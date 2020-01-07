{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Bay Port 71, De Pere 48

Brookfield Central 86, Wauwatosa West 59

Catholic Central 51, Racine Lutheran 43

Milwaukee School of Languages 85, Gillett 26

Mineral Point 75, Southwestern 22

Pewaukee 85, New Berlin Eisenhower 78, 2OT

Somerset 78, Rice Lake 64

Stratford 78, Owen-Withee 34

Thorp 62, Cadott 45

Tomah 75, Portage 44

Wisconsin Lutheran 67, Greendale 60

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 62, Mountain Top Academy 45

Girls Basketball

Bay Port 71, De Pere 48

Frederic 57, Shell Lake 48

Green Bay Southwest 83, Sheboygan South 30

Hamilton 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 23

Kenosha Bradford 61, Kenosha Tremper 46

Messmer 80, Hope Christian 8

Milw. Bay View 39, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 28

Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 62, Milwaukee South 39

Mosinee 72, Nekoosa 45

New London 70, Green Bay West 35

Nicolet 58, Cedarburg 46

Oak Creek 47, Kenosha Indian Trail 25

Prairie du Chien 62, Waukon, Iowa 39

Racine Case 63, Racine Park 52

Roncalli 54, Brillion 46

Saint Thomas More 43, The Prairie School 39

Union Grove 67, Burlington 28

Waukesha West 51, Kettle Moraine 36

Waupun 59, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 40

Boys Hockey

Arrowhead 9, Brookfield STARS 1

Baldwin-Woodville 4, Superior 4, OT (tie)

Beaver Dam 5, DeForest 3

Bloomington Kennedy, Minn. 2, Somerset 1

D.C. Everest 4, Stevens Point 2

Eau Claire Memorial 3, River Falls 0

Fond du Lac 3, West Bend 0

Fond du Lac Springs 10, Oshkosh 2

Hudson 2, Menomonie 0

Lakeland 3, Antigo 2

Madison West 3, Janesville 0

Marshfield 2, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 0

McFarland 7, Milton 2

Medford Area 7, Black River Falls 3

Monroe 5, Monona Grove 2

Onalaska/La Crosse 5, West Salem/Bangor 1

Sun Prairie 7, Beloit Memorial 2

Tomah/Sparta 8, Avalanche 2

University School of Milwaukee 5, Edgewood 1

Verona Area 8, Madison Memorial 0

Waunakee 2, Sauk Prairie 0

Waupun 9, Fox Cities 1

Wausau West 4, New Richmond 0

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3, Baraboo/Portage 0

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 4, East Merrill 2

Girls Hockey

Central Wisconsin 4, Northern Edge 1

Hudson 4, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 3

Metro Lynx 4, Rock County 3, OT

Northland Pines 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 2, OT (tie)

Onalaska 4, Viroqua 2

St. Croix Valley Fusion 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

Superior 7, C-E-C Lumberjacks, Minn. 0

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Birchwood 79, Cornell 34

Birchwood433679
Cornell132134

Birchwood: Trey Johnson 23, Matthew Marcinske 10, Ryan Kupper 4, Dylan Schultz 4, Preston Herricks 16, Isaac Herricks 4, Jeven Ricci 7, Adam Robotka 2, Logan Saldana 4, Kyle Bratvold 3, Scott Van Gilder 2. (31 11-20 15 79).

Cornell: Austin Bowe 7, Chayse Turchen 7, Dylan Bowe 6, Jake Sikora 1, Caleb Balow 9, Tlyer Harycki 4. (13 6-12 18 34).

3-Pointers—Birchwood (6): Marcinske 2, P. Herricks 2, Ricci 1, Bratvold 1. Cornell (2): A. Bowe 1, Turchen 1.

Fouled Out—Birchwood: none. Cornell: D. Bowe.

McDonell 64, Osseo-Fairchild 59

Osseo-Fairchild302959
McDonell273764

Osseo-Fairchild: Parker Gehrman 4, Trevor Hammer 2, Ryan Myhers 19, Garrett Koxlien 15, Coltan Dahl 3, Riley McIlquham 9, Keelan Chumas 7. (23 6-10 22 59).

McDonell: Logan Hughes 4, Jake Siegenthaler 6, JD Bohaty 20, Trent Witkowski 2, Max Hauser 8, Tanner Opsal 1, Eion Kressin 20, Isaac Bleskachek 1, Joe Janus 3. (20 16-24 15 64).

3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (6): Gehrman 1, Myhers 3, Dahl 1, McIlquham 1. McDonell (6): Bohaty 3, Hauser 2, Joe Janus 1.

Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: Koxlien. McDonell: none.

Thorp 62, Cadott 45

Cadott252045
Thorp332962

Cadott: Tegan Ritter 7, Eddie Mittermeyer 6, Ben Steffes 6, Cole Sopiarz 4, Mason Poehls 16, Mitchell Drilling 6. (16 6-12 13 45).

