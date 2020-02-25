Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, February 25

Scores
Boys Basketball
Barneveld 73, Dodgeville 62
Chippewa Falls 70, Menomonie 39
La Crosse Central 88, Sparta 40
McDonell Central 43, Bloomer 41
Sauk Prairie 45, River Valley 43
Wild Rose 68, Almond-Bancroft 59
Girls Basketball Playoffs
Division 1
Regional First Round=
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 73, Milwaukee South 53
Division 2
Ashland 62, Waupaca 49
La Crosse Logan 63, Tomah 47
Shawano 46, Antigo 28
Wausau East 39, Merrill 38
Cedarburg 73, Milwaukee Madison 31
Kaukauna 82, Luxemburg-Casco 42
Mount Horeb 38, Baraboo 34
Wilmot Union 71, Westosha Central 58
Greendale 59, Catholic Memorial 56
New Berlin West 80, Milw. Bay View 8
Waukesha North 68, Cudahy 41
Wauwatosa East 52, Messmer 46
Wisconsin Lutheran 66, Milwaukee North 8
Division 3
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Mauston 15
Saint Croix Central 35, Hayward 29
Somerset 69, Spooner 25
Amherst 43, Peshtigo 39
Clintonville 68, Tomahawk 10
Denmark 56, Two Rivers 41
Kiel 65, Chilton 34
Little Chute 55, Northland Pines 41
Brodhead 51, Richland Center 46
Edgewood 75, Viroqua 21
Lodi 50, Wisconsin Dells 34
Westby 47, River Valley 29
Winneconne 65, Wautoma 30
Edgerton 65, Racine St. Catherine's 59
Lake Country Lutheran 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 7
Division 4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48, Grantsburg 45
Durand 62, Spring Valley 18
Iola-Scandinavia 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 40
Necedah 57, Abbotsford 14
Stratford 50, Spencer 20
Horicon 64, Johnson Creek 34
Lancaster 45, Fennimore 40
Markesan 47, Parkview 17
New Glarus 65, Brookwood 30
Cedar Grove-Belgium 62, The Prairie School 43
Kohler 41, Algoma 36
Random Lake 88, Destiny 11
Division 5
Clear Lake 70, Cornell 19
Drummond 54, Birchwood 14
Gilman 65, Clayton 23
Loyal 74, New Auburn 28
Mellen 68, Webster 64
Northwood 64, Washburn 13
Owen-Withee 54, Bruce 40
Prairie Farm 75, Turtle Lake 32
Siren 69, Bayfield 47
Assumption 56, Athens 27
Elcho 40, Florence 25
Gibraltar 58, Suring 38
Niagara 57, White Lake 7
Three Lakes 70, Saint Thomas Aquinas 25
Wild Rose 78, Marion 18
Blair-Taylor 85, Pittsville 52
Columbus Catholic 52, Gilmanton 32
Hillsboro 58, Ithaca 44
Lincoln 49, Augusta 32
Potosi/Cassville 71, De Soto 37
River Ridge 55, North Crawford 12
Royall 55, New Lisbon 47
Wauzeka-Steuben 69, Weston 44
Catholic Central 43, Stockbridge 28
You have free articles remaining.
Fall River 77, Madison Country Day 16
Hustisford 67, Wayland Academy 25
Randolph 58, Pecatonica 28
Shullsburg 66, Juda 32
Boys Hockey Playoffs
Division 1
Chippewa Falls 8, Wausau West 1
Hudson 5, Onalaska/La Crosse 2
Beaver Dam 2, Neenah/Hortonville 1
Notre Dame 6, Bay Port 1
Edgewood 3, Sun Prairie 2
Verona Area 6, Sauk Prairie 3
Arrowhead 6, Marquette University 2
University School of Milwaukee 3, Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 0
Division 2
Hayward 4, Superior 3
Rice Lake 2, Amery 0
Mosinee 3, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2
Northland Pines 8, Waupaca 0
Menomonie 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2
St. Marys Springs 6, Oregon 0
Girls Hockey Playoffs
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1, Hayward/Ashland 0
Hudson 6, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1
Central Wisconsin 7, Northland Pines 1
Fox Cities 5, Bay Area 1
Black River Falls 7, Metro Lynx 1
Cap City Cougars 6, Icebergs 1
Rock County 1, University School 0
Warbirds 1, Arrowhead 0
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 70, Menomonie 39
|Chi-Hi
|27
|43
|70
|Menomonie
|22
|17
|39
Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 20, Joe Reuter 13, Keion Twyman 3, Nick Bruder 11, Mitch Howard 3, Jacob Walczak 14, Mason Monarski 6. (30 4-8 10 70).
Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 12, DeVauntaye Parker 9, Davis Barthen 10, Ethan Wurtzel 6, Brock Thornton 2. (13 8-10 14 39).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (6): Reuter 1, Twyman 1, Bruder 1, Howard 1, Monarski 2. Menomonie (5): Parker 3, Barthen 2.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Menomonie: none.
