHA 72

Green Bay West 41, Sturgeon Bay 37

Hamilton 66, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52

Hastings, Minn. 65, Hudson 44

Heritage Christian 45, University Lake/Trinity 37

Holmen 43, Rice Lake 34

Homestead 57, Grafton 47

Hortonville 73, Kaukauna 50

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 80, Racine St. Catherine's 64

Kettle Moraine 69, Brookfield East 47

Kewaskum 50, Mayville 32

Kimberly 63, Appleton North 36

Kohler 41, Sheboygan Area Luth. 18

Ladysmith 53, Cameron 29

Lake Mills 40, Wisconsin Dells 39

Manawa 75, Tigerton 27

Marathon 59, Stratford 48

Martin Luther 62, Shoreland Lutheran 46

Medford Area 56, Prentice 42

Merrill 59, Wausau East 51

Milwaukee Academy of Science 99, Milw. Bay View 18

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 39, Milwaukee North 21

Milwaukee Hamilton 54, Madison West 17

Mount Horeb 48, Sauk Prairie 36

New Berlin Eisenhower 69, Wisconsin Lutheran 46

New Holstein 54, Chilton 25

New Richmond 61, Osceola 17

Newman Catholic 40, Assumption 33

Northwestern 81, Spooner 21

Oak Creek 62, Kenosha Bradford 25

Oconomowoc 49, Janesville Craig 43

Oconto Falls 63, Fox Valley Lutheran 44

Onalaska 67, Chippewa Falls 52

Pacelli 62, Tri-County 22

Pewaukee 70, New Berlin West 38

Pius XI Catholic 61, West Allis Central 15

Potosi 61, Pecatonica 31

Prairie du Chien 68, River Valley 16

Proctor, Minn. 39, Superior 29

Racine Case 65, Racine Horlick 59

Ripon 61, Lomira 54

Sheboygan Falls 50, Brillion 29

Shiocton 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 30

South Milwaukee 42, Greendale 34

South Shore 56, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 39

St. Croix Falls 75, Unity 48

Two Rivers 47, Kiel 26

Waunakee 63, Portage 34

Webster 45, Grantsburg 28

West Allis Nathan Hale 71, Catholic Memorial 66

Westfield Area 38, Nekoosa 32

Westosha Central 40, Beloit Memorial 36

Whitefish Bay 52, Cedarburg 34

Whitnall 71, Cudahy 35

Winneconne 48, Markesan 38

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Iola-Scandinavia 30

Wrightstown 71, Little Chute 65

Boys Hockey

Amery 2, New Richmond 0

Arrowhead 5, Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 2

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1

Baraboo/Portage 4, Tomah/Sparta 3

Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 6, Grantsburg 3

Fond du Lac 11, Appleton United 3

Fond du Lac Springs 9, Fox Cities 0

Hayward 4, Eau Claire North 3

Lakeland 3, Mosinee 2

Madison West 8, LaFollette / East 0

Marshfield 4, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1

McFarland 10, Stoughton 2

Monroe 4, Oregon 3

Northland Pines 12, Tomahawk 0

Onalaska/La Crosse 9, Avalanche 0

Rhinelander/Three Lakes 7, Medford Area 3

St. Paul Johnson, Minn. 7, River Falls 0

Superior 6, Hibbing/Chisholm, Minn. 4

University School of Milwaukee 3, Neenah/Hortonville 2

Verona Area 9, Madison Memorial 0

Waunakee 5, Beaver Dam 4

Waupaca 3, Antigo 2, OT

Waupun 7, Oshkosh 2

West Salem/Bangor 5, La Crescent, Minn. 3

Girls Hockey

Black River Falls 2, Viroqua 1

Cap City Cougars 3, Metro Lynx 1

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 9, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4

Lakeshore Lightning 3, Arrowhead 1

St. Croix Valley Fusion 3, Hudson 2, OT

USM 3, Warbirds 3, OT (tie)

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Lake Holcombe 65, Bruce 42

Lake Holcombe392665
Bruce212142

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 23, Colton Minnick 2, Josh Jones 2, Jarred Jiskra 2, Brenden Anders 2, Tyler Dixon 8, Kaden Kinney 11, Kaden Crank 15. (27 5-8 13 65).

Bruce: Mitchell Lehman 5, Dexter Roatch 9, Dan Brockman 8, McCoy Mansky 3, Dominick Tinker 4, Brady Gauthier 13. (16 6-6 12 42).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (6): Flater 5, Kinney 1. Bruce (3): Lehman 1, Roatch 1, Gauthier 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Jones. Bruce: none.

Ladysmith 61, Stanley-Boyd 55

Ladysmith263561
Stanley-Boyd332255

Ladysmith: Spencer Draghi 15, Carter Closs 2, Tru Dupee 6, Eli Rogers 8, Jacob West 2, Peyton Rogers 26, Braden Evjen 2. (18 17-21 19 61).

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 11, Bo Chwala 2, Cooper Nichols 2, Brady Potaczek 8, Lucas Smith 8, Jake Schneider 7, Brady Ingersoll 11, Spencer Booth 6. (20 9-18 22 55).

3-Pointers—Ladysmith (8): Draghi 3, E. Rogers 2, P. Rogers 3. Stanley-Boyd (6): Hause 3, Potaczek 1, Smith 1, Ingersoll 1.

Fouled Out—Ladysmith: Closs. Stanley-Boyd: Nichols.

