Stock Basketball Photo
Boys Basketball

Scores

Bangor 52, Royall 51

Benton 69, River Ridge 52

Brookfield Central 83, Marquette University 76

Brookfield East 85, Menomonee Falls 26

Chilton 73, Mishicot 54

Clear Lake 72, Northwood 45

Clintonville 50, Little Chute 45

De Soto 48, Kickapoo 31

DeForest 68, Lakeside Lutheran 65

Dominican 78, Racine Lutheran 46

East Troy 64, Turner 50

Elkhorn Area 62, Union Grove 38

Ellsworth 60, Somerset 41

Freedom 61, Luxemburg-Casco 50

Grafton 72, Slinger 56

Green Bay Preble 70, De Pere 62

Green Bay Southwest 89, Notre Dame 63

Jefferson 64, McFarland 61

Kaukauna 73, Appleton East 56

Kimberly 54, Appleton North 42

Kohler 81, Milwaukee Juneau 49

Laconia 63, Lomira 56

Lake Holcombe 54, New Auburn 45

Marathon 72, Columbus Catholic 60

New London 69, Mosinee 60

Niagara 66, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

Oak Creek 66, Kenosha Tremper 50

Port Washington 55, West Bend West 41

Racine St. Catherine's 81, The Prairie School 46

Rosholt 80, Tri-County 40

Seneca 64, Ithaca 21

Shoreland Lutheran 71, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 69

Shullsburg 67, Belmont 41

St. John's NW Military Academy 87, Messmer 47

Waterford 55, Delavan-Darien 31

Waukesha West 83, Catholic Memorial 59

Waunakee 65, Portage 44

Wautoma 59, Baraboo 53

Webster 52, Unity 40

Weston 47, La Farge 46

Whitefish Bay 78, Cedarburg 68

Wild Rose 54, Pacelli 45

Winona Cotter, Minn. 76, Coulee Christian-Providence 45

Wisconsin Dells 70, Lodi 58

Wrightstown 65, Oconto Falls 51

Box Scores

Bloomer 64, Barron 24

Bloomer303464
Barron18624

Bloomer: Zach Ruf 13, Bradley Sarauer 10, Caleb Ruf 9, John Bleskacek 8, Loren Stolt 8, Austin Thur 6, Carter Rubenzer 4, Jayzson Thompson 4, Leif Iverson 2. (26 7-8 14 64).

Barron: Warren Williams 9, Carter LaLiberty 7, Garet Lettner 4, Aden Jerome 3, Gabe Amundson 1. (9 4-10 10 24).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Bleskacek 2, Thur 2, Z. Ruf 1. Barron (1): Williams.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Barron: none.

Lake Holcombe 54, New Auburn 45

New Auburn182745
Lake Holcombe302454

New Auburn:  Ethan Patz 15, Nick Walker 10, Michael Pederson 9, Tristan Harder 5, Caleb Edinger 4, Ethan Harder 2. (18 8-19 6 45).

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 14, Kaden Kinney 14, Kaden Crank 14, Tristin Jones 8, Josh Jones 2, Colton Minnick 2. (26 0-1 16 54).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Pederson 1. Lake Holcombe (2: Flater 2.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Lake Holcombe: T. Jones.

Greenwood 58, Cornell 38

Cornell312758
Greenwood172138

Cornell: Ryan Larson 10, Riley Gingras 9, Raistlin Spangler 6, Caleb Balow 6, Kyle Glaus 4, Chayse Turchen . (14 4-8 9  38).

Greenwood: Walker Suda 13, Alex Zimbauer 13, Tragen Bogdonovich 12, Treyton Thomas 7, Cooper Bedlau 6, Trenton Klabon 4, Cole Zimbauer 2. (24 5-12-11 58).

3-Pointers—Cornell (6): Gingras 3, Spangler 2, Turchen 1. Greenwood (5): Suda 3, Bogdonovich 1, Klabon 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Greenwood: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Bangor 42, Hillsboro 31

Bay Port 69, Sheboygan North 38

Bonduel 58, Iola-Scandinavia 30

Clear Lake 49, Northwood 39

Colfax 69, Durand 57

Cudahy 72, Shorewood 18

Florence 60, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33

Franklin 72, Racine Horlick 61

Green Bay Preble 51, De Pere 48

Green Bay Southwest 89, Notre Dame 69

Green Bay West 61, Xavier 40

Hillsboro 71, North Crawford 40

Howards Grove 67, Reedsville 22

Iowa-Grant 51, Belmont 37

Janesville Parker 67, Beloit Memorial 66

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 56, Winneconne 41

Kimberly 54, Appleton North 42

La Crosse Central 53, Sparta 42

Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 19

Lake Holcombe 63, New Auburn 33

Lakeland 75, Antigo 38

Madison East 60, Verona Area 53

Marshall 72, Cambridge 32

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 71, Milwaukee Golda Meir 58

Milwaukee Madison 70, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 13

New Glarus 65, Waterloo 51

Oregon 70, McFarland 45

Osceola 69, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50

Oshkosh North 69, Oshkosh West 37

Pewaukee 57, Pius XI Catholic 47

Racine Case 69, Racine Park 39

Racine Lutheran 84, Dominican 56

Saint Thomas More 39, Brookfield Academy 37

Shoreland Lutheran 72, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 33

St. Croix Falls 77, Frederic 41

Sun Prairie 73, Madison West 20

The Prairie School 61, Racine St. Catherine's 41

Unity 64, Webster 42

Waukesha West 55, Catholic Memorial 42

Waupun 46, Kewaskum 28

West Bend West 76, Port Washington 22

West De Pere 48, Green Bay East 37

Whitefish Bay 74, Cedarburg 40

Wisconsin Dells 52, Baraboo 39

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, D.C. Everest 50

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 65, Superior 44

Superior162844
Chi-Hi313465

Superior: Chloe Kintop 22, Niya Wilson 9, Kaileigh Miller 6, Izzy Swanson 4, Julie Haller 3. (13 15-22 11 44).

