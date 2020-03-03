Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, March 3
agate

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, March 3

{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball Regionals

Baldwin-Woodville 62, Barron 42

Benton 73, Ithaca 31

Blair-Taylor 97, Coulee Region Christian 32

Bloomer 62, Spooner 27

Catholic Central 70, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 24

Cedar Grove-Belgium 86, Algoma 47

Clear Lake 60, Prairie Farm 19

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 58, Owen-Withee 45

Fort Atkinson 55, Union Grove 50

Hilbert 66, Oakfield 41

Hillsboro 82, Wonewoc-Center 55

Hustisford 74, Eastbrook Academy 32

Kewaskum 41, Berlin 26

Kiel 88, North Fond du Lac 64

Lake Mills 87, Clinton 29

McDonell Central 72, Clayton 30

Melrose-Mindoro 63, Augusta 40

New Glarus 88, Brookwood 46

Ozaukee 82, Mishicot 42

Randolph 90, Madison Country Day 28

Shullsburg 60, North Crawford 47

Wild Rose 69, Tigerton 28

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

McDonell 72, Clayton 30

Clayton191130
McDonell442872

Clayton: Josh Young 5, Colton Zacharias 2, Gunnar Lewis 13, Dawson Wahlstrom 6, Nick Luoma 4. (13 2-4 11 30).

McDonell: Logan Hughes 17, Jake Siegenthaler 7, JD Bohaty 18, Trent Witkowski 2, Dan Anderson 6, Max Hauser 5, Tanner Opsal 4, Gavin Dorn 1, Eion Kressin 10, Joe Janus 2. (29 6-8 12 72).

3-Pointers—Clayton (2): Young 1, Lewis 1. McDonell (8): Hughes 1, Siegenthaler 1, Bohaty 4, Anderson 1, Hauser 1.

Fouled Out—Clayton: Zacharias. McDonell: none.

Bloomer 62, Spooner 27

Spooner42327
Bloomer352762

Spooner: Devin Pfaff 7, Ishmal Guzman 2, Carter Bell 2, Connor Childs 5, Bridger Klein 2, Zach Huebner 3, Garrett Swan 2, Brandon Nelson 4. (9 7-13 10 27).

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 6, Austin Thur 14, Connor Crane 19, Carter Rubenzer 5, Charlie Herrick 12, Leif Iverson 4, Fritz Ullom 2. (25 5-7 12 62).

3-Pointers—Spooner (2): Pfaff 1, Huebner 1. Bloomer (7): Thur 3, Crane 2, Herrick 2.

Fouled Out—Spooner: none. Bloomer: none.

Fall Creek 51, Stanley-Boyd 46 (OT)

Stanley-Boyd1924346
Fall Creek1924851

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 3, Cooper Nichols 1, Brady Potaczek 16, Lucas Smith 17, Jake Schneider 3, Brady Ingersoll 6. (17 6-8 13 46). 

Fall Creek: Nathan Sorensen 2, Gabe Schmidt 2, Mason Denning 5, Teigan Ploeckelman 14, Jayden Fitch 8, Soren Johnson 2, Luke Olson 18.

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (6): Smith 3, Ingersoll 2, Hause 1. Fall Creek (4): Olson 4.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Fall Creek: none.

Thorp 73, Cornell 29

Cornell181129
Thorp385573

Cornell: Austin Bowe 3, Dylan Bowe 5, Caleb Balow 11, Davis Harshman 8, Tyler Harycki 2. (13 1-3 12 29)

Thorp: Zander Rockow 2, Aiden Rosemeyer 2, Jack Syryczuk 2, Ethan Reis 40, Jon Slagoski 8, Aidan Reis 5, Isaac Soumis 14. (26 12-15 5 73).

3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Balow 1, D. Bowe 1. Thorp (9): E. Reis 8, A. Reis 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Thorp: none.

Prentice 76, New Auburn 49

Prentice344276
New Auburn202949

Prentice: Austin Dobson 2, Trent Heikkinen 20, Reese Isaacson 4, Alex Schantner 2, Josh Jast 8, Brady Sidenbender 11, Ashton Makovsky 6, Peyton Enders 23. (28 13-18 11 76).

New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 2, Triton Robey 3, Michael Pederson 9, Zach Fedie 2, Nick Walker 3, Tristen Harder 5, Ethan Patz 25. (17 9-12 14 49).

3-Pointers—Prentice (7): Heikkinen 2, Jast 2, Sidenbender 1, Enders 2. New Auburn (6): Robey 1, Peterson 3, Patz 2.

Fouled Out—Prentice: Makovsky. New Auburn: none.

Lake Holcombe 71, Flambeau 58

Flambeau174158
Lake Holcombe442771

Flambeau: Harley Opachan 4, Riley Ewer 8, Nick Durfas 15, Blake Moore 10, Dawson Kauffman 9, Dakota Miller 12. (24 7-15 10 58).

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 17, Colton Minnick 2, Josh Jones 7, Jarred Jiskra 20, Tyler Dixon 2, Kaden Kinney 8, Kaden Crank 15. (29 5-8 13 71).

3-Pointers—Flambeau (3): Ewer 1, Durfas 1, Miller 1. Lake Holcombe (6): Flater 3, Jiskra 1, Jones 1, Crank 1.

Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

Local box scores and statewide results from Tuesday's prep action.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News