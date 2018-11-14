Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Basketball Photo
Buy Now

Scores

Girls Basketball

Ashwaubenon 49, Seymour 35

Auburndale 54, Port Edwards 50

Badger 55, Kenosha Indian Trail 34

Belleville 60, Albany 44

Berlin 63, Princeton/Green Lake 28

Big Foot 69, Burlington 27

Cadott 50, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 29

Cashton 34, Westby 31

Clintonville 51, Antigo 38

Dodgeland 38, Palmyra-Eagle 24

Elkhorn Area 63, Columbus 46

Ellsworth 68, Glenwood City 37

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 65, Sparta 23

Gillett 62, Weyauwega-Fremont 50

Hartford Union 66, Waupun 62

Hilbert 48, Gibraltar 40

Howards Grove 55, Kiel 40

Jefferson 48, Fort Atkinson 34

Kewaunee 73, Denmark 39

Lake Country Lutheran 45, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 37

Lake Mills 64, Whitewater 47

Lincoln 75, New Lisbon 43

Living Word Lutheran 47, Sheboygan Area Luth. 40

Melrose-Mindoro 57, Luther 19

Mount Horeb 44, McFarland 36

New Holstein 60, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 41

North Fond du Lac 56, Campbellsport 42

Oconto 57, Coleman 53

Oostburg 55, St. Marys Springs 46

Oregon 66, Evansville 47

Ozaukee 57, Kewaskum 46

Pius XI Catholic 78, East Troy 39

Plymouth 42, Sheboygan South 34

Randolph 60, Hustisford 31

Rio 61, Waterloo 50

Ripon 49, Waupaca 40

River Valley 49, North Crawford 15

Rockford Auburn, Ill. 40, Beloit Memorial 17

Roncalli 60, Sheboygan County Christian 32

Royall 66, Adams-Friendship 35

Saint Thomas Aquinas 57, Goodman/Pembine 48

Solon Springs 49, Webster 38

Somerset 36, Barron 26

Stoughton 48, Verona Area 44

Thorp 50, Cornell 22

Turner 54, Parkview 42

Waukesha South 46, Menomonee Falls 43

Waunakee 65, Janesville Parker 38

Wausau West 67, Pulaski 60

Wauzeka-Steuben 57, Boscobel 30

West Allis Nathan Hale 50, Greendale 44

Wild Rose 67, Iola-Scandinavia 48

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 48, Fox Valley Lutheran 38

Winneconne 48, Wautoma 36

Box Scores

Cadott 50, Eau Claire Immanuel 29

Cadott272350
Eau Claire Immanuel131629

Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 3, Mary Jo Prokupek 6, Abigail Eiler 4, Jennifer Sonnentag 2, Autumn Bremness 12, Hailey Wellner 5, Kaitlyn Tice 9, Jada Kowalczyk 7, Paisley Kane 2. (19 2-7 18 50).

Eau Claire Immanuel: Emma Bailey 3, Dani Gamble 4, Kaitlyn Berman 8, Riley Naumann 8, Morgan Bobek 6. (10 6-20 10 29).

3-Pointers—Cadott (10): Sedlacek 1, Prokupek 2, Bremness 3, Wellner 1, Tice 3. Eau Claire Immanuel (3): Bailey 1, Berman 1, Bobek 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Eau Claire Immanuel: none.

Cornell X, Thorp X

Cornell   
Thorp   

Cornell: Name. (FG FTM-FTA PF TP).

Thorp: Name. (FG FTM-FTA PF TP).

3-Pointers—Cornell (X): name. Thorp (X): name.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Thorp: none.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.