Boys Basketball

Scores

Adams-Friendship 52, River Valley 48

Arrowhead 81, Wisconsin Lutheran 73

Ashland 53, Lakeland 45

Columbus Catholic 77, Colby 49

De Pere 60, Stevens Point 48

Grayslake North, Ill. 77, Badger 57

Green Bay Southwest 74, Seymour 61

Green Bay West 74, Shiocton 60

Kaukauna 94, Fond du Lac 54

Kenosha Tremper 80, Union Grove 71

Kimberly 92, Appleton West 86

Lakeside Lutheran 71, Cambridge 50

Lomira 69, Ripon 66

Manitowoc Lutheran 86, Mishicot 54

McDonell Central 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47

McFarland 72, Lodi 55

Milwaukee Early View 88, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 42

Mineral Point 91, Dodgeville 66

Mount Horeb 67, Oregon 52

Mukwonago 67, Burlington 43

Muskego 80, New Berlin Eisenhower 70

Nicolet 80, Hartford Union 60

Oostburg 55, Sheboygan Christian 35

Ozaukee 53, Random Lake 43

Salam School 72, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Minn. 27

Seneca 45, Boscobel 37

Spring Valley 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 42

St. Mary Catholic 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 75

Valders 74, Amherst 30

Waupaca 68, Shawano Community 62

Westby 55, Richland Center 45

Winneconne 83, Laconia 54

Young Coggs Prep 96, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 42

Box Scores

Medford 56, Chi-Hi 51

Chi-Hi222951
Medford223456

Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 18, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 14, Tyler Robarge 9, Alex Nelson 7, Luke Franz 3. (19 8-20 24 51).

Medford: Mason Rudolph 19, Peyton Kuhn 12, Zach Haynes 8, Doug Way 6, Onyi Ekwueme 5, Cade Alexander 4, John McMurry 2. (18 11-26-17 56).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (5): Reuter 4, Nelson 1. Medford (9): Rudolph 4, Kuhn 3, Haynes s2.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Franz, Robarge. Medford: none.

McDonell 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser143347
McDonell253459

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Kyle Biloderu 21, Dakota Herman 16.

McDonell: Cory Hoglund 14, JD Bohaty 10, Charlie Bleskachek 10.

Cadott 72, Cornell 42

Cornell231942
Cadott353772

Cornell: Ryan Larson 9, Luke Thompson 7, Chayse Turchen 5, Austin Bowe 5, Raistlin Spangler 5, Caleb Balow 5, Kyle Glaus 5, Riley Gingras 2, Jake Sikora 2. (13 15-26 17 42).

Cadott: Mason Poehls 27, Noah Kahl 10, Coy Bowe 10, Ben Steffes 9, Brad Irwin 6, Nate Schley 5, Andy Hinzmann 3, Ethan West 2. (28 9-14 25 72).

3-Pointers— Cornell (1): Thompson 1. Cadott (7): Poehls 5, Schley 1, Steffes 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Cadott: Kahl, Steffes.

Stanley-Boyd 59, Greenwood 54

Greenwood312354
Stanley-Boyd263359

Greenwood: Cole Zimbauer 19, Cooper Bedlau 12, Walker Suda 12, Tragen Bogdonovich 4, Treyton Thomas 2, Trenton Klabon 2, Bryce Walide 2. (22 6-13 15 54).

Stanley-Boyd: Noah Gillingham 18, LJ Schmelzer 17, Clayton Carlson 5, Jake Schneider 5, Lucas Krueger 3, Bo Chwala 3, Jordan McKnight 2, Bryce Lingen 2. (22 10-15 18 59).

3-Pointers—Greenwood (4): Zimbauer 2, Suda 2. Stanley-Boyd (5): Schmelzer 3, Carlson 1, Krueger 1.

Fouled Out—Greenwood: none. Stanley-Boyd: Carlson.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Amery 63, Baldwin-Woodville 23

Big Foot 58, Clinton 54

Cameron 64, Ladysmith 40

Chippewa Falls 75, Eau Claire North 47

Clayton 70, Elmwood/Plum City 26

De Pere 75, Stevens Point 53

Durand 84, Barron 31

Eau Claire Memorial 47, Hudson 41

Florence 73, Coleman 47

Frederic 53, Turtle Lake 31

Freedom 74, Fox Valley Lutheran 37

Glenwood City 48, Grantsburg 35

Hamilton 55, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 43

Kewaskum 58, Random Lake 48

Kimberly 58, Appleton West 27

La Crosse Central 74, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46

Menomonie 50, Rice Lake 34

Monona Grove 50, Lodi 48

Necedah 49, La Farge 32

Nekoosa 48, Pittsville 34

Onalaska 64, West Salem 49

Pulaski 61, Seymour 26

Reedsburg Area 65, Wisconsin Dells 52

Rosholt 51, Tigerton 19

Turner 64, Evansville 53

Waukesha South 64, Catholic Memorial 46

Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Benton 39

Whitefish Bay 55, Slinger 34

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 75, Eau Claire North 47

Eau Claire North163147
Chi-Hi383775

Eau Claire North: Laura Swenson 16, Jenna Haselwander 9, Evie Dreger 8, Averi Bohman 5, Sydnie Steinmetz 5, Kellie Smrecek 2, Faith Evans. (17 8-16 18 47).

