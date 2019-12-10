Scores
Boys Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 68, Rosholt 37
Appleton East 67, Oshkosh West 39
Bangor 75, Brookwood 41
Black River Falls 54, Westby 51
Blair-Taylor 96, Greenwood 31
Burlington 62, Wilmot Union 59
Carmel, Ill. 65, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 52
Catholic Central 32, The Prairie School 26
Columbus 55, Cambridge 45
Crivitz 70, Niagara 27
East Troy 96, Big Foot 40
Frederic 53, Siren 49
Grantsburg 68, Webster 62
Homestead 59, Grafton 50
Hortonville 92, Kaukauna 61
Hustisford 71, Oakfield 33
Iola-Scandinavia 84, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 39
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 80, Racine St. Catherine's 64
Kewaunee 78, Algoma 32
Kimberly 72, Appleton North 52
Lake Holcombe 63, Bruce 41
Lake Mills 46, Fort Atkinson 39
Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 71, Cochrane-Fountain City 36
Lodi 60, Dodgeville 47
Lomira 63, North Fond du Lac 44
Lourdes Academy 90, Valley Christian 46
Luck 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 57
Markesan 64, Cambria-Friesland 49
Martin Luther 77, Shoreland Lutheran 59
McFarland 64, Oregon 49
Milw. Washington 80, Jefferson Home 66
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 74, Cristo Rey Jesuit 51
Milwaukee Lutheran 57, Greenfield 49
Mondovi 53, Pepin/Alma 45
Monticello 59, Argyle 29
Mount Horeb 57, Baraboo 36
Muskego 92, Milwaukee Pulaski 58
Necedah 87, New Lisbon 57
Neenah 88, Fond du Lac 57
New London 63, Xavier 53
Nicolet 82, Port Washington 37
Onalaska 68, La Crescent, Minn. 40
Ozaukee 74, St. Mary Catholic 67
Pewaukee 77, New Berlin West 37
Plymouth 78, Valders 41
Potosi 65, Benton 41
Prescott 87, Ellsworth 68
Racine Case 82, Racine Horlick 40
Reedsville 79, Mishicot 68
Renaissance Charter 59, Del-Val Friends, Pa. 29
Rhinelander 66, Waupaca 42
River Valley 64, Mauston 51
Royall 50, Wonewoc-Center 43
Seymour 77, Green Bay East 34
Shawano 95, Green Bay West 70
Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Kohler 77
Somerset 65, Amery 40
Southern Door 77, Oconto 64
Three Lakes 56, Phelps 43
Tomah 86, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 58
Union Grove 46, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 30
Unity 49, St. Croix Falls 32
University Lake 56, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 44
Viroqua 65, De Soto 30
Waterford 60, Union Grove 45
Waukesha North 54, Monona Grove 50
Wautoma 68, Berlin 57
West Allis Central 78, Pius XI Catholic 65
Westosha Central 72, Elkhorn Area 53
Wild Rose 78, Port Edwards 70
Williams Bay 74, Deerfield 71
Girls Basketball
Amherst 44, Bonduel 42
Appleton East 67, Oshkosh West 39
Beaver Dam 85, Baraboo 27
Bloomer 54, Barron 40
Brookfield Academy 68, Kenosha Christian Life 20
Cadott 52, Stanley-Boyd 41
Catholic Central 32, The Prairie School 26
Clintonville 62, Denmark 47
Dominican 42, Saint Thomas More 38
Durand 58, Mondovi 40
Elk Mound 65, Spring Valley 35
Evansville 58, McFarland 50
Florence 60, Laona-Wabeno 58
Fond du Lac 50, Neenah 49
Frederic 53, Siren 49
Germantown 102, Milwaukee DSHA 72
Green Bay West 41, Sturgeon Bay 37
Hamilton 66, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52
Hastings, Minn. 65, Hudson 44
Heritage Christian 45, University Lake/Trinity 37
Holmen 43, Rice Lake 34
Homestead 57, Grafton 47
Hortonville 73, Kaukauna 50
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 80, Racine St. Catherine's 64
Kettle Moraine 69, Brookfield East 47
Kewaskum 50, Mayville 32
Kimberly 63, Appleton North 36
Kohler 41, Sheboygan Area Luth. 18
Ladysmith 53, Cameron 29
Lake Mills 40, Wisconsin Dells 39
Manawa 75, Tigerton 27
Marathon 59, Stratford 48
Martin Luther 62, Shoreland Lutheran 46
Medford Area 56, Prentice 42
Merrill 59, Wausau East 51
Milwaukee Academy of Science 99, Milw. Bay View 18
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 39, Milwaukee North 21
Milwaukee Hamilton 54, Madison West 17
Mount Horeb 48, Sauk Prairie 36
New Berlin Eisenhower 69, Wisconsin Lutheran 46
New Holstein 54, Chilton 25
New Richmond 61, Osceola 17
