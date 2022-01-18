Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 18

Scores
Boys Basketball
Albany 60, Argyle 55
Altoona 75, Ellsworth 59
Ashwaubenon 51, Sheboygan North 42
Augusta 68, Lincoln 46
Badger 80, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 43
Baldwin-Woodville 65, Osceola 41
Baraboo 57, Westfield Area 37
Bay Port 82, Green Bay Preble 57
Belleville 70, Cambridge 55
Big Foot 78, Clinton 36
Birchwood 45, Winter 37
Bloomer 66, Thorp 23
Brookfield Academy 62, Messmer 57
Brown Deer 67, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64
Cameron 67, Spooner 62
Chilton 46, Saint Lawrence Seminary 39
Columbus Catholic 84, Colby 72
Cuba City 91, Riverdale 64
Darlington 72, Fennimore 59
DeForest 75, Stevens Point 65
Deerfield 69, Fall River 56
Delavan-Darien 72, New Berlin Eisenhower 49
Denmark 61, Clintonville 59
Dodgeville 79, Monticello 51
Dominican 81, Shoreland Lutheran 65
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 57, Eleva-Strum 22
Elk Mound 65, Colfax 22
Fall Creek 59, Osseo-Fairchild 39
Flambeau 60, Prairie Farm 41
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 73, Sevastopol 42
Hurley 82, South Shore 46
Iola-Scandinavia 53, Markesan 23
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 84, Saint Thomas More 68
Kewaunee 62, Southern Door 56
Kimberly 82, Appleton East 78
Kohler 77, Mishicot 53
La Crosse Central 65, River Falls 40
Lena 62, Niagara 31
Little Chute 58, Wrightstown 43
Living Word Lutheran 89, Kenosha Christian Life 55
Luck 56, Frederic 41
Luxemburg-Casco 61, Waupaca 60
Marshall 70, Wisconsin Heights 45
Medford Area 46, Menomonie 33
Milton 67, Cedarburg 52
Mineral Point 60, Boscobel 33
Mosinee 62, Marathon 53
Mukwonago 87, Milwaukee Lutheran 77
Muskego 69, Wauwatosa West 67
Neenah 47, Brookfield East 43
Neenah 79, Kaukauna 65
Neillsville 59, Owen-Withee 55
New Glarus 73, Waterloo 55
North Crawford 68, Ithaca 65
Northland Pines 90, Merrill 81
Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan South 50
Oakfield 68, Princeton/Green Lake 50
Oconomowoc 56, Watertown 54
Oneida Nation 81, Saint Thomas Aquinas 36
Oregon 75, Greenfield 57
Oshkosh North 94, Appleton West 68
Oshkosh West 57, Fond du Lac 55
Peshtigo 81, Oconto 53
Port Edwards 41, Pacelli 38
Prentice 75, Tomahawk 55
Prescott 73, Amery 33
Racine Case 90, Waukesha West 48
Racine Horlick 61, Racine Lutheran 50
Reedsburg Area 67, Mauston 55
Reedsville 75, Oostburg 67
Regis 49, Cadott 30
Rhinelander 64, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59
River Ridge 59, Cassville 27
Saint Croix Central 73, Somerset 46
Sauk Prairie 62, River Valley 30
Shawano 73, D.C. Everest 64
Sheboygan Area Luth. 67, Howards Grove 57
Siren 78, Webster 51
Southwestern 60, Iowa-Grant 29
Sparta 66, Viroqua 61
Spooner 49, St. Croix Falls 42
Spring Valley 66, Mondovi 34
St. Mary Catholic 86, Sheboygan Christian 69
St. Marys Springs 61, Kiel 59
Stanley-Boyd 57, McDonell Central 41
Sturgeon Bay 60, Gibraltar 57
Sun Prairie 62, Madison Memorial 50
Superior 71, New Richmond 69
Unity 45, Clear Lake 37
University Lake/Trinity 73, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 33
Wausau East 66, Stratford 43
Wauzeka-Steuben 74, De Soto 51
West Allis Central 80, Brookfield East 75
West Salem 70, Aquinas 58
