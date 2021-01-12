Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 12

Scores
Boys Basketball
Aquinas 56, Poynette 47
Arcadia 37, Black River Falls 35
Ashwaubenon 73, Sheboygan South 64
Auburndale 71, Newman Catholic 53
Augusta 51, Boyceville 44
Bangor 72, New Lisbon 42
Barneveld 64, Juda 54
Bay Port 70, Green Bay Southwest 68
Benton 63, Albany 47
Brookfield Central 66, Germantown 46
Brookfield East 81, West Allis Central 66
Bruce 61, New Auburn 59
Burlington 70, Turner 60
Cambria-Friesland 53, Central Wisconsin Christian 49
Cassville 73, Iowa-Grant 64
Catholic Central 53, Williams Bay Faith Christian 20
Cedarburg 58, Slinger 41
Clear Lake 54, Northwood 37
Clintonville 61, Waupaca 41
Coleman 67, Gillett 18
Cudahy 77, Heritage Christian 75, OT
Cumberland 75, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49
D.C. Everest 69, Wausau West 66
De Pere 84, Notre Dame 54
De Soto 44, Kickapoo 37
Denmark 100, Luxemburg-Casco 95, 4OT
Dodgeland 57, Valley Christian 52
Eau Claire Memorial 55, Holmen 51
Eau Claire North 55, Rice Lake 43
Edgar 60, Marathon 51
Elkhorn Area 81, Waterford 71
Fall Creek 89, Osseo-Fairchild 49
Flambeau 65, Birchwood 27
Florence 66, Three Lakes 54
Fond du Lac 69, Oshkosh West 67
Franklin 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 57
Freedom 89, Oconto Falls 64
Grafton 61, Port Washington 52
Grantsburg 70, Luck 51
Green Bay East 64, Valders 62
Hamilton 70, Wauwatosa East 56
Homestead 71, Hartford Union 59
Hortonville 66, Appleton North 62
Hurley 57, Mercer 21
Iola-Scandinavia 58, Amherst 32
Janesville Parker 69, Beaver Dam 56
Kenosha Tremper 64, Kenosha Bradford 53
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Campbellsport 55
Ladysmith 49, Bloomer 38
Lancaster 56, Boscobel 48
Laona-Wabeno 89, White Lake 51
Little Chute 70, Marinette 51
Lomira 70, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 69
Lourdes Academy 72, Hustisford 67
Luther 53, Viroqua 35
Manitowoc Lincoln 56, Sheboygan North 44
Manitowoc Lincoln 68, Green Bay Southwest 56
Marion 67, Tigerton 58
Marshall 72, Jefferson 57
Martin Luther 90, Dominican 62
Mauston 61, Nekoosa 37
Mayville 81, North Fond du Lac 53
McDonell Central 66, Thorp 35
Menomonee Falls 78, Marquette University 70
Menomonie 48, Sparta 33
Merrill 57, Marshfield 55
Montello 64, Pardeeville 25
Mosinee 64, Lakeland 50
Mount Horeb 63, Oregon 40
Muskego 61, South Milwaukee 52
Neenah 89, Kaukauna 78
New Richmond 93, Ellsworth 78
Nicolet 75, West Bend West 67
North Crawford 55, Ithaca 42
Northland Pines 79, Antigo 55
Northwestern 80, Barron 65
Oakfield 77, Valley Christian 60
Oconto 63, Bonduel 55
Onalaska 65, Chippewa Falls 42
Oostburg 61, Kohler 41
Oshkosh North 83, Appleton West 60
Ozaukee 71, Mishicot 52
Pacelli 63, Wild Rose 45
Phillips 71, Chequamegon 58
Pius XI Catholic 72, Greenfield 63
Platteville 67, Highland 54
Plymouth 55, University School of Milwaukee 45
Portage 77, Westfield Area 66
Prentice 63, Athens 56
Prescott 79, Amery 40
Princeton/Green Lake 56, Markesan 49
Pulaski 52, Green Bay Preble 50
Racine Lutheran 54, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53
Randolph 78, Fall River 45
Random Lake 63, Living Word Lutheran 53
Reedsburg Area 54, River Valley 48
Reedsville 70, Stockbridge 63
Rib Lake 66, Abbotsford 52
River Ridge 57, Southwestern 54
Rosholt 71, Tri-County 12
Royall 46, Brookwood 31
