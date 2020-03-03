Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, March 3

Scores
Boys Basketball Regionals
Baldwin-Woodville 62, Barron 42
Benton 73, Ithaca 31
Blair-Taylor 97, Coulee Region Christian 32
Bloomer 62, Spooner 27
Catholic Central 70, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 24
Cedar Grove-Belgium 86, Algoma 47
Clear Lake 60, Prairie Farm 19
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 58, Owen-Withee 45
Fort Atkinson 55, Union Grove 50
Hilbert 66, Oakfield 41
Hillsboro 82, Wonewoc-Center 55
Hustisford 74, Eastbrook Academy 32
Kewaskum 41, Berlin 26
Kiel 88, North Fond du Lac 64
Lake Mills 87, Clinton 29
McDonell Central 72, Clayton 30
Melrose-Mindoro 63, Augusta 40
New Glarus 88, Brookwood 46
Ozaukee 82, Mishicot 42
Randolph 90, Madison Country Day 28
Shullsburg 60, North Crawford 47
Wild Rose 69, Tigerton 28
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
McDonell 72, Clayton 30
|Clayton
|19
|11
|30
|McDonell
|44
|28
|72
Clayton: Josh Young 5, Colton Zacharias 2, Gunnar Lewis 13, Dawson Wahlstrom 6, Nick Luoma 4. (13 2-4 11 30).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 17, Jake Siegenthaler 7, JD Bohaty 18, Trent Witkowski 2, Dan Anderson 6, Max Hauser 5, Tanner Opsal 4, Gavin Dorn 1, Eion Kressin 10, Joe Janus 2. (29 6-8 12 72).
You have free articles remaining.
3-Pointers—Clayton (2): Young 1, Lewis 1. McDonell (8): Hughes 1, Siegenthaler 1, Bohaty 4, Anderson 1, Hauser 1.
Fouled Out—Clayton: Zacharias. McDonell: none.
Bloomer 62, Spooner 27
|Spooner
|4
|23
|27
|Bloomer
|35
|27
|62
Spooner: Devin Pfaff 7, Ishmal Guzman 2, Carter Bell 2, Connor Childs 5, Bridger Klein 2, Zach Huebner 3, Garrett Swan 2, Brandon Nelson 4. (9 7-13 10 27).
Bloomer: Dalton Cook 6, Austin Thur 14, Connor Crane 19, Carter Rubenzer 5, Charlie Herrick 12, Leif Iverson 4, Fritz Ullom 2. (25 5-7 12 62).
3-Pointers—Spooner (2): Pfaff 1, Huebner 1. Bloomer (7): Thur 3, Crane 2, Herrick 2.
Fouled Out—Spooner: none. Bloomer: none.
Fall Creek 51, Stanley-Boyd 46 (OT)
|Stanley-Boyd
|19
|24
|3
|46
|Fall Creek
|19
|24
|8
|51
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 3, Cooper Nichols 1, Brady Potaczek 16, Lucas Smith 17, Jake Schneider 3, Brady Ingersoll 6. (17 6-8 13 46).
Fall Creek: Nathan Sorensen 2, Gabe Schmidt 2, Mason Denning 5, Teigan Ploeckelman 14, Jayden Fitch 8, Soren Johnson 2, Luke Olson 18.
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (6): Smith 3, Ingersoll 2, Hause 1. Fall Creek (4): Olson 4.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Fall Creek: none.
Thorp 73, Cornell 29
|Cornell
|18
|11
|29
|Thorp
|38
|55
|73
Cornell: Austin Bowe 3, Dylan Bowe 5, Caleb Balow 11, Davis Harshman 8, Tyler Harycki 2. (13 1-3 12 29)
Thorp: Zander Rockow 2, Aiden Rosemeyer 2, Jack Syryczuk 2, Ethan Reis 40, Jon Slagoski 8, Aidan Reis 5, Isaac Soumis 14. (26 12-15 5 73).
3-Pointers—Cornell (2): Balow 1, D. Bowe 1. Thorp (9): E. Reis 8, A. Reis 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Thorp: none.
Prentice 76, New Auburn 49
|Prentice
|34
|42
|76
|New Auburn
|20
|29
|49
Prentice: Austin Dobson 2, Trent Heikkinen 20, Reese Isaacson 4, Alex Schantner 2, Josh Jast 8, Brady Sidenbender 11, Ashton Makovsky 6, Peyton Enders 23. (28 13-18 11 76).
New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 2, Triton Robey 3, Michael Pederson 9, Zach Fedie 2, Nick Walker 3, Tristen Harder 5, Ethan Patz 25. (17 9-12 14 49).
3-Pointers—Prentice (7): Heikkinen 2, Jast 2, Sidenbender 1, Enders 2. New Auburn (6): Robey 1, Peterson 3, Patz 2.
Fouled Out—Prentice: Makovsky. New Auburn: none.
Lake Holcombe 71, Flambeau 58
|Flambeau
|17
|41
|58
|Lake Holcombe
|44
|27
|71
Flambeau: Harley Opachan 4, Riley Ewer 8, Nick Durfas 15, Blake Moore 10, Dawson Kauffman 9, Dakota Miller 12. (24 7-15 10 58).
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 17, Colton Minnick 2, Josh Jones 7, Jarred Jiskra 20, Tyler Dixon 2, Kaden Kinney 8, Kaden Crank 15. (29 5-8 13 71).
3-Pointers—Flambeau (3): Ewer 1, Durfas 1, Miller 1. Lake Holcombe (6): Flater 3, Jiskra 1, Jones 1, Crank 1.
Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. Lake Holcombe: none.
Local box scores and statewide results from Tuesday's prep action.