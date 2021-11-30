 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, November 30

Scores

Boys Basketball

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 62, Pecatonica 46

Algoma 68, Palmyra-Eagle 27

Almond-Bancroft 89, Bowler 53

Amherst 46, Wild Rose 30

Appleton East 69, Marshfield 55

Appleton North 81, Bay Port 73

Aquinas 62, Melrose-Mindoro 54

Ashland 57, Bayfield 46

Athens 63, Prentice 45

Augusta 67, Osseo-Fairchild 54

Baldwin-Woodville 83, Luck 47

Bangor 60, Black River Falls 53

Beaver Dam 80, Portage 61

Belleville 81, Deerfield 57

Belmont 82, Albany 65

Big Foot 57, Evansville 37

Black Hawk 61, Parkview 48

Brodhead 76, McFarland 62

Bruce 52, Webster 46

Cambria-Friesland 61, Dodgeland 23

Cameron 86, St. Croix Falls 77

Cedar Grove-Belgium 84, Sheboygan Christian 76

Chequamegon 57, Abbotsford 40

Chilton 65, Green Bay West 44

Clear Lake 54, McDonell Central 52

Clinton 62, Jefferson 58

Clintonville 66, Shiocton 58

Colfax 50, Amery 45

Cudahy 59, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 47

D.C. Everest 82, Appleton West 81

De Soto 57, Riverdale 53

Decorah, Iowa 62, Prairie du Chien 24

Denmark 50, Southern Door 32

Edgerton 72, Whitewater 51

Elk Mound 60, Regis 41

Fox Valley Lutheran 55, New London 53

Freedom 76, Valders 43

Germantown 77, Plymouth 59

Green Bay East 84, Green Bay Preble 66

Greendale 72, Shorewood 50

Hayward 85, Mercer 44

Highland 57, Iowa-Grant 55

Howards Grove 52, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 34

Hustisford 70, Fall River 55

Iola-Scandinavia 59, Pittsville 25

Janesville Parker 67, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 64

Kaukauna 79, Grafton 30

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 59, Martin Luther 49

La Crosse Central 51, Eau Claire North 35

Laconia 66, Winneconne 57

Lake Country Lutheran 90, Saint Francis 47

Lakeside Lutheran 67, River Valley 50

Lodi 75, Wisconsin Heights 58

Luther 84, Tomah 67

Mauston 73, Sparta 49

Mayville 59, Columbus 57

Medford Area 54, Chippewa Falls 36

Mellen 55, Prairie Farm 47

Menasha 67, Waupaca 54

Menomonee Falls 59, Whitnall 54

Merrill 77, Lakeland 74

Mineral Point 85, Dodgeville 79

Monona Grove 57, Edgewood 56

Monroe 67, Milton 62

Mount Horeb 58, Fort Atkinson 57

Neenah 70, Stevens Point 64

Neillsville 64, Owen-Withee 53

Nekoosa 67, Montello 59

New Auburn 58, Lac Courte Oreilles 42

New Berlin Eisenhower 92, Waukesha North 82

New Glarus 62, Darlington 56

New Lisbon 73, Weston 32

New Richmond 78, Altoona 63

Newman Catholic 78, Edgar 46

Osceola 54, Barron 37

Oshkosh North 81, Manitowoc Lincoln 60

Pius XI Catholic 76, Waterford 50

Port Edwards 49, Gresham Community 42

Prescott 95, Durand 75

Racine St. Catherine's 76, Elkhorn Area 71

Reedsburg Area 59, Watertown 54

Reedsville 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 50

Rio 52, Madison Country Day 28

Saint Thomas More 85, Cristo Rey Jesuit 25

Seneca 52, Necedah 44

Sheboygan Area Luth. 89, Random Lake 43

Shoreland Lutheran 48, Catholic Central 43

Solon Springs 90, Frederic 52

South Shore 77, Winter 34

Spring Valley 55, Somerset 42

Stoughton 75, Oregon 59

Stratford 66, Assumption 39

Tenor/Veritas Co-op 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 59

Waukesha South 71, Hartford Union 65

Waukesha West 67, New Berlin West 61

Wautoma 72, Berlin 60

Wauwatosa West 59, Slinger 42

Wauzeka-Steuben 60, Southwestern 48

West Allis Central 86, Madison East 78

West Bend East 48, Kewaskum 40

West Bend West 62, Sheboygan South 61

West De Pere 66, Little Chute 63

West Salem 85, Holmen 48

Williams Bay Faith Christian 70, Milwaukee Early View 36

Wisconsin Dells 57, Poynette 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 81, Fond du Lac 51

