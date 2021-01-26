Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 26

Scores
Boys Basketball
Amery 66, Boyceville 41
Amherst 48, Wild Rose 45
Aquinas 55, La Crosse Logan 38
Arrowhead 60, Kettle Moraine 56
Bangor 94, Brookwood 34
Bay Port 62, Manitowoc Lincoln 59
Bayfield 52, Mercer 44
Birchwood 55, Cornell 42
Bloomer 49, Barron 38
Bonduel 87, Manawa 57
Brookfield Central 72, Marquette University 59
Cameron 81, Ladysmith 62
Cashton 65, Hillsboro 22
Chilton 62, Two Rivers 51
Clear Lake 44, Prairie Farm 17
Columbus Catholic 72, Colby 65
Crivitz 81, Niagara 43
Cumberland 69, St. Croix Falls 61
D.C. Everest 68, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 61
De Pere 80, Green Bay Preble 56
Denmark 60, Little Chute 48
Drummond 48, Butternut 35
Durand 69, Colfax 31
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 80, Independence 40
Eau Claire North 75, New Richmond 53
Florence 80, Elcho 60
Fox Valley Lutheran 56, Clintonville 38
Freedom 59, Waupaca 45
Gibraltar 97, Algoma 83
Grantsburg 55, Siren 20
Hamilton 80, Wauwatosa West 66
Hudson 75, Saint Croix Central 62
Hurley 84, Washburn 37
Kewaunee 67, Sturgeon Bay 44
Kiel 66, Sheboygan Falls 61
Kimberly 79, Appleton North 42
Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 44
Luxemburg-Casco 74, Marinette 39
Manitowoc Lutheran 84, Mishicot 49
Marathon 59, Auburndale 51
Marion 54, Tri-County 23
Mondovi 57, Alma/Pepin 46
Montello 55, Nekoosa 50
Mosinee 64, Lakeland 53
Muskego 73, Mukwonago 66
New Auburn 55, Flambeau 50
New Holstein 70, Valders 51
North Crawford 53, De Soto 48
Northland Pines 57, Antigo 43
Northwestern 63, Spooner 49
Northwood 64, Shell Lake 24
Notre Dame 81, Sheboygan North 66
Oconto 82, Sevastopol 50
Oostburg 38, Howards Grove 31
Oshkosh North 89, Appleton East 81
Princeton/Green Lake 76, Westfield Area 70
Pulaski 62, Sheboygan South 55
Random Lake 57, Kohler 46
Reedsville 59, Hilbert 29
Rhinelander 79, Tomahawk 42
Rib Lake 67, Prentice 57
Rice Lake 67, Baldwin-Woodville 49
River Falls 63, Medford Area 50
Roncalli 79, Brillion 56
Rosholt 78, Tigerton 30
Royall 63, Wonewoc-Center 32
Saint Thomas Aquinas 60, Wausaukee 51
Seneca 97, La Farge 38
Seymour 70, Green Bay East 56
Shawano 64, Green Bay West 41
Sheboygan Area Luth. 95, Sheboygan Christian 42
Shiocton 65, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51
Somerset 58, Osceola 46
South Milwaukee 64, Milwaukee Lutheran 55
Southern Door 64, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48
St. Mary Catholic 80, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53
Stanley-Boyd 71, Cadott 39
Stevens Point 61, Wausau East 40
Stockbridge 79, Lena 48
Stratford 56, Newman Catholic 49
Superior 72, Proctor, Minn. 40
Turtle Lake 77, Clayton 31
Unity 53, Luck 47
Waukesha South 73, Catholic Memorial 65
Waukesha West 86, Waukesha North 69
Wausau West 44, Marshfield 41
Wauwatosa East 66, Brookfield East 61
Webster 80, Frederic 47
Wisconsin Lutheran 63, New Berlin West 56
Wrightstown 70, Oconto Falls 56
Xavier 72, New London 67
Girls Basketball