New Auburn 84, Lac Courte Oreilles 60

New Auburn483684
Lac Courte Oreilles283260

New Auburn: Triton Robey 5, Michael Pederson 14, Domonic Johnson 1, Zach Fedie 4, Brady Bischel 2, Nick Walker 18, Ethan Lotts 14, Tristen Harder 12, Ethan Patz 14. (32 10-28 18 84).

Lac Courte Oreilles: Colin Smith 2, Tyson Rademacher 19, Nicos Oben 2, Isaiah Shumate 4, Caden Grover 2, Isaiah Tainter 4, Davion Newiashe 3, Jesse Hanlon 10, Joey Gouge 5, Melvin White 9. (23 7-13 23 60).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (5): Robey 1, Pederson 4. Lac Courte Oreilles (7): Rademacher 1, Newieshe 1, Hanlon 2, Gouge 1, White 2.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Lac Courte Oreilles: Hanlon.

Girls Basketball

Onalaska 67, Chi-Hi 52

Onalaska333467
Chi-Hi292352

Onalaska: Olivia Gamoke 12, Lexi Miller 17, Kenzie Miller 9, Lauren Arenz 14, Emma Breidenbach 4, Ava Smith 7, Molly Garrity 4. (20 19-24 15 67).

Chi-Hi: Alexis Zenner 22, Caelan Givens 5, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 3, Aaliyah McMillan 18, Leah Schindler 2. (19 7-10 23 52).

3-Pointers—Onalaska (8): Gamoke 2, L. Miller 2, K. Miller 1, Arenz 1, Smith 2. Chi-Hi (7): Zenner 4, Hanley 1, McMillan 2.

Fouled Out—Onalaska: none. Chi-Hi: McMillan.

Bloomer 54, Barron 40

Bloomer302454
Barron182240

Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 7, Abby Zeman 2, Vanessa Jenneman 17, Emma Seibel 5, Larissa Fossum 9, Cayce Grambo 6, Abby Iverson 8. (21 5-7 15 54).

Barron: Rylee Stauner 8, Jada Brunkow 3, Hailee Thompson 5, Paige Knutson 4, Julia Wirth 8, Gracie Smith 6, Macey Herrman 6. (15 6-20 11 40).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (7): Buchholtz 1, Jenneman 5, Seibel 1. Barron (4): Stauner 1, Brunkow 1, Thompson 1, Wirth 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: Fossum. Barron: none.

Cadott 52, Stanley-Boyd 41

Stanley-Boyd132841
Cadott272552

Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derisk 3, Kayte Licht 2, Mallory Eslinger 2, Lily Hoel 6, Teagen Becker 18, Marissa Gustafson 3, Emily Brenner 6, Aaliyah Moore 1. (17 6-15 19 41).

Cadott: Elly Eiler 6, Lauryn Goettl 1, Autumn Bremness 9, Hailey Wellner 2, Meadow Barone 13, Jada Kowalczyk 21. (19 9-16 16 52).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (1): Gustafson 1.. Cadott (5): E. Eiler 1, Bremness 2, Kowalczyk 2.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Hoel. Cadott: none.

Lac Courte Oreilles 40, New Auburn 37 (OT)

New Auburn1917137
Lac Courte Oreilles1521440

New Auburn: Emily Elmhorst 2, Evelyn Cody 12, Faith Baker 5, Zoey Rada 14, Violet Hyke 4. (1 6-16 13 37). 

Lac Courte Oreilles: Savanah Larson 2, Alexa McNabb 8, Nevaeh Cross 4, Phoenix Corbine 16, Raini Dawnking 10. (19 0-2 16 40).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Rada 1. Lac Courte Oreilles (2): Corbine 2.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Lac Courte Oreilles: Corbine.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 4, Hudson 3

Chi-Hi1304

Hudson

1113

First Period—Hudson: Ben Parent, 4:21.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Isaac Frenette), 10:25.

Second Period—Hudson: Harvey Dove (Sam Ross, Hunter Danielson), 2:33, PP.

Chi-Hi: Ben Carlson (Owen Krista), 3:17.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 4:21.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Isaac Frenette), 10:56, PP.

Third Period—Hudson: Mason Baker (Max Gildin, Peyton Hanson), 16:11.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 6-4-3-12. Hudson: 15-13-17-45. Saves—Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 14-12-16-42. Hudson: Alex Ripplinger 5-1-2-8. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 6-12:00. Hudson: 8-16:00.

Girls Hockey

Eau Claire Area 9, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie1124

Eau Claire Area

2439

First Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin (Brianna Buonincontro), 1:58.

ECA: Paige Rodriguez (Annika Olson), 13:32.

ECA: Lauren Carmody (Abby Jochimsen), 13:46.

Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Ella Ausman (Sidney Polzin, Brianna Buonincontro), 1:54. 

ECA: Kami Krumenauer (Paige Rodriguez), 2:35.

ECA: Kalie Gruhlke, 5:10.

ECA: Madison Schwengler (Annika Olson), 8:19, PP.

ECA: Lauren Carmody (Kalie Gruhlke), 12:14.

Third Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Ella Ausman (Sidney Polzin), 3:52. 

ECA: Kami Krumenauer (Paige Rodriguez, Madison Schwengler), 4:17.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Madelyn Hebert (Emma-lyn Stephenson), 4:25.

ECA: Paige Rodriguez (Madison Schwengler), 16:05.

ECA: Kalie Gruhlke (Brynn Richards), 16:38.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 6-14-10-30. Eau Claire Area: 12-12-10-34. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Haley Frank 10-6-0-16, Caroline O'Dell 0-2-7-9. Eau Claire Area: Naomi Stow 5-13-8-26. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00. Eau Claire Area: 4-8:00.

