Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 26
Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 26

Scores

Boys Basketball

Amery 66, Boyceville 41

Amherst 48, Wild Rose 45

Aquinas 55, La Crosse Logan 38

Arrowhead 60, Kettle Moraine 56

Bangor 94, Brookwood 34

Bay Port 62, Manitowoc Lincoln 59

Bayfield 52, Mercer 44

Birchwood 55, Cornell 42

Bloomer 49, Barron 38

Bonduel 87, Manawa 57

Brookfield Central 72, Marquette University 59

Cameron 81, Ladysmith 62

Cashton 65, Hillsboro 22

Chilton 62, Two Rivers 51

Clear Lake 44, Prairie Farm 17

Columbus Catholic 72, Colby 65

Crivitz 81, Niagara 43

Cumberland 69, St. Croix Falls 61

D.C. Everest 68, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 61

De Pere 80, Green Bay Preble 56

Denmark 60, Little Chute 48

Drummond 48, Butternut 35

Durand 69, Colfax 31

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 80, Independence 40

Eau Claire North 75, New Richmond 53

Florence 80, Elcho 60

Fox Valley Lutheran 56, Clintonville 38

Freedom 59, Waupaca 45

Gibraltar 97, Algoma 83

Grantsburg 55, Siren 20

Hamilton 80, Wauwatosa West 66

Hudson 75, Saint Croix Central 62

Hurley 84, Washburn 37

Kewaunee 67, Sturgeon Bay 44

Kiel 66, Sheboygan Falls 61

Kimberly 79, Appleton North 42

Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 44

Luxemburg-Casco 74, Marinette 39

Manitowoc Lutheran 84, Mishicot 49

Marathon 59, Auburndale 51

Marion 54, Tri-County 23

Mondovi 57, Alma/Pepin 46

Montello 55, Nekoosa 50

Mosinee 64, Lakeland 53

Muskego 73, Mukwonago 66

New Auburn 55, Flambeau 50

New Holstein 70, Valders 51

North Crawford 53, De Soto 48

Northland Pines 57, Antigo 43

Northwestern 63, Spooner 49

Northwood 64, Shell Lake 24

Notre Dame 81, Sheboygan North 66

Oconto 82, Sevastopol 50

Oostburg 38, Howards Grove 31

Oshkosh North 89, Appleton East 81

Princeton/Green Lake 76, Westfield Area 70

Pulaski 62, Sheboygan South 55

Random Lake 57, Kohler 46

Reedsville 59, Hilbert 29

Rhinelander 79, Tomahawk 42

Rib Lake 67, Prentice 57

Rice Lake 67, Baldwin-Woodville 49

River Falls 63, Medford Area 50

Roncalli 79, Brillion 56

Rosholt 78, Tigerton 30

Royall 63, Wonewoc-Center 32

Saint Thomas Aquinas 60, Wausaukee 51

Seneca 97, La Farge 38

Seymour 70, Green Bay East 56

Shawano 64, Green Bay West 41

Sheboygan Area Luth. 95, Sheboygan Christian 42

Shiocton 65, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51

Somerset 58, Osceola 46

South Milwaukee 64, Milwaukee Lutheran 55

Southern Door 64, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 48

St. Mary Catholic 80, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53

Stanley-Boyd 71, Cadott 39

Stevens Point 61, Wausau East 40

Stockbridge 79, Lena 48

Stratford 56, Newman Catholic 49

Superior 72, Proctor, Minn. 40

Turtle Lake 77, Clayton 31

Unity 53, Luck 47

Waukesha South 73, Catholic Memorial 65

Waukesha West 86, Waukesha North 69

Wausau West 44, Marshfield 41

Wauwatosa East 66, Brookfield East 61

Webster 80, Frederic 47

Wisconsin Lutheran 63, New Berlin West 56

Wrightstown 70, Oconto Falls 56

Xavier 72, New London 67

