Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Basketball Photo

Boys Basketball

Scores

Colfax 61, Elmwood/Plum City 44

Deerfield 83, Wayland Academy 61

Ellsworth 75, Amery 67

Gibraltar 82, Mishicot 65

Kettle Moraine 75, Watertown 43

La Crosse Central 82, Eau Claire North 55

Madison East 73, Janesville Craig 67

Madison Memorial 59, Verona Area 47

Mellen 85, Butternut 75

Menomonie 71, Superior 64

Merrill 53, Stevens Point 51

Oconomowoc 77, Germantown 75

Sheboygan North 61, De Pere 42

Southern Door 92, Sevastopol 54

Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 61, Phelps 49

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 46, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 45

Waupun 84, Winneconne 41

Williams Bay 71, Madison Country Day 53

Wilmot Union 79, Badger 70

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, North Fond du Lac 32

Box Scores

Cadott 72, Flambeau 53

Flambeau213253
Cadott324072

Flambeau: Blayne Celske 6, Ethan Martin 13, Tyler Smith 4, Payton Wiemer 1, Alex Brost 8, Zach Kopacz 2, Daniel Dent 2, Harley Opachan 17. (17 10-13 7 53).

Cadott: Andy Hinzmann 2, Ethan West 2, Brad Irwin 4, Noah Kahl 14, Nate Schley 2, Coy Bowe 18, Mason Poehls 26, Karson Dupey 3, Hunter Raske 1. (25 11-12 13 72).

3-Pointers—Cadott (7): Poehls 6, Dupey 1. Flambeau (9): Martin 3, Brost 2, Opachan 4.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Flambeau: none.

Bloomer 55, Spooner 49

Spooner232649
Bloomer292655

Spooner: John Nauertz 2, Cole White 8, Caleb Potaczek 2, AJ Buchman 10, Devin Pfaff 2, Andrew Hotchkiss 13, Devin Busch 12. (17 11-20 13 49).

Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 13, John Bleskacek 10, Zach Ruf 21, Austin Thur 3, Carter Rubenzer 4, Loren Stolt 2, Jayzson Thompson 2. (21 7-12 18 55).

3-Pointers—Spooner (4): Busch 4. Bloomer (6): C. Ruf 1, Bleskacek 1, Z. Ruf 3, Thur 1.

Fouled Out—Spooner: Buchman. Bloomer: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Superior 42, Eau Claire North 41