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Brookfield Central 66
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Shiocton 63
Girls Basketball
Altoona 46, Bloomer 44
Amherst 85, Nekoosa 13
Appleton East 71, Kimberly 26
Appleton West 73, Oshkosh North 40
Aquinas 68, La Crosse Central 28
Assumption 54, Newman Catholic 35
Baldwin-Woodville 36, Barron 30
Bangor 78, Brookwood 29
Bay Port 50, Green Bay Preble 31
Beaver Dam 67, Stoughton 43
Brillion 48, Reedsville 45
Cashton 45, Wonewoc-Center 44
Catholic Memorial 70, Whitnall 51
Clayton 45, Lake Holcombe 42
Clear Lake 59, Unity 36
DeForest 67, Milton 48
Dominican 53, Shoreland Lutheran 26
Eau Claire Memorial 50, Wausau West 47
Eau Claire North 69, La Crosse Logan 22
Florence 69, Elcho 30
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44, Arcadia 35
Homestead 51, Milwaukee DSHA 38
Hortonville 69, Appleton North 22
Hustisford 51, Johnson Creek 38
Jefferson 64, Burlington 27
Kaukauna 84, Neenah 68
Kenosha Bradford 45, Westosha Central 43
Kenosha Tremper 80, Racine Lutheran 69
Kettle Moraine 74, Pewaukee 67
Kewaskum 57, Cedar Grove-Belgium 26
Laconia 67, Lomira 31
Lake Mills 53, Wisconsin Dells 44
Lakeland 67, D.C. Everest 48
Lourdes Academy 39, Winneconne 35
Luck 37, Frederic 25
Luther 50, Westby 46
Marathon 44, Edgar 34
Marshall 61, Poynette 50
Marshfield 52, Chippewa Falls 41
McDonell Central 59, Neillsville 44
Medford Area 44, Northland Pines 33
Menomonie 61, Holmen 33
New Holstein 58, Kewaunee 40
Northwood 62, Turtle Lake 35
Notre Dame 88, Sheboygan South 21
Oostburg 74, Plymouth 28
Oregon 69, Portage 26
Oshkosh West 65, Fond du Lac 53
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Stanley-Boyd 38
Plum City 51, Clayton 36
Prairie Farm 58, Flambeau 33
Prairie du Chien 72, Cuba City 63
Pulaski 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 44
Reedsburg Area 79, Mount Horeb 37
Rib Lake 68, Chequamegon 28
Rice Lake 73, Superior 69
Ripon 47, Wautoma 45
Shawano 75, Green Bay East 22
Sheboygan North 45, Ashwaubenon 43
Shiocton 49, Pacelli 38
Siren 72, Webster 27
South Milwaukee 53, Franklin 50
Tigerton 43, White Lake 23
University Lake/Trinity 46, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 18
Waukesha South 46, West Allis Nathan Hale 36
Waupun 78, Watertown Luther Prep 36
West Bend East 66, Waukesha North 36
West De Pere 63, New London 58
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77, Campbellsport 49
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Stevens Point 51
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52, Northland Pines 29
Xavier 45, Menasha 33
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Medford 46, Menomonie 33
|Menomonie
|9
|24
|33
|Medford
|20
|26
|46
Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 10, Isiah Birt 6, Trey Mensing 3, Clayton Fanette 3, Reed Styer 11. (12 5-6 16 33).
Medford: Tanner Hraby 4, Joey Sullivan 19, Logan Baumgartner 17, Chris Guden 2, Zach Rudolph 4. (18 6-13 7 46).
3-Pointers—Menomonie (4): Birt 2, Mensing 1, Fanetti 1. Medford (4): Baumgartner 3, Rudolph 1.
Fouled Out—Menomonie: none. Medford: none.
Elk Mound 66, Colfax 22
|Elk Mound
|37
|28
|65
|Colfax
|16
|6
|22
Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 21, Ethan Johnson 4, Ryan Bartig 3, Will King 2, Nate Svee 2, Brex Todd 2, Sam Wenzel 14, Aiden Bartholomew 5, Jerome Delikowski 12. (24 5-12 10 65).
