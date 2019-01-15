Boys Basketball
Scores
Auburndale 81, Newman Catholic 44
Barneveld 55, Juda 38
Beaver Dam 89, Menasha 70
Birchwood 87, Shell Lake 70
Brookfield East 71, Pius XI Catholic 33
Cambria-Friesland 59, Pardeeville 53
Clear Lake 80, Prairie Farm 41
Colfax 80, Durand 53
Columbus Catholic 96, Neillsville 89
Darlington 55, Iowa-Grant 36
Jefferson 75, Union Grove 56
Luxemburg-Casco 79, Oconto Falls 58
Madison La Follette 82, Madison West 52
Martin Luther 67, Dominican 37
Milwaukee Vincent 61, Milwaukee South 38
Mineral Point 65, Cuba City 54
Mount Horeb 75, Janesville Craig 67
Mountain Top Academy 77, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 67
Oostburg 63, Hilbert 49
Racine St. Catherine's 82, Racine Horlick 61
Southern Door 81, Gibraltar 52
St. Mary Catholic 57, Sheboygan Christian 48
Sturgeon Bay 88, Algoma 47
Sun Prairie 69, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41
The Prairie School 68, Racine Lutheran 49
Unity 63, Barron 55
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 64, Tenor/Veritas 50
Waukesha North 52, Burlington 44
Box Scores
McDonell 62, Cadott 29
|Cadott
|16
|13
|29
|McDonell
|26
|36
|62
Cadott: Cole Sopiarz 8, Brad Irwin 2, Noah Kahl 4, Ben Steffes 2, Coy Bowe 2, Mason Poehls 7, Dylan Davis 4. (12 2-2 14 29)
McDonell: Cory Hoglund 33, Jaebin Bourget 4, Isaac Bleskachek 2, Jake Siegenthaler 3, Eion Kressin 4, Caleb Thornton 5, Charlie Bleskachek 11. (22 11-14 8 62).
3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Sopiarz 2, Poehls 1. McDonell (3): Hoglund 2, Siegenthaler 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. McDonell: none.
Fall Creek 75, Stanley-Boyd 61
|Fall Creek
|38
|37
|75
|Stanley-Boyd
|26
|35
|61
Fall Creek: Marcus Cline 5, Joey Kinderman 21, David Anderson 20, Andrew Kleinhaus 2, Brady Nicks 12, Taylor Anders 7, Luke Olson 4, Jared Burghardt 4. (30 9-13 13 75).
Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 12, Jordan McKnight 9, Clayton Carlson 3, Willy Reynolds 11, Tristan Harris 8, Noah Gillingham 18. (23 10-16 16 61).
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (6): Cline 1, Kinderman 1, Anderson 2, Nicks 1, Anders 1. Stanley-Boyd (5): Schmelzer 2, Reynolds 2, Gillingham 1.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Cornell 64, New Auburn 50
|New Auburn
|33
|31
|64
|Cornell
|24
|26
|50
New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 9, Remington Robey 2, Michael Pederson 21, Nick Walker 9, Tristen Harder 10, Ethan Patz 8, Ethan Harder 5. (22 17-24 13 64).
Cornell: Austin Bowe 1, Raistlin Spangler 3, Caleb Balow 15, Ryan Larson 22, Kyle Glaus 4, Riley Gingras 5. (21 5-14 15 50).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (3): Pederson 3. Cornell (3): Spangler 1, Balow 1, Gingras 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Cornell: none.
Eau Claire Regis 69, Thorp 61
|Eau Claire Regis
|32
|36
|69
|Thorp
|33
|28
|61
Eau Claire Regis: Branton Paulsrud 12, Cade Osborn 12, Abe Rocksvold 6, JP Wolterstorff 15, Hayden Reinders 7, Jackson Wolterstorff 2, JT Koestler 15.
