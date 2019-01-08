Boys Basketball
Scores
Bangor 52, Royall 51
Benton 69, River Ridge 52
Brookfield Central 83, Marquette University 76
Brookfield East 85, Menomonee Falls 26
Chilton 73, Mishicot 54
Clear Lake 72, Northwood 45
Clintonville 50, Little Chute 45
De Soto 48, Kickapoo 31
DeForest 68, Lakeside Lutheran 65
Dominican 78, Racine Lutheran 46
East Troy 64, Turner 50
Elkhorn Area 62, Union Grove 38
Ellsworth 60, Somerset 41
Freedom 61, Luxemburg-Casco 50
Grafton 72, Slinger 56
Green Bay Preble 70, De Pere 62
Green Bay Southwest 89, Notre Dame 63
Jefferson 64, McFarland 61
Kaukauna 73, Appleton East 56
Kimberly 54, Appleton North 42
Kohler 81, Milwaukee Juneau 49
Laconia 63, Lomira 56
Lake Holcombe 54, New Auburn 45
Marathon 72, Columbus Catholic 60
New London 69, Mosinee 60
Niagara 66, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13
Oak Creek 66, Kenosha Tremper 50
Port Washington 55, West Bend West 41
Racine St. Catherine's 81, The Prairie School 46
Rosholt 80, Tri-County 40
Seneca 64, Ithaca 21
Shoreland Lutheran 71, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 69
Shullsburg 67, Belmont 41
St. John's NW Military Academy 87, Messmer 47
Waterford 55, Delavan-Darien 31
Waukesha West 83, Catholic Memorial 59
Waunakee 65, Portage 44
Wautoma 59, Baraboo 53
Webster 52, Unity 40
Weston 47, La Farge 46
Whitefish Bay 78, Cedarburg 68
Wild Rose 54, Pacelli 45
Winona Cotter, Minn. 76, Coulee Christian-Providence 45
Wisconsin Dells 70, Lodi 58
Wrightstown 65, Oconto Falls 51
Box Scores
Bloomer 64, Barron 24
|Bloomer
|30
|34
|64
|Barron
|18
|6
|24
Bloomer: Zach Ruf 13, Bradley Sarauer 10, Caleb Ruf 9, John Bleskacek 8, Loren Stolt 8, Austin Thur 6, Carter Rubenzer 4, Jayzson Thompson 4, Leif Iverson 2. (26 7-8 14 64).
Barron: Warren Williams 9, Carter LaLiberty 7, Garet Lettner 4, Aden Jerome 3, Gabe Amundson 1. (9 4-10 10 24).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Bleskacek 2, Thur 2, Z. Ruf 1. Barron (1): Williams.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Barron: none.
Lake Holcombe 54, New Auburn 45
|New Auburn
|18
|27
|45
|Lake Holcombe
|30
|24
|54
New Auburn: Ethan Patz 15, Nick Walker 10, Michael Pederson 9, Tristan Harder 5, Caleb Edinger 4, Ethan Harder 2. (18 8-19 6 45).
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 14, Kaden Kinney 14, Kaden Crank 14, Tristin Jones 8, Josh Jones 2, Colton Minnick 2. (26 0-1 16 54).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Pederson 1. Lake Holcombe (2: Flater 2.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Lake Holcombe: T. Jones.
Greenwood 58, Cornell 38
|Cornell
|31
|27
|58
|Greenwood
|17
|21
|38
Cornell: Ryan Larson 10, Riley Gingras 9, Raistlin Spangler 6, Caleb Balow 6, Kyle Glaus 4, Chayse Turchen . (14 4-8 9 38).
Greenwood: Walker Suda 13, Alex Zimbauer 13, Tragen Bogdonovich 12, Treyton Thomas 7, Cooper Bedlau 6, Trenton Klabon 4, Cole Zimbauer 2. (24 5-12-11 58).
3-Pointers—Cornell (6): Gingras 3, Spangler 2, Turchen 1. Greenwood (5): Suda 3, Bogdonovich 1, Klabon 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Greenwood: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Bangor 42, Hillsboro 31
Bay Port 69, Sheboygan North 38
Bonduel 58, Iola-Scandinavia 30
Clear Lake 49, Northwood 39
Colfax 69, Durand 57
Cudahy 72, Shorewood 18
Florence 60, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33
Franklin 72, Racine Horlick 61
Green Bay Preble 51, De Pere 48
Green Bay Southwest 89, Notre Dame 69
Green Bay West 61, Xavier 40
Hillsboro 71, North Crawford 40
Howards Grove 67, Reedsville 22
Iowa-Grant 51, Belmont 37
Janesville Parker 67, Beloit Memorial 66
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 56, Winneconne 41
Kimberly 54, Appleton North 42
La Crosse Central 53, Sparta 42
Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 19
Lake Holcombe 63, New Auburn 33
Lakeland 75, Antigo 38
Madison East 60, Verona Area 53
Marshall 72, Cambridge 32
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 71, Milwaukee Golda Meir 58
Milwaukee Madison 70, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 13
New Glarus 65, Waterloo 51
Oregon 70, McFarland 45
Osceola 69, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50
Oshkosh North 69, Oshkosh West 37
Pewaukee 57, Pius XI Catholic 47
Racine Case 69, Racine Park 39
Racine Lutheran 84, Dominican 56
Saint Thomas More 39, Brookfield Academy 37
Shoreland Lutheran 72, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 33
St. Croix Falls 77, Frederic 41
Sun Prairie 73, Madison West 20
The Prairie School 61, Racine St. Catherine's 41
Unity 64, Webster 42
Waukesha West 55, Catholic Memorial 42
Waupun 46, Kewaskum 28
West Bend West 76, Port Washington 22
West De Pere 48, Green Bay East 37
Whitefish Bay 74, Cedarburg 40
Wisconsin Dells 52, Baraboo 39
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, D.C. Everest 50
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 65, Superior 44
|Superior
|16
|28
|44
|Chi-Hi
|31
|34
|65
Superior: Chloe Kintop 22, Niya Wilson 9, Kaileigh Miller 6, Izzy Swanson 4, Julie Haller 3. (13 15-22 11 44).
