Girls Basketball
Scores
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47, Cornell 11
Frederic 50, South Shore 43
Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 56, Milwaukee South 42
Northwestern 84, Grantsburg 41
Sheboygan County Christian 55, Reedsville 40
Box Scores
Onalaska 73, Chi-Hi 58
|Chi-Hi
|30
|28
|58
|Onalaska
|39
|34
|73
Chi-Hi: Alexis Zenner 11, Caelan Givens 16, Alisia Palms 6, Madi Adams 2, Aaliyah McMillan 18, Brystal Roshell 2. (23 9-15 13 58).
Onalaska: Olivia Gamoke 15, Lexi Miller 24, Kenzie Miller 11, Jadyn Thorne 2, Lauren Arenz 7, Mariah Wick 4, Molly Garrity 6, Carly Skemp 3, Kay Dale 1. (26 12-16 15 73).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (2): Givens 2. Onalaska (9): Gamoke 2, L.Miller 4, K.Miller 1, Garrity 1, Skemp 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Givens. Onalaska: None.
McDonell 56, Mondovi 37
|McDonell
|31
|25
|56
|Mondovi
|17
|20
|37
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 2, Maggie Craker 16, Anna Geissler 6, Abby Wampler 10, Hannah Sykora 4, Lauryn Deetz 5, Jessica Eisenreich 10, Lexi Johnson 3. (21 6-8 10 56).
Mondovi: Ella Poeschel 13, Morgan Ruud 4, Chloe Burr 4, Rian Evans 6, Abbey Fedie 10. (15 5-10 8 37).
3-Pointers—McDonell (8): Craker 4, Geissler 2, Wampler 1, Deetz 1. Mondovi (2): Poeschel 2.
Fouled Out—McDonell: Sykora. Mondovi: None.
Bloomer 40, Elk Mound 31
|Bloomer
|13
|27
|40
|Elk Mound
|8
|23
|31
Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 2, Samantha Buchholtz 5, Abby Zeman 2, Vanessa Jenneman 6, Emma Seibel 7, Isabella Jenneman 10, Sierra Raine 6, Larissa Fossum 2. (16 7-13 18 40).
Elk Mound: Brook Plaszcz 3, Alana Plaszcz 7, Hailey Blaskowski 4, Victoria Fasbender 2, Morgan Radtke 15. (4 21-30 13 31).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (1): Buchholtz 1. Elk Mound (2): A.Plaszcz 1, Blaskowski 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: None. Elk Mound: None.
Ladysmith 40, Stanley-Boyd 36
|Ladysmith
|20
|20
|40
|Stanley-Boyd
|21
|15
|36
Ladysmith: Kylee Becker 2, Kylee MIllin 2, Maddy Nybakke 3, Emily Egle 19, Abby Meltz 4, Emma Dieckman 8, Kezleigh Vacho 2. (14 11-15 9 40).
Stanley-Boyd: Leslie Derks 3, Hannah Hause 2, Lily Hoel 11, Arianna Mason 15, Marissa Gustafson 5. (15 4-7 16 36).
3-Pointers—Ladysmith (1): Egle 1. Stanley-Boyd (2): Derks 1, Gustafson 1.
Fouled Out—Ladysmith: None. Stanley-Boyd: Hoel.
Boys Basketball
Scores
Green Bay West 76, Algoma 24
Oconto Falls 66, Suring 62
Boys Hockey
Scores
Fond du Lac Springs 5, Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc 4, OT
Marquette University 6, Homestead 2
Menomonie 4, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 2
Onalaska 6, River Falls 2
Rhinelander/Three Lakes 8, Chequamegon/Phillips 0
Verona Area 5, Edgewood 2
Waukesha 4, Appleton United 0
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 5, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 5, Marshfield 1
|Chi-Hi
|3
|0
|2
|5
|Marshfield
|0
|0
|1
|1
First Period—CH: Isaac Lindstrom (Jack Schimmel), 2:57.
CH: Schimmel (Lindstrom), 3:22.
CH: Schimmel (Isaac Frenette), 8:12.
Third Period—M: Peyton Smith (Ryan Krueger), 9:21, PP.
CH: Frenette (Blake Trippler), 10:20.
CH: Frenette (Lindstrom, Aiden McCauley), 15:40.
Saves—Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 6-12-7-25. Marshfield: AJ Trierweiler 8-10-3-21. Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 11-10-5-26. Marshfield: 6-12-8-26. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 6-15:00. Marshfield: 3-6:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Central Wisconsin 0, Lakeland/Tomahawk 0, OT (tie)
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Onalaska 3, OT (tie)
Box Scores
Onalaska 3, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 3
|Onalaska
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
First Period—CH/M: Sidney Polzin, 12:05.
Second Period—CH/M: Chloe Beaudette (Olivia Klass), 13:57, PP.
Third Period—O: Sascha Cronheecke, 1:30.
O: Kaley Manglitz (Paige Christenson), 3:03.
O: Kiya Bronston (Cronheecke, Manglitz), 9:53.
CH/M: Polzin, 16:43, PP.
Saves—Onalaska: Izzy Lassa 2-4-14-1-21. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 7-11-11-0-29. Shots on Goal—Onalaska: 7-11-14-0-32. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 3-5-15-1-24 Penalties—Onalaska: 5-10:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 5-10:00.