Thorp: Caleb Chirhart 1, Anthony Hunt 9, Ryan Stunkel 7, Ethan Reis 28, Isaac Soumis 16. (19 15-24 21 61).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (8): Paulsrud 3, Rocksvold 2, Reinders 2, Koestler 1. Thorp (8): Reis 7, Stunkel 1.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Thorp: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Black Hawk 85, Pecatonica 22
Brookfield Central 55, Menomonee Falls 31
Bruce 77, Winter 37
Catholic Central 50, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 42
De Pere 56, Green Bay Southwest 47
Eau Claire Memorial 52, Superior 47
Evansville 37, Jefferson 30
Homestead 54, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51
Lodi 72, Portage 45
Martin Luther 67, Dominican 37
Medford Area 68, Tomahawk 28
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 53, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 19
Milwaukee Golda Meir 59, Milwaukee South 17
Milwaukee North 49, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 36
Milwaukee Riverside University 66, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 48
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 57, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 14
New Richmond 50, Somerset 39
Northwood 56, Frederic 20
Oak Creek 44, Pius XI Catholic 36
Pewaukee 76, Franklin 49
Random Lake 58, Living Word Lutheran 46
Seymour 35, Green Bay West 29
The Prairie School 63, Racine Lutheran 57
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50, Baraboo 46
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 64, D.C. Everest 49
|D.C. Everest
|25
|24
|49
|Chi-Hi
|38
|26
|64
D.C. Everest: Hanna Stuedemann 5, Grace Waller 2, Alexis Wojnowiak 10, Malorie Schmoll 15, Paige Ziarnik 5, Danni Langseth 9, Meghan Heil 3. (20 6-10 13 49).
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 3, Alexis Zenner 2, Caelan Givens 25, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 12, Kaylee Johnson 2, Aaliyah McMillan 14, Brystal Roshell 4. (24 8-13 15 64).
3-Pointers—D.C. Everest (3): Stuedemann 1, Schmoll 1, Ziarnik 1. Chi-Hi (8): Hanley 4, McMillan 4.
Fouled Out—D.C. Everest: none. Chi-Hi: none.
Bloomer 58, Ladysmith 32
|Bloomer
|21
|37
|58
|Ladysmith
|9
|23
|32
Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 10, Samantha Buchholtz 3, Abby Zeman 2, Elle Kramschuster 11, Riley Jarr 2, Vanessa Jenneman 2, Emma Seibel 5, Leah Score 3, Isabella Jenneman 6, Sierra Raine 12, Larissa Fossum 2. (24 3-4 16 58).
Ladysmith: Kylee Becker 3, Brittney Wiles 9, Kylee Millin 7, Madelynn Nybakke 5, Emily Egle 4, Abigail Meltz 1, Emma Dieckman 3. (10 9-18 11 32).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (7): Swartz 1, Buchholtz 1, Kramschuster 3, Seibel 1, Score 1. Ladysmith (3): Wiles 1, Nybakke 1, Dieckman 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Ladysmith: none.
Cornell 46, New Auburn 39
|New Auburn
|20
|19
|39
|Cornell
|20
|26
|46
New Auburn: Nadia Rada 12, Savannah Harshman 2, Anna Koteras 6, Faith Baker 2, Zoey Rada 12, Emma Bischel 5. (12 12-24 17 39).
Cornell: Izzy Clark 5, Micki Galster 10, Kaylee Walters 4, Erin Corwell 11, Braya Duffy 5, Cheyenne Peloquin 6, Bryanna Bonander 5. (18 8-18 20 46).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (3): Koteras 1, Z.Rada 2. Cornell (1): Bonander 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: Z.Rada, Bischel. Cornell: Clark.
Lake Holcombe 66, Webster 61
|Webster
|36
|25
|61
|Lake Holcombe
|36
|30
|66
Webster: Jenna Gomulak 4, Hannah McDowell 15, Mahi Mosher 6, Brook Hetfeld 2, Julia Gavin 19, Makena Buffington 11, Morgan Mulroy 9. (22 9-17 16 61).
Lake Holcombe: Orianna Lebal 7, Megan Lechleitner 26, Allison Golat-Hattamer 13, Brooke Lechleitner 17, Emma Elmberg 3. (26 12-25 12 66).
3-Pointers—Webster (8): McDowel 2, Buffington 3, Mulroy 3. Lake Holcombe (2): M.Lechleitner 1, Elmberg 1.
Fouled Out—Webster: none. Lake Holcombe: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Eau Claire North 6, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 7, Homestead 3
Onalaska 9, Winona/Cotter, Minn. 2
Sun Prairie 6, LaFollette / East 0
University School of Milwaukee 3, Waukesha 0
Girls Hockey
Scores
Cap City Cougars 9, Badger Lightning 5
St. Croix Valley Fusion 2, Western Wisconsin 2, OT (tie)
