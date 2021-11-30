Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, November 30

Scores
Boys Basketball
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 62, Pecatonica 46
Algoma 68, Palmyra-Eagle 27
Almond-Bancroft 89, Bowler 53
Amherst 46, Wild Rose 30
Appleton East 69, Marshfield 55
Appleton North 81, Bay Port 73
Aquinas 62, Melrose-Mindoro 54
Ashland 57, Bayfield 46
Athens 63, Prentice 45
Augusta 67, Osseo-Fairchild 54
Baldwin-Woodville 83, Luck 47
Bangor 60, Black River Falls 53
Beaver Dam 80, Portage 61
Belleville 81, Deerfield 57
Belmont 82, Albany 65
Big Foot 57, Evansville 37
Black Hawk 61, Parkview 48
Brodhead 76, McFarland 62
Bruce 52, Webster 46
Cambria-Friesland 61, Dodgeland 23
Cameron 86, St. Croix Falls 77
Cedar Grove-Belgium 84, Sheboygan Christian 76
Chequamegon 57, Abbotsford 40
Chilton 65, Green Bay West 44
Clear Lake 54, McDonell Central 52
Clinton 62, Jefferson 58
Clintonville 66, Shiocton 58
Colfax 50, Amery 45
Cudahy 59, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 47
D.C. Everest 82, Appleton West 81
De Soto 57, Riverdale 53
Decorah, Iowa 62, Prairie du Chien 24
Denmark 50, Southern Door 32
Edgerton 72, Whitewater 51
Elk Mound 60, Regis 41
Fox Valley Lutheran 55, New London 53
Freedom 76, Valders 43
Germantown 77, Plymouth 59
Green Bay East 84, Green Bay Preble 66
Greendale 72, Shorewood 50
Hayward 85, Mercer 44
Highland 57, Iowa-Grant 55
Howards Grove 52, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 34
Hustisford 70, Fall River 55
Iola-Scandinavia 59, Pittsville 25
Janesville Parker 67, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 64
Kaukauna 79, Grafton 30
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 59, Martin Luther 49
La Crosse Central 51, Eau Claire North 35
Laconia 66, Winneconne 57
Lake Country Lutheran 90, Saint Francis 47
Lakeside Lutheran 67, River Valley 50
Lodi 75, Wisconsin Heights 58
Luther 84, Tomah 67
Mauston 73, Sparta 49
Mayville 59, Columbus 57
Medford Area 54, Chippewa Falls 36
Mellen 55, Prairie Farm 47
Menasha 67, Waupaca 54
Menomonee Falls 59, Whitnall 54
Merrill 77, Lakeland 74
Mineral Point 85, Dodgeville 79
Monona Grove 57, Edgewood 56
Monroe 67, Milton 62
Mount Horeb 58, Fort Atkinson 57
Neenah 70, Stevens Point 64
Neillsville 64, Owen-Withee 53
Nekoosa 67, Montello 59
New Auburn 58, Lac Courte Oreilles 42
New Berlin Eisenhower 92, Waukesha North 82
New Glarus 62, Darlington 56
New Lisbon 73, Weston 32
New Richmond 78, Altoona 63
Newman Catholic 78, Edgar 46
Osceola 54, Barron 37
Oshkosh North 81, Manitowoc Lincoln 60
Pius XI Catholic 76, Waterford 50
Port Edwards 49, Gresham Community 42
Prescott 95, Durand 75
Racine St. Catherine's 76, Elkhorn Area 71
Reedsburg Area 59, Watertown 54
Reedsville 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 50
Rio 52, Madison Country Day 28
Saint Thomas More 85, Cristo Rey Jesuit 25
Seneca 52, Necedah 44
Sheboygan Area Luth. 89, Random Lake 43
Shoreland Lutheran 48, Catholic Central 43
Solon Springs 90, Frederic 52