Colfax: Nathan Hydukovich 2, Kyle Irwin 2, Bryce Sikora 7, Elijah Ertzminger 3, Tristan Lenz 2, Nick Jensen 2, Austin Swanson 4. (8 0-7 6 22).
3-Pointers—Elk Mound (6): Russo 4, Bartig 1, Bartholomew 1. Colfax (2): Sikora 1, Entzminger 1.
Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Colfax: none.
Stanley-Boyd 57, McDonell 41
|McDonell
|22
|19
|41
|Stanley-Boyd
|23
|34
|57
McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 4, Eddie Mittermeyer 19, Keagan Galvez 4, Canan Huss 12, Joe Janus 1. (17 3-8 17 41).
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 3, Carsen Hause 13, Cooper Nichols 4, Brady Potaczek 14, Logan Burzynski 4, Henry Hoel 19. (22 9-17 11 57).
3-Pointers—McDonell (4): Mittermeyer 2, Huss 2. Stanley-Boyd (4): Hause 3, Potaczek 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Eau Claire Regis 49, Cadott 30
|Eau Claire Regis
|25
|24
|49
|Cadott
|16
|14
|30
Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 8, Jared Payne 13, Josh Brickner 8, Jack Weisenberger 4, Alex Figy 2, Kendron Krogman 14. (21 27 12 49).
Cadott: Braden Schneider 3, Warren Bowe 10, Tegan Ritter 8, Jordan Peters 2, Brodee Buirsh 1, Cameron Messenger 2, Ryan Sonnentag 2, Dylan Drehmel 2. (13 2-6 10 30).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (5): Payne 3, Brickner 2. Cadott (2): Bowe 2.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Cadott: none.
Bruce 75, Cornell 24
|Bruce
|38
|34
|72
|Cornell
|14
|11
|24
Bruce: Tyler Bader 2, Chris Brockman 20, Leo Zimmer 7, Ryan Popowich 20, Jake Thome 11, Matt Popowich 14. (31 4-6 11 74).
Cornell: Avery Turany 2, Dawson Munson 7, Dylan Bowe 8, Blake Anders 8. (8 7-14 6 25).
3-Pointers—Bruce (7): Brockman 3, Zimmer 1, Popowich 3. Cornell (2): Munson 1, Bowe 1.
Fouled Out—Bruce: none. Cornell: none.
Lake Holcombe 60, Clayton 55 (OT)
|Clayton
|23
|28 4
|55
|Lake Holcombe
|32
|19 9
|60
Clayton: Josh Young 6, Landon King 5, Colton Zacharias 13, Tannar Lewis 4, Nick Luoma 21, Blake Curtis 6. (21 9-17 17 55).
Lake Holcombe: Colton Minnick 19, Harley Schroeder 4, Nate Jones 1, Ryley Craker 3, Dylan Bowen 18, Sam Ewer 15. (23 7-15 16 60).
3-Pointers—Clayton (4): King 1, Luoma 2, Curtis 1. Lake Holcombe (7): Bowen 5, Minnick 2.
Fouled Out—Clayton: none. Lake Holcombe: Craker.
Girls Basketball
Marshfield 52, Chi-Hi 41
|Marshfield
|23
|29
|52
|Chi-Hi
|25
|16
|41
Marshfield: Madison Voss 2, Zaida Kolbeck 9, Dani Minsaas 18, Abby Ongna 2, Ashley Grancorvitz 9, Ayana Bousum 12. (17 12-17 7 52).
Chi-Hi: Ally Richardson 8, Maddy Bauer 4, Hanna Salter 3, Emily Hakes 3, Clare Matott 2, Olivia Sanborn 7, Abbi Nelson 6, Brooklyn Sandvig 3, Ava Reuter 5. (17 4-7 18 41).
3-Pointers—Marshfield (6): Kolbeck 1, Minsaas 1, Bousum 1. Chi-Hi (3): Bauer 1, Hakes 1, Sandvig 1.
Fouled Out—Marshfield: none. Chi-Hi: Sandvig, Bauer.
