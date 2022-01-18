 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 18

Scores

Boys Basketball

Albany 60, Argyle 55

Altoona 75, Ellsworth 59

Ashwaubenon 51, Sheboygan North 42

Augusta 68, Lincoln 46

Badger 80, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 43

Baldwin-Woodville 65, Osceola 41

Baraboo 57, Westfield Area 37

Bay Port 82, Green Bay Preble 57

Belleville 70, Cambridge 55

Big Foot 78, Clinton 36

Birchwood 45, Winter 37

Bloomer 66, Thorp 23

Brookfield Academy 62, Messmer 57

Brown Deer 67, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64

Cameron 67, Spooner 62

Chilton 46, Saint Lawrence Seminary 39

Columbus Catholic 84, Colby 72

Cuba City 91, Riverdale 64

Darlington 72, Fennimore 59

DeForest 75, Stevens Point 65

Deerfield 69, Fall River 56

Delavan-Darien 72, New Berlin Eisenhower 49

Denmark 61, Clintonville 59

Dodgeville 79, Monticello 51

Dominican 81, Shoreland Lutheran 65

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 57, Eleva-Strum 22

Elk Mound 65, Colfax 22

Fall Creek 59, Osseo-Fairchild 39

Flambeau 60, Prairie Farm 41

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 73, Sevastopol 42

Hurley 82, South Shore 46

Iola-Scandinavia 53, Markesan 23

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 84, Saint Thomas More 68

Kewaunee 62, Southern Door 56

Kimberly 82, Appleton East 78

Kohler 77, Mishicot 53

La Crosse Central 65, River Falls 40

Lena 62, Niagara 31

Little Chute 58, Wrightstown 43

Living Word Lutheran 89, Kenosha Christian Life 55

Luck 56, Frederic 41

Luxemburg-Casco 61, Waupaca 60

Marshall 70, Wisconsin Heights 45

Medford Area 46, Menomonie 33

Milton 67, Cedarburg 52

Mineral Point 60, Boscobel 33

Mosinee 62, Marathon 53

Mukwonago 87, Milwaukee Lutheran 77

Muskego 69, Wauwatosa West 67

Neenah 47, Brookfield East 43

Neenah 79, Kaukauna 65

Neillsville 59, Owen-Withee 55

New Glarus 73, Waterloo 55

North Crawford 68, Ithaca 65

Northland Pines 90, Merrill 81

Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan South 50

Oakfield 68, Princeton/Green Lake 50

Oconomowoc 56, Watertown 54

Oneida Nation 81, Saint Thomas Aquinas 36

Oregon 75, Greenfield 57

Oshkosh North 94, Appleton West 68

Oshkosh West 57, Fond du Lac 55

Peshtigo 81, Oconto 53

Port Edwards 41, Pacelli 38

Prentice 75, Tomahawk 55

Prescott 73, Amery 33

Racine Case 90, Waukesha West 48

Racine Horlick 61, Racine Lutheran 50

Reedsburg Area 67, Mauston 55

Reedsville 75, Oostburg 67

Regis 49, Cadott 30

Rhinelander 64, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59

River Ridge 59, Cassville 27

Saint Croix Central 73, Somerset 46

Sauk Prairie 62, River Valley 30

Shawano 73, D.C. Everest 64

Sheboygan Area Luth. 67, Howards Grove 57

Siren 78, Webster 51

Southwestern 60, Iowa-Grant 29

Sparta 66, Viroqua 61

Spooner 49, St. Croix Falls 42

Spring Valley 66, Mondovi 34

St. Mary Catholic 86, Sheboygan Christian 69

St. Marys Springs 61, Kiel 59

Stanley-Boyd 57, McDonell Central 41

Sturgeon Bay 60, Gibraltar 57

Sun Prairie 62, Madison Memorial 50

Superior 71, New Richmond 69

Unity 45, Clear Lake 37

University Lake/Trinity 73, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 33

