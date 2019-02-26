Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Regional Scores

Division 1 Section I

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, Wausau West 44

Division 1 Section II

Fond du Lac 55, Watertown 46

Sheboygan South 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 55

Division 2 Section I

Antigo 83, Waupaca 66

Hortonville 81, Fox Valley Lutheran 57

La Crosse Logan 59, Sparta 47

Medford Area 62, Lakeland 46

Rhinelander 78, Shawano Community 65

Division 2 Section II

Ashwaubenon 90, Menasha 70

Beaver Dam 54, West Bend West 37

Green Bay West 83, Luxemburg-Casco 76, OT

Milwaukee Pulaski 67, Notre Dame 66

Slinger 66, Milwaukee Vincent 56

Division 2 Section III

Monroe 61, Sauk Prairie 56

Reedsburg Area 70, Baraboo 40

Stoughton 66, Portage 50

Union Grove 56, Fort Atkinson 34

Division 2 Section IV

Catholic Memorial 59, Cristo Rey Jesuit 12

Pius XI Catholic 79, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 63

Division 3 Section I

Elk Mound 46, Somerset 41

West Salem 62, Arcadia 47

Division 3 Section II

Kewaunee 75, Two Rivers 54

Little Chute 92, Tomahawk 34

Division 3 Section III

Evansville 54, Poynette 48

Lodi 64, River Valley 54

Marshall 76, Dodgeville 62

Division 3 Section IV

Columbus 63, Campbellsport 52

University School of Milwaukee 77, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 29

Division 4 Section I

Cameron 87, Boyceville 42

Mondovi 63, Cochrane-Fountain City 54

Unity 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39

Whitehall 73, Regis 69

Division 4 Section II=

Regional First Round=

Bonduel 65, Laona-Wabeno 59

Colby 62, Abbotsford 22

Crivitz 83, Weyauwega-Fremont 45

St. Mary Catholic 74, Menominee Indian 72

Division 4 Section III

Brodhead 78, Montello 60

Cambridge 61, Williams Bay 53

Cuba City 66, Boscobel 37

Deerfield 73, Princeton/Green Lake 27

Luther 82, Cashton 43

Waterloo 75, Wayland Academy 70

Division 4 Section IV

Hope Christian 88, Kenosha Christian Life 42

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 76, Random Lake 46

Division 5 Section I

McDonell Central 78, Prairie Farm 47

Mellen 68, Winter 33

New Auburn 55, Flambeau 45

Owen-Withee 44, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 41

Prentice 58, Clayton 32

Rib Lake 80, Cornell 28

Turtle Lake 71, Bruce 49

Washburn 64, Siren 61

Division 5 Section II

Columbus Catholic 86, Tri-County 34

Gibraltar 81, Lena 41

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 92, Saint Thomas Aquinas 17

Oneida Nation 72, Elcho 48

Rosholt 78, Northland Lutheran 38

Suring 63, Niagara 43

Wausaukee 59, Bowler 41

Division 5 Section III

Bangor 80, La Farge 30

Blair-Taylor 92, Granton 35

Seneca 62, North Crawford 54

Shullsburg 63, Ithaca 21

Southwestern 60, River Ridge 40

Wauzeka-Steuben 99, Riverdale 46

Wonewoc-Center 53, Royall 51, OT

Division 5 Section IV

Hilbert 62, Valley Christian 35

Monticello 67, Central Wisconsin Christian 35

Pecatonica 69, Madison Country Day 28

Box Scores

McDonell 78, Prairie Farm 47

Prairie Farm143347
McDonell374178

Prairie Farm: Mitchell Seeger 2, Dusty Harren 5, Jacob Stewart 3, Tyler Glaser 4, Jerek Nelson 25, Nikolas Whitman 2, Collin Chrstenson 6. (16 10-12 10 47).

McDonell: Efe Selvitopu 2, Cory Hoglund 18, JD Bohaty 13, Jaebin Bourget 8, Trent Witkowski 2, Kendren Gullo 2, Logan Hughes 2, Eion Kressin 12, Caleb Thornton 5, Charlie Bleskachek 14. (31 5-8 12 78).