Saint Croix Central 90, Somerset 76
Sheboygan Area Luth. 88, Kewaskum 46
Shell Lake 61, Clayton 39
Siren 58, Frederic 45
St. John's NW Military Academy 88, Milwaukee Lutheran 67
St. Marys Springs 72, Laconia 60
Stanley-Boyd 57, Altoona 53
Stratford 55, Assumption 32
The Prairie School 83, Shoreland Lutheran 61
Unity 61, Frederic 18
Waukesha South 79, New Berlin West 72
Waupun 65, Winneconne 56
Wausaukee 57, Niagara 56
Wautoma 78, Weyauwega-Fremont 61
Wauzeka-Steuben 34, Seneca 31
Webster 39, Siren 32
West De Pere 60, New London 57
West Salem 63, Westby 42
Westosha Central 80, Badger 51
Whitefish Bay 46, West Bend East 34
Whitehall 61, Alma/Pepin 49
Wilmot Union 81, Union Grove 48
Wisconsin Dells 52, Adams-Friendship 35
Wisconsin Heights 61, Waterloo 49
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 78, Columbus Catholic 64
Wonewoc-Center 79, Cashton 35
Wrightstown 67, Fox Valley Lutheran 59
Girls Basketball
Albany 66, Williams Bay 13
Algoma 34, Sturgeon Bay 33
Almond-Bancroft 54, Marion 9
Appleton West 60, Oshkosh North 32
Aquinas 65, Tomah 22
Aquinas 73, Holmen 60
Arrowhead 49, Kettle Moraine 45
Augusta 66, Gilmanton 40
Badger 51, Westosha Central 46
Barneveld 60, Juda 34
Beaver Dam 63, Sauk Prairie 44
Blair-Taylor 80, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 33
Bonduel 54, Stratford 49
Brillion 59, Two Rivers 55
Brookfield Central 63, Germantown 52
Cambridge 43, Waterloo 42
Cedarburg 47, Slinger 44
Central Wisconsin Christian 61, Cambria-Friesland 33
Clayton 43, Shell Lake 36
Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Independence 23
Colby 75, Marathon 63
Colfax 75, Spring Valley 24
Cuba City 61, Southwestern 42
Darlington 52, Riverdale 48
Delavan-Darien 39, Burlington 35
Dodgeville 51, Richland Center 46
Dominican 40, Martin Luther 28
Drummond 41, Solon Springs 38
Durand 66, Elmwood/Plum City 22
Edgerton 59, McFarland 46
Elk Mound 55, Boyceville 31
Ellsworth 48, River Falls 46
Evansville 39, Big Foot 31
Fennimore 67, Boscobel 37
Franklin 72, Kenosha Indian Trail 24
Freedom 78, Luxemburg-Casco 13
Grafton 56, Port Washington 27
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 44, Peshtigo 36
Green Bay Southwest 50, Bay Port 42
Green Bay Southwest 87, Manitowoc Lincoln 42
Greendale 50, West Allis Central 30
Hamilton 62, Wauwatosa East 53
Hilbert 58, Cedar Grove-Belgium 30
Homestead 65, Hartford Union 63
Hortonville 49, Appleton North 36
Howards Grove 66, Sheboygan Area Luth. 29
Hudson 65, Chippewa Falls 28
Hurley 57, Mercer 21
Jefferson 53, East Troy 38
Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Tremper 46
Kewaskum 52, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49
Kiel 47, Sheboygan Falls 31
Kimberly 65, Appleton East 61
Lake Country Lutheran 76, Living Word Lutheran 20
Lake Holcombe 64, Cornell 40
Lake Mills 58, DeForest 39
Lake Mills 72, Watertown Luther Prep 47
Lakeside Lutheran 63, Columbus 58
Lancaster 53, Platteville 42
Lena 48, White Lake 26
Lincoln 40, Melrose-Mindoro 39
Merrill 70, Marshfield 57
Mineral Point 68, Iowa-Grant 23
Mishicot 73, Kohler 28
Monroe 58, Janesville Craig 48
Monticello 43, Pecatonica 39
Mosinee 54, Lakeland 38
Neenah 77, Kaukauna 67
New Berlin West 57, Waukesha North 36
New Glarus 70, Wisconsin Heights 35
New Richmond 50, Baldwin-Woodville 47
Northwood 43, Clear Lake 36
Notre Dame 73, De Pere 47
Oak Creek 58, Waterford 18
Oak Creek 76, Greenfield 31
Onalaska 62, Tomah 37
