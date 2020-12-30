Local Scoreboard: Wednesday, December 30

Scores
Boys Basketball
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Spring Valley 49
Bonduel 61, Gresham Community 44
Brookfield East 63, Nicolet 56
Bruce 63, Butternut 15
Cambria-Friesland 47, Marshall 43, OT
Catholic Memorial 72, West Allis Nathan Hale 63
Chippewa Falls 60, Marshfield 47