McDonell 59, Neillsville 44
|Neillsville
|18
|24
|44
|McDonell
|21
|38
|59
Neillsville: Delaney Rochester 4, Emma Moseley 6, Amelia Trunkel 21, Kylie Boyer 4, Paris Opelt 8, Paige Vogt 1. (13 12-20 17 44).
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 10, Marley Hughes 6, Sydney Flanagan 2, Emma Stelter 3, Emily Cooper 13, Aubrey Dorn 8, Lauryn Deetz 15, Abigail Petranovich 2. (17 18-22 15 59).
3-Pointers—Neillsville (6): Rochester 1, Trunkel 4, Opelt 1. McDonell (7): Baughman 1, Hughes 2, Cooper 3, Deetz 1.
Fouled Out—Neillsville: none. McDonell: none.
Altoona 46, Bloomer 44
|Altoona
|19
|27
|46
|Bloomer
|20
|24
|44
Altoona: Ava Gunderson 2, Lindsey Hendricks 5, Landry Ternberg 3, Kennedy Trippler 9, Josie Rondestvedt 12, Mya Martenson 10, Alyssa Wirth 5. (16 9-15 15 46).
Bloomer: Danielle Latz 8, Makendal Kempe 3, Katlyn Jones 5, Cierra Seibel 8, Brooklyn Sarauer 5, Abby Iverson 15. (17 4-7 19 44).
3-Pointers—Altoona (5): Hendricks 1, Ternberg 1, Trippler 1, Rondestvedt 1, Martenson 1. Bloomer (6): Kempe 1, Jones 1, Seibel 2, Sarauer 1, Iverson 1.
Fouled Out—Altoona: none. Bloomer: none.
Cadott 66, Osseo-Fairchild 61
|Cadott
|34
|32
|66
|Osseo-Fairchild
|30
|31
|61
Cadott: Elly Eiler 17, Lauryn Goettl 30, Emma Kowalczyk 8, Eva Enestvedt 4, Laken Ryan 7. (27 7-18 13 66).
Osseo-Fairchild: Lacey Frase 13, Brooke McCune 12, Dezaray Eisenberner 2, Kaitlyn Skoug 2, Mariah Steinke 4, Eleice Dahl 12, Taylor Gunderson 16. (24 7-15 17 61).
3-Pointers—Cadott (5): Goettl 4, Ryan 1. Osseo-Fairchild (6): Frase 1, Dahl 1, Gunderson 4.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Osseo-Fairchild: Dahl.
Clayton 45, Lake Holcombe 42
|Clayton
|21
|24
|45
|Lake Holcombe
|28
|14
|42
Clayton: Madison Dodge 2, Rhea Bodsberg 2, Grace King 15, Emily Lange 6, Eden Siemsen 8, Anna Hoffman 8, Chloe Jackson 4. (23 8-13 10 45).
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 12, Emma Lechleitner 14, Brooke Lechleitner 12, Abby Jones 4. (20 2-6 16 42).
3-Pointers—Clayton (3): King 3. Lake Holcombe (0): none.
Fouled Out—Clayton: none. Lake Holcombe: Kirkman.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 1, Superior 0
|Superior
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chi-Hi
|1
|0
|0
|1
First Period—Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Drew Bowe, Jackson Hoem), 13:38.
Shots on Goal—Superior: 10-15-11-36. Chi-Hi: 11-11-7-29. Saves—Superior: Trevor Soderlund: 10-11-7-28. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 10-15-11-26. Penalties—Superior: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi: 2-4:00.
Girls Hockey
Hudson 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Hudson
|1
|2
|1
|4
First Period—CF/M: Brianna Buonincontro (Marley Sterling), 9:24.
Hudson: Denman Rode, 16:23.
Second Period—CF/M: Brianna Buonincontro (Addie Frenette, Emme Bergh), 0:53.
Hudson: Bella Buth (Chloe Hepfler, Averie Haider), 6:51.
CF/M: Madelyn Hebert, 11:47.
Hudson: Bella Buth (Leah Parker), 15:50.
Third Period—Hudson: Averie Martin (Averie Haider), 8:28.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 6-11-7-24. Hudson: 5-8-11-24. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 4-6-10-20. Hudson: Catt Donna: 5-9-7-21. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00. Hudson: 6-12:00.