Chi-Hi: Aaliyah McMillan 19, Caelan Givens 17, Ashley Hanley 7, Kaylee Johnson 6, Brystal Roshell 6, Alexis Zenner 5, Alisia Palms 5, Maria Friedel 3, Madi Adams 3, Megan Ludy 2, Leah Schindler 2. (27 15-27 18 75).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire North (5): Swenson 2, Bohman 1, Haselwander 1, Steinmetz 1. Chi-Hi (6): McMillan 2, Hanley 2, Friedel 1, Palms 1.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire North: none. Chi-Hi: none.

Bloomer 57, Colfax 51

Colfax232851
Bloomer322557

Colfax: Kameri Meredith 15, Alyssa Dachel 11, Savannah Henrickson 10, Jayna Bowe 4, Morgan Schleusne 3, Addy Olson 2, Rachel Scharlau 2, Emma Hurlburt 2, Madison 1. (12 20-30 26 51).

Bloomer: Sierra Raine 20, Elle Kramschuster 12, Vanessa Jenneman 9, Emma Seibel 9, Isabella Jenneman 5, Larissa Fossum 2. (18 16-33 22 57).

3-Pointers—Colfax (7): Henrickson 3, Dachel 1, Bowe 1, Meredith 1. Bloomer (5): Kramschuster 2, Seibel 2, V. Jenneman 1.

Fouled Out—Colfax: Schleusne. Bloomer: none.

Greenwood 52, Stanley-Boyd 49

Stanley-Boyd242549
Greenwood213152

Stanley-Boyd: Lily Hoel 20, Marissa Gustafson 14, Leslie Derks 5, Hannah Hause 4, Arianna Mason 4, Jada Nye 2. (16 12-25 23 49).

Greenwood: Brooke Hinker 15, Amanda Bogdonovich 12, Abby Kirchner 11, Maddie Raese 8, Celine Wuethrich 5, Olivia Klabon 1. (18 14-22 22 52).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (2): Gustafson 2. Greenwood (2): Bogdonovich 1, Wuethrich 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Hause. Greenwood: Bogdonovich.

Cadott 58, Cornell 26

Cornell111526
Cadott352358

Cornell: Bryanna Bonander 10, Cheyenne Peloquin 8, Michaiah Galster 2, Erin Crowell 2, Charity Hessler 2, Kaylie Walters. (9 6-12 12 26)

Cadott: Jada Kowalczyk 18, Paisley Kane 9, Hailey Wellner 8, Abby Eiler 7, Autumn Bremness 6, Mary Jo Prokupek 5, McKenzie Prokupek 3, Meadow Barone 2. (24 4-9 18 58).

3-Pointers— Cornell (2): Bonander 2. Cadott (6): Bremness 2, Kawalczyk 1, Eiler 1, Mary Jo Prokupek 1, McKenzie Prokupek 1.

Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Cadott: none.

Gilman 54, Lake Holcombe 39

Gilman332154
Lake Holcombe182139

Lake Holcombe: Allison Golat-Hattamer 13, Brooke Lechleitner 12, Orianna Lebal 7, Emma Elmberg 5, Megan Lechleitner 2. (FG FTM-FTA PF TP).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (1): Elmberg 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Amery 3, Northwest Icemen 1

Avalanche 7, DeForest 2

Chisago Lakes, Minn. 6, Somerset 1

Hayward 3, Chippewa Falls 2, OT

Madison West 11, LaFollette / East 0

Mosinee 3, Baraboo/Portage 1

Northland Pines 6, Rhinelander 2

Notre Dame 9, Ashwaubenon 1

St. Paul Johnson, Minn. 5, River Falls 2

Sun Prairie 9, Madison Memorial 3

Verona Area 10, Janesville 0

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 8, Waupaca 4

Box Scores

Hayward 3, Chi-Hi 2

Hayward10113
Chi-Hi11002

First Period—HAY: Blake Loder (Connor Abric), 7:24, PP.

CF: Blake Trippler, 13:18.

Second Period—CF: Tyler Bohland, 11:07, PP.

Third Period—HAY: Hunter Strapon (Abric, Cade Delisle), 13:26, PP.

Overtime—HAY: Tyler Asp (Gibson Walsh, Jack Bergum), 2:09.

Saves—Hayward: Gavin Abric 8-6-9-5-28. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 4-7-5-0-16. Shots on Goal—Hayward: 5-7-6-1-19. Chi-Hi: 9-7-9-5-30. Penalties—Hayward: 5-10:00. Chi-Hi: 6-12:00.

Girls Hockey

Scores

Central Wisconsin 3, Wisconsin Valley Union 1

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Superior 2

Box Scores

Chi-Hi/Menomonie 3, Superior 2

Superior1102
Chi-Hi/Menomonie3003

First Period—CF/M: Kendal Rudinger (Sidney Polzin), 3:21.

CF/M: Polzin (Rudinger), 10:42.

SUP: Lucy Drougas (Arika Trentor), 11:36.

CF/M: Alexa Wickland (Polzin, Chloe Beaudette), 16:57.

Second Period—SUP: Isabel Franta (Rose Ion), 0:35.

Saves—Superior: Katrina Casper 6-6-12-24. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 9-7-10-26. Shots on Goal—Superior: 10-8-10-28. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 9-6-12-27. Penalties—Superior: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 3-6:00.

