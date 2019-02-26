Boys Basketball
Regional Scores
Division 1 Section I
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, Wausau West 44
Division 1 Section II
Fond du Lac 55, Watertown 46
Sheboygan South 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 55
Division 2 Section I
Antigo 83, Waupaca 66
Hortonville 81, Fox Valley Lutheran 57
La Crosse Logan 59, Sparta 47
Medford Area 62, Lakeland 46
Rhinelander 78, Shawano Community 65
Division 2 Section II
Ashwaubenon 90, Menasha 70
Beaver Dam 54, West Bend West 37
Green Bay West 83, Luxemburg-Casco 76, OT
Milwaukee Pulaski 67, Notre Dame 66
Slinger 66, Milwaukee Vincent 56
Division 2 Section III
Monroe 61, Sauk Prairie 56
Reedsburg Area 70, Baraboo 40
Stoughton 66, Portage 50
Union Grove 56, Fort Atkinson 34
Division 2 Section IV
Catholic Memorial 59, Cristo Rey Jesuit 12
Pius XI Catholic 79, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 63
Division 3 Section I
Elk Mound 46, Somerset 41
West Salem 62, Arcadia 47
Division 3 Section II
Kewaunee 75, Two Rivers 54
Little Chute 92, Tomahawk 34
Division 3 Section III
Evansville 54, Poynette 48
Lodi 64, River Valley 54
Marshall 76, Dodgeville 62
Division 3 Section IV
Columbus 63, Campbellsport 52
University School of Milwaukee 77, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 29
Division 4 Section I
Cameron 87, Boyceville 42
Mondovi 63, Cochrane-Fountain City 54
Unity 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39
Whitehall 73, Regis 69
Division 4 Section II=
Regional First Round=
Bonduel 65, Laona-Wabeno 59
Colby 62, Abbotsford 22
Crivitz 83, Weyauwega-Fremont 45
St. Mary Catholic 74, Menominee Indian 72
Division 4 Section III
Brodhead 78, Montello 60
Cambridge 61, Williams Bay 53
Cuba City 66, Boscobel 37
Deerfield 73, Princeton/Green Lake 27
Luther 82, Cashton 43
Waterloo 75, Wayland Academy 70
Division 4 Section IV
Hope Christian 88, Kenosha Christian Life 42
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 76, Random Lake 46
Division 5 Section I
McDonell Central 78, Prairie Farm 47
Mellen 68, Winter 33
New Auburn 55, Flambeau 45
Owen-Withee 44, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 41
Prentice 58, Clayton 32
Rib Lake 80, Cornell 28
Turtle Lake 71, Bruce 49
Washburn 64, Siren 61
Division 5 Section II
Columbus Catholic 86, Tri-County 34
Gibraltar 81, Lena 41
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 92, Saint Thomas Aquinas 17
Oneida Nation 72, Elcho 48
Rosholt 78, Northland Lutheran 38
Suring 63, Niagara 43
Wausaukee 59, Bowler 41
Division 5 Section III
Bangor 80, La Farge 30
Blair-Taylor 92, Granton 35
Seneca 62, North Crawford 54
Shullsburg 63, Ithaca 21
Southwestern 60, River Ridge 40
Wauzeka-Steuben 99, Riverdale 46
Wonewoc-Center 53, Royall 51, OT
Division 5 Section IV
Hilbert 62, Valley Christian 35
Monticello 67, Central Wisconsin Christian 35
Pecatonica 69, Madison Country Day 28
Box Scores
McDonell 78, Prairie Farm 47
|Prairie Farm
|14
|33
|47
|McDonell
|37
|41
|78
Prairie Farm: Mitchell Seeger 2, Dusty Harren 5, Jacob Stewart 3, Tyler Glaser 4, Jerek Nelson 25, Nikolas Whitman 2, Collin Chrstenson 6. (16 10-12 10 47).
McDonell: Efe Selvitopu 2, Cory Hoglund 18, JD Bohaty 13, Jaebin Bourget 8, Trent Witkowski 2, Kendren Gullo 2, Logan Hughes 2, Eion Kressin 12, Caleb Thornton 5, Charlie Bleskachek 14. (31 5-8 12 78).