South Shore 77, Winter 34
Spring Valley 55, Somerset 42
Stoughton 75, Oregon 59
Stratford 66, Assumption 39
Tenor/Veritas Co-op 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 59
Waukesha South 71, Hartford Union 65
Waukesha West 67, New Berlin West 61
Wautoma 72, Berlin 60
Wauwatosa West 59, Slinger 42
Wauzeka-Steuben 60, Southwestern 48
West Allis Central 86, Madison East 78
West Bend East 48, Kewaskum 40
West Bend West 62, Sheboygan South 61
West De Pere 66, Little Chute 63
West Salem 85, Holmen 48
Williams Bay Faith Christian 70, Milwaukee Early View 36
Wisconsin Dells 57, Poynette 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 81, Fond du Lac 51
Xavier 58, Oshkosh West 39
Girls Basketball
Adams-Friendship 40, Portage 34
Altoona 64, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51
Amherst 51, Markesan 22
Antigo 50, Northland Pines 43
Appleton East 70, Oshkosh North 21
Aquinas 57, Platteville 33
Arrowhead 45, Muskego 31
Assumption 54, Wild Rose 27
Barron 59, Somerset 49
Bay Port 63, West De Pere 57
Beaver Dam 56, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39
Belleville 42, Shullsburg 37
Belmont 73, Barneveld 49
Big Foot 66, Williams Bay 24
Brillion 49, New Holstein 46
Brodhead 64, Milton 46
Brown Deer 89, Milwaukee Golda Meir 50
Burlington 50, Turner 33
Catholic Central 56, Argyle 52
Central Wisconsin 37, Johnson Creek 32
Cochrane-Fountain City 72, Augusta 37
Coleman 58, Lena 33
Crandon 36, Wabeno 21
Cuba City 64, East Dubuque, Ill. 30
Darlington 39, River Ridge 28
De Pere 87, Sheboygan South 22
Durand 53, Fall Creek 46
Elkhorn Area 42, East Troy 40
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, New London 51
Gilmanton 30, Granton 20
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 52, Sturgeon Bay 42
Green Bay Southwest 74, Luxemburg-Casco 51
Gresham Community 83, Port Edwards 38
Hilbert 61, Kohler 31
Homestead 71, Stevens Point 45
Hortonville 70, Oshkosh West 33
Hudson 45, Eau Claire Memorial 44
Iola-Scandinavia 52, Pittsville 29
Janesville Craig 88, Madison West 34
Kaukauna 66, Appleton West 48
Kenosha Indian Trail 72, Wilmot Union 55
Kettle Moraine 86, Catholic Memorial 61
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Ripon 53
Kewaskum 47, Winneconne 35
Kickapoo 73, Hillsboro 51
Kiel 41, Sheboygan Falls 34
Kimberly 59, Appleton North 36
La Farge 62, New Lisbon 50
Laconia 87, North Fond du Lac 32
Ladysmith 63, Hayward 28
Lake Country Lutheran 56, Heritage Christian 18
Lake Holcombe 62, Prentice 57
Lakeside Lutheran 65, Wisconsin Lutheran 59
Living Word Lutheran 50, Horicon 34
Madison La Follette 84, Madison East 48
Madison Memorial 73, Janesville Parker 28
Manitowoc Lincoln 76, Green Bay East 23
Marshfield 41, Medford Area 27
Menominee Indian 58, Marion 15
Menomonie 50, Eau Claire North 32
Middleton 84, Beloit Memorial 60
Mosinee 54, Lakeland 42
Mukwonago 55, Waukesha South 26
Neenah 73, Fond du Lac 34
Neillsville 55, Stratford 21
New Richmond 70, River Falls 66
Niagara 51, Oneida Nation 43
Northwestern 70, Ashland 57
Oconomowoc 63, Waukesha North 31
