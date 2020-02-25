Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, February 25
agate

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, February 25

{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Barneveld 73, Dodgeville 62

Chippewa Falls 70, Menomonie 39

La Crosse Central 88, Sparta 40

McDonell Central 43, Bloomer 41

Sauk Prairie 45, River Valley 43

Wild Rose 68, Almond-Bancroft 59

Girls Basketball Playoffs

Division 1

Regional First Round=

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 73, Milwaukee South 53

Division 2

Ashland 62, Waupaca 49

La Crosse Logan 63, Tomah 47

Shawano 46, Antigo 28

Wausau East 39, Merrill 38

Cedarburg 73, Milwaukee Madison 31

Kaukauna 82, Luxemburg-Casco 42

Mount Horeb 38, Baraboo 34

Wilmot Union 71, Westosha Central 58

Greendale 59, Catholic Memorial 56

New Berlin West 80, Milw. Bay View 8

Waukesha North 68, Cudahy 41

Wauwatosa East 52, Messmer 46

Wisconsin Lutheran 66, Milwaukee North 8

Division 3

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Mauston 15

Saint Croix Central 35, Hayward 29

Somerset 69, Spooner 25

Amherst 43, Peshtigo 39

Clintonville 68, Tomahawk 10

Denmark 56, Two Rivers 41

Kiel 65, Chilton 34

Little Chute 55, Northland Pines 41

Brodhead 51, Richland Center 46

Edgewood 75, Viroqua 21

Lodi 50, Wisconsin Dells 34

Westby 47, River Valley 29

Winneconne 65, Wautoma 30

Edgerton 65, Racine St. Catherine's 59

Lake Country Lutheran 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 7

Division 4

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48, Grantsburg 45

Durand 62, Spring Valley 18

Iola-Scandinavia 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 40

Necedah 57, Abbotsford 14

Stratford 50, Spencer 20

Horicon 64, Johnson Creek 34

Lancaster 45, Fennimore 40

Markesan 47, Parkview 17

New Glarus 65, Brookwood 30

Cedar Grove-Belgium 62, The Prairie School 43

Kohler 41, Algoma 36

Random Lake 88, Destiny 11

Division 5

Clear Lake 70, Cornell 19

Drummond 54, Birchwood 14

Gilman 65, Clayton 23

Loyal 74, New Auburn 28

Mellen 68, Webster 64

Northwood 64, Washburn 13

Owen-Withee 54, Bruce 40

Prairie Farm 75, Turtle Lake 32

Siren 69, Bayfield 47

Assumption 56, Athens 27

Elcho 40, Florence 25

Gibraltar 58, Suring 38

Niagara 57, White Lake 7

Three Lakes 70, Saint Thomas Aquinas 25

Wild Rose 78, Marion 18

Blair-Taylor 85, Pittsville 52

Columbus Catholic 52, Gilmanton 32

Hillsboro 58, Ithaca 44

Lincoln 49, Augusta 32

Potosi/Cassville 71, De Soto 37

River Ridge 55, North Crawford 12

Royall 55, New Lisbon 47

Wauzeka-Steuben 69, Weston 44

Catholic Central 43, Stockbridge 28

Fall River 77, Madison Country Day 16

Hustisford 67, Wayland Academy 25

Randolph 58, Pecatonica 28

Shullsburg 66, Juda 32

Boys Hockey Playoffs

Division 1

Chippewa Falls 8, Wausau West 1

Hudson 5, Onalaska/La Crosse 2

Beaver Dam 2, Neenah/Hortonville 1

Notre Dame 6, Bay Port 1

Edgewood 3, Sun Prairie 2

Verona Area 6, Sauk Prairie 3

Arrowhead 6, Marquette University 2

University School of Milwaukee 3, Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 0

Division 2

Hayward 4, Superior 3

Rice Lake 2, Amery 0

Mosinee 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2

Northland Pines 8, Waupaca 0

Menomonie 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2

St. Marys Springs 6, Oregon 0

Girls Hockey Playoffs

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1, Hayward/Ashland 0

Hudson 6, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1

Central Wisconsin 7, Northland Pines 1

Fox Cities 5, Bay Area 1

Black River Falls 7, Metro Lynx 1

Cap City Cougars 6, Icebergs 1

Rock County 1, University School 0

Warbirds 1, Arrowhead 0

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 70, Menomonie 39

Chi-Hi274370
Menomonie221739

Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 20, Joe Reuter 13, Keion Twyman 3, Nick Bruder 11, Mitch Howard 3, Jacob Walczak 14, Mason Monarski 6. (30 4-8 10 70).

Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 12, DeVauntaye Parker 9, Davis Barthen 10, Ethan Wurtzel 6, Brock Thornton 2. (13 8-10 14 39).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (6): Reuter 1, Twyman 1, Bruder 1, Howard 1, Monarski 2. Menomonie (5): Parker 3, Barthen 2.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Menomonie: none.