Manitowoc Lincoln 55, Sheboygan South 45

Menomonee Falls 39, Green Bay East 29

Kenosha Indian Trail 44, Madison West 33

Milwaukee South 47, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 39

West Allis Central 44, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 30

Fox Valley Lutheran 48, Medford Area 47

Holmen 47, Rice Lake 45

Lakeland 64, Waupaca 24

Mosinee 65, Wausau East 50

Shawano Community 54, Antigo 31

Sparta 48, Ashland 40

Ashwaubenon 69, Green Bay West 39

Cedarburg 68, Port Washington 26

Kaukauna 77, Marinette 33

Kewaskum 47, Nicolet 43

Milwaukee Vincent 74, Milwaukee Madison 28

Seymour 52, Menasha 31

Elkhorn Area 64, Burlington 25

Fort Atkinson 28, Delavan-Darien 25

Jefferson 55, Westosha Central 25

McFarland 47, Mount Horeb 35

Portage 38, Baraboo 37

Stoughton 66, Sauk Prairie 43

Messmer 46, Shorewood 38

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 70, Milwaukee North 55

New Berlin West 76, Cristo Rey Jesuit 6

Wauwatosa West 69, Milwaukee Lutheran 53

Adams-Friendship 44, Nekoosa 33

Altoona 53, Black River Falls 30

Baldwin-Woodville 66, Ellsworth 55

Elk Mound 61, Viroqua 21

Northwestern 71, Spooner 22

Osceola 42, Barron 34

West Salem 70, Mauston 20

Brillion 43, Chilton 26

Cedar Grove-Belgium 46, Two Rivers 31

Clintonville 75, Xavier 57

Denmark 70, New Holstein 64

Oconto Falls 59, Tomahawk 34

Peshtigo 49, Northland Pines 29

Southern Door 57, Sturgeon Bay 22

Big Foot 86, Saint Francis 24

Edgewood 57, Poynette 36

Evansville 49, River Valley 23

Richland Center 71, Edgerton 49

Turner 58, Dodgeville 50

Whitewater 70, Saint Thomas More 17

Brown Deer 81, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 17

Lomira 77, Columbus 67

Milwaukee Obama SCTE 56, Milwaukee Golda Meir 54

Watertown Luther Prep 68, Wautoma 44

Winneconne 43, Omro 24

Fall Creek 70, Whitehall 45

Ladysmith 41, Cumberland 15

Mondovi 56, Stanley-Boyd 51

Shell Lake 59, Webster 34

Abbotsford 45, Spencer 37

Iola-Scandinavia 54, Menominee Indian 41

Oconto 34, Weyauwega-Fremont 31

Phillips 84, Marathon 73

Westfield Area 49, Chequamegon 35

Luther 52, Brookwood 41

Parkview 48, Montello 45

Waterloo 66, Williams Bay 29

Algoma 50, Roncalli 36

Horicon 52, Palmyra-Eagle 41

Lourdes Academy 47, Kohler 36

Manitowoc Lutheran 80, Reedsville 28

Random Lake 88, Destiny 17

St. Marys Springs 78, Sevastopol 41

Birchwood 62, Bayfield 53

Clayton 76, Turtle Lake 16

Clear Lake 62, Cornell 15

Frederic 78, Winter 29

Hurley 46, Mellen 26

Luck 50, Drummond 44

McDonell Central 61, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 48

Northwood 67, Mercer 21

Owen-Withee 67, Rib Lake 35

Prentice 72, New Auburn 31

South Shore 67, Butternut 21

Thorp 43, Flambeau 37

Assumption 61, Pittsville 20

Columbus Catholic 67, Tigerton 49

Edgar 48, Almond-Bancroft 29

Florence 44, Bowler 34

Laona-Wabeno 63, Lena 22

Port Edwards 52, Northland Lutheran 51

Rosholt 66, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 38

Three Lakes 57, Suring 52

Bangor 61, Wonewoc-Center 39

Black Hawk 100, North Crawford 17

Blair-Taylor 60, Pepin/Alma 45

Cashton 56, Gilmanton 25

Eleva-Strum 67, Elmwood/Plum City 28

Independence 74, Granton 31

Iowa-Grant 49, Southwestern 31

Kickapoo 54, Benton 36

Lincoln 54, New Lisbon 31

River Ridge 77, De Soto 13

Riverdale 60, Highland 50

Royall 52, Weston 26

Shullsburg 49, Seneca 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Belmont 50, OT

Albany 58, Pecatonica 20

Argyle 72, Madison Country Day 12

Catholic Central 74, Salam School 23

Fall River 74, Wayland Academy 24

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42, Stockbridge 33

Hilbert 68, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 36

Hustisford 84, Williams Bay Faith Christian 14

Living Word Lutheran 56, Sheboygan Christian 32

Randolph 75, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 16

Rio 77, Juda 44

Sheboygan Area Luth. 63, University Lake/Trinity 12

Box Scores

McDonell 61, Eau Claire Immanuel 48

Eau Claire Immanuel242448
McDonell303161

Eau Claire Immanuel: Emma Miller 9, Cassidy Noeldner 14, Emma Bailey 3, Julianna Hein 1, Leah Bailey 11, Josie Naumann 2, Riley Naumann 8. (20 3-6 22 48).