Adams-Friendship 50, Nekoosa 25
Amherst 48, Loyal 34
Antigo 59, Northland Pines 32
Appleton East 67, Oshkosh North 35
Argyle 48, Pecatonica 25
Arrowhead 72, Kettle Moraine 52
Barron 42, Regis 40
Bay Port 77, Manitowoc Lincoln 49
Blair-Taylor 62, Independence 55
Brookfield Central 65, Milwaukee DSHA 59
Catholic Memorial 51, Waukesha South 46
Colfax 77, Glenwood City 53
De Pere 51, Green Bay Preble 44
Durand 61, Spring Valley 16
Eau Claire Memorial 52, Medford Area 38
Elk Mound 53, Elmwood/Plum City 34
Gilman 46, Rib Lake 21
Grantsburg 54, Siren 49
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 47, Sturgeon Bay 39
Green Bay Southwest 58, Ashwaubenon 37
Hilbert 54, Reedsville 45
Holmen 44, La Crosse Central 40
Hortonville 74, Oshkosh West 34
Hudson 57, Menomonie 38
Kaukauna 70, Appleton West 34
Kimberly 69, Appleton North 21
Lake Holcombe 62, Winter 50
Lincoln 45, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 36
Luxemburg-Casco 71, Seymour 63
Marathon 45, Pacelli 30
Markesan 60, Montello 11
Marshall 63, Cambridge 41
Mercer 33, Bayfield 28
Mondovi 54, Boyceville 39
Mosinee 60, Lakeland 49
Mukwonago 56, Muskego 50
Neenah 53, Fond du Lac 37
New Berlin West 64, Wisconsin Lutheran 37
New Richmond 54, Saint Croix Central 34
North Fond du Lac 52, Manawa 37
Northland Lutheran 57, Tigerton 16
Oconto 39, Sevastopol 37
Oostburg 53, Brillion 39
Peshtigo 76, Southern Door 74, OT
Prairie Farm 63, Clear Lake 21
Prescott 83, Osceola 43
Random Lake 75, Kohler 47
Rice Lake 56, Chippewa Falls 40
Somerset 60, Ellsworth 51
Superior 61, Ashland 52
Three Lakes 74, Florence 40
Turtle Lake 58, Clayton 37
Unity 54, Luck 21
Waukesha West 49, Waukesha North 40
Wausau West 67, Marshfield 45
Wautoma 52, Mauston 27
Wauwatosa West 48, Hamilton 38
Webster 64, Frederic 50
Westby 43, Luther 41, OT
Whitehall 41, Gilmanton 22
Wild Rose 63, Almond-Bancroft 48
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77, Omro 46
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50, D.C. Everest 46
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Onalaska 50, Menomonie 47
|Onalaska
|28
|22
|50
|Menomonie
|29
|18
|47
Onalaska: Victor Desmond 18, Sam Kick 11, Michael Skemp 4, Gavin McGrath 11, Nick Odom 6. (22 2-7 10 50).
Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 17, DeVauntaye Parker 5, Zach Etzbach 12, Chayce Graff 3, Brock Thornton 8, Cole Fanetti 2. (20 2-3 13 47).
3-Pointers—Onalaska (4): Desmond 1, Kick 1, McGrath 1, Odom 1. Menomonie (5): Feddersen 2, Parker 1, Graff 1, Thornton 1.
Fouled Out—Onalaska: none. Menomonie: none.
Bloomer 49, Barron 38
|Barron
|21
|17
|38
|Bloomer
|28
|21
|49
Barron: Sam Baumgard 8, Aaron Williams 7, Regan Vruwink 4, Caiden LaLiberty 5, Braden Wirth 6, Carter LaLiberty 8. (16 12 2-4 38).
Bloomer: Dalton Cook 2, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 11, Marcus Harelstad 2, Connor Crane 11, Gavin Meinen 11, Charlie Herrick 10, Cael Iverson 2. (18 5-9 9 49).
3-Pointers—Barron (4): Baumgard 2, Williams 1, Wirth 1. Bloomer (8): Schwarzenberger 1, Crane 2, Meinen 3, Herrick 2.
Fouled Out—Barron: none. Bloomer: none.
