Boys Basketball
Scores
Adams-Friendship 52, River Valley 48
Arrowhead 81, Wisconsin Lutheran 73
Ashland 53, Lakeland 45
Columbus Catholic 77, Colby 49
De Pere 60, Stevens Point 48
Grayslake North, Ill. 77, Badger 57
Green Bay Southwest 74, Seymour 61
Green Bay West 74, Shiocton 60
Kaukauna 94, Fond du Lac 54
Kenosha Tremper 80, Union Grove 71
Kimberly 92, Appleton West 86
Lakeside Lutheran 71, Cambridge 50
Lomira 69, Ripon 66
Manitowoc Lutheran 86, Mishicot 54
McDonell Central 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47
McFarland 72, Lodi 55
Milwaukee Early View 88, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 42
Mineral Point 91, Dodgeville 66
Mount Horeb 67, Oregon 52
Mukwonago 67, Burlington 43
Muskego 80, New Berlin Eisenhower 70
Nicolet 80, Hartford Union 60
Oostburg 55, Sheboygan Christian 35
Ozaukee 53, Random Lake 43
Salam School 72, Cristo Rey Jesuit, Minn. 27
Seneca 45, Boscobel 37
Spring Valley 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 42
St. Mary Catholic 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 75
Valders 74, Amherst 30
Waupaca 68, Shawano Community 62
Westby 55, Richland Center 45
Winneconne 83, Laconia 54
Young Coggs Prep 96, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 42
Box Scores
Medford 56, Chi-Hi 51
|Chi-Hi
|22
|29
|51
|Medford
|22
|34
|56
Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 18, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 14, Tyler Robarge 9, Alex Nelson 7, Luke Franz 3. (19 8-20 24 51).
Medford: Mason Rudolph 19, Peyton Kuhn 12, Zach Haynes 8, Doug Way 6, Onyi Ekwueme 5, Cade Alexander 4, John McMurry 2. (18 11-26-17 56).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (5): Reuter 4, Nelson 1. Medford (9): Rudolph 4, Kuhn 3, Haynes s2.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Franz, Robarge. Medford: none.
McDonell 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|14
|33
|47
|McDonell
|25
|34
|59
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Kyle Biloderu 21, Dakota Herman 16.
McDonell: Cory Hoglund 14, JD Bohaty 10, Charlie Bleskachek 10.
Cadott 72, Cornell 42
|Cornell
|23
|19
|42
|Cadott
|35
|37
|72
Cornell: Ryan Larson 9, Luke Thompson 7, Chayse Turchen 5, Austin Bowe 5, Raistlin Spangler 5, Caleb Balow 5, Kyle Glaus 5, Riley Gingras 2, Jake Sikora 2. (13 15-26 17 42).
Cadott: Mason Poehls 27, Noah Kahl 10, Coy Bowe 10, Ben Steffes 9, Brad Irwin 6, Nate Schley 5, Andy Hinzmann 3, Ethan West 2. (28 9-14 25 72).
3-Pointers— Cornell (1): Thompson 1. Cadott (7): Poehls 5, Schley 1, Steffes 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Cadott: Kahl, Steffes.
Stanley-Boyd 59, Greenwood 54
|Greenwood
|31
|23
|54
|Stanley-Boyd
|26
|33
|59
Greenwood: Cole Zimbauer 19, Cooper Bedlau 12, Walker Suda 12, Tragen Bogdonovich 4, Treyton Thomas 2, Trenton Klabon 2, Bryce Walide 2. (22 6-13 15 54).
Stanley-Boyd: Noah Gillingham 18, LJ Schmelzer 17, Clayton Carlson 5, Jake Schneider 5, Lucas Krueger 3, Bo Chwala 3, Jordan McKnight 2, Bryce Lingen 2. (22 10-15 18 59).
3-Pointers—Greenwood (4): Zimbauer 2, Suda 2. Stanley-Boyd (5): Schmelzer 3, Carlson 1, Krueger 1.
Fouled Out—Greenwood: none. Stanley-Boyd: Carlson.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Amery 63, Baldwin-Woodville 23
Big Foot 58, Clinton 54
Cameron 64, Ladysmith 40
Chippewa Falls 75, Eau Claire North 47
Clayton 70, Elmwood/Plum City 26
De Pere 75, Stevens Point 53
Durand 84, Barron 31
Eau Claire Memorial 47, Hudson 41
Florence 73, Coleman 47
Frederic 53, Turtle Lake 31
Freedom 74, Fox Valley Lutheran 37
Glenwood City 48, Grantsburg 35
Hamilton 55, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 43
Kewaskum 58, Random Lake 48
Kimberly 58, Appleton West 27
La Crosse Central 74, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
Menomonie 50, Rice Lake 34
Monona Grove 50, Lodi 48
Necedah 49, La Farge 32
Nekoosa 48, Pittsville 34
Onalaska 64, West Salem 49
Pulaski 61, Seymour 26
Reedsburg Area 65, Wisconsin Dells 52
Rosholt 51, Tigerton 19
Turner 64, Evansville 53
Waukesha South 64, Catholic Memorial 46
Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Benton 39
Whitefish Bay 55, Slinger 34
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 75, Eau Claire North 47
|Eau Claire North
|16
|31
|47
|Chi-Hi
|38
|37
|75
Eau Claire North: Laura Swenson 16, Jenna Haselwander 9, Evie Dreger 8, Averi Bohman 5, Sydnie Steinmetz 5, Kellie Smrecek 2, Faith Evans. (17 8-16 18 47).
