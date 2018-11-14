Scores
Girls Basketball
Ashwaubenon 49, Seymour 35
Auburndale 54, Port Edwards 50
Badger 55, Kenosha Indian Trail 34
Belleville 60, Albany 44
Berlin 63, Princeton/Green Lake 28
Big Foot 69, Burlington 27
Cadott 50, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 29
Cashton 34, Westby 31
Clintonville 51, Antigo 38
Dodgeland 38, Palmyra-Eagle 24
Elkhorn Area 63, Columbus 46
Ellsworth 68, Glenwood City 37
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 65, Sparta 23
Gillett 62, Weyauwega-Fremont 50
Hartford Union 66, Waupun 62
Hilbert 48, Gibraltar 40
Howards Grove 55, Kiel 40
Jefferson 48, Fort Atkinson 34
Kewaunee 73, Denmark 39
Lake Country Lutheran 45, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 37
Lake Mills 64, Whitewater 47
Lincoln 75, New Lisbon 43
Living Word Lutheran 47, Sheboygan Area Luth. 40
Melrose-Mindoro 57, Luther 19
Mount Horeb 44, McFarland 36
New Holstein 60, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 41
North Fond du Lac 56, Campbellsport 42
Oconto 57, Coleman 53
Oostburg 55, St. Marys Springs 46
Oregon 66, Evansville 47
Ozaukee 57, Kewaskum 46
Pius XI Catholic 78, East Troy 39
Plymouth 42, Sheboygan South 34
Randolph 60, Hustisford 31
Rio 61, Waterloo 50
Ripon 49, Waupaca 40
River Valley 49, North Crawford 15
Rockford Auburn, Ill. 40, Beloit Memorial 17
Roncalli 60, Sheboygan County Christian 32
Royall 66, Adams-Friendship 35
Saint Thomas Aquinas 57, Goodman/Pembine 48
Solon Springs 49, Webster 38
Somerset 36, Barron 26
Stoughton 48, Verona Area 44
Thorp 50, Cornell 22
Turner 54, Parkview 42
Waukesha South 46, Menomonee Falls 43
Waunakee 65, Janesville Parker 38
Wausau West 67, Pulaski 60
Wauzeka-Steuben 57, Boscobel 30
West Allis Nathan Hale 50, Greendale 44
Wild Rose 67, Iola-Scandinavia 48
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 48, Fox Valley Lutheran 38
Winneconne 48, Wautoma 36
Box Scores
Cadott 50, Eau Claire Immanuel 29
|Cadott
|27
|23
|50
|Eau Claire Immanuel
|13
|16
|29
Cadott: Jenna Sedlacek 3, Mary Jo Prokupek 6, Abigail Eiler 4, Jennifer Sonnentag 2, Autumn Bremness 12, Hailey Wellner 5, Kaitlyn Tice 9, Jada Kowalczyk 7, Paisley Kane 2. (19 2-7 18 50).
Eau Claire Immanuel: Emma Bailey 3, Dani Gamble 4, Kaitlyn Berman 8, Riley Naumann 8, Morgan Bobek 6. (10 6-20 10 29).
3-Pointers—Cadott (10): Sedlacek 1, Prokupek 2, Bremness 3, Wellner 1, Tice 3. Eau Claire Immanuel (3): Bailey 1, Berman 1, Bobek 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Eau Claire Immanuel: none.
Cornell X, Thorp X
|Cornell
|Thorp
Cornell: Name. (FG FTM-FTA PF TP).
Thorp: Name. (FG FTM-FTA PF TP).
3-Pointers—Cornell (X): name. Thorp (X): name.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Thorp: none.
