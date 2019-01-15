Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Basketball Photo

Boys Basketball

Scores

Auburndale 81, Newman Catholic 44

Barneveld 55, Juda 38

Beaver Dam 89, Menasha 70

Birchwood 87, Shell Lake 70

Brookfield East 71, Pius XI Catholic 33

Cambria-Friesland 59, Pardeeville 53

Clear Lake 80, Prairie Farm 41

Colfax 80, Durand 53

Columbus Catholic 96, Neillsville 89

Darlington 55, Iowa-Grant 36

Jefferson 75, Union Grove 56

Luxemburg-Casco 79, Oconto Falls 58

Madison La Follette 82, Madison West 52

Martin Luther 67, Dominican 37

Milwaukee Vincent 61, Milwaukee South 38

Mineral Point 65, Cuba City 54

Mount Horeb 75, Janesville Craig 67

Mountain Top Academy 77, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 67

Oostburg 63, Hilbert 49

Racine St. Catherine's 82, Racine Horlick 61

Southern Door 81, Gibraltar 52

St. Mary Catholic 57, Sheboygan Christian 48

Sturgeon Bay 88, Algoma 47

Sun Prairie 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41

The Prairie School 68, Racine Lutheran 49

Unity 63, Barron 55

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 64, Tenor/Veritas 50

Waukesha North 52, Burlington 44

Box Scores

McDonell 62, Cadott 29

Cadott161329
McDonell263662

Cadott: Cole Sopiarz 8, Brad Irwin 2, Noah Kahl 4, Ben Steffes 2, Coy Bowe 2, Mason Poehls 7, Dylan Davis 4. (12 2-2 14 29)

McDonell: Cory Hoglund 33, Jaebin Bourget 4, Isaac Bleskachek 2, Jake Siegenthaler 3, Eion Kressin 4, Caleb Thornton 5, Charlie Bleskachek 11. (22 11-14 8 62).

3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Sopiarz 2, Poehls 1. McDonell (3): Hoglund 2, Siegenthaler 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. McDonell: none.

Fall Creek 75, Stanley-Boyd 61

Fall Creek383775
Stanley-Boyd263561

Fall Creek: Marcus Cline 5, Joey Kinderman 21, David Anderson 20, Andrew Kleinhaus 2, Brady Nicks 12, Taylor Anders 7, Luke Olson 4, Jared Burghardt 4. (30 9-13 13 75).

Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 12, Jordan McKnight 9, Clayton Carlson 3, Willy Reynolds 11, Tristan Harris 8, Noah Gillingham 18. (23 10-16 16 61).

3-Pointers—Fall Creek (6): Cline 1, Kinderman 1, Anderson 2, Nicks 1, Anders 1. Stanley-Boyd (5): Schmelzer 2, Reynolds 2, Gillingham 1.

Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Cornell 64, New Auburn 50

New Auburn333164
Cornell242650

New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 9, Remington Robey 2, Michael Pederson 21, Nick Walker 9, Tristen Harder 10, Ethan Patz 8, Ethan Harder 5. (22 17-24 13 64).

Cornell: Austin Bowe 1, Raistlin Spangler 3, Caleb Balow 15, Ryan Larson 22, Kyle Glaus 4, Riley Gingras 5. (21 5-14 15 50).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (3): Pederson 3. Cornell (3): Spangler 1, Balow 1, Gingras 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Cornell: none.

Eau Claire Regis 69, Thorp 61

Eau Claire Regis323669
Thorp332861

Eau Claire Regis: Branton Paulsrud 12, Cade Osborn 12, Abe Rocksvold 6, JP Wolterstorff 15, Hayden Reinders 7, Jackson Wolterstorff 2, JT Koestler 15.

