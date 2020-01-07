Scores
Boys Basketball
Bay Port 71, De Pere 48
Brookfield Central 86, Wauwatosa West 59
Catholic Central 51, Racine Lutheran 43
Milwaukee School of Languages 85, Gillett 26
Mineral Point 75, Southwestern 22
Pewaukee 85, New Berlin Eisenhower 78, 2OT
Somerset 78, Rice Lake 64
Stratford 78, Owen-Withee 34
Thorp 62, Cadott 45
Tomah 75, Portage 44
Wisconsin Lutheran 67, Greendale 60
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 62, Mountain Top Academy 45
Girls Basketball
Bay Port 71, De Pere 48
Frederic 57, Shell Lake 48
Green Bay Southwest 83, Sheboygan South 30
Hamilton 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 23
Kenosha Bradford 61, Kenosha Tremper 46
Messmer 80, Hope Christian 8
Milw. Bay View 39, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 28
Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 62, Milwaukee South 39
Mosinee 72, Nekoosa 45
New London 70, Green Bay West 35
Nicolet 58, Cedarburg 46
Oak Creek 47, Kenosha Indian Trail 25
Prairie du Chien 62, Waukon, Iowa 39
Racine Case 63, Racine Park 52
Roncalli 54, Brillion 46
Saint Thomas More 43, The Prairie School 39
Union Grove 67, Burlington 28
Waukesha West 51, Kettle Moraine 36
Waupun 59, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 40
Boys Hockey
Arrowhead 9, Brookfield STARS 1
Baldwin-Woodville 4, Superior 4, OT (tie)
Beaver Dam 5, DeForest 3
Bloomington Kennedy, Minn. 2, Somerset 1
D.C. Everest 4, Stevens Point 2
Eau Claire Memorial 3, River Falls 0
Fond du Lac 3, West Bend 0
Fond du Lac Springs 10, Oshkosh 2
Hudson 2, Menomonie 0
Lakeland 3, Antigo 2
Madison West 3, Janesville 0
Marshfield 2, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 0
McFarland 7, Milton 2
Medford Area 7, Black River Falls 3
Monroe 5, Monona Grove 2
Onalaska/La Crosse 5, West Salem/Bangor 1
Sun Prairie 7, Beloit Memorial 2
Tomah/Sparta 8, Avalanche 2
University School of Milwaukee 5, Edgewood 1
Verona Area 8, Madison Memorial 0
Waunakee 2, Sauk Prairie 0
Waupun 9, Fox Cities 1
Wausau West 4, New Richmond 0
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3, Baraboo/Portage 0
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 4, East Merrill 2
Girls Hockey
Central Wisconsin 4, Northern Edge 1
Hudson 4, Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 3
Metro Lynx 4, Rock County 3, OT
Northland Pines 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 2, OT (tie)
Onalaska 4, Viroqua 2
St. Croix Valley Fusion 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
Superior 7, C-E-C Lumberjacks, Minn. 0
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Birchwood 79, Cornell 34
|Birchwood
|43
|36
|79
|Cornell
|13
|21
|34
Birchwood: Trey Johnson 23, Matthew Marcinske 10, Ryan Kupper 4, Dylan Schultz 4, Preston Herricks 16, Isaac Herricks 4, Jeven Ricci 7, Adam Robotka 2, Logan Saldana 4, Kyle Bratvold 3, Scott Van Gilder 2. (31 11-20 15 79).
Cornell: Austin Bowe 7, Chayse Turchen 7, Dylan Bowe 6, Jake Sikora 1, Caleb Balow 9, Tlyer Harycki 4. (13 6-12 18 34).
3-Pointers—Birchwood (6): Marcinske 2, P. Herricks 2, Ricci 1, Bratvold 1. Cornell (2): A. Bowe 1, Turchen 1.
Fouled Out—Birchwood: none. Cornell: D. Bowe.
McDonell 64, Osseo-Fairchild 59
|Osseo-Fairchild
|30
|29
|59
|McDonell
|27
|37
|64
Osseo-Fairchild: Parker Gehrman 4, Trevor Hammer 2, Ryan Myhers 19, Garrett Koxlien 15, Coltan Dahl 3, Riley McIlquham 9, Keelan Chumas 7. (23 6-10 22 59).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 4, Jake Siegenthaler 6, JD Bohaty 20, Trent Witkowski 2, Max Hauser 8, Tanner Opsal 1, Eion Kressin 20, Isaac Bleskachek 1, Joe Janus 3. (20 16-24 15 64).
3-Pointers—Osseo-Fairchild (6): Gehrman 1, Myhers 3, Dahl 1, McIlquham 1. McDonell (6): Bohaty 3, Hauser 2, Joe Janus 1.
Fouled Out—Osseo-Fairchild: Koxlien. McDonell: none.
Thorp 62, Cadott 45
|Cadott
|25
|20
|45
|Thorp
|33
|29
|62
Cadott: Tegan Ritter 7, Eddie Mittermeyer 6, Ben Steffes 6, Cole Sopiarz 4, Mason Poehls 16, Mitchell Drilling 6. (16 6-12 13 45).