Thorp: Jack Syryczuk 2, Ethan Reis 18, Jon Slagoski 7, Aidan Reis 2, Isaac Soumis 33. (22 11-12 13 62).

3-Pointers—Cadott (7): Ritter 1, Mittermeyer 2, Steffes 2, Poehls 2.. Thorp (4): E. Reis 2, Soumis 2.

Fouled Out—Cadott: Brad Irwin. Thorp: none.

Altoona 80, Stanley-Boyd 59

Altoona423880
Stanley-Boyd312859

Altoona: Nate McMahon 8, Keshawn Harris 31, Chris Ray 8, Evan Moss 14, Carter Ternberg 7, Brayden Turk 9, Anthony Giani 3. (31 14-16 17 80).

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 15, Cooper Nichols 5, Mike Karlen 1, Brady Potaczek 12, Lucas Smith 11, Jake Schneider 5, Brady Ingersoll 9, Spencer Booth 1. (20 9-17 14 59).

3-Pointers—Altoona (4): McMahon 1, Ternberg 1, Turk 1, Giani 1. Stanley-Boyd (10): Hause 5, Nichols 1, Smith 3, Ingersoll 1.

Fouled Out—Altoona: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Girls Basketball

Chi-Hi 52, Marshfield 46

Chi-Hi213152
Marshfield242246

Chi-Hi: Alexis Zenner 14, Caelan Givens 17, Ashley Hanley 10, Aaliyah McMillan 11. (23 4-5 7 52).

Marshfield: Kaydee Johnson 5, Maddie Michaelis 5, Danielle Minsaas 19, Desirae Weisenberger 8, Paige Preston 3, Loryn Jakobi 2. (16 6-12 9 46).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Givens 1, McMillan 1. Marshfield (5): Johnson 1, Monsaas 4.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Marshfield: none.

Bloomer 57, Cumberland 34

Cumberland161834
Bloomer372057

Cumberland: Reyna Bertelsen 4, Mecina Garibaldi 8, Orion Thompson 4, Maisen Gores 2, Maya Brenna 7, Anna Ranallo 9. (14 3-5 8 34).

Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 10, Abby Zeman 2, Mikayla Rufledt 1, Rylie Jarr 7, Vanessa Jenneman 10, Emma Seibel 5, Leah Score 3, Larissa Fossum 3, Cayce Grambo 10, Abby Iverson 6. (23 4-6 10 57).

3-Pointers—Cumberland (3): Garibaldi 2, Brenna 1. Bloomer (7): Buchholtz 2, Jarr 1, Jenneman 2, Seibel 1, Score 1.

Fouled Out—Cumberland: none. Bloomer: none.

Birchwood 51, Cornell 38

Birchwood193251
Cornell132538

Birchwood: Abby Greisen 21, Alyssa Langham 13, Ashlyn Leu 16, Chloe Streit 1. (16 18-41 13 51).

Cornell: Izzy Clark 9, Micky Galster 1, Alyssa Helland 2, Kaylie Walters 1, Erin Crowell 13, Braya Duffy 8, Bryanna Bonander 4. (16 4-9 26 38).

3-Pointers—Birchwood (1): Leu 1. Cornell (1): Clark 1.

Fouled Out—Birchwood: none. Cornell: Clark, Galster.

Gilman 83, Lake Holcombe 39

Lake Holcombe211839
Gilman562783

Lake Holcombe: Bailey O'Connor 6, Allison Golat-Hattamer 16, Brooke Lechleitner 14, Hannah Wincek 2, Josi Elmberg 1. (18 1-6 11 39).

Gilman: Lydia Syryczuk 7, Aubrey Syryczuk 2, Emma Warner 22, Madisyn James 7, Tatum Weir 5, Mikayla Waichulis 4, Emma Grunseth 13, Hannah Vick 19. (34 6-14 10 83).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (2): Golat-Hattamer 2. Gilman (5): L. Syryczuk 1, M. James 1, M. Waichulis 1, Grunseth 2.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Gilman: none.

Girls Hockey

St. Croix Valley 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

St. Croix Valley2024
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie0101

First Period—St. Croix Valley: Amber DeLong, 0:15.

St. Croix Valley: Lilly Accola (Abbie DeLong), 2:18.

Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Addie Frenette (Joey Schemenauer, Alexa Wickland), 2:10. 

Third Period—St. Croix Valley: Lilly Accola (Juneau Paulsen), 6:44. 

St. Croix Valley: Abbie DeLong, 14:39, EN.

Shots—St. Croix Valley: 16-10-9-35. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 2-9-9-20. Saves—St. Croix Valley: Sydney Seeley 2-8-9-19. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Haley Frank 14-10-7-31. Penalties—St. Croix Valley: 1-2:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 4-8:00.