Xavier 58, Oshkosh West 39

Girls Basketball

Adams-Friendship 40, Portage 34

Altoona 64, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51

Amherst 51, Markesan 22

Antigo 50, Northland Pines 43

Appleton East 70, Oshkosh North 21

Aquinas 57, Platteville 33

Arrowhead 45, Muskego 31

Assumption 54, Wild Rose 27

Barron 59, Somerset 49

Bay Port 63, West De Pere 57

Beaver Dam 56, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39

Belleville 42, Shullsburg 37

Belmont 73, Barneveld 49

Big Foot 66, Williams Bay 24

Brillion 49, New Holstein 46

Brodhead 64, Milton 46

Brown Deer 89, Milwaukee Golda Meir 50

Burlington 50, Turner 33

Catholic Central 56, Argyle 52

Central Wisconsin 37, Johnson Creek 32

Cochrane-Fountain City 72, Augusta 37

Coleman 58, Lena 33

Crandon 36, Wabeno 21

Cuba City 64, East Dubuque, Ill. 30

Darlington 39, River Ridge 28

De Pere 87, Sheboygan South 22

Durand 53, Fall Creek 46

Elkhorn Area 42, East Troy 40

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, New London 51

Gilmanton 30, Granton 20

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 52, Sturgeon Bay 42

Green Bay Southwest 74, Luxemburg-Casco 51

Gresham Community 83, Port Edwards 38

Hilbert 61, Kohler 31

Homestead 71, Stevens Point 45

Hortonville 70, Oshkosh West 33

Hudson 45, Eau Claire Memorial 44

Iola-Scandinavia 52, Pittsville 29

Janesville Craig 88, Madison West 34

Kaukauna 66, Appleton West 48

Kenosha Indian Trail 72, Wilmot Union 55

Kettle Moraine 86, Catholic Memorial 61

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Ripon 53

Kewaskum 47, Winneconne 35

Kickapoo 73, Hillsboro 51

Kiel 41, Sheboygan Falls 34

Kimberly 59, Appleton North 36

La Farge 62, New Lisbon 50

Laconia 87, North Fond du Lac 32

Ladysmith 63, Hayward 28

Lake Country Lutheran 56, Heritage Christian 18

Lake Holcombe 62, Prentice 57

Lakeside Lutheran 65, Wisconsin Lutheran 59

Living Word Lutheran 50, Horicon 34

Madison La Follette 84, Madison East 48

Madison Memorial 73, Janesville Parker 28

Manitowoc Lincoln 76, Green Bay East 23

Marshfield 41, Medford Area 27

Menominee Indian 58, Marion 15

Menomonie 50, Eau Claire North 32

Middleton 84, Beloit Memorial 60

Mosinee 54, Lakeland 42

Mukwonago 55, Waukesha South 26

Neenah 73, Fond du Lac 34

Neillsville 55, Stratford 21

New Richmond 70, River Falls 66

Niagara 51, Oneida Nation 43

Northwestern 70, Ashland 57

Oconomowoc 63, Waukesha North 31

Oconto 68, Southern Door 31

Omro 54, Lomira 31

Oregon 61, Columbus 57

Peshtigo 58, Sevastopol 45

Pewaukee 75, Germantown 72

Phillips 62, Three Lakes 58

Pius XI Catholic 58, DeForest 40

Port Washington 66, Cedar Grove-Belgium 63

Potosi/Cassville 56, Southwestern 30

Prairie Farm 59, Turtle Lake 31

Prairie du Chien 69, Decorah, Iowa 50

Pulaski 47, Ashwaubenon 36

Racine Lutheran 79, Milwaukee Hamilton 7

Randolph 59, Lake Mills 43

Reedsburg Area 73, Lodi 19

Rhinelander 66, Tomahawk 11

Rice Lake 71, Chippewa Falls 33

Royall 61, Ithaca 46

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 59, Lourdes Academy 27

Sauk Prairie 56, Dodgeville 18

Seneca 34, Necedah 24

Seymour 64, Clintonville 49

Shiocton 52, Marathon 39

Solon Springs 48, Frederic 20

South Shore 75, Winter 31

Sparta 39, Baraboo 33

St. Marys Springs 72, Campbellsport 36

Sun Prairie 46, Verona Area 34

Two Rivers 47, Roncalli 30

Union Grove 57, Franklin 42

Unity 43, Saint Croix Central 28

University Lake/Trinity 28, Eastbrook Academy 26

Valders 55, Chilton 44

Waterford 79, Racine Horlick 42

Watertown 63, Whitehall 30

Waupun 68, Plymouth 18

Wauwatosa East 59, Messmer 16

Wauwatosa West 77, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 19

West Allis Nathan Hale 57, Saint Thomas More 51

Westby 40, Cashton 27

Westfield Area 61, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 26

Weyauwega-Fremont 55, Tri-County 10

Whitefish Bay 56, Dominican 47

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70, Mayville 34

Wisconsin Heights 48, River Valley 27

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Gillett 27

Wrightstown 49, Kewaunee 39

Xavier 60, Menasha 48

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Medford 54, Chi-Hi 36

Medford    29     25     54
Chi-Hi     162036

Medford: Tanner Hraby 11, Joe Sullivan 24, Logan Baumgartner 11, Chubs Guden 2, Brigham Kelley 2, Charlie Kleist 4. (22 7-12 12 54).