3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (5): Harren 1, Stewart 1, Nelson 3. McDonell (11): Hoglund 4, Bohaty 3, Bleskachek 4.

Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: none. McDonell: none.

Gilman 66, Lake Holcombe 58

Lake Holcombe233558
Gilman303666

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 7, Josh Jones 8, Colton Minnick 5, Kaden Kinney 10, Tyler Dixon 3, Kaden Crank 18, Tristin Jones 4. (17 9-14 17 58).

Gilman: Blake Wisocky 3, Aaron Nagel 21, Dallas Skabroud 6, Trevor Schmitt 2, Torgor Crick 19, Ethan Grunseth 13, Joe Olson 4. (22 12-16 8 66).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (4): Crank 2, Dixon 1, Minnick 1. Gilman (4): Wisocky 1, Skabroud 2, Crick 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Crank. Gilman: none.

Rib Lake 80, Cornell 28

Cornell19928
Rib Lake532780

Cornell: Caleb Balow 7, Ryan Larson 8, Kyle Glaus 4, Riley Gingras 9. (10 4-9 16 28).

Rib Lake: Zane Schreiner 12, Levi Ewan 9, Devyn Vlach 6, Tyler Balgord 4, Jaylen Leonard 4, Steven Petkau 22, Alex Patrick 3, Ryan Patrick 6, Nick Gerstberger 14. (32 11-14 12 80)

3-Pointers—Cornell (4): Glaus 1, Gingras 3. Rib Lake (5): Schreiner 1, Ewan 1, Vlach 2, Petkau 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Rib Lake: none.

New Auburn 55, Flambeau 45

New Auburn233255
Flambeau192645

New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 13, Michael Pederson 18, Aaron Hinton 1, Tristen Harder 8, Ethan Patz 11, Ethan Harder 4. (20 12-17 13 55).

Flambeau: Ethan Martin 25, Payton Wiemer 8, Alex Brost 3, Zach Kopacz 2, Harley Opachan 7 (16 7-10 18 45).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (3): Pederson 3. Flambeau (5): Martin 3, Wiemer 1, Opachan 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Flambeau: none.

Thorp 66, Chequamegon 36

Chequamegon191736
Thorp343266

Chequamegon: Kevin Thao 3, Hunter Minnema 2, Chase Kronberger 11, Blake Karnick 3, Blake Richard 8, Tanner Maier 7, Micah Schultz 2. (16 2-8 12 36).

Thorp: Caleb Chirhart 8, Alex Tyznik 3, Anthony Hunt 19, Ryan Stunkel 4, Ethan Reis 14, Jon Slagoski 4, Aidan Reis 1, Isaac Soumis 13. (24 10-12 13 66).

3-Pointers—Chequamegon (2): Kronberger 1, Karnick 1. Thorp (8): E. Reis 4, Chirhart 2, Tyznik 1, Hunt 1.

Fouled Out—Chequamegon: none. Thorp: none.

Girls Basketball

Regional Scores

Division 1 Sectional I

Appleton East 46, Eau Claire Memorial 42

Stevens Point 66, Chippewa Falls 51

Box Scores

Stevens Point 66, Chi-Hi 51

Stevens Point283866
Chi-Hi232851

Stevens Point: Rachel Lummis 8, Kaylee Hintz 8, Hailey Carlson 4, Madisyn Rogan 21, Zoe Fink 2, Leah Earnest 23. (21 19-24 10 66).

Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 2, Alexis Zenner 15, Caelan Givens 18, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 7, Aaliyah McMillan 7. (21 5-8 22 51).

3-Pointers—Stevens Point (5): Lummis 1, Hintz 1, Rogan 1, Earnest 2. Chi-Hi (3): Zenner 1, Hanley 1, McMillan 1.

Fouled Out—Stevens Point: none. Chi-Hi: Zenner, Givens.