Girls Basketball

Adams-Friendship 50, Nekoosa 25

Amherst 48, Loyal 34

Antigo 59, Northland Pines 32

Appleton East 67, Oshkosh North 35

Argyle 48, Pecatonica 25

Arrowhead 72, Kettle Moraine 52

Barron 42, Regis 40

Bay Port 77, Manitowoc Lincoln 49

Blair-Taylor 62, Independence 55

Brookfield Central 65, Milwaukee DSHA 59

Catholic Memorial 51, Waukesha South 46

Colfax 77, Glenwood City 53

De Pere 51, Green Bay Preble 44

Durand 61, Spring Valley 16

Eau Claire Memorial 52, Medford Area 38

Elk Mound 53, Elmwood/Plum City 34

Gilman 46, Rib Lake 21

Grantsburg 54, Siren 49

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 47, Sturgeon Bay 39

Green Bay Southwest 58, Ashwaubenon 37

Hilbert 54, Reedsville 45

Holmen 44, La Crosse Central 40

Hortonville 74, Oshkosh West 34

Hudson 57, Menomonie 38

Kaukauna 70, Appleton West 34

Kimberly 69, Appleton North 21

Lake Holcombe 62, Winter 50

Lincoln 45, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 36

Luxemburg-Casco 71, Seymour 63

Marathon 45, Pacelli 30

Markesan 60, Montello 11

Marshall 63, Cambridge 41

Mercer 33, Bayfield 28

Mondovi 54, Boyceville 39

Mosinee 60, Lakeland 49

Mukwonago 56, Muskego 50

Neenah 53, Fond du Lac 37

New Berlin West 64, Wisconsin Lutheran 37

New Richmond 54, Saint Croix Central 34

North Fond du Lac 52, Manawa 37

Northland Lutheran 57, Tigerton 16

Oconto 39, Sevastopol 37

Oostburg 53, Brillion 39

Peshtigo 76, Southern Door 74, OT

Prairie Farm 63, Clear Lake 21

Prescott 83, Osceola 43

Random Lake 75, Kohler 47

Rice Lake 56, Chippewa Falls 40

Somerset 60, Ellsworth 51

Superior 61, Ashland 52

Three Lakes 74, Florence 40

Turtle Lake 58, Clayton 37

Unity 54, Luck 21

Waukesha West 49, Waukesha North 40

Wausau West 67, Marshfield 45

Wautoma 52, Mauston 27

Wauwatosa West 48, Hamilton 38

Webster 64, Frederic 50

Westby 43, Luther 41, OT

Whitehall 41, Gilmanton 22

Wild Rose 63, Almond-Bancroft 48

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77, Omro 46

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50, D.C. Everest 46

Onalaska 50, Menomonie 47

Onalaska   282250
Menomonie   291847

Onalaska: Victor Desmond 18, Sam Kick 11, Michael Skemp 4, Gavin McGrath 11, Nick Odom 6. (22 2-7 10 50).

Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 17, DeVauntaye Parker 5, Zach Etzbach 12, Chayce Graff 3, Brock Thornton 8, Cole Fanetti 2. (20 2-3 13 47).

3-Pointers—Onalaska (4): Desmond 1, Kick 1, McGrath 1, Odom 1. Menomonie (5): Feddersen 2, Parker 1, Graff 1, Thornton 1.

Fouled Out—Onalaska: none. Menomonie: none.

Bloomer 49, Barron 38

Barron211738
Bloomer   282149

Barron: Sam Baumgard 8, Aaron Williams 7, Regan Vruwink 4, Caiden LaLiberty 5, Braden Wirth 6, Carter LaLiberty 8. (16 12 2-4 38).

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 2, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 11, Marcus Harelstad 2, Connor Crane 11, Gavin Meinen 11, Charlie Herrick 10, Cael Iverson 2. (18 5-9 9 49).

3-Pointers—Barron (4): Baumgard 2, Williams 1, Wirth 1. Bloomer (8): Schwarzenberger 1, Crane 2, Meinen 3, Herrick 2.

Fouled Out—Barron: none. Bloomer: none.