Wausau East 66, Stratford 43

Wauzeka-Steuben 74, De Soto 51

West Allis Central 80, Brookfield East 75

West Salem 70, Aquinas 58

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Brookfield Central 66

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Shiocton 63

Girls Basketball

Altoona 46, Bloomer 44

Amherst 85, Nekoosa 13

Appleton East 71, Kimberly 26

Appleton West 73, Oshkosh North 40

Aquinas 68, La Crosse Central 28

Assumption 54, Newman Catholic 35

Baldwin-Woodville 36, Barron 30

Bangor 78, Brookwood 29

Bay Port 50, Green Bay Preble 31

Beaver Dam 67, Stoughton 43

Brillion 48, Reedsville 45

Cashton 45, Wonewoc-Center 44

Catholic Memorial 70, Whitnall 51

Clayton 45, Lake Holcombe 42

Clear Lake 59, Unity 36

DeForest 67, Milton 48

Dominican 53, Shoreland Lutheran 26

Eau Claire Memorial 50, Wausau West 47

Eau Claire North 69, La Crosse Logan 22

Florence 69, Elcho 30

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44, Arcadia 35

Homestead 51, Milwaukee DSHA 38

Hortonville 69, Appleton North 22

Hustisford 51, Johnson Creek 38

Jefferson 64, Burlington 27

Kaukauna 84, Neenah 68

Kenosha Bradford 45, Westosha Central 43

Kenosha Tremper 80, Racine Lutheran 69

Kettle Moraine 74, Pewaukee 67

Kewaskum 57, Cedar Grove-Belgium 26

Laconia 67, Lomira 31

Lake Mills 53, Wisconsin Dells 44

Lakeland 67, D.C. Everest 48

Lourdes Academy 39, Winneconne 35

Luck 37, Frederic 25

Luther 50, Westby 46

Marathon 44, Edgar 34

Marshall 61, Poynette 50

Marshfield 52, Chippewa Falls 41

McDonell Central 59, Neillsville 44

Medford Area 44, Northland Pines 33

Menomonie 61, Holmen 33

New Holstein 58, Kewaunee 40

Northwood 62, Turtle Lake 35

Notre Dame 88, Sheboygan South 21

Oostburg 74, Plymouth 28

Oregon 69, Portage 26

Oshkosh West 65, Fond du Lac 53

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Stanley-Boyd 38

Plum City 51, Clayton 36

Prairie Farm 58, Flambeau 33

Prairie du Chien 72, Cuba City 63

Pulaski 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 44

Reedsburg Area 79, Mount Horeb 37

Rib Lake 68, Chequamegon 28

Rice Lake 73, Superior 69

Ripon 47, Wautoma 45

Shawano 75, Green Bay East 22

Sheboygan North 45, Ashwaubenon 43

Shiocton 49, Pacelli 38

Siren 72, Webster 27

South Milwaukee 53, Franklin 50

Tigerton 43, White Lake 23

University Lake/Trinity 46, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 18

Waukesha South 46, West Allis Nathan Hale 36

Waupun 78, Watertown Luther Prep 36

West Bend East 66, Waukesha North 36

West De Pere 63, New London 58

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77, Campbellsport 49

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Stevens Point 51

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52, Northland Pines 29

Xavier 45, Menasha 33

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Medford 46, Menomonie 33

Menomonie     9     24     33
Medford   202646

Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 10, Isiah Birt 6, Trey Mensing 3, Clayton Fanette 3, Reed Styer 11. (12 5-6 16 33).

Medford: Tanner Hraby 4, Joey Sullivan 19, Logan Baumgartner 17, Chris Guden 2, Zach Rudolph 4. (18 6-13 7 46).

3-Pointers—Menomonie (4): Birt 2, Mensing 1, Fanetti 1. Medford (4): Baumgartner 3, Rudolph 1.

Fouled Out—Menomonie: none. Medford: none.

Elk Mound 66, Colfax 22

Elk Mound    37   28   65
Colfax     16     6     22

Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 21, Ethan Johnson 4, Ryan Bartig 3, Will King 2, Nate Svee 2, Brex Todd 2, Sam Wenzel 14, Aiden Bartholomew 5, Jerome Delikowski 12. (24 5-12 10 65).