Chi-Hi: Keion Twyman 4, Christian Crumbaker 6, Kansas Smith 7, Jackson Tomczak 2, Jackson Gugel 2, Mason Howard 2, Mason Monarski 13. (15 1-7 16 36).

3-Pointers—Medford (3): Hraby 3. Chi-Hi (5): Smith 2, Monarski 3.

Fouled Out—Medford: none. Chi-Hi: none.

Menomonie 58, La Crosse Logan 57 (OT)

Menomonie18     31      9      58
La Crosse Logan     2524      857

Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 14, Carter Giesking 1, Charlie Morning 30, Trey Mensing 11, Reed Styer 2. (19 9-22 14 58).

La Cross Logan: Ryan Bye 11, Nick Joley 4, Dario Wright-Mitjans 1, Keenan Hass 8, Justis Arellano 10, Mike Markos 6, Felix Rose 2, Gabe Katchee 7. (20 8-15 18 57).

3-Pointers—Menomonie (11): Morning 8, Mensing 3. La Crosse Logan (2): Hass 1, Katchee 1.

Fouled Out—Menomonie: none. La Crosse Logan: Bye.

Clear Lake 54, McDonell 52

Clear Lake    23   31   54
McDonell     25    27    52

Clear Lake: Will Cain 10, Riley Peterson 15, Jacob Burbach 12, Lukas Becker 2, Caleb Logan 3, Tyson Blanchard 9. (22 7-13 11 54).

McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 6, Eddie Mittermeyer 2, Keagan Galvez 7, Canan Huss 23, Joe Janus 14. (25 1-2 12 52).

3-Pointers—Clear Lake (2): Peterson 1, Logan 1. McDonell (1): Huss 1.

Fouled Out—Clear Lake: none. McDonell: none.

Cadott 45, Cornell 33

Cadott      23     22     45
Cornell     113333

Cadott: Warren Bowe 9, Tegan Ritter 6, Jordan Peters 11, Brodee Burish 5, Cameron Messenger 2, Ryan Sonnentag 3, Nolan Blum 6, Dylan Drehmel 6. (17 8-16 14 45).

Cornell: Avery Turany 2, Hunter Anders 3, Bentley S. 5, Dylan Bowe 13, Blake Anders 10. (14 2-6 11 33).

3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Bowe 1, Ritter 1, Peters 1. Cornell (3): H. Anders 1, Bowe 2.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Cornell: none.

New Auburn 58, Lac Courte Oreilles 42

Lac Courte Oreilles    18     24   42
New Auburn     2632      58

Lac Courte Oreilles: Caden Grover 9, Joey Gause 4, Jesse Hanlon 12, Joe Baker-Benjamin 3, Evan Heath 2, James Wilson 9, Larry Perry 5. (16 6-12 16 42).

New Auburn: Chris Elmhorst 2, Triton Robey 16, Matt Elmhorst 20, Caleb Gotham 6, Cole Pederson 2, Andrew Gotham 10, Kai Harder 2. (22 5-10 12 58).

3-Pointers—Lac Courte Oreilles (4): Grover 1, Baker-Benjamin 1, Wilson 1, Perry 1. New Auburn (3): Robey 3.

Fouled Out—Lac Courte Oreilles: none. New Auburn: none.

Elk Mound 60, Eau Claire Regis 41

Eau Claire Regis    22     19     41
Elk Mound   362460

Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 2, Alex Leis 4, Josh Brickner 11, Jack Weisenberger 3, Alex Figy 2, Cooper Dykes 2, Kendron Krogman 15, Spencer Gehling 2. (14 9-15 15 41).

Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 18, Ethan Johnson 8, Ryan Bartig 9, Brex Todd 3, Sam Wnezel 12, Aiden Bartholomew 5, Cole Knutson, 3, Jerome Delikowski 2. (23 4-10 15 60).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (2); Brickner 2. Elk Mound (10): Russo 4, Johnson 2, Bartig 2, Bartholomew 1, Knutson 1.

Fouled Out—Eau Cliare Regis: none. Elk Mound: Delikowski.

Girls Basketball

Rice Lake 71, Chi-Hi 33

Chi-Hi   15     18     33
Rice Lake     383371

Chi-Hi: Ally Richardson 2, Hanna Salter 8, Emily Hakes 1, Clare Matott 2, Shannon Lindner 4, Brooklyn Sandvig 4, Ava Reuter 10, Evyn Ruhe 2. (14 3-7 12 33).