McDonell: Maggie Craker 17, Anna Geissler 11, Abby Wampler 8, Hannah Sykora 10, Lauryn Deetz 10, Jessie Eisenreich 3, Rachel Eisenreich 2, Lexi Johnson 2. (16 26-33 8 61).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Immanuel (5): Miller 2, Noeldner 2, E. Bailey 1. McDonell (3): Geissler.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Immanuel: R. Naumann. McDonell: none.

Augusta 51, Cadott  38

Cadott162238
Augusta292251

Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 9, Mary Jo Prokupek 4, Abby Eiler 9, Autumn Bremness 5, Kaitlyn Tice 1, Jada Kowalczyk 8, Paisley Kane 2. (15 1-6 11 38).

Augusta: Chloe Jacobs 10, Phoenyx Knuth 6, Ashlyn Korger 12, Camryn Grunewald 10, Hannah King 13. (20 6-11 7 51).

3-Pointers—Cadott (7): Sedlacek 3, Eiler 3, Bremness 1. Augusta (5): Jacobs 1, Korger 2, Grunewald 2.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Augusta: none.

Mondovi 56, Stanley-Boyd 51

Stanley-Boyd193251
Mondovi233356

Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 8, Hannah Hause 16, Lily Hoel 9, Arianna Mason 14, Marissa Gustafson 9. (23 6-8 15 51).

Mondovi: Ella Poeschel 15, Morgan Rud 6, Rian Evans 8, Abbey Fedie 10, Jenna Zacharias 4, Josie Hulke 5, Morgan Clark 8. (21 10-12 12 56).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (4): Derks 2, Mason 1, Gustafson 1. Mondovi (3): Rud 2, Hulke 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Mondovi: none.

Prentice 72, New Auburn 31

New Auburn151631
Prentice413172

New Auburn: Nadia Rada 18, Anna Koteras 3, Faith Baker 2, Zoey Rada 6, Emma Bischel 2. (12 6-9 9 31).

Prentice: Alyssa Schellin 20, Kiandra Hartmann 6, Kaitlyn Erickson 5, McKenna Isaacson 16, Serena Moore 11, Kaelyn Isaacson 14. (32 2-6 8 72).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): N. Rada 1. Prentice (6): Schellin 2, McKenna Isaacson 2, Moore 1, Kaelyn Isaacson 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Prentice: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Hudson 7, Baldwin-Woodville 1

Superior 5, New Richmond 0

Eau Claire North 3, Chippewa Falls 0

Hayward 5, Eau Claire Memorial 3

Stevens Point 4, Northland Pines 2

Wausau West 9, D.C. Everest 0

Onalaska/La Crosse 8, Sauk Prairie 1

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3, Tomah/Sparta 1

Neenah/Hortonville 5, De Pere/West De Pere 0

Notre Dame 4, Bay Port 3

Sun Prairie 4, Madison West 3, OT

Verona Area 5, Middleton 0

Marquette University 3, Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 2, 2OT

Waukesha 7, Janesville 0

Fond du Lac Springs 2, Arrowhead 1

University School of Milwaukee 10, West Bend 1

Box Scores

Eau Claire North 3, Chi-Hi 0

Chi-Hi0000
Eau Claire North2013

First Period—ECN: Sam Thorp (Sam Stange, Zach Urdahl), 2:14.

ECN: Stange, 12:12.

Third Period—ECN: Joey Koiler (Jaxon Vance, Urdahl), 0:43.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 6-12-16-32. Eau Claire North: 15-14-5-34. Saves—Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 13-14-4-31. Eau Claire North: Tyler Schreiter 6-12-16-32. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 3-6:00. Eau Claire North: 5-10:00.

Girls Hockey

Scores

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 3, Hayward/Ashland 0

Hudson 5, St. Croix Valley Fusion 3

Central Wisconsin 5, Black River Falls 1

Wisconsin Valley Union 4, Northern Edge 0

Cap City Cougars 6, Metro Lynx 2

Onalaska 4, Rock County 3

Fox Cities 6, USM 1

Warbirds 7, Bay Area 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.