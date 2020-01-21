Scores
Boys Basketball
Brookfield East 69, Germantown 47
Chilton 67, Reedsville 48
Cuba City 126, Riverdale 37
Horicon 62, Valley Christian 40
Iola-Scandinavia 81, Menominee Indian 38
Jackson Christian, Mich. 62, Sevastopol 59
Manitowoc Lincoln 55, Pulaski 43
Milwaukee Riverside University 94, Milwaukee Pulaski 75
Milwaukee School of Languages 60, Waukesha South 56
Shoreland Lutheran 65, Salam School 43
Stratford 72, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44
Washburn 60, Bayfield 47
Girls Basketball
Birchwood 82, Winter 62
Howards Grove 61, Manitowoc Lutheran 36
Kenosha Indian Trail 44, Kenosha Bradford 40
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, Catholic Central 26
Oak Creek 67, Racine Horlick 30
Racine Lutheran 68, The Prairie School 24
Saint Thomas More 63, Racine St. Catherine's 42
Waunakee 64, Appleton West 46
Boys Hockey
Amery 1, Somerset 0
Antigo 5, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 3
Appleton United 7, Oshkosh 2
Beaver Dam 4, Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 3
Black River Falls 3, West Salem/Bangor 2
Eau Claire North 5, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 3
Edgewood 4, Monroe 2
Fond du Lac 3, Neenah/Hortonville 0
LaFollette / East 5, Beloit Memorial 4
Marshfield 6, Waupaca 1
McFarland 9, Monona Grove 2
Mosinee 10, Tomahawk 1
New Richmond 2, Baldwin-Woodville 1
Northland Pines 7, D.C. Everest 4
Onalaska/La Crosse 7, Avalanche 1
Oregon 12, Stoughton 3
Regis/Altoona/McDonell 5, Chequamegon/Phillips /Butternut 1
Sauk Prairie 8, Baraboo/Portage 4
University School of Milwaukee 6, Waukesha 0
Waunakee 9, Janesville 2
Wausau West 4, Chippewa Falls 1
Girls Hockey
Black River Falls 3, Hayward/Ashland 2
Brookfield 14, Beaver Dam 0
Central Wisconsin 5, Bay Area 1
Duluth Northern Stars, Minn. 4, Superior 1
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
Metro Lynx 4, Cap City Cougars 2
Rock County 7, Badger Lightning 3
St. Croix Valley Fusion 4, Hudson 1
Warbirds 6, Lakeshore Lightning 3
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Onalaska 73, Chi-Hi 52
|Chi-Hi
|22
|30
|52
|Onalaska
|35
|38
|73
Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 12, Joe Reuter 18, Jake Spaeth 3, Nick Bruder 5, Jacob Walczak 6, Mason Monarski 8. (20 3-10 13 52).
Onalaska: Hank Olsen 1, Carson Arenz 16, Tyrell Stuffley 20, Victory Desmond 9, Sam Kick 16, Dakota Mannel 3, Gabin McGrath 8. (23 20-28 10 73).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (9): Reuter 4, Bruder 1, Walczak 2, Monarski 2. Onalaska (7): Arenz 3, Desmond 1, Kick 1, Mannel 1, McGrath 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Onalaska: none.
McDonell 72, Cadott 52
|Cadott
|31
|21
|52
|McDonell
|35
|37
|72
Cadott: Tegan Ritter 4, Eddie Mittermeyer 6, Brad Irwin 11, Ben Steffes 6, Mason Poehls 17, Mitchell Drilling 6, Andrew Falkenberg 2. (23 2-3 18 52).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 13, Jake Siegenthaler 8, JD Bohaty 22, Trent Witkowski 10, Eion Kressin 18, Isaac Bleskachek 1. (24 16-19 9 72).
3-Pointers—Cadott (4): Mittermeyer 2, Steffes 2. McDonell (7): Hughes 3, Bohaty 3, Witkowski 2.
Fouled Out—Cadott: Irwin. McDonell: none.
Stanley-Boyd 60, Fall Creek 50
|Fall Creek
|24
|26
|50
|Stanley-Boyd
|28
|32
|60
Fall Creek: Gabe Schmidt 2, Mason Denning 6, Teigen Ploeckelman 12, Isaiah Katz 7, Jayden Fitch 6, Soren Johnson 2, Luke Olson 14. (20 6-10 20 50).
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 16, Mikey Karlen 3, Brady Potaczek 12, Lucas Smith 14, Jake Schneider 2, Brady Ingersoll 7, Spencer Booth 6. (18 15-20 13 60).
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (4): Denning 1, Ploeckelman 1, Katz 1, Olson 1. Stanley-Boyd (6): Hause 2, Karlen 1, Smith 2, Ingersoll 1.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: Olson. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Cornell 58, Lac Courte Oreilles 49
|Lac Courte Oreilles
|21
|28
|49
|Cornell
|32
|26
|58
Lac Courte Oreilles: Tyson Radamacher 24, Caden Grover 3, Davion Newieshe 2, Jesse Hanlon 8, Joey Gouge 8, Melvin White 4. (17 12-19 19 49).
Cornell: Austin Bowe 3, Chayse Turchen 8, Dylan Bowe 6, Caleb Balow 28, Davis Harshman 11, Tyler Harycki 2. (24 10-19 18 58).
3-Pointers—Lac Courte Oreilles (3): Radamacher 2, White 1. Cornell (0): none.