Colfax: Nathan Hydukovich 2, Kyle Irwin 2, Bryce Sikora 7, Elijah Ertzminger 3, Tristan Lenz 2, Nick Jensen 2, Austin Swanson 4. (8 0-7 6 22).

3-Pointers—Elk Mound (6): Russo 4, Bartig 1, Bartholomew 1. Colfax (2): Sikora 1, Entzminger 1.

Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Colfax: none.

Stanley-Boyd 57, McDonell 41

McDonell   22   19   41
Stanley-Boyd     23     34     57

McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 4, Eddie Mittermeyer 19, Keagan Galvez 4, Canan Huss 12, Joe Janus 1. (17 3-8 17 41).

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 3, Carsen Hause 13, Cooper Nichols 4, Brady Potaczek 14, Logan Burzynski 4, Henry Hoel 19. (22 9-17 11 57).

3-Pointers—McDonell (4): Mittermeyer 2, Huss 2. Stanley-Boyd (4): Hause 3, Potaczek 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Eau Claire Regis 49, Cadott 30

Eau Claire Regis     25     24     49
Cadott     161430

Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 8, Jared Payne 13, Josh Brickner 8, Jack Weisenberger 4, Alex Figy 2, Kendron Krogman 14. (21 27 12 49).

Cadott: Braden Schneider 3, Warren Bowe 10, Tegan Ritter 8, Jordan Peters 2, Brodee Buirsh 1, Cameron Messenger 2, Ryan Sonnentag 2, Dylan Drehmel 2. (13 2-6 10 30).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (5): Payne 3, Brickner 2. Cadott (2): Bowe 2.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Cadott: none.

Bruce 75, Cornell 24

Bruce   38     34     72
Cornell     141124

Bruce: Tyler Bader 2, Chris Brockman 20, Leo Zimmer 7, Ryan Popowich 20, Jake Thome 11, Matt Popowich 14. (31 4-6 11 74).

Cornell: Avery Turany 2, Dawson Munson 7, Dylan Bowe 8, Blake Anders 8. (8 7-14 6 25).

3-Pointers—Bruce (7): Brockman 3, Zimmer 1, Popowich 3. Cornell (2): Munson 1, Bowe 1.

Fouled Out—Bruce: none. Cornell: none.

Lake Holcombe 60, Clayton 55 (OT)

Clayton   23      28     455
Lake Holcombe     3219     9     60

Clayton: Josh Young 6, Landon King 5, Colton Zacharias 13, Tannar Lewis 4, Nick Luoma 21, Blake Curtis 6. (21 9-17 17 55).

Lake Holcombe: Colton Minnick 19, Harley Schroeder 4, Nate Jones 1, Ryley Craker 3, Dylan Bowen 18, Sam Ewer 15. (23 7-15 16 60).

3-Pointers—Clayton (4): King 1, Luoma 2, Curtis 1. Lake Holcombe (7): Bowen 5, Minnick 2.

Fouled Out—Clayton: none. Lake Holcombe: Craker.

Girls Basketball

Marshfield 52, Chi-Hi 41

Marshfield    23   29   52
Chi-Hi     25     16     41

Marshfield: Madison Voss 2, Zaida Kolbeck 9, Dani Minsaas 18, Abby Ongna 2, Ashley Grancorvitz 9, Ayana Bousum 12. (17 12-17 7 52).

Chi-Hi: Ally Richardson 8, Maddy Bauer 4, Hanna Salter 3, Emily Hakes 3, Clare Matott 2, Olivia Sanborn 7, Abbi Nelson 6, Brooklyn Sandvig 3, Ava Reuter 5. (17 4-7 18 41).

3-Pointers—Marshfield (6): Kolbeck 1, Minsaas 1, Bousum 1. Chi-Hi (3): Bauer 1, Hakes 1, Sandvig 1.

Fouled Out—Marshfield: none. Chi-Hi: Sandvig, Bauer.