Stanley-Boyd 71, Cadott 39

Stanley-Boyd   323971
Cadott   211839

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 19, Cooper Nichols 10, Michael Karlen 5, Brady Potaczek 6, Logan Burzynski 2, Henry Hoel 3, Anthony Candela 10, Spencer Booth 16. (29 7-14 14 71).

Cadott: Tegan Ritter 15, Jordan Peters 2, Brad Irwin 9, Cole Sopiarz 11, Andy Falkenberg 2. (17 1-5 17 39).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (6): Hause 3, Nichols 1, Karlen 1, Hoel 1. Cadott (4): Irwin 1, Sopiarz 3.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Cadott: Falkenberg.

Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 44

Lake Holcombe334275
Winter   202444

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 17, Colton Minnick 5, Max Sauerwein 5, Riley Gingras 18, Kaden Crank 19, Sam Ewer 2, Tate Sauerwein 3, Will Kliegle 6. (30 11-22 12 75).

Winter: CJ Thompson 2, Gunnar Greuel 10, Albert Blair 16, Jacob Rudnicki 2, Tyler Bishop 14. (17 9-12 17 44).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (4): Flater 2, Max Sauerwein 1, Gingras 1. Winter (1): Blair 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Winter: none.

Rice Lake 56, Chi-Hi 40

Rice Lake   233356
Chi-Hi   142640

Rice Lake: Lucie Habas 2, Faith Forsberg 5, Kendra Richter 6, Grace Forsberg 4, Julia Crotteau 3, Eli Sheplee 11, Jordan Roethel 14, Brynn Olson 7, Jordan Pagac 4. (19 13-19 19 56).

Chi-Hi: Savannah Hinke 5, Madisyn Bauer 2, Hanna Salter 5, Emily Hakes 3, Shannon Lindner 4, Brooklyn Sandvig 15, Ava Reuter 6. (14 11-17 15 40).

3-Pointers—Rice Lake (5): Richter 2, Crotteau 1, Roethel 2. Chi-Hi (1): Hakes 1.

Fouled Out—Rice Lake: none. Chi-Hi: none.

Lake Holcombe 62, Winter 50

Lake Holcombe332962
Winter   232750

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 14, Emma Lechleitner 19, Allison Golat-Hattamer 5, Brooke Lechleitner 23, Carly Vavra 1. (25 11-29 16 62).

Winter: Kate Pasanen 17, Avah Petit 4, Randi Roberts 1, Hailey Coss 22, Cassie Bishop 5, Jenessa Petit 1. (19 6-14 19 50).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (1): Golat-Hattamer 1. Winter (5): Coss 4, Bishop 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Vavra. Winter: none.

Flambeau 48, New Auburn 33

New Auburn181533
Flambeau   262248

New Auburn: Aliya North 2, Evelyn Cody 7, Shaylynn Perry 2, Katie Reimer 4, Zoey Rada 14, Madee Trowbridge 2, Morgan Berg 2. (13 3-7 11 33).

Flambeau: Sophie Hauser 14, Madyson Martin 2, Kristen Lawton 13, Ali Hruby 2, Abby Bratanich 15, Tori Soltis 2. (19 7-9 10 48).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (4): Rada 4. Flambeau (3): Bratanich 3.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Flambeau: Soltis.

Boys Hockey

Eau Claire North 3, Chi-Hi 2 (OT)

Eau Claire North   011 13
Chi-Hi   110 02

First Period— Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (AJ Schemenauer), 11:05.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette, 5:15.

Eau Claire North: Johan Akervik (Caden Sutter), 7:41.

Third Period—Eau Claire North: Tyler Geroux, 3:41.

Overtime—Robert Books (Sam Thorp), 2:32, PP.

Shots on Goal—Eau Claire North: 5-7-11-2-25. Chi-Hi: 8-13-7-2-30. Saves—Eau Claire North: Tristan Bock 7-12-7-2-28. Chi-Hi: Landen Rubenzer 5-6-10-1-22. Penalties—Eau Claire North: 6-12:00. Chi-Hi: 4-8:00.

