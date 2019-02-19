Boys Basketball
Scores
Colfax 61, Elmwood/Plum City 44
Deerfield 83, Wayland Academy 61
Ellsworth 75, Amery 67
Gibraltar 82, Mishicot 65
Kettle Moraine 75, Watertown 43
La Crosse Central 82, Eau Claire North 55
Madison East 73, Janesville Craig 67
Madison Memorial 59, Verona Area 47
Mellen 85, Butternut 75
Menomonie 71, Superior 64
Merrill 53, Stevens Point 51
Oconomowoc 77, Germantown 75
Sheboygan North 61, De Pere 42
Southern Door 92, Sevastopol 54
Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 61, Phelps 49
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 46, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 45
Waupun 84, Winneconne 41
Williams Bay 71, Madison Country Day 53
Wilmot Union 79, Badger 70
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, North Fond du Lac 32
Box Scores
Cadott 72, Flambeau 53
|Flambeau
|21
|32
|53
|Cadott
|32
|40
|72
Flambeau: Blayne Celske 6, Ethan Martin 13, Tyler Smith 4, Payton Wiemer 1, Alex Brost 8, Zach Kopacz 2, Daniel Dent 2, Harley Opachan 17. (17 10-13 7 53).
Cadott: Andy Hinzmann 2, Ethan West 2, Brad Irwin 4, Noah Kahl 14, Nate Schley 2, Coy Bowe 18, Mason Poehls 26, Karson Dupey 3, Hunter Raske 1. (25 11-12 13 72).
3-Pointers—Cadott (7): Poehls 6, Dupey 1. Flambeau (9): Martin 3, Brost 2, Opachan 4.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Flambeau: none.
Bloomer 55, Spooner 49
|Spooner
|23
|26
|49
|Bloomer
|29
|26
|55
Spooner: John Nauertz 2, Cole White 8, Caleb Potaczek 2, AJ Buchman 10, Devin Pfaff 2, Andrew Hotchkiss 13, Devin Busch 12. (17 11-20 13 49).
Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 13, John Bleskacek 10, Zach Ruf 21, Austin Thur 3, Carter Rubenzer 4, Loren Stolt 2, Jayzson Thompson 2. (21 7-12 18 55).
3-Pointers—Spooner (4): Busch 4. Bloomer (6): C. Ruf 1, Bleskacek 1, Z. Ruf 3, Thur 1.
Fouled Out—Spooner: Buchman. Bloomer: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Superior 42, Eau Claire North 41
Manitowoc Lincoln 55, Sheboygan South 45
Menomonee Falls 39, Green Bay East 29
Kenosha Indian Trail 44, Madison West 33
Milwaukee South 47, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 39
West Allis Central 44, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 30
Fox Valley Lutheran 48, Medford Area 47
Holmen 47, Rice Lake 45
Lakeland 64, Waupaca 24
Mosinee 65, Wausau East 50
Shawano Community 54, Antigo 31
Sparta 48, Ashland 40
Ashwaubenon 69, Green Bay West 39
Cedarburg 68, Port Washington 26
Kaukauna 77, Marinette 33
Kewaskum 47, Nicolet 43
Milwaukee Vincent 74, Milwaukee Madison 28
Seymour 52, Menasha 31
Elkhorn Area 64, Burlington 25
Fort Atkinson 28, Delavan-Darien 25
Jefferson 55, Westosha Central 25
McFarland 47, Mount Horeb 35
Portage 38, Baraboo 37
Stoughton 66, Sauk Prairie 43
Messmer 46, Shorewood 38
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 70, Milwaukee North 55
New Berlin West 76, Cristo Rey Jesuit 6
Wauwatosa West 69, Milwaukee Lutheran 53
Adams-Friendship 44, Nekoosa 33
Altoona 53, Black River Falls 30
