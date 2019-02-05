Boys Basketball
Scores
Beaver Dam 67, Waunakee 64, OT
Edgerton 74, Evansville 58
Milton 54, Sauk Prairie 53
Seneca 49, North Crawford 43
Two Rivers 75, Mishicot 57
Westby 59, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58
Girls Basketball
Scores
Cuba City 52, Iowa-Grant 51
Gibraltar 54, Oconto 37
La Crosse Central 61, La Crosse Logan 26
Monroe 72, Monona Grove 55
New Glarus 68, Cambridge 44
Portage 59, DeForest 50
Roncalli 59, Brillion 56
Sheboygan South 54, Manitowoc Lincoln 49
St. Croix Falls 65, Frederic 18
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 72, Marshfield 41
|Marshifield
|26
|15
|41
|Chi-Hi
|34
|38
|72
Marshfield: Maddie Michaelis 3, Kaydee Johnson 13, Desiree Weisenbeger 3, Brianna Varsho 6, Paige Pieson 4, Brooklyn Boushack 4, Jenna Jakob 8. (16 5-14 11 41).
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 4, Alexis Zenner 12, Caelan Givens 21, Alisia Palms 5, Ashley Hanley 5, Madi Adams 2, Leah Schindler 4, Aaliyah McMillan 13, Brystal Roshell 4, Savannah Hinke 2. (32 6-7 13 72).
3-Pointers—Marshfield (4): Michaelis 1, Johnson 1, Varsho 2. Chi-Hi (2): Palms 1, Hanley 1.
Fouled Out— Marshfield: none. Chi-Hi: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Eau Claire North 2
Fond du Lac 5, Bay Port 3
Hayward 7, Amery 1
Janesville 5, Cedarburg 2
Monroe 6, Stoughton 3
Onalaska/La Crosse 5, Tomah 0
Sun Prairie 9, Beloit Memorial 2
University School of Milwaukee 9, Marquette University 0
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 7, Beaver Dam 2
Box Scores
Girls Hockey
Scores
Arrowhead 2, Rock County 1
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 6, Black River Falls 0
Warbirds 7, Cap City Cougars 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.