Thorp: Jack Syryczuk 2, Ethan Reis 18, Jon Slagoski 7, Aidan Reis 2, Isaac Soumis 33. (22 11-12 13 62).
3-Pointers—Cadott (7): Ritter 1, Mittermeyer 2, Steffes 2, Poehls 2.. Thorp (4): E. Reis 2, Soumis 2.
Fouled Out—Cadott: Brad Irwin. Thorp: none.
Altoona 80, Stanley-Boyd 59
|Altoona
|42
|38
|80
|Stanley-Boyd
|31
|28
|59
Altoona: Nate McMahon 8, Keshawn Harris 31, Chris Ray 8, Evan Moss 14, Carter Ternberg 7, Brayden Turk 9, Anthony Giani 3. (31 14-16 17 80).
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 15, Cooper Nichols 5, Mike Karlen 1, Brady Potaczek 12, Lucas Smith 11, Jake Schneider 5, Brady Ingersoll 9, Spencer Booth 1. (20 9-17 14 59).
3-Pointers—Altoona (4): McMahon 1, Ternberg 1, Turk 1, Giani 1. Stanley-Boyd (10): Hause 5, Nichols 1, Smith 3, Ingersoll 1.
Fouled Out—Altoona: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Girls Basketball
Chi-Hi 52, Marshfield 46
|Chi-Hi
|21
|31
|52
|Marshfield
|24
|22
|46
Chi-Hi: Alexis Zenner 14, Caelan Givens 17, Ashley Hanley 10, Aaliyah McMillan 11. (23 4-5 7 52).
Marshfield: Kaydee Johnson 5, Maddie Michaelis 5, Danielle Minsaas 19, Desirae Weisenberger 8, Paige Preston 3, Loryn Jakobi 2. (16 6-12 9 46).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Givens 1, McMillan 1. Marshfield (5): Johnson 1, Monsaas 4.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Marshfield: none.
Bloomer 57, Cumberland 34
|Cumberland
|16
|18
|34
|Bloomer
|37
|20
|57
Cumberland: Reyna Bertelsen 4, Mecina Garibaldi 8, Orion Thompson 4, Maisen Gores 2, Maya Brenna 7, Anna Ranallo 9. (14 3-5 8 34).
Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 10, Abby Zeman 2, Mikayla Rufledt 1, Rylie Jarr 7, Vanessa Jenneman 10, Emma Seibel 5, Leah Score 3, Larissa Fossum 3, Cayce Grambo 10, Abby Iverson 6. (23 4-6 10 57).
3-Pointers—Cumberland (3): Garibaldi 2, Brenna 1. Bloomer (7): Buchholtz 2, Jarr 1, Jenneman 2, Seibel 1, Score 1.
Fouled Out—Cumberland: none. Bloomer: none.
Birchwood 51, Cornell 38
|Birchwood
|19
|32
|51
|Cornell
|13
|25
|38
Birchwood: Abby Greisen 21, Alyssa Langham 13, Ashlyn Leu 16, Chloe Streit 1. (16 18-41 13 51).
Cornell: Izzy Clark 9, Micky Galster 1, Alyssa Helland 2, Kaylie Walters 1, Erin Crowell 13, Braya Duffy 8, Bryanna Bonander 4. (16 4-9 26 38).
3-Pointers—Birchwood (1): Leu 1. Cornell (1): Clark 1.
Fouled Out—Birchwood: none. Cornell: Clark, Galster.
Gilman 83, Lake Holcombe 39
|Lake Holcombe
|21
|18
|39
|Gilman
|56
|27
|83
Lake Holcombe: Bailey O'Connor 6, Allison Golat-Hattamer 16, Brooke Lechleitner 14, Hannah Wincek 2, Josi Elmberg 1. (18 1-6 11 39).
Gilman: Lydia Syryczuk 7, Aubrey Syryczuk 2, Emma Warner 22, Madisyn James 7, Tatum Weir 5, Mikayla Waichulis 4, Emma Grunseth 13, Hannah Vick 19. (34 6-14 10 83).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (2): Golat-Hattamer 2. Gilman (5): L. Syryczuk 1, M. James 1, M. Waichulis 1, Grunseth 2.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Gilman: none.
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
|St. Croix Valley
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|1
|0
|1
First Period—St. Croix Valley: Amber DeLong, 0:15.
St. Croix Valley: Lilly Accola (Abbie DeLong), 2:18.
Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Addie Frenette (Joey Schemenauer, Alexa Wickland), 2:10.
Third Period—St. Croix Valley: Lilly Accola (Juneau Paulsen), 6:44.
St. Croix Valley: Abbie DeLong, 14:39, EN.
Shots—St. Croix Valley: 16-10-9-35. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 2-9-9-20. Saves—St. Croix Valley: Sydney Seeley 2-8-9-19. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Haley Frank 14-10-7-31. Penalties—St. Croix Valley: 1-2:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 4-8:00.