Newman Catholic 40, Assumption 33
Northwestern 81, Spooner 21
Oak Creek 62, Kenosha Bradford 25
Oconomowoc 49, Janesville Craig 43
Oconto Falls 63, Fox Valley Lutheran 44
Onalaska 67, Chippewa Falls 52
Pacelli 62, Tri-County 22
Pewaukee 70, New Berlin West 38
Pius XI Catholic 61, West Allis Central 15
Potosi 61, Pecatonica 31
Prairie du Chien 68, River Valley 16
Proctor, Minn. 39, Superior 29
Racine Case 65, Racine Horlick 59
Ripon 61, Lomira 54
Sheboygan Falls 50, Brillion 29
Shiocton 54, Weyauwega-Fremont 30
South Milwaukee 42, Greendale 34
South Shore 56, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 39
St. Croix Falls 75, Unity 48
Two Rivers 47, Kiel 26
Waunakee 63, Portage 34
Webster 45, Grantsburg 28
West Allis Nathan Hale 71, Catholic Memorial 66
Westfield Area 38, Nekoosa 32
Westosha Central 40, Beloit Memorial 36
Whitefish Bay 52, Cedarburg 34
Whitnall 71, Cudahy 35
Winneconne 48, Markesan 38
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Iola-Scandinavia 30
Wrightstown 71, Little Chute 65
Boys Hockey
Amery 2, New Richmond 0
Arrowhead 5, Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 2
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1
Baraboo/Portage 4, Tomah/Sparta 3
Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 6, Grantsburg 3
Fond du Lac 11, Appleton United 3
Fond du Lac Springs 9, Fox Cities 0
Hayward 4, Eau Claire North 3
Lakeland 3, Mosinee 2
Madison West 8, LaFollette / East 0
Marshfield 4, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 1
McFarland 10, Stoughton 2
Monroe 4, Oregon 3
Northland Pines 12, Tomahawk 0
Onalaska/La Crosse 9, Avalanche 0
Rhinelander/Three Lakes 7, Medford Area 3
St. Paul Johnson, Minn. 7, River Falls 0
Superior 6, Hibbing/Chisholm, Minn. 4
University School of Milwaukee 3, Neenah/Hortonville 2
Verona Area 9, Madison Memorial 0
Waunakee 5, Beaver Dam 4
Waupaca 3, Antigo 2, OT
Waupun 7, Oshkosh 2
West Salem/Bangor 5, La Crescent, Minn. 3
Girls Hockey
Black River Falls 2, Viroqua 1
Cap City Cougars 3, Metro Lynx 1
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 9, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4
Lakeshore Lightning 3, Arrowhead 1
St. Croix Valley Fusion 3, Hudson 2, OT
USM 3, Warbirds 3, OT (tie)
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Lake Holcombe 65, Bruce 42
|Lake Holcombe
|39
|26
|65
|Bruce
|21
|21
|42
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 23, Colton Minnick 2, Josh Jones 2, Jarred Jiskra 2, Brenden Anders 2, Tyler Dixon 8, Kaden Kinney 11, Kaden Crank 15. (27 5-8 13 65).
Bruce: Mitchell Lehman 5, Dexter Roatch 9, Dan Brockman 8, McCoy Mansky 3, Dominick Tinker 4, Brady Gauthier 13. (16 6-6 12 42).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (6): Flater 5, Kinney 1. Bruce (3): Lehman 1, Roatch 1, Gauthier 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Jones. Bruce: none.
Ladysmith 61, Stanley-Boyd 55
|Ladysmith
|26
|35
|61
|Stanley-Boyd
|33
|22
|55
Ladysmith: Spencer Draghi 15, Carter Closs 2, Tru Dupee 6, Eli Rogers 8, Jacob West 2, Peyton Rogers 26, Braden Evjen 2. (18 17-21 19 61).
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 11, Bo Chwala 2, Cooper Nichols 2, Brady Potaczek 8, Lucas Smith 8, Jake Schneider 7, Brady Ingersoll 11, Spencer Booth 6. (20 9-18 22 55).
3-Pointers—Ladysmith (8): Draghi 3, E. Rogers 2, P. Rogers 3. Stanley-Boyd (6): Hause 3, Potaczek 1, Smith 1, Ingersoll 1.
Fouled Out—Ladysmith: Closs. Stanley-Boyd: Nichols.
New Auburn 84, Lac Courte Oreilles 60
|New Auburn
|48
|36
|84
|Lac Courte Oreilles
|28
|32
|60
New Auburn: Triton Robey 5, Michael Pederson 14, Domonic Johnson 1, Zach Fedie 4, Brady Bischel 2, Nick Walker 18, Ethan Lotts 14, Tristen Harder 12, Ethan Patz 14. (32 10-28 18 84).
Lac Courte Oreilles: Colin Smith 2, Tyson Rademacher 19, Nicos Oben 2, Isaiah Shumate 4, Caden Grover 2, Isaiah Tainter 4, Davion Newiashe 3, Jesse Hanlon 10, Joey Gouge 5, Melvin White 9. (23 7-13 23 60).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (5): Robey 1, Pederson 4. Lac Courte Oreilles (7): Rademacher 1, Newieshe 1, Hanlon 2, Gouge 1, White 2.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Lac Courte Oreilles: Hanlon.