Baldwin-Woodville 66, Ellsworth 55
Elk Mound 61, Viroqua 21
Northwestern 71, Spooner 22
Osceola 42, Barron 34
West Salem 70, Mauston 20
Brillion 43, Chilton 26
Cedar Grove-Belgium 46, Two Rivers 31
Clintonville 75, Xavier 57
Denmark 70, New Holstein 64
Oconto Falls 59, Tomahawk 34
Peshtigo 49, Northland Pines 29
Southern Door 57, Sturgeon Bay 22
Big Foot 86, Saint Francis 24
Edgewood 57, Poynette 36
Evansville 49, River Valley 23
Richland Center 71, Edgerton 49
Turner 58, Dodgeville 50
Whitewater 70, Saint Thomas More 17
Brown Deer 81, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 17
Lomira 77, Columbus 67
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 56, Milwaukee Golda Meir 54
Watertown Luther Prep 68, Wautoma 44
Winneconne 43, Omro 24
Fall Creek 70, Whitehall 45
Ladysmith 41, Cumberland 15
Mondovi 56, Stanley-Boyd 51
Shell Lake 59, Webster 34
Abbotsford 45, Spencer 37
Iola-Scandinavia 54, Menominee Indian 41
Oconto 34, Weyauwega-Fremont 31
Phillips 84, Marathon 73
Westfield Area 49, Chequamegon 35
Luther 52, Brookwood 41
Parkview 48, Montello 45
Waterloo 66, Williams Bay 29
Algoma 50, Roncalli 36
Horicon 52, Palmyra-Eagle 41
Lourdes Academy 47, Kohler 36
Manitowoc Lutheran 80, Reedsville 28
Random Lake 88, Destiny 17
St. Marys Springs 78, Sevastopol 41
Birchwood 62, Bayfield 53
Clayton 76, Turtle Lake 16
Clear Lake 62, Cornell 15
Frederic 78, Winter 29
Hurley 46, Mellen 26
Luck 50, Drummond 44
McDonell Central 61, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 48
Northwood 67, Mercer 21
Owen-Withee 67, Rib Lake 35
Prentice 72, New Auburn 31
South Shore 67, Butternut 21
Thorp 43, Flambeau 37
Assumption 61, Pittsville 20
Columbus Catholic 67, Tigerton 49
Edgar 48, Almond-Bancroft 29
Florence 44, Bowler 34
Laona-Wabeno 63, Lena 22
Port Edwards 52, Northland Lutheran 51
Rosholt 66, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 38
Three Lakes 57, Suring 52
Bangor 61, Wonewoc-Center 39
Black Hawk 100, North Crawford 17
Blair-Taylor 60, Pepin/Alma 45
Cashton 56, Gilmanton 25
Eleva-Strum 67, Elmwood/Plum City 28
Independence 74, Granton 31
Iowa-Grant 49, Southwestern 31
Kickapoo 54, Benton 36
Lincoln 54, New Lisbon 31
River Ridge 77, De Soto 13
Riverdale 60, Highland 50
Royall 52, Weston 26
Shullsburg 49, Seneca 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Belmont 50, OT
Albany 58, Pecatonica 20
Argyle 72, Madison Country Day 12
Catholic Central 74, Salam School 23
Fall River 74, Wayland Academy 24
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42, Stockbridge 33
Hilbert 68, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 36
Hustisford 84, Williams Bay Faith Christian 14
Living Word Lutheran 56, Sheboygan Christian 32
Randolph 75, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 16
Rio 77, Juda 44
Sheboygan Area Luth. 63, University Lake/Trinity 12
Box Scores
McDonell 61, Eau Claire Immanuel 48
|Eau Claire Immanuel
|24
|24
|48
|McDonell
|30
|31
|61
Eau Claire Immanuel: Emma Miller 9, Cassidy Noeldner 14, Emma Bailey 3, Julianna Hein 1, Leah Bailey 11, Josie Naumann 2, Riley Naumann 8. (20 3-6 22 48).