Thorp: Caleb Chirhart 1, Anthony Hunt 9, Ryan Stunkel 7, Ethan Reis 28, Isaac Soumis 16. (19 15-24 21 61).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (8): Paulsrud 3, Rocksvold 2, Reinders 2, Koestler 1. Thorp (8): Reis 7, Stunkel 1.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Thorp: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Black Hawk 85, Pecatonica 22

Brookfield Central 55, Menomonee Falls 31

Bruce 77, Winter 37

Catholic Central 50, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 42

De Pere 56, Green Bay Southwest 47

Eau Claire Memorial 52, Superior 47

Evansville 37, Jefferson 30

Homestead 54, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51

Lodi 72, Portage 45

Martin Luther 67, Dominican 37

Medford Area 68, Tomahawk 28

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 53, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 19

Milwaukee Golda Meir 59, Milwaukee South 17

Milwaukee North 49, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 36

Milwaukee Riverside University 66, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 48

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 57, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 14

New Richmond 50, Somerset 39

Northwood 56, Frederic 20

Oak Creek 44, Pius XI Catholic 36

Pewaukee 76, Franklin 49

Random Lake 58, Living Word Lutheran 46

Seymour 35, Green Bay West 29

The Prairie School 63, Racine Lutheran 57

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50, Baraboo 46

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 64, D.C. Everest 49

D.C. Everest252449
Chi-Hi382664

D.C. Everest: Hanna Stuedemann 5, Grace Waller 2, Alexis Wojnowiak 10, Malorie Schmoll 15, Paige Ziarnik 5, Danni Langseth 9, Meghan Heil 3. (20 6-10 13 49).

Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 3, Alexis Zenner 2, Caelan Givens 25, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 12, Kaylee Johnson 2, Aaliyah McMillan 14, Brystal Roshell 4. (24 8-13 15 64).

3-Pointers—D.C. Everest (3): Stuedemann 1, Schmoll 1, Ziarnik 1. Chi-Hi (8): Hanley 4, McMillan 4.

Fouled Out—D.C. Everest: none. Chi-Hi: none.

Bloomer 58, Ladysmith 32

Bloomer213758
Ladysmith92332

Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 10, Samantha Buchholtz 3, Abby Zeman 2, Elle Kramschuster 11, Riley Jarr 2, Vanessa Jenneman 2, Emma Seibel 5, Leah Score 3, Isabella Jenneman 6, Sierra Raine 12, Larissa Fossum 2. (24 3-4 16 58).

Ladysmith: Kylee Becker 3, Brittney Wiles 9, Kylee Millin 7, Madelynn Nybakke 5, Emily Egle 4, Abigail Meltz 1, Emma Dieckman 3. (10 9-18 11 32).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (7): Swartz 1, Buchholtz 1, Kramschuster 3, Seibel 1, Score 1. Ladysmith (3): Wiles 1, Nybakke 1, Dieckman 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Ladysmith: none.

Cornell 46, New Auburn 39

New Auburn201939
Cornell202646

New Auburn: Nadia Rada 12, Savannah Harshman 2, Anna Koteras 6, Faith Baker 2, Zoey Rada 12, Emma Bischel 5. (12 12-24 17 39).

Cornell: Izzy Clark 5, Micki Galster 10, Kaylee Walters 4, Erin Corwell 11, Braya Duffy 5, Cheyenne Peloquin 6, Bryanna Bonander 5. (18 8-18 20 46).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (3): Koteras 1, Z.Rada 2. Cornell (1): Bonander 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: Z.Rada, Bischel. Cornell: Clark.

Lake Holcombe 66, Webster 61

Webster362561
Lake Holcombe363066

Webster: Jenna Gomulak 4, Hannah McDowell 15, Mahi Mosher 6, Brook Hetfeld 2, Julia Gavin 19, Makena Buffington 11, Morgan Mulroy 9. (22 9-17 16 61).

Lake Holcombe: Orianna Lebal 7, Megan Lechleitner 26, Allison Golat-Hattamer 13, Brooke Lechleitner 17, Emma Elmberg 3. (26 12-25 12 66).

3-Pointers—Webster (8): McDowel 2, Buffington 3, Mulroy 3. Lake Holcombe (2): M.Lechleitner 1, Elmberg 1.

Fouled Out—Webster: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Eau Claire North 6, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 7, Homestead 3

Onalaska 9, Winona/Cotter, Minn. 2

Sun Prairie 6, LaFollette / East 0

University School of Milwaukee 3, Waukesha 0

Girls Hockey

Scores

Cap City Cougars 9, Badger Lightning 5

St. Croix Valley Fusion 2, Western Wisconsin 2, OT (tie)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.