Oconto 68, Southern Door 31
Omro 54, Lomira 31
Oregon 61, Columbus 57
Peshtigo 58, Sevastopol 45
Pewaukee 75, Germantown 72
Phillips 62, Three Lakes 58
Pius XI Catholic 58, DeForest 40
Port Washington 66, Cedar Grove-Belgium 63
Potosi/Cassville 56, Southwestern 30
Prairie Farm 59, Turtle Lake 31
Prairie du Chien 69, Decorah, Iowa 50
Pulaski 47, Ashwaubenon 36
Racine Lutheran 79, Milwaukee Hamilton 7
Randolph 59, Lake Mills 43
Reedsburg Area 73, Lodi 19
Rhinelander 66, Tomahawk 11
Rice Lake 71, Chippewa Falls 33
Royall 61, Ithaca 46
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 59, Lourdes Academy 27
Sauk Prairie 56, Dodgeville 18
Seneca 34, Necedah 24
Seymour 64, Clintonville 49
Shiocton 52, Marathon 39
Solon Springs 48, Frederic 20
South Shore 75, Winter 31
Sparta 39, Baraboo 33
St. Marys Springs 72, Campbellsport 36
Sun Prairie 46, Verona Area 34
Two Rivers 47, Roncalli 30
Union Grove 57, Franklin 42
Unity 43, Saint Croix Central 28
University Lake/Trinity 28, Eastbrook Academy 26
Valders 55, Chilton 44
Waterford 79, Racine Horlick 42
Watertown 63, Whitehall 30
Waupun 68, Plymouth 18
Wauwatosa East 59, Messmer 16
Wauwatosa West 77, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 19
West Allis Nathan Hale 57, Saint Thomas More 51
Westby 40, Cashton 27
Westfield Area 61, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 26
Weyauwega-Fremont 55, Tri-County 10
Whitefish Bay 56, Dominican 47
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70, Mayville 34
Wisconsin Heights 48, River Valley 27
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Gillett 27
Wrightstown 49, Kewaunee 39
Xavier 60, Menasha 48
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Medford 54, Chi-Hi 36
|Medford
|29
|25
|54
|Chi-Hi
|16
|20
|36
Medford: Tanner Hraby 11, Joe Sullivan 24, Logan Baumgartner 11, Chubs Guden 2, Brigham Kelley 2, Charlie Kleist 4. (22 7-12 12 54).
Chi-Hi: Keion Twyman 4, Christian Crumbaker 6, Kansas Smith 7, Jackson Tomczak 2, Jackson Gugel 2, Mason Howard 2, Mason Monarski 13. (15 1-7 16 36).
3-Pointers—Medford (3): Hraby 3. Chi-Hi (5): Smith 2, Monarski 3.
Fouled Out—Medford: none. Chi-Hi: none.
Menomonie 58, La Crosse Logan 57 (OT)
|Menomonie
|18
|31 9
|58
|La Crosse Logan
|25
|24 8
|57
Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 14, Carter Giesking 1, Charlie Morning 30, Trey Mensing 11, Reed Styer 2. (19 9-22 14 58).
La Cross Logan: Ryan Bye 11, Nick Joley 4, Dario Wright-Mitjans 1, Keenan Hass 8, Justis Arellano 10, Mike Markos 6, Felix Rose 2, Gabe Katchee 7. (20 8-15 18 57).
3-Pointers—Menomonie (11): Morning 8, Mensing 3. La Crosse Logan (2): Hass 1, Katchee 1.
Fouled Out—Menomonie: none. La Crosse Logan: Bye.
Clear Lake 54, McDonell 52
|Clear Lake
|23
|31
|54
|McDonell
|25
|27
|52
Clear Lake: Will Cain 10, Riley Peterson 15, Jacob Burbach 12, Lukas Becker 2, Caleb Logan 3, Tyson Blanchard 9. (22 7-13 11 54).
McDonell: Aidan Misfeldt 6, Eddie Mittermeyer 2, Keagan Galvez 7, Canan Huss 23, Joe Janus 14. (25 1-2 12 52).
3-Pointers—Clear Lake (2): Peterson 1, Logan 1. McDonell (1): Huss 1.