McDonell: Maggie Craker 17, Anna Geissler 11, Abby Wampler 8, Hannah Sykora 10, Lauryn Deetz 10, Jessie Eisenreich 3, Rachel Eisenreich 2, Lexi Johnson 2. (16 26-33 8 61).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Immanuel (5): Miller 2, Noeldner 2, E. Bailey 1. McDonell (3): Geissler.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Immanuel: R. Naumann. McDonell: none.
Augusta 51, Cadott 38
|Cadott
|16
|22
|38
|Augusta
|29
|22
|51
Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 9, Mary Jo Prokupek 4, Abby Eiler 9, Autumn Bremness 5, Kaitlyn Tice 1, Jada Kowalczyk 8, Paisley Kane 2. (15 1-6 11 38).
Augusta: Chloe Jacobs 10, Phoenyx Knuth 6, Ashlyn Korger 12, Camryn Grunewald 10, Hannah King 13. (20 6-11 7 51).
3-Pointers—Cadott (7): Sedlacek 3, Eiler 3, Bremness 1. Augusta (5): Jacobs 1, Korger 2, Grunewald 2.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Augusta: none.
Mondovi 56, Stanley-Boyd 51
|Stanley-Boyd
|19
|32
|51
|Mondovi
|23
|33
|56
Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 8, Hannah Hause 16, Lily Hoel 9, Arianna Mason 14, Marissa Gustafson 9. (23 6-8 15 51).
Mondovi: Ella Poeschel 15, Morgan Rud 6, Rian Evans 8, Abbey Fedie 10, Jenna Zacharias 4, Josie Hulke 5, Morgan Clark 8. (21 10-12 12 56).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (4): Derks 2, Mason 1, Gustafson 1. Mondovi (3): Rud 2, Hulke 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Mondovi: none.
Prentice 72, New Auburn 31
|New Auburn
|15
|16
|31
|Prentice
|41
|31
|72
New Auburn: Nadia Rada 18, Anna Koteras 3, Faith Baker 2, Zoey Rada 6, Emma Bischel 2. (12 6-9 9 31).
Prentice: Alyssa Schellin 20, Kiandra Hartmann 6, Kaitlyn Erickson 5, McKenna Isaacson 16, Serena Moore 11, Kaelyn Isaacson 14. (32 2-6 8 72).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): N. Rada 1. Prentice (6): Schellin 2, McKenna Isaacson 2, Moore 1, Kaelyn Isaacson 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Prentice: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Hudson 7, Baldwin-Woodville 1
Superior 5, New Richmond 0
Eau Claire North 3, Chippewa Falls 0
Hayward 5, Eau Claire Memorial 3
Stevens Point 4, Northland Pines 2
Wausau West 9, D.C. Everest 0
Onalaska/La Crosse 8, Sauk Prairie 1
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3, Tomah/Sparta 1
Neenah/Hortonville 5, De Pere/West De Pere 0
Notre Dame 4, Bay Port 3
Sun Prairie 4, Madison West 3, OT
Verona Area 5, Middleton 0
Marquette University 3, Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 2, 2OT
Waukesha 7, Janesville 0
Fond du Lac Springs 2, Arrowhead 1
University School of Milwaukee 10, West Bend 1
Box Scores
Eau Claire North 3, Chi-Hi 0
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eau Claire North
|2
|0
|1
|3
First Period—ECN: Sam Thorp (Sam Stange, Zach Urdahl), 2:14.
ECN: Stange, 12:12.
Third Period—ECN: Joey Koiler (Jaxon Vance, Urdahl), 0:43.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 6-12-16-32. Eau Claire North: 15-14-5-34. Saves—Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 13-14-4-31. Eau Claire North: Tyler Schreiter 6-12-16-32. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 3-6:00. Eau Claire North: 5-10:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 3, Hayward/Ashland 0
Hudson 5, St. Croix Valley Fusion 3
Central Wisconsin 5, Black River Falls 1
Wisconsin Valley Union 4, Northern Edge 0
Cap City Cougars 6, Metro Lynx 2
Onalaska 4, Rock County 3
Fox Cities 6, USM 1
Warbirds 7, Bay Area 0