3-Pointers—Prairie Farm (5): Harren 1, Stewart 1, Nelson 3. McDonell (11): Hoglund 4, Bohaty 3, Bleskachek 4.
Fouled Out—Prairie Farm: none. McDonell: none.
Gilman 66, Lake Holcombe 58
|Lake Holcombe
|23
|35
|58
|Gilman
|30
|36
|66
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 7, Josh Jones 8, Colton Minnick 5, Kaden Kinney 10, Tyler Dixon 3, Kaden Crank 18, Tristin Jones 4. (17 9-14 17 58).
Gilman: Blake Wisocky 3, Aaron Nagel 21, Dallas Skabroud 6, Trevor Schmitt 2, Torgor Crick 19, Ethan Grunseth 13, Joe Olson 4. (22 12-16 8 66).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (4): Crank 2, Dixon 1, Minnick 1. Gilman (4): Wisocky 1, Skabroud 2, Crick 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Crank. Gilman: none.
Rib Lake 80, Cornell 28
|Cornell
|19
|9
|28
|Rib Lake
|53
|27
|80
Cornell: Caleb Balow 7, Ryan Larson 8, Kyle Glaus 4, Riley Gingras 9. (10 4-9 16 28).
Rib Lake: Zane Schreiner 12, Levi Ewan 9, Devyn Vlach 6, Tyler Balgord 4, Jaylen Leonard 4, Steven Petkau 22, Alex Patrick 3, Ryan Patrick 6, Nick Gerstberger 14. (32 11-14 12 80)
3-Pointers—Cornell (4): Glaus 1, Gingras 3. Rib Lake (5): Schreiner 1, Ewan 1, Vlach 2, Petkau 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Rib Lake: none.
New Auburn 55, Flambeau 45
|New Auburn
|23
|32
|55
|Flambeau
|19
|26
|45
New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 13, Michael Pederson 18, Aaron Hinton 1, Tristen Harder 8, Ethan Patz 11, Ethan Harder 4. (20 12-17 13 55).
Flambeau: Ethan Martin 25, Payton Wiemer 8, Alex Brost 3, Zach Kopacz 2, Harley Opachan 7 (16 7-10 18 45).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (3): Pederson 3. Flambeau (5): Martin 3, Wiemer 1, Opachan 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Flambeau: none.
Thorp 66, Chequamegon 36
|Chequamegon
|19
|17
|36
|Thorp
|34
|32
|66
Chequamegon: Kevin Thao 3, Hunter Minnema 2, Chase Kronberger 11, Blake Karnick 3, Blake Richard 8, Tanner Maier 7, Micah Schultz 2. (16 2-8 12 36).
Thorp: Caleb Chirhart 8, Alex Tyznik 3, Anthony Hunt 19, Ryan Stunkel 4, Ethan Reis 14, Jon Slagoski 4, Aidan Reis 1, Isaac Soumis 13. (24 10-12 13 66).
3-Pointers—Chequamegon (2): Kronberger 1, Karnick 1. Thorp (8): E. Reis 4, Chirhart 2, Tyznik 1, Hunt 1.
Fouled Out—Chequamegon: none. Thorp: none.
Girls Basketball
Regional Scores
Division 1 Sectional I
Appleton East 46, Eau Claire Memorial 42
Stevens Point 66, Chippewa Falls 51
Box Scores
Stevens Point 66, Chi-Hi 51
|Stevens Point
|28
|38
|66
|Chi-Hi
|23
|28
|51
Stevens Point: Rachel Lummis 8, Kaylee Hintz 8, Hailey Carlson 4, Madisyn Rogan 21, Zoe Fink 2, Leah Earnest 23. (21 19-24 10 66).
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 2, Alexis Zenner 15, Caelan Givens 18, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 7, Aaliyah McMillan 7. (21 5-8 22 51).
3-Pointers—Stevens Point (5): Lummis 1, Hintz 1, Rogan 1, Earnest 2. Chi-Hi (3): Zenner 1, Hanley 1, McMillan 1.
Fouled Out—Stevens Point: none. Chi-Hi: Zenner, Givens.