McDonell 43, Bloomer 41 (OT)
|Bloomer
|15
|22
|4
|41
|McDonell
|16
|21
|6
|43
Bloomer: Dalton Cook 5, Austin Thur 11, Connor Crane 5, Carter Rubenzer 4, Charlie Herrick 11, Leif Iverson 4, Fritz Ullom 1. (13 8-14 17 41).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 7, Jake Siegenthaler 7, JD Bohaty 12, Trent Witkowski 2, Tanner Opsal 3, Eion Kressin 11, Joe Janus 1. (15 9-16 15 43).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (7): Cook 1, Thur 3, Crane 1, Rubenzer 1, Herrick 1. McDonell (4): Hughes 1, Siegenthaler 1, Bohaty 2.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. McDonell: none.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 68, Thorp 40
|Thorp
|22
|18
|40
|McDonell
|30
|38
|68
Thorp: Addie Paskert 12, Brianna Horn 8, Danielle Stroinski 9, Kaylyn Hallin 2, Sydney Wicks 3, Brittney Rosemeyer 4. (12 15-25 8 40).
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 6, Maggie Craker 14, Marley Hughes 7, Sydney Flangan 2, Anna Geissler 21, Lauryn Deetz 16, Abigail Petranovich 2. (26 14-21 18 68).
3-Pointers—Thorp (1): Wicks 1. McDonell (14): Geissler 7, Craker 4, Deetz 2, Hughes 1.
Fouled Out—Thorp: none. McDonell: Petranovich.
Cadott 59, Whitehall 40
|Whitehall
|15
|25
|40
|Cadott
|30
|29
|59
Whitehall: Ariel Koxlien 14, Olivia Youngbauer 7, Sami Huff 5, MyKenzie Beighley 4, Ellie Matejka 3, Abby Semb 2, Nicoya Yarrington 5. (14 9-15 17 40).
Cadott: Olivia Goodman 2, Elly Eiler 9, Lauryn Goettl 5, McKenzie Prokupek 2, Abby Eiler 4, Autumn Bremness 4, Hailey Wellner 3, Meadow Barone 5, Jada Kowalczyk 25. (25 6-16 17 59).
3-Pointers—Whitehall (3): Youngbauer 1, Matejka 1, Yarrington 1. Cadott (3): E. Eiler 1, A. Eiler 1, Bremness 1.
Fouled Out—Whitehall: none. Cadott: none.
Eau Claire Immanuel 79, Lake Holcombe 36
|Lake Holcombe
|20
|16
|36
|Eau Claire Immanuel
|46
|33
|79
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkham 3, Megan Lechleitner 6, Allison Golat-Hattamer 13, Belle Jones 2, Justine Kane 4, Josi Elmberg 6, Carly Vavra 2. (13 10-16 14 36).
Eau Claire Immanuel: Emma Miller 16, Alex Schierenbach 3, Kaylee Koenig 2, Kitara Mielke 2, Sheridan Noeldner 16, Josie Naumann 20, Riley Naumann 10, Morgan Bobek 10. (29 4 9-14 13 79).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (0): none. Eau Claire Immanuel (4): Noeldner 2, Bobek 2.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Eau Claire Immanuel: none.
Loyal 74, New Auburn 28
|New Auburn
|19
|9
|28
|Loyal
|47
|27
|74
New Auburn: Emily Elmhorst 2, Faith Baker 7, Zoey Rada 18, Violet Hyke 1. (10 3-7 13 28).
Loyal: Katlyn Lindner 12, Remi Geiger 24, Savannah Schley 13, Abrial Kubista 4, Natasha Tellock 13, Kayla Bremmer 6, Bailey Bravener 2. (29 8-14 14 74).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (5): Baker 1, Rada 4. Loyal (8): Lindner 3, Geiger 4, Schley 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Loyal: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 8, Wausau West 1
|Chi-Hi
|1
|6
|1
|8
|Wausau West
|0
|0
|1
|1
First Period—Chi-Hi Brady Fixmer (Jack Bowe, Blake Trippler), 1:45.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson, 3:41.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 8:01.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 10:33.
Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson (Jack Bowe), 13:31.
Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (AJ Schemenauer, Ben Carlson), 14:12.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Lindstrom (Isaac Frenette, Sawyer Bowe), 14:50.
Third Period—Wausau West: Carson Marquardt (Lucas Langlois), 1:37.
Chi-Hi: Blake Trippler (Isaac Small, Trevor Bowe), 15:45, PP.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 8-19-2-29. Wausau West: 8-17-12-37. Saves—Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 8-17-11-36. Wausau West: Kyler Bosley 0-3-1-4, Adam Prokop 7-10-0-17. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 3-6:00. Wausau West: 4-26:00.