McDonell 59, Neillsville 44

Neillsville    18     24     44
McDonell     213859

Neillsville: Delaney Rochester 4, Emma Moseley 6, Amelia Trunkel 21, Kylie Boyer 4, Paris Opelt 8, Paige Vogt 1. (13 12-20 17 44).

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 10, Marley Hughes 6, Sydney Flanagan 2, Emma Stelter 3, Emily Cooper 13, Aubrey Dorn 8, Lauryn Deetz 15, Abigail Petranovich 2. (17 18-22 15 59).

3-Pointers—Neillsville (6): Rochester 1, Trunkel 4, Opelt 1. McDonell (7): Baughman 1, Hughes 2, Cooper 3, Deetz 1.

Fouled Out—Neillsville: none. McDonell: none.

Altoona 46, Bloomer 44

Altoona   19     27     46
Bloomer     202444

Altoona: Ava Gunderson 2, Lindsey Hendricks 5, Landry Ternberg 3, Kennedy Trippler 9, Josie Rondestvedt 12, Mya Martenson 10, Alyssa Wirth 5. (16 9-15 15 46).

Bloomer: Danielle Latz 8, Makendal Kempe 3, Katlyn Jones 5, Cierra Seibel 8, Brooklyn Sarauer 5, Abby Iverson 15. (17 4-7 19 44).

3-Pointers—Altoona (5): Hendricks 1, Ternberg 1, Trippler 1, Rondestvedt 1, Martenson 1. Bloomer (6): Kempe 1, Jones 1, Seibel 2, Sarauer 1, Iverson 1.

Fouled Out—Altoona: none. Bloomer: none.

Cadott 66, Osseo-Fairchild 61

Cadott   34   32   66
Osseo-Fairchild     30     31     61

Cadott: Elly Eiler 17, Lauryn Goettl 30, Emma Kowalczyk 8, Eva Enestvedt 4, Laken Ryan 7. (27 7-18 13 66).

Osseo-Fairchild: Lacey Frase 13, Brooke McCune 12, Dezaray Eisenberner 2, Kaitlyn Skoug 2, Mariah Steinke 4, Eleice Dahl 12, Taylor Gunderson 16. (24 7-15 17 61).

3-Pointers—Cadott (5): Goettl 4, Ryan 1. Osseo-Fairchild (6): Frase 1, Dahl 1, Gunderson 4.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Osseo-Fairchild: Dahl.

Clayton 45, Lake Holcombe 42

Clayton   21   24   45
Lake Holcombe     28      14      42

Clayton: Madison Dodge 2, Rhea Bodsberg 2, Grace King 15, Emily Lange 6, Eden Siemsen 8, Anna Hoffman 8, Chloe Jackson 4. (23 8-13 10 45).

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 12, Emma Lechleitner 14, Brooke Lechleitner 12, Abby Jones 4. (20 2-6 16 42).

3-Pointers—Clayton (3): King 3. Lake Holcombe (0): none.

Fouled Out—Clayton: none. Lake Holcombe: Kirkman.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 1, Superior 0

Superior    0     0     0     0
Chi-Hi1001

First Period—Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Drew Bowe, Jackson Hoem), 13:38.

Shots on Goal—Superior: 10-15-11-36. Chi-Hi: 11-11-7-29. Saves—Superior: Trevor Soderlund: 10-11-7-28. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 10-15-11-26. Penalties—Superior: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi: 2-4:00.

Girls Hockey

Hudson 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    1     2      0      3
Hudson1214

First Period—CF/M: Brianna Buonincontro (Marley Sterling), 9:24.

Hudson: Denman Rode, 16:23.

Second Period—CF/M: Brianna Buonincontro (Addie Frenette, Emme Bergh), 0:53.

Hudson: Bella Buth (Chloe Hepfler, Averie Haider), 6:51.

CF/M: Madelyn Hebert, 11:47.

Hudson: Bella Buth (Leah Parker), 15:50.

Third Period—Hudson: Averie Martin (Averie Haider), 8:28.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 6-11-7-24. Hudson: 5-8-11-24. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 4-6-10-20. Hudson: Catt Donna: 5-9-7-21. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00. Hudson: 6-12:00.