Chi-Hi: Aailiah McMillan 23, Caelan Givens 15, Maria Friedel 6, Ava Fries 6, Alisia Palms 6, Alexis Zenner 5, Ashley Hanley 2, Leah Schindler 2. (26 9-12 14 65).
3-Pointers—Superior (3): Wilson 2, Kintop 1. Chi-Hi (4): McMillan 3, Fries 1.
Fouled Out—Superior: none. Chi-Hi: none.
McDonell 69, Stanley-Boyd 56
|Stanley-Boyd
|23
|33
|56
|McDonell
|28
|41
|69
Stanley-Boyd: Lily Hoel 15, Arianna Mason 12, Marissa Gustafson 12, Leslie Derks 9, Hannah Hause 9. (20 11-17 9 56 ).
McDonell: Abby Wampler 29, Hannah Sykora 14, Lauryn Deetz 8, Maggie Craker 8, Anna Geissler 7, Lexi Johnson 3. (30 4-8 17 69).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (5): Mason 3. Gustafson 1, Derks 1. McDonell (5): Craker 2, Wampler 1, Sykora 1, Geissler 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. McDonell: none.
Bloomer 49, Saint Croix Central 18
|Saint Croix Central
|9
|9
|18
|Bloomer
|17
|32
|49
Saint Croix Central: Kolbi Juen 9, No. 12 6, Katherine Cottrell 2, Abigail Widiker 1. (8 1-5 7 18).
Bloomer: Vanessa Jenneman 16, Emma Seibel 7, Isabella Jenneman 7, Sierra Raine 7, Riley Jarr 3, Leah Score 3, Chloee Swartz 2, Samantha Buchholtz 2, Larissa Fossum 2. (20 1-6 13 49).
3-Pointers—Saint Croix Central (1): Juen 1. Bloomer (8): V. Jenneman 4, Seibel 1, I. Jenneman 1, Score 1.
Fouled Out— Saint Croix Central: none. Bloomer: none.
Lake Holcombe 63, New Auburn 33
|New Auburn
|17
|16
|33
|Lake Holcombe
|35
|28
|63
New Auburn: Nadia Rada 14, Zoey Rada 9, Emma Bischel 8, Stephanie Fedie 2. (14 3-12 9 33).
Lake Holcombe: Brooke Lechleitner 20, Emma Elmberg 14, Allison Golat-Hattamer 13, Ori Lebal 5, Megan Lechleitner 5, Ashley Burns 4, Candy Varva 2. (27 4-9 13 63).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (2): N. Rada 1, Z. Rada 1. Lake Holcombe (5): Elmberg 4, M. Lechleitner 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Lake Holcombe: none.
Greenwood 53, Cornell 15
|Cornell
|6
|9
|15
|Greenwood
|29
|24
|53
Cornell: Cheyenne Peloquin 9, Erin Crowell 4, Alyssa Helland 2. (6 4-9 8 15).
Greenwood: Abby Kirchner 13, Amanda Bogdonovich 13, Celine Wuethrich 10, Brooke Hinker 7, Maddi Raese 4, Olivia Klabon 3, Mesa Rasmussen 3. (21 5-10 8 53).
3-Pointers—Cornell (0): none. Greenwood (6): Wuethrich 2, Kirchner 1, Bogdonovich 1, Klabon 1, Rasmussen 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Greenwood: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Arrowhead 3, Brookfield STARS 0
Chippewa Falls 4, Eau Claire North 3
Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 3, OT
Onalaska/La Crosse 5, Baraboo/Portage 1
Superior 4, Baldwin-Woodville 2
Tomah 7, Avalanche 2
University School of Milwaukee 9, Edgewood 1
Verona Area 6, Janesville 5
Wausau West 2, Stevens Point 1
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 5, Mosinee 0
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 4, Eau Claire North 3
|Eau Claire North
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Chi-Hi
|1
|1
|2
|4
First Period—ECN: Tyler Geroux (Sam Thorp, Jaxon Vance), 7:42.
CF: Aiden McCauley (Brady Fixmer), 12:31, PP.
Second Period—ECN: Zach Urdahl (Sam Stange), 3:02, PP.
CF: Jack Schimmel (Nick Carlson), 6:52.
ECN: Joey Koller (Vance, Urdahl), 16:00.
Third Period—CF: McCauley (Sawyer Bowe), 7:54.
CF: Cole Koxlien (Kyler Holmund), 16:04.
Shots on Goal—Eau Claire North 7-13-15-35. Chi-Hi: 7-9-7-23. Saves—Eau Claire North: Tyler Schreiter 6-8-5-19. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 6-11-15-32. Penalties—Eau Claire North: 3-6:00. Chi-Hi: 2-4:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
C-E-C Lumberjacks, Minn. 7, Superior 0
Onalaska 9, Rochester Mayo, Minn. 3
St. Croix Valley Fusion 1, Wisconsin Valley Union 0
