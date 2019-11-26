Scores
Boys Basketball
Adams-Friendship 60, Sparta 53
Almond-Bancroft 88, Tigerton 27
Auburndale 72, Tomahawk 53
Cashton 67, De Soto 38
Catholic Central 59, Williams Bay Faith Christian 35
Elkhorn Area 81, Milton 55
Fond du Lac 46, Sheboygan North 36
Manitowoc Lutheran 73, Mishicot 46
Mercer 67, Lac Courte Oreilles 40
Monticello 85, Parkview 68
Mosinee 68, Wausau East 56
New Berlin Eisenhower 78, Muskego 59
Owen-Withee 48, Bruce 43
Pulaski 71, Antigo 66
Rib Lake 84, Northland Lutheran 40
Seymour 8, Ashwaubenon 2
Sheboygan Area Luth. 92, Hustisford 55
Shoreland Lutheran 62, Saint Francis 57
Shorewood 92, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 28
Stoughton 53, Lake Mills 44
Two Rivers 76, Kewaunee 72
Watertown Luther Prep 48, Cambridge 31
Girls Basketball
Albany 50, Belmont 44
Appleton East 61, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 29
Ashwaubenon 39, New London 38
Beaver Dam 70, Oregon 46
Brillion 56, Kiel 55
Catholic Central 54, Williams Bay Faith Christian 12
Chippewa Falls 68, Eau Claire North 42
Clinton 52, McFarland 50
Colfax 64, Bloomer 47
Edgewood 67, Portage 27
Freedom 67, Denmark 24
Howards Grove 60, Sheboygan Christian 10
Janesville Craig 63, Badger 55
Kaukauna 53, Kimberly 49
La Crosse Central 54, Black River Falls 31
Ladysmith 51, Stanley-Boyd 36
Menomonie 51, Rice Lake 49
Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 49, Milwaukee South 30
Mineral Point 64, River Valley 22
Mishicot 54, Ozaukee 42
New Richmond 59, Saint Croix Central 41
Newman Catholic 54, Stratford 36
Oconto Falls 51, Clintonville 32
Oneida Nation 75, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 41
Oostburg 52, St. Mary Catholic 34
Pewaukee 65, Franklin 31
Sauk Prairie 53, Stoughton 43
Shullsburg 57, Darlington 51
Somerset 58, Ellsworth 53
The Prairie School 55, Wauwatosa East 44
Union Grove 64, Wisconsin Lutheran 28
Valders 57, Chilton 19
Verona Area 67, Madison East 61
Waterford 50, Shoreland Lutheran 37
Waunakee 64, Monroe 51
Waupun 69, New Berlin West 52
West Allis Nathan Hale 68, Saint Thomas More 38
West Bend West 60, Grafton 50
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 45, Medford Area 35
Wrightstown 82, Luxemburg-Casco 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
South Shore vs. Frederic, ppd.
Boys Hockey
Arrowhead 9, Homestead 0
Baldwin-Woodville 5, Marshfield 5, OT (tie)
Beaver Dam 7, Ashwaubenon 2
Fond du Lac Springs 9, Appleton United 0
New Richmond 5, River Falls 2
Rhinelander/Three Lakes 6, Lakeland 3
Sauk Prairie 5, Monroe 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
D.C. Everest vs. Northland Pines, ppd.
Girls Hockey
Arrowhead 9, Badger Lightning 0
Superior 4, St. Francis/North Branch, Minn. 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota, Minn. vs. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie, ppd.
Box Scores
Girls Basketball
Chi-Hi 68, Eau Claire North 42
|Chi-Hi
|39
|29
|68
|Eau Claire North
|20
|22
|42
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 2, Alexis Zenner 17, Ava Fries 2, Megan Ludy 2, Caelan Givens 19, Kirsten Johnson 2, Alisia Palms 4, Aaliyah McMillan 12, Savannah Hinke 8. (25 13-14 5 68).
Eau Claire North: Evie Dreger 2, Mackenzie Gilbert 4, Nadia Horn 14, Amber Adams 2, Reanna Hutchinson 12, Addison Bohman 3, Brya Smith 5. (17 1-5 9 42).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (5): Givens 1, McMillan 2, Hinke 2. Eau Claire North (7): Horn 3, Hutchinson 2, Bohman 1, Smith 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Eau Claire North: none.
Colfax 64, Bloomer 47
|Bloomer
|12
|35
|47
|Colfax
|33
|31
|64
Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 10, Abby Zeman 2, Rylie Jarr 4, Vanessa Jenneman 5, Emma Seibel 8, Leah Score 3, Larissa Fossum 6, Cayce Grambo 5, Abby Iverson 4. (19 3-6 18 47).
Colfax: Taylor Irwin 5, Morgan Schleusner 1, Jayna Bowe 4, Kameri Meredith 31, Marissa Harmon 3, Madison Barstad 3, Addy Olson 2, Rachel Scharlau 15. (23 13-19 13 64).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (6): Buchholtz 2, Jenneman 1, Seibel 2, Score 1. Colfax (5): Irwin 1, Bowe 1, Harmon 1, Barstad 1, Scharlau 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: Buchholtz. Colfax: none.