Oostburg 57, Reedsville 25
Oshkosh West 51, Fond du Lac 45
Ozaukee 66, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 50
Port Edwards 42, Pittsville 38
Potosi/Cassville 59, River Valley 30
Poynette 79, Lodi 78
Prairie du Chien 62, Shullsburg 32
Pulaski 57, Green Bay Preble 31
Rhinelander 41, Medford Area 38
Ripon 55, Waupaca 45
Roncalli 53, Chilton 29
Rosholt 58, Weyauwega-Fremont 28
Royall 82, Weston 45
Saint Thomas More 85, Racine St. Catherine's 59
Sheboygan North 92, Manitowoc Lincoln 23
Sheboygan South 57, Ashwaubenon 55
Shoreland Lutheran 65, The Prairie School 40
Siren 61, Webster 48
Solon Springs 43, Butternut 37
South Milwaukee 66, Cudahy 39
Southern Door 68, Gibraltar 67
Sparta 64, Baraboo 42
Stockbridge 43, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40
Thorp 47, Stanley-Boyd 42
Turner 63, Brodhead 56
Union Grove 69, Wilmot Union 28
Unity 54, Frederic 20
University School of Milwaukee 52, Palmyra-Eagle 36
Valders def. New Holstein, forfeit
Wabeno 52, St. Mary Catholic 47
Watertown 39, Edgewood 20
Wauwatosa West 64, West Allis Nathan Hale 31
West Bend West 58, Nicolet 40
West De Pere 61, New London 48
Whitehall 41, Alma/Pepin 35
Whitewater 56, Clinton 44
Winneconne 50, Lomira 23
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64, Nekoosa 24
Wrightstown 66, Denmark 34
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Onalaska 65, Chi-Hi 42
|Onalaska
|33
|32
|42
|Chi-Hi
|22
|20
|65
Onalaska: Victor Desmond 11, Evan Gamoke 3, Max Breiling 2, Sam Kick 15, Ben Faas 2, Gavin McGrath 22, Nick Odom 4, Isaac Skemp 6. (27 8-13 9 65).
Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 19, Jake Spaeth 5, Keion Twyman 6, Jacob Walczak 2, Mason Monarski 5, Kansas Smith 5. (16 4-6 13 42).
3-Pointers—Onalaska (3): Gamoke 1, Skemp 2. Chi-Hi (6): Reuter 2, Twyman 2, Monarski 1, Smith 1.
Fouled Out—Onalaska: none. Chi-Hi: none.
McDonell 66, Thorp 35
|Thorp
|14
|21
|35
|McDonell
|29
|37
|66
Thorp: Ryan Raether 3, Aiden Rosemeyer 12, Jesse Wind 2, Zach Tieman 10, Shawn Hughes 2, Korbin Rosemeyer 6. (13 4-11 14 35).
McDonell: Eddie Mittermeyer 16, Logan Hughes 18, Max Hauser 2, Jake Siegenthaler 14, Dan Anderson 3, Nick Maziarka 2, Tanner Opsal 11. (26 11-17 17 66).
3-Pointers—Thorp (7): Raether 3, A. Rosemeyer 2, K. Rosemeyer 2. McDonell (3): Mittermeyer 1, Siegenthaler 1, Anderson 1.
Fouled Out—Thorp: none. McDonell: none.
Ladysmith 49, Bloomer 38
|Ladysmith
|11
|38
|49
|Bloomer
|18
|20
|38
Ladysmith: Brady Ingersoll 14, Brandon Walters 10, Mitchell Lehman 13, Eli Rogers 2, Jack West 2, Aiden Hoyt 8. (20 6-9 10 49).
Bloomer: Dalton Cook 9, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 1, Connor Crane 8, Gavin Meinen 6, Zach Steinmetz 2, Cael Iverson 12. (16 5-10 16 38).
3-Pointers—Ladysmith (3): Ingersoll 1, Walters 1, Lehman 1. Bloomer (1): Cook 1.
Fouled Out—Ladysmith: none. Bloomer: Crane.
Stanley-Boyd 57, Altoona 53
|Stanley-Boyd
|30
|27
|57
|Altoona
|25
|28
|53
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 10, Carsen Hause 7, Cooper Nichols 9, Michael Karlen 4, Brady Potaczek 13, Anthony Candela 4, Spencer Booth 10. (22 7-8 18 57).
Altoona: Evan Moss 16, Brayden Turk 21, Reece Bergh 5, Marston Salsbury 3, Riley Wiggins 5, Dylan Bauer 2. (15 17-23 18 53).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (6): Smith 2, Nichols 1, Potaczek 3. Altoona (X): name.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Altoona: none.