Fouled Out—Lac Courte Oreilles: Grover. Cornell: none.
Lake Holcombe 77, Bruce 33
|Bruce
|16
|17
|33
|Lake Holcombe
|45
|32
|77
Bruce: Mitchell Lehmann 2, Dexter Roatch 4, Dan Brockman 6, Chris Brockman 8, Leo Zimmer 4, Brady Gauthier 8, Drew Chafer 1. (13 3-8 16 33).
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 15, Josh Jones 9, Jarred Jiskra 7, Brendan Anders 4, Derek Jones 4, Tyler Dixon 7, Kaden Kinney 17, Kaden Crank 14. (29 14-16 8 77).
3-Pointers—Bruce (4): D. Brockman 2, Gauthier 2. Lake Holcombe (5): Flater 2, J. Jones 1, Dixon 1, Kinney 1.
Fouled Out—Bruce: none. Lake Holcombe: none.
Thorp 58, Eau Claire Regis 51
|Eau Claire Regis
|25
|26
|51
|Thorp
|25
|33
|58
Eau Claire Regis: Branton Paulsrud 7, JT Koestler 9, Abe Rocksvold 11, JP Wolterstorff 15, Gabe Ruffini 7, Dane Becker 2. (21 4-6 13 58).
Thorp: Aiden Rosemeyer 2, Jack Syryczuk 4, Ethan Reis 20, Jon Slagoski 8, Aidan Reis 5, Isaac Soumis 19. (18 14-17 9 58).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (5): Koestler 2, Paulsrud 1, Wolterstorff 1, Ruffini 1. Thorp (3): E. Reis 1, A. Reis 1, Soumis 1.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. Thorp: none.
Girls Basketball
Chi-Hi 87, Wausau West 53
|Chi-Hi
|48
|39
|87
|Wausau West
|23
|30
|53
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 3, Alexis Zenner 11, Marnie Barth 5, Ava Fries 7, Caelan Givens 10, Kirsten Johnson 2, Alisia Palms 2, Ashley Hanley 9, Shannon Linder 1, Aaliyah McMillan 33, Savannah Hinke 4. (35 10-12 21 87).
Wausau West: Anna Cunningham 11, Allie Hanke 14, Grace Michalske 10, Maddie Hauer 8, Lexie White 4, Kenzie Deaton 6. (18 16-27 11 53).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (6): Friedel 1, Barth 1, Fries 1, Hanley 1, McMillan 2. Wausau West (1): Michalske 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Wausau West: none.
Hayward 39, Bloomer 37
|Hayward
|18
|21
|39
|Bloomer
|15
|22
|37
Hayward: Brooke Quast 2, Anna Schmitt 7, Ana Johnson 14, Holly Miller 6, Allie Zawistowski 2, Emily Morgan 8. (12 10-17 18 39).
Bloomer: Rylie Jarr 1, Vanessa Jenneman 7, Emma Seibel 12, Leah Score 3, Larissa Fossum 11, Cayce Grambo 2, Abby Iverson 1. (13 8-16 14 37).
3-Pointers—Hayward (5): Schmitt 1, Johnson 3, Miller 1. Bloomer (3): Jenneman 1, Seibel 1, Score 1.
Fouled Out—Hayward: Miller. Bloomer: none.
Cornell 51, Lac Courte Oreilles 48
|Lac Courte Oreilles
|19
|29
|48
|Cornell
|25
|26
|51
Lac Courte Oreilles: Alexa McNabb 2, Aubrey Conger 2, Nevaeh Cross 14, Phoenix Corbine 19, Raini Dawnkingfisher 11. (18 9-15 21 48).
Cornell: Lzzi Clark 7, Michaiah Galster 16, Kaylie Walters 3, Erin Crowell 10, Braya Duffy 2, Kelsey Popp 2, Bryanna Bonander 11. (19 11-25 15 51).
3-Pointers—Lac Courte Oreilles (3): Cross 3. Cornell (2): Clark 1, Walters 1.
Fouled Out—Lac Courte Oreilles: McNabb. Cornell: none.
Bruce 41, Lake Holcombe 40
|Bruce
|25
|16
|41
|Lake Holcombe
|22
|18
|40
Bruce: Lauren Sturzel 11, Micaela Hopkins 1, Nina DeJesus 6, Halle Anderson 10, Capri Strom 13. (14 5-8 13 41).
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 4, Megan Lechleitner 5, Allison Golat-Hattamer 7, Brooke Lechleitner 21, Josi Elmberg 3. (14 11-19 12 40).
3-Pointers—Bruce (8): Sturzel 3, DeJesus 2, Strom 3. Lake Holcombe (1): M. Lechleitner.
Fouled Out—Bruce: Anderson. Lake Holcombe: none.
Boys Hockey
Wausau West 4, Chi-Hi 1
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wausau West
|1
|1
|2
|4
First Period—Wausau West: Brady Cleveland (Jake Bailey, Marc Sippel) 6:16.
Second Period—Wausau West: Connor Wendall (Connor Healy), 15:00, PP.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Nick Carlson), 11:14.
Wausau West: Carson Marquardt, 15:22.
Wausau West: Brady Cleveland, (Carson Marquardt), 16:04.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 5-9-9-23. Wausau West: 15-14-9-38. Saves—Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 14-13-7-34. Wausau West: Adam Prokop 5-9-8-22. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 4-8:00. Wausau West: 4-8:00.