Fouled Out—Clear Lake: none. McDonell: none.
Cadott 45, Cornell 33
|Cadott
|23
|22
|45
|Cornell
|11
|33
|33
Cadott: Warren Bowe 9, Tegan Ritter 6, Jordan Peters 11, Brodee Burish 5, Cameron Messenger 2, Ryan Sonnentag 3, Nolan Blum 6, Dylan Drehmel 6. (17 8-16 14 45).
Cornell: Avery Turany 2, Hunter Anders 3, Bentley S. 5, Dylan Bowe 13, Blake Anders 10. (14 2-6 11 33).
3-Pointers—Cadott (3): Bowe 1, Ritter 1, Peters 1. Cornell (3): H. Anders 1, Bowe 2.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Cornell: none.
New Auburn 58, Lac Courte Oreilles 42
|Lac Courte Oreilles
|18
|24
|42
|New Auburn
|26
|32
|58
Lac Courte Oreilles: Caden Grover 9, Joey Gause 4, Jesse Hanlon 12, Joe Baker-Benjamin 3, Evan Heath 2, James Wilson 9, Larry Perry 5. (16 6-12 16 42).
New Auburn: Chris Elmhorst 2, Triton Robey 16, Matt Elmhorst 20, Caleb Gotham 6, Cole Pederson 2, Andrew Gotham 10, Kai Harder 2. (22 5-10 12 58).
3-Pointers—Lac Courte Oreilles (4): Grover 1, Baker-Benjamin 1, Wilson 1, Perry 1. New Auburn (3): Robey 3.
Fouled Out—Lac Courte Oreilles: none. New Auburn: none.
Elk Mound 60, Eau Claire Regis 41
|Eau Claire Regis
|22
|19
|41
|Elk Mound
|36
|24
|60
Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 2, Alex Leis 4, Josh Brickner 11, Jack Weisenberger 3, Alex Figy 2, Cooper Dykes 2, Kendron Krogman 15, Spencer Gehling 2. (14 9-15 15 41).
Elk Mound: Kaden Russo 18, Ethan Johnson 8, Ryan Bartig 9, Brex Todd 3, Sam Wnezel 12, Aiden Bartholomew 5, Cole Knutson, 3, Jerome Delikowski 2. (23 4-10 15 60).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (2); Brickner 2. Elk Mound (10): Russo 4, Johnson 2, Bartig 2, Bartholomew 1, Knutson 1.
Fouled Out—Eau Cliare Regis: none. Elk Mound: Delikowski.
Girls Basketball
Rice Lake 71, Chi-Hi 33
|Chi-Hi
|15
|18
|33
|Rice Lake
|38
|33
|71
Chi-Hi: Ally Richardson 2, Hanna Salter 8, Emily Hakes 1, Clare Matott 2, Shannon Lindner 4, Brooklyn Sandvig 4, Ava Reuter 10, Evyn Ruhe 2. (14 3-7 12 33).
Rice Lake: Lucie Habas 12, Callie Karstens 11, Kendra Richter 6, Sydney Gay 1, Emily Scheu 3, Eliana Sheplee 15, Jordan Roethel 8, Brynn Olson 11. (28 2-6 10 71).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Salter 1, Reuter 2. Rice Lake (13): Habas 2, Karstens 3, Richter 2, Scheu 1, Sheplee 1, Roethel 1, Olson 3.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Rice Lake: none.
Cadott 80, Cornell 22
|Cadott
|45
|35
|80
|Cornell
|16
|6
|22
Cadott: Olivia Goodman 3, Elly Eiler 17, Lauryn Goettl 11, Bradee Burish 6, Kasey Moldrem 3, Emma Kowalczyk 13, Mozelle Walthers 3, Mckenna Steinke 2, Taryn Donahue 5, Lakyn Ryan 15. (34 2-7 21 80).