Chi-Hi: Aaliyah McMillan 19, Caelan Givens 17, Ashley Hanley 7, Kaylee Johnson 6, Brystal Roshell 6, Alexis Zenner 5, Alisia Palms 5, Maria Friedel 3, Madi Adams 3, Megan Ludy 2, Leah Schindler 2. (27 15-27 18 75).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire North (5): Swenson 2, Bohman 1, Haselwander 1, Steinmetz 1. Chi-Hi (6): McMillan 2, Hanley 2, Friedel 1, Palms 1.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire North: none. Chi-Hi: none.
Bloomer 57, Colfax 51
|Colfax
|23
|28
|51
|Bloomer
|32
|25
|57
Colfax: Kameri Meredith 15, Alyssa Dachel 11, Savannah Henrickson 10, Jayna Bowe 4, Morgan Schleusne 3, Addy Olson 2, Rachel Scharlau 2, Emma Hurlburt 2, Madison 1. (12 20-30 26 51).
Bloomer: Sierra Raine 20, Elle Kramschuster 12, Vanessa Jenneman 9, Emma Seibel 9, Isabella Jenneman 5, Larissa Fossum 2. (18 16-33 22 57).
3-Pointers—Colfax (7): Henrickson 3, Dachel 1, Bowe 1, Meredith 1. Bloomer (5): Kramschuster 2, Seibel 2, V. Jenneman 1.
Fouled Out—Colfax: Schleusne. Bloomer: none.
Greenwood 52, Stanley-Boyd 49
|Stanley-Boyd
|24
|25
|49
|Greenwood
|21
|31
|52
Stanley-Boyd: Lily Hoel 20, Marissa Gustafson 14, Leslie Derks 5, Hannah Hause 4, Arianna Mason 4, Jada Nye 2. (16 12-25 23 49).
Greenwood: Brooke Hinker 15, Amanda Bogdonovich 12, Abby Kirchner 11, Maddie Raese 8, Celine Wuethrich 5, Olivia Klabon 1. (18 14-22 22 52).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (2): Gustafson 2. Greenwood (2): Bogdonovich 1, Wuethrich 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Hause. Greenwood: Bogdonovich.
Cadott 58, Cornell 26
|Cornell
|11
|15
|26
|Cadott
|35
|23
|58
Cornell: Bryanna Bonander 10, Cheyenne Peloquin 8, Michaiah Galster 2, Erin Crowell 2, Charity Hessler 2, Kaylie Walters. (9 6-12 12 26)
Cadott: Jada Kowalczyk 18, Paisley Kane 9, Hailey Wellner 8, Abby Eiler 7, Autumn Bremness 6, Mary Jo Prokupek 5, McKenzie Prokupek 3, Meadow Barone 2. (24 4-9 18 58).
3-Pointers— Cornell (2): Bonander 2. Cadott (6): Bremness 2, Kawalczyk 1, Eiler 1, Mary Jo Prokupek 1, McKenzie Prokupek 1.
Fouled Out—Cornell: none. Cadott: none.
Gilman 54, Lake Holcombe 39
|Gilman
|33
|21
|54
|Lake Holcombe
|18
|21
|39
Lake Holcombe: Allison Golat-Hattamer 13, Brooke Lechleitner 12, Orianna Lebal 7, Emma Elmberg 5, Megan Lechleitner 2. (FG FTM-FTA PF TP).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (1): Elmberg 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Amery 3, Northwest Icemen 1
Avalanche 7, DeForest 2
Chisago Lakes, Minn. 6, Somerset 1
Hayward 3, Chippewa Falls 2, OT
Madison West 11, LaFollette / East 0
Mosinee 3, Baraboo/Portage 1
Northland Pines 6, Rhinelander 2
Notre Dame 9, Ashwaubenon 1
St. Paul Johnson, Minn. 5, River Falls 2
Sun Prairie 9, Madison Memorial 3
Verona Area 10, Janesville 0
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 8, Waupaca 4
Box Scores
Hayward 3, Chi-Hi 2
|Hayward
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Chi-Hi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
First Period—HAY: Blake Loder (Connor Abric), 7:24, PP.
CF: Blake Trippler, 13:18.
Second Period—CF: Tyler Bohland, 11:07, PP.
Third Period—HAY: Hunter Strapon (Abric, Cade Delisle), 13:26, PP.
Overtime—HAY: Tyler Asp (Gibson Walsh, Jack Bergum), 2:09.
Saves—Hayward: Gavin Abric 8-6-9-5-28. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 4-7-5-0-16. Shots on Goal—Hayward: 5-7-6-1-19. Chi-Hi: 9-7-9-5-30. Penalties—Hayward: 5-10:00. Chi-Hi: 6-12:00.
Girls Hockey
Scores
Central Wisconsin 3, Wisconsin Valley Union 1
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3, Superior 2
Box Scores
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 3, Superior 2
|Superior
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|3
|0
|0
|3
First Period—CF/M: Kendal Rudinger (Sidney Polzin), 3:21.
CF/M: Polzin (Rudinger), 10:42.
SUP: Lucy Drougas (Arika Trentor), 11:36.
CF/M: Alexa Wickland (Polzin, Chloe Beaudette), 16:57.
Second Period—SUP: Isabel Franta (Rose Ion), 0:35.
Saves—Superior: Katrina Casper 6-6-12-24. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 9-7-10-26. Shots on Goal—Superior: 10-8-10-28. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 9-6-12-27. Penalties—Superior: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 3-6:00.
