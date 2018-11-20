Try 3 months for $3
Girls Basketball

Scores

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47, Cornell 11

Frederic 50, South Shore 43

Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 56, Milwaukee South 42

Northwestern 84, Grantsburg 41

Sheboygan County Christian 55, Reedsville 40

Box Scores

Onalaska 73, Chi-Hi 58

Chi-Hi302858
Onalaska393473

Chi-Hi: Alexis Zenner 11, Caelan Givens 16, Alisia Palms 6, Madi Adams 2, Aaliyah McMillan 18, Brystal Roshell 2. (23 9-15 13 58).

Onalaska: Olivia Gamoke 15, Lexi Miller 24, Kenzie Miller 11, Jadyn Thorne 2, Lauren Arenz 7, Mariah Wick 4, Molly Garrity 6, Carly Skemp 3, Kay Dale 1. (26 12-16 15 73).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Givens 2. Onalaska (9): Gamoke 2, L.Miller 4, K.Miller 1, Garrity 1, Skemp 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Givens. Onalaska: None.

McDonell 56, Mondovi 37

McDonell312556
Mondovi172037

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 2, Maggie Craker 16, Anna Geissler 6, Abby Wampler 10, Hannah Sykora 4, Lauryn Deetz 5, Jessica Eisenreich 10, Lexi Johnson 3. (21 6-8 10 56).

Mondovi: Ella Poeschel 13, Morgan Ruud 4, Chloe Burr 4, Rian Evans 6, Abbey Fedie 10. (15 5-10 8 37).

3-Pointers—McDonell (8): Craker 4, Geissler 2, Wampler 1, Deetz 1. Mondovi (2): Poeschel 2.

Fouled Out—McDonell: Sykora. Mondovi: None.

Bloomer 40, Elk Mound 31

Bloomer132740
Elk Mound82331

Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 2, Samantha Buchholtz 5, Abby Zeman 2, Vanessa Jenneman 6, Emma Seibel 7, Isabella Jenneman 10, Sierra Raine 6, Larissa Fossum 2. (16 7-13 18 40).

Elk Mound: Brook Plaszcz 3, Alana Plaszcz 7, Hailey Blaskowski 4, Victoria Fasbender 2, Morgan Radtke 15. (4 21-30 13 31).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (1): Buchholtz 1. Elk Mound (2): A.Plaszcz 1, Blaskowski 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: None. Elk Mound: None.

Ladysmith 40, Stanley-Boyd 36

Ladysmith202040
Stanley-Boyd211536

Ladysmith: Kylee Becker 2, Kylee MIllin 2, Maddy Nybakke 3, Emily Egle 19, Abby Meltz 4, Emma Dieckman 8, Kezleigh Vacho 2. (14 11-15 9 40).

Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 3, Hannah Hause 2, Lily Hoel 11, Arianna Mason 15, Marissa Gustafson 5. (15 4-7 16 36).

3-Pointers—Ladysmith (1): Egle 1. Stanley-Boyd (2): Derks 1, Gustafson 1.

Fouled Out—Ladysmith: None. Stanley-Boyd: Hoel.

Boys Basketball

Scores

Green Bay West 76, Algoma 24

Oconto Falls 66, Suring 62

Boys Hockey

Scores

Fond du Lac Springs 5, Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 4, OT

Marquette University 6, Homestead 2

Menomonie 4, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 2

Onalaska 6, River Falls 2

Rhinelander/Three Lakes 8, Chequamegon/Phillips 0

Verona Area 5, Edgewood 2

Waukesha 4, Appleton United 0

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 5, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 5, Marshfield 1

Chi-Hi3025
Marshfield0011

First Period—CH: Isaac Lindstrom (Jack Schimmel), 2:57.

CH: Schimmel (Lindstrom), 3:22.

CH: Schimmel (Isaac Frenette), 8:12.

Third Period—M: Peyton Smith (Ryan Krueger), 9:21, PP.

CH: Frenette (Blake Trippler), 10:20.

CH: Frenette (Lindstrom, Aiden McCauley), 15:40.

Saves—Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 6-12-7-25. Marshfield: AJ Trierweiler 8-10-3-21. Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 11-10-5-26. Marshfield: 6-12-8-26. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 6-15:00. Marshfield: 3-6:00.

Girls Hockey

Scores

Central Wisconsin 0, Lakeland/Tomahawk 0, OT (tie)

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Onalaska 3, OT (tie)

Box Scores

Onalaska 3, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 3

Onalaska00303
Chi-Hi/Menomonie11103

First Period—CH/M: Sidney Polzin, 12:05.

Second Period—CH/M: Chloe Beaudette (Olivia Klass), 13:57, PP.

Third Period—O: Sascha Cronheecke, 1:30.

O: Kaley Manglitz (Paige Christenson), 3:03.

O: Kiya Bronston (Cronheecke, Manglitz), 9:53.

CH/M: Polzin, 16:43, PP.

Saves—Onalaska: Izzy Lassa 2-4-14-1-21. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 7-11-11-0-29. Shots on Goal—Onalaska: 7-11-14-0-32. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 3-5-15-1-24 Penalties—Onalaska: 5-10:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 5-10:00.

