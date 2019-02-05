Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Basketball Photo

Boys Basketball

Scores

Beaver Dam 67, Waunakee 64, OT

Edgerton 74, Evansville 58

Milton 54, Sauk Prairie 53

Seneca 49, North Crawford 43

Two Rivers 75, Mishicot 57

Westby 59, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58

Girls Basketball

Scores

Cuba City 52, Iowa-Grant 51

Gibraltar 54, Oconto 37

La Crosse Central 61, La Crosse Logan 26

Monroe 72, Monona Grove 55

New Glarus 68, Cambridge 44

Portage 59, DeForest 50

Roncalli 59, Brillion 56

Sheboygan South 54, Manitowoc Lincoln 49

St. Croix Falls 65, Frederic 18

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 72, Marshfield 41

Marshifield261541
Chi-Hi343872

Marshfield: Maddie Michaelis 3, Kaydee Johnson 13, Desiree Weisenbeger 3, Brianna Varsho 6, Paige Pieson 4, Brooklyn Boushack 4, Jenna Jakob 8. (16 5-14 11 41).

Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 4, Alexis Zenner 12, Caelan Givens 21, Alisia Palms 5, Ashley Hanley 5, Madi Adams 2, Leah Schindler 4, Aaliyah McMillan 13, Brystal Roshell 4, Savannah Hinke 2. (32 6-7 13 72).

3-Pointers—Marshfield (4): Michaelis 1, Johnson 1, Varsho 2. Chi-Hi (2): Palms 1, Hanley 1.

Fouled Out— Marshfield: none. Chi-Hi: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Eau Claire North 2

Fond du Lac 5, Bay Port 3

Hayward 7, Amery 1

Janesville 5, Cedarburg 2

Monroe 6, Stoughton 3

Onalaska/La Crosse 5, Tomah 0

Sun Prairie 9, Beloit Memorial 2

University School of Milwaukee 9, Marquette University 0

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 7, Beaver Dam 2

Box Scores

Girls Hockey

Scores

Arrowhead 2, Rock County 1

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 6, Black River Falls 0

Warbirds 7, Cap City Cougars 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.