Cornell: Bralee Schroeder 1, Alyssa Bowe 1, Makya Hetherington 4, Teaira Spaeth 2, Grace Harycki 8, Kelsea Popp 6. (7 8-17 8 22).
3-Pointers—Cadott (9): Goodman 1, Eiler 1, Moldrem 1, Kowalczyk 1, Walthers 1, Ryan 4. Cornell (0): none.
Fouled Out—Cadott: Goettl. Cornell: none.
Lake Holcombe 62, Prentice 57
|Lake Holcombe
|25
|37
|62
|Prentice
|20
|37
|57
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 15, Emma Lechleitner 15, Brooke Lechleitner 10, Belle Jones 2, Justine Kane 10, Chloe Lee 2, Abby Jones 6, Carly Vavra 1. (22 17-22 32 62).
Prentice: Leah Thums 4, Carissa Harding 3, Leah Nehls 12, Kali Heikkinen 16, Mallory Burcaw 19, Lydia Harding 3. (18 19-31 23 57).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (1): Kirkman. Prentice (1): Heikkinen.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: Kirkman, E. Lechleitner, B. Lechleitner, Kane. Prentice: none.
New Auburn 30, Lac Courte Oreilles 20
|Lac Courte Oreilles
|6
|14
|20
|New Auburn
|12
|18
|30
Lac Courte Oreilles: Alexa McNabb 1, Amari Bildeau 2, Aubrey Conger 2, Nevaeh Cross 3, Aniyah Cross 2, Phoenix Corbine 6, Raini Kingfisher 4. (7 6-18 15 20).
New Auburn: Aliya North 3, Paulina Weyergraf 2, Autumn Palmer 5, Evelyn Cody 5, Katie Reimer 4, Morgan Berg 11. (11 7-18 16 30).
3-Pointers—Lac Courte Oreilles (0): none. New Auburn (1): Palmer.
Fouled Out—Lac Courte Oreilles: none. New Auburn: none.
Boys Hockey
Hudson 5, Chi-Hi 3
|Hudson
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Chi-Hi
|1
|1
|1
|3
First Period—Chi-Hi: Jack Bowe (Ben Carlson), 14:34.
Hudson: Mathew Mauer (Carson Strapon), 15:56, SH.
Second Period—Hudson: Max Giblin (Brody Dietz), 1:29, PP.
Chi-Hi: Ezra Lindstrom (Bryer Niblett), 8:07.
Hudson: Harry Ross (Alex Pottratz, Carson Strapon), 9:42.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Mason Johnson (Reid Post), 1:11, PP.
Hudson: Mathew Mauer (Max Giblin, Zach Kochendorfer), 4:01, PP.
Hudson: Zach Kochendorfer, 8:46.
Shots on Goal—Hudson: 10-12-16-38. Chi-Hi: 7-7-4-18. Saves—Hudson: Aiden Tepper-Engh: 6-6-3-15. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer: 9-10-14-33. Penalties—Hudson: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi: 5-10:00.
Girls Hockey
Western Wisconsin 7, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Western Wisconsin
|0
|4
|3
|7
First Period—CF/M: Joey Schemenauer (Brianna Buonincontro), 1:20.
Second Period—Western Wisconsin: Erin Huerta (Kenzie Weeks), 2:04.
Western Wisconsin: Alise Wiehl, 5:07.
Western Wisconsin: Brooke Olson (Alise Wiehl), 6:29, PP.
Western Wisconsin: Erin Huerta, 16:38.
Third Period—Western Wisconsin: Brooke Olson (Alise Wiehl, Bryn Connors), 0:58.
Western Wisconsin: Erin Huerta (Kenzie Weeks), 1:39, PP.
Western Wisconsin: Kenzie Weeks (Britni Detsch), 6:59, PP.
Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 10-5-1-16. Western Wisconsin: 8-7-18-33. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kasandra Herr: 8-3-15-26. Western Wisconsin: Emaliya Schultz: 9-5-1-15. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 10-20:00. Western Wisconsin: 2-4:00.