Girls Basketball
Onalaska 67, Chi-Hi 52
|Onalaska
|33
|34
|67
|Chi-Hi
|29
|23
|52
Onalaska: Olivia Gamoke 12, Lexi Miller 17, Kenzie Miller 9, Lauren Arenz 14, Emma Breidenbach 4, Ava Smith 7, Molly Garrity 4. (20 19-24 15 67).
Chi-Hi: Alexis Zenner 22, Caelan Givens 5, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 3, Aaliyah McMillan 18, Leah Schindler 2. (19 7-10 23 52).
3-Pointers—Onalaska (8): Gamoke 2, L. Miller 2, K. Miller 1, Arenz 1, Smith 2. Chi-Hi (7): Zenner 4, Hanley 1, McMillan 2.
Fouled Out—Onalaska: none. Chi-Hi: McMillan.
Bloomer 54, Barron 40
|Bloomer
|30
|24
|54
|Barron
|18
|22
|40
Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 7, Abby Zeman 2, Vanessa Jenneman 17, Emma Seibel 5, Larissa Fossum 9, Cayce Grambo 6, Abby Iverson 8. (21 5-7 15 54).
Barron: Rylee Stauner 8, Jada Brunkow 3, Hailee Thompson 5, Paige Knutson 4, Julia Wirth 8, Gracie Smith 6, Macey Herrman 6. (15 6-20 11 40).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (7): Buchholtz 1, Jenneman 5, Seibel 1. Barron (4): Stauner 1, Brunkow 1, Thompson 1, Wirth 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: Fossum. Barron: none.
Cadott 52, Stanley-Boyd 41
|Stanley-Boyd
|13
|28
|41
|Cadott
|27
|25
|52
Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derisk 3, Kayte Licht 2, Mallory Eslinger 2, Lily Hoel 6, Teagen Becker 18, Marissa Gustafson 3, Emily Brenner 6, Aaliyah Moore 1. (17 6-15 19 41).
Cadott: Elly Eiler 6, Lauryn Goettl 1, Autumn Bremness 9, Hailey Wellner 2, Meadow Barone 13, Jada Kowalczyk 21. (19 9-16 16 52).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (1): Gustafson 1.. Cadott (5): E. Eiler 1, Bremness 2, Kowalczyk 2.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Hoel. Cadott: none.
Lac Courte Oreilles 40, New Auburn 37 (OT)
|New Auburn
|19
|17
|1
|37
|Lac Courte Oreilles
|15
|21
|4
|40
New Auburn: Emily Elmhorst 2, Evelyn Cody 12, Faith Baker 5, Zoey Rada 14, Violet Hyke 4. (1 6-16 13 37).
Lac Courte Oreilles: Savanah Larson 2, Alexa McNabb 8, Nevaeh Cross 4, Phoenix Corbine 16, Raini Dawnking 10. (19 0-2 16 40).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Rada 1. Lac Courte Oreilles (2): Corbine 2.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Lac Courte Oreilles: Corbine.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 4, Hudson 3
|Chi-Hi
|1
|3
|0
|4
Hudson
|1
|1
|1
|3
First Period—Hudson: Ben Parent, 4:21.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Isaac Frenette), 10:25.
Second Period—Hudson: Harvey Dove (Sam Ross, Hunter Danielson), 2:33, PP.
Chi-Hi: Ben Carlson (Owen Krista), 3:17.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 4:21.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Isaac Frenette), 10:56, PP.
Third Period—Hudson: Mason Baker (Max Gildin, Peyton Hanson), 16:11.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 6-4-3-12. Hudson: 15-13-17-45. Saves—Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 14-12-16-42. Hudson: Alex Ripplinger 5-1-2-8. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 6-12:00. Hudson: 8-16:00.
Girls Hockey
Eau Claire Area 9, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|1
|1
|2
|4
Eau Claire Area
|2
|4
|3
|9
First Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin (Brianna Buonincontro), 1:58.
ECA: Paige Rodriguez (Annika Olson), 13:32.
ECA: Lauren Carmody (Abby Jochimsen), 13:46.
Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Ella Ausman (Sidney Polzin, Brianna Buonincontro), 1:54.
ECA: Kami Krumenauer (Paige Rodriguez), 2:35.
ECA: Kalie Gruhlke, 5:10.
ECA: Madison Schwengler (Annika Olson), 8:19, PP.
ECA: Lauren Carmody (Kalie Gruhlke), 12:14.
Third Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Ella Ausman (Sidney Polzin), 3:52.
ECA: Kami Krumenauer (Paige Rodriguez, Madison Schwengler), 4:17.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Madelyn Hebert (Emma-lyn Stephenson), 4:25.
ECA: Paige Rodriguez (Madison Schwengler), 16:05.
ECA: Kalie Gruhlke (Brynn Richards), 16:38.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 6-14-10-30. Eau Claire Area: 12-12-10-34. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Haley Frank 10-6-0-16, Caroline O'Dell 0-2-7-9. Eau Claire Area: Naomi Stow 5-13-8-26. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00. Eau Claire Area: 4-8:00.