McDonell 43, Bloomer 41 (OT)

Bloomer1522441
McDonell1621643

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 5, Austin Thur 11, Connor Crane 5, Carter Rubenzer 4, Charlie Herrick 11, Leif Iverson 4, Fritz Ullom 1. (13 8-14 17 41).

McDonell: Logan Hughes 7, Jake Siegenthaler 7, JD Bohaty 12, Trent Witkowski 2, Tanner Opsal 3, Eion Kressin 11, Joe Janus 1. (15 9-16 15 43).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (7): Cook 1, Thur 3, Crane 1, Rubenzer 1, Herrick 1. McDonell (4): Hughes 1, Siegenthaler 1, Bohaty 2.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. McDonell: none.

Girls Basketball

McDonell 68, Thorp 40

Thorp221840
McDonell303868

Thorp: Addie Paskert 12, Brianna Horn 8, Danielle Stroinski 9, Kaylyn Hallin 2, Sydney Wicks 3, Brittney Rosemeyer 4. (12 15-25 8 40).

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 6, Maggie Craker 14, Marley Hughes 7, Sydney Flangan 2, Anna Geissler 21, Lauryn Deetz 16, Abigail Petranovich 2. (26 14-21 18 68).

3-Pointers—Thorp (1): Wicks 1. McDonell (14): Geissler 7, Craker 4, Deetz 2, Hughes 1.

Fouled Out—Thorp: none. McDonell: Petranovich.

Cadott 59, Whitehall 40

Whitehall152540
Cadott302959

Whitehall: Ariel Koxlien 14, Olivia Youngbauer 7, Sami Huff 5, MyKenzie Beighley 4, Ellie Matejka 3, Abby Semb 2, Nicoya Yarrington 5. (14 9-15 17 40).

Cadott: Olivia Goodman 2, Elly Eiler 9, Lauryn Goettl 5, McKenzie Prokupek 2, Abby Eiler 4, Autumn Bremness 4, Hailey Wellner 3, Meadow Barone 5, Jada Kowalczyk 25. (25 6-16 17 59).

3-Pointers—Whitehall (3): Youngbauer 1, Matejka 1, Yarrington 1. Cadott (3): E. Eiler 1, A. Eiler 1, Bremness 1.

Fouled Out—Whitehall: none. Cadott: none.

Eau Claire Immanuel 79, Lake Holcombe 36

Lake Holcombe201636
Eau Claire Immanuel463379

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkham 3, Megan Lechleitner 6, Allison Golat-Hattamer 13, Belle Jones 2, Justine Kane 4, Josi Elmberg 6, Carly Vavra 2. (13 10-16 14 36).

Eau Claire Immanuel: Emma Miller 16, Alex Schierenbach 3, Kaylee Koenig 2, Kitara Mielke 2, Sheridan Noeldner 16, Josie Naumann 20, Riley Naumann 10, Morgan Bobek 10. (29 4 9-14 13 79).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (0): none. Eau Claire Immanuel (4): Noeldner 2, Bobek 2.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Eau Claire Immanuel: none.

Loyal 74, New Auburn 28

New Auburn19928
Loyal472774

New Auburn: Emily Elmhorst 2, Faith Baker 7, Zoey Rada 18, Violet Hyke 1. (10 3-7 13 28).

Loyal: Katlyn Lindner 12, Remi Geiger 24, Savannah Schley 13, Abrial Kubista 4, Natasha Tellock 13, Kayla Bremmer 6, Bailey Bravener 2. (29 8-14 14 74).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (5): Baker 1, Rada 4. Loyal (8): Lindner 3, Geiger 4, Schley 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Loyal: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 8, Wausau West 1

Chi-Hi1618
Wausau West0011

First Period—Chi-Hi Brady Fixmer (Jack Bowe, Blake Trippler), 1:45.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson, 3:41.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 8:01.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 10:33.

Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson (Jack Bowe), 13:31.

Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (AJ Schemenauer, Ben Carlson), 14:12.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Isaac Frenette, Sawyer Bowe), 14:50.

Third Period—Wausau West: Carson Marquardt (Lucas Langlois), 1:37.

Chi-Hi: Blake Trippler (Isaac Small, Trevor Bowe), 15:45, PP.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 8-19-2-29. Wausau West: 8-17-12-37. Saves—Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 8-17-11-36. Wausau West: Kyler Bosley 0-3-1-4, Adam Prokop 7-10-0-17. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 3-6:00. Wausau West: 4-26:00.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
2-22 Prep Wrestling Sectional Roundup: Chi-Hi's Kaz finishes second at 160 pounds, advances to Division 1 individual state tournament
High-school

2-22 Prep Wrestling Sectional Roundup: Chi-Hi's Kaz finishes second at 160 pounds, advances to Division 1 individual state tournament

Chi-Hi senior wrestler Ross Kaz battled through the consolation bracket to take second place on Saturday at 160 pounds and advance to next week's Division 1 state individual wrestling championships. Bloomer/Colfax's Sawyer Best and Bowen Rothbauer, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Blaine Brenner and Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag, Nelson Wahl and Brady Spaeth also took home sectional championships on the way to state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News