Rice Lake: Lucie Habas 12, Callie Karstens 11, Kendra Richter 6, Sydney Gay 1, Emily Scheu 3, Eliana Sheplee 15, Jordan Roethel 8, Brynn Olson 11. (28 2-6 10 71).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Salter 1, Reuter 2. Rice Lake (13): Habas 2, Karstens 3, Richter 2, Scheu 1, Sheplee 1, Roethel 1, Olson 3.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Rice Lake: none.

Cadott 80, Cornell 22

Cadott    45     35     80
Cornell     16622

Cadott: Olivia Goodman 3, Elly Eiler 17, Lauryn Goettl 11, Bradee Burish 6, Kasey Moldrem 3, Emma Kowalczyk 13, Mozelle Walthers 3, Mckenna Steinke 2, Taryn Donahue 5, Lakyn Ryan 15. (34 2-7 21 80).

Cornell: Bralee Schroeder 1, Alyssa Bowe 1, Makya Hetherington 4, Teaira Spaeth 2, Grace Harycki 8, Kelsea Popp 6. (7 8-17 8 22).

3-Pointers—Cadott (9): Goodman 1, Eiler 1, Moldrem 1, Kowalczyk 1, Walthers 1, Ryan 4. Cornell (0): none.

Fouled Out—Cadott: Goettl. Cornell: none.

Lake Holcombe 62, Prentice 57

Lake Holcombe    25     37     62
Prentice     203757

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 15, Emma Lechleitner 15, Brooke Lechleitner 10, Belle Jones 2, Justine Kane 10, Chloe Lee 2, Abby Jones 6, Carly Vavra 1. (22 17-22 32 62).

Prentice: Leah Thums 4, Carissa Harding 3, Leah Nehls 12, Kali Heikkinen 16, Mallory Burcaw 19, Lydia Harding 3. (18 19-31 23 57).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (1): Kirkman. Prentice (1): Heikkinen.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Kirkman, E. Lechleitner, B. Lechleitner, Kane. Prentice: none.

New Auburn 30, Lac Courte Oreilles 20

Lac Courte Oreilles   6   14   20
New Auburn     12    18    30

Lac Courte Oreilles: Alexa McNabb 1, Amari Bildeau 2, Aubrey Conger 2, Nevaeh Cross 3, Aniyah Cross 2, Phoenix Corbine 6, Raini Kingfisher 4. (7 6-18 15 20).

New Auburn: Aliya North 3, Paulina Weyergraf 2, Autumn Palmer 5, Evelyn Cody 5, Katie Reimer 4, Morgan Berg 11. (11 7-18 16 30).

3-Pointers—Lac Courte Oreilles (0): none. New Auburn (1): Palmer.

Fouled Out—Lac Courte Oreilles: none. New Auburn: none.

Boys Hockey

Hudson 5, Chi-Hi 3

Hudson    12     2     5
Chi-Hi1    113

First Period—Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Ben Carlson), 14:34.

Hudson: Mathew Mauer (Carson Strapon), 15:56, SH.

Second Period—Hudson: Max Giblin (Brody Dietz), 1:29, PP.

Chi-Hi: Ezra Lindstrom (Bryer Niblett), 8:07.

Hudson: Harry Ross (Alex Pottratz, Carson Strapon), 9:42.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Reid Post), 1:11, PP.

Hudson: Mathew Mauer (Max Giblin, Zach Kochendorfer), 4:01, PP.

Hudson: Zach Kochendorfer, 8:46.

Shots on Goal—Hudson: 10-12-16-38. Chi-Hi: 7-7-4-18. Saves—Hudson: Aiden Tepper-Engh: 6-6-3-15. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 9-10-14-33. Penalties—Hudson: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi: 5-10:00.

Girls Hockey

Western Wisconsin 7, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    1     0      0      1
Western Wisconsin0437

First Period—CF/M: Joey Schemenauer (Brianna Buonincontro), 1:20.

Second Period—Western Wisconsin: Erin Huerta (Kenzie Weeks), 2:04.

Western Wisconsin: Alise Wiehl, 5:07.

Western Wisconsin: Brooke Olson (Alise Wiehl), 6:29, PP.

Western Wisconsin: Erin Huerta, 16:38.

Third Period—Western Wisconsin: Brooke Olson (Alise Wiehl, Bryn Connors), 0:58.

Western Wisconsin: Erin Huerta (Kenzie Weeks), 1:39, PP.

Western Wisconsin: Kenzie Weeks (Britni Detsch), 6:59, PP.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 10-5-1-16. Western Wisconsin: 8-7-18-33. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 8-3-15-26. Western Wisconsin: Emaliya Schultz: 9-5-1-15. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 10-20:00. Western Wisconsin: 2-4:00.