Chi-Hi: Aailiah McMillan 23, Caelan Givens 15, Maria Friedel 6, Ava Fries 6, Alisia Palms 6, Alexis Zenner 5, Ashley Hanley 2, Leah Schindler 2. (26 9-12 14 65).

3-Pointers—Superior (3): Wilson 2, Kintop 1. Chi-Hi (4): McMillan 3, Fries 1.

Fouled Out—Superior: none. Chi-Hi: none.

McDonell 69, Stanley-Boyd 56

Stanley-Boyd233356
McDonell284169

Stanley-Boyd: Lily Hoel 15, Arianna Mason 12, Marissa Gustafson 12, Leslie Derks 9, Hannah Hause 9. (20 11-17 9 56 ).

McDonell: Abby Wampler 29, Hannah Sykora 14, Lauryn Deetz 8, Maggie Craker 8, Anna Geissler 7, Lexi Johnson 3. (30 4-8 17 69).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (5): Mason 3. Gustafson 1, Derks 1. McDonell (5): Craker 2, Wampler 1, Sykora 1, Geissler 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. McDonell: none.

Bloomer 49, Saint Croix Central 18

Saint Croix Central9918
Bloomer173249

Saint Croix Central: Kolbi Juen 9, No. 12 6, Katherine Cottrell 2, Abigail Widiker 1. (8 1-5 7 18).

Bloomer: Vanessa Jenneman 16, Emma Seibel 7, Isabella Jenneman 7, Sierra Raine 7, Riley Jarr 3, Leah Score 3, Chloee Swartz 2, Samantha Buchholtz 2, Larissa Fossum 2. (20 1-6 13 49).

3-Pointers—Saint Croix Central (1): Juen 1. Bloomer (8): V. Jenneman 4, Seibel 1, I. Jenneman 1, Score 1.

Fouled Out— Saint Croix Central: none. Bloomer: none.

Lake Holcombe 63, New Auburn 33

New Auburn171633
Lake Holcombe352863

New Auburn: Nadia Rada 14, Zoey Rada 9, Emma Bischel 8, Stephanie Fedie 2. (14 3-12 9 33).

Lake Holcombe: Brooke Lechleitner 20, Emma Elmberg 14, Allison Golat-Hattamer 13, Ori Lebal 5, Megan Lechleitner 5, Ashley Burns 4, Candy Varva 2. (27 4-9 13 63).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (2): N. Rada 1, Z. Rada 1. Lake Holcombe (5): Elmberg 4, M. Lechleitner 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

Greenwood 53, Cornell 15

Cornell6915
Greenwood292453

Cornell: Cheyenne Peloquin 9, Erin Crowell 4, Alyssa Helland 2. (6 4-9 8 15).

Greenwood: Abby Kirchner 13, Amanda Bogdonovich 13, Celine Wuethrich 10, Brooke Hinker 7, Maddi Raese 4, Olivia Klabon 3, Mesa Rasmussen 3. (21 5-10 8 53).

3-Pointers—Cornell (0): none. Greenwood (6): Wuethrich 2, Kirchner 1, Bogdonovich 1, Klabon 1, Rasmussen 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Greenwood: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Arrowhead 3, Brookfield STARS 0

Chippewa Falls 4, Eau Claire North 3

Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 3, OT

Onalaska/La Crosse 5, Baraboo/Portage 1

Superior 4, Baldwin-Woodville 2

Tomah 7, Avalanche 2

University School of Milwaukee 9, Edgewood 1

Verona Area 6, Janesville 5

Wausau West 2, Stevens Point 1

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 5, Mosinee 0

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 4, Eau Claire North 3

Eau Claire North1203
Chi-Hi1124

First Period—ECN: Tyler Geroux (Sam Thorp, Jaxon Vance), 7:42.

CF: Aiden McCauley (Brady Fixmer), 12:31, PP.

Second Period—ECN: Zach Urdahl (Sam Stange), 3:02, PP.

CF: Jack Schimmel (Nick Carlson), 6:52.

ECN: Joey Koller (Vance, Urdahl), 16:00.

Third Period—CF: McCauley (Sawyer Bowe), 7:54.

CF: Cole Koxlien (Kyler Holmund), 16:04.

Shots on Goal—Eau Claire North 7-13-15-35. Chi-Hi: 7-9-7-23. Saves—Eau Claire North: Tyler Schreiter 6-8-5-19. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 6-11-15-32. Penalties—Eau Claire North: 3-6:00. Chi-Hi: 2-4:00.

Girls Hockey

Scores

C-E-C Lumberjacks, Minn. 7, Superior 0

Onalaska 9, Rochester Mayo, Minn. 3

St. Croix Valley Fusion 1, Wisconsin Valley Union 0