Gilman 63, Cornell 60
|Gilman
|40
|23
|63
|Cornell
|19
|41
|60
Gilman: Brandon Ustianowski 8, Andrew Hecker 36, Gabe Brunner 6, Adam Draeger 3, Caleb Marion 1, Dalton Wisocky 6, Zack Marion 3. (20 18-29 15 63).
Cornell: Avery Turany 5, Austin Bowe 4, Dawson Munson 2, Dylan Bowe 23, Davis Harshman 8, Jack Blaisdell 1, Jake Sikora 2, Blake Anders 15. (24 7-15 16 60).
3-Pointers—Gilman (4): Hecker 2, Brunner 2. Cornell (5): D. Bowe 5.
Fouled Out—Gilman: none. Cornell: Turany.
Bruce 61, New Auburn 59
|New Auburn
|21
|38
|59
|Bruce
|34
|27
|61
New Auburn: Braden Johnson 11, Matt Elmhorst 14, Triton Robey 17, Ethan Lotts 5, Tristen Harder 12. (21 11-18 17 59).
Bruce: Matt Popowich 4, Dan Brockman 14, Chris Brockman 12, Dom Tinker 9, Ryan Popowich 12, Jake Thome 4, Drew Chafer 6. (20 12-21 16 61).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (4): Robey 4. Bruce (4): D. Brockman 2, R. Popwich 2.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: Harder. Bruce: none.
Girls Basketball
Hudson 67, Chi-Hi 28
|Chi-Hi
|16
|12
|28
|Hudson
|36
|31
|67
Chi-Hi: Savannah Hinke 4, Madisyn Bauer 1, Hanna Salter 2, Emily Hakes 2, Serena Peterson 2, Clare Matott 3, Shannon Lindner 2, Brooklyn Sandvig 6, Ava Reuter 6. (12 2-4 9 28).
Hudson: Kira Young 12, Grace O'Brien 6, Sophia Jonas 16, Grace Hanson 2, Livi Boily 12, Jordan Yocoub 2, Audrey Hatfield 14, Grace Johnson 2, Meg Pilgrim 1. (29 5-10 5 6).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Matott 1, Sandvig 1. Hudson (4): Jonas 4.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Hudson: none.
Lake Holcombe 64, Cornell 40
|Lake Holcombe
|33
|31
|64
|Cornell
|24
|16
|40
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 16, Emma Lechleitner 11, Allison Golat-Hattamer 7, Brooke Lechleitner 20, Belle Jones 3, Justine Kane 7. (13 16-34 20 64).
Cornell: Isabelle Clark 3, Michaiah Galster 10, Teaira Spaeth 15, Kelsey Popp 10, Michya Flood 2. (1 7-17 23 40).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (2): Jones 1, Kane 1. Cornell (1): Spaeth 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Cornell: Spaeth.
Boys Hockey
Chippewa Falls 8, Tomah 1
|Tomah/Sparta
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Chi-Hi
|2
|4
|2
|8
First Period—Tomah: Boone Mathison, 2:38.
Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Brady Fixmer, AJ Schemenauer), 5:05.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Ben Steinmetz, AJ Schemenauer), 6:57.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Brady Fixmer (Ben Steinmetz, Aiden McCauley), 7:30.
Chi-Hi: Ben Carlson (Isaac Frenette, Nick Carlson), 14:59.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Ben Carlson, Nick Carlson), 15:23.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 9:38, SH.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, Aiden McCauley), 9:34.
Shots on Goal—Tomah: 2-2-4-8. Chi-Hi 17-15-13-45. Saves—Tomah: Gavin Hammer 15-11-11-37. Chi-Hi: name Zach LeMay 1-2-4-7. Penalties—Tomah: 0-0:00. Chi-Hi: 2-4:00.
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|2
|1
|3
|St. Croix Valley
|1
|1
|3
|5
First Period—SCV: Tyann Mittl (Kendall Sundby), 13:13.
Second Period—CF/M: Madelyn Hebert (Sidney Polzin, Paige Steinmetz), 6:51.
SCV: Juneau Paulson (Trinity Mittl), 12:11.
CF/M: Kendall Rudiger, 15:26.
Third Period—SCV: Jaden Woiwode (Juneau Paulson, Trinity Mittl), 0:19.
SCV: Jaden Weiwode (Trinity Mittl), 5:49.
SCV: Jadyn Erickson, 6:56.
CF/M: Ella Ausman (Emma-Lyn Stephenson), 9:00.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 7-16-12-35. St. Croix Valley: 8-7-7-22. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 7-6-4-17. St. Croix Valley: Olivia Dumond 7-14-11-32. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 1-2:00. St. Croix Valley: 1-2:00.