Stanley-Boyd 71, Cadott 39
|Stanley-Boyd
|32
|39
|71
|Cadott
|21
|18
|39
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 19, Cooper Nichols 10, Michael Karlen 5, Brady Potaczek 6, Logan Burzynski 2, Henry Hoel 3, Anthony Candela 10, Spencer Booth 16. (29 7-14 14 71).
Cadott: Tegan Ritter 15, Jordan Peters 2, Brad Irwin 9, Cole Sopiarz 11, Andy Falkenberg 2. (17 1-5 17 39).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (6): Hause 3, Nichols 1, Karlen 1, Hoel 1. Cadott (4): Irwin 1, Sopiarz 3.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Cadott: Falkenberg.
Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 44
|Lake Holcombe
|33
|42
|75
|Winter
|20
|24
|44
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 17, Colton Minnick 5, Max Sauerwein 5, Riley Gingras 18, Kaden Crank 19, Sam Ewer 2, Tate Sauerwein 3, Will Kliegle 6. (30 11-22 12 75).
Winter: CJ Thompson 2, Gunnar Greuel 10, Albert Blair 16, Jacob Rudnicki 2, Tyler Bishop 14. (17 9-12 17 44).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (4): Flater 2, Max Sauerwein 1, Gingras 1. Winter (1): Blair 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Winter: none.
Girls Basketball
Rice Lake 56, Chi-Hi 40
|Rice Lake
|23
|33
|56
|Chi-Hi
|14
|26
|40
Rice Lake: Lucie Habas 2, Faith Forsberg 5, Kendra Richter 6, Grace Forsberg 4, Julia Crotteau 3, Eli Sheplee 11, Jordan Roethel 14, Brynn Olson 7, Jordan Pagac 4. (19 13-19 19 56).
Chi-Hi: Savannah Hinke 5, Madisyn Bauer 2, Hanna Salter 5, Emily Hakes 3, Shannon Lindner 4, Brooklyn Sandvig 15, Ava Reuter 6. (14 11-17 15 40).
3-Pointers—Rice Lake (5): Richter 2, Crotteau 1, Roethel 2. Chi-Hi (1): Hakes 1.
Fouled Out—Rice Lake: none. Chi-Hi: none.
Lake Holcombe 62, Winter 50
|Lake Holcombe
|33
|29
|62
|Winter
|23
|27
|50
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 14, Emma Lechleitner 19, Allison Golat-Hattamer 5, Brooke Lechleitner 23, Carly Vavra 1. (25 11-29 16 62).
Winter: Kate Pasanen 17, Avah Petit 4, Randi Roberts 1, Hailey Coss 22, Cassie Bishop 5, Jenessa Petit 1. (19 6-14 19 50).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (1): Golat-Hattamer 1. Winter (5): Coss 4, Bishop 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Vavra. Winter: none.
Flambeau 48, New Auburn 33
|New Auburn
|18
|15
|33
|Flambeau
|26
|22
|48
New Auburn: Aliya North 2, Evelyn Cody 7, Shaylynn Perry 2, Katie Reimer 4, Zoey Rada 14, Madee Trowbridge 2, Morgan Berg 2. (13 3-7 11 33).
Flambeau: Sophie Hauser 14, Madyson Martin 2, Kristen Lawton 13, Ali Hruby 2, Abby Bratanich 15, Tori Soltis 2. (19 7-9 10 48).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (4): Rada 4. Flambeau (3): Bratanich 3.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Flambeau: Soltis.
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire North 3, Chi-Hi 2 (OT)
|Eau Claire North
|0
|1
|1 1
|3
|Chi-Hi
|1
|1
|0 0
|2
First Period— Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (AJ Schemenauer), 11:05.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 5:15.
Eau Claire North: Johan Akervik (Caden Sutter), 7:41.
Third Period—Eau Claire North: Tyler Geroux, 3:41.
Overtime—Robert Books (Sam Thorp), 2:32, PP.
Shots on Goal—Eau Claire North: 5-7-11-2-25. Chi-Hi: 8-13-7-2-30. Saves—Eau Claire North: Tristan Bock 7-12-7-2-28. Chi-Hi: Landen Rubenzer 5-6-10-1-22. Penalties—Eau Claire North: 6-12:00. Chi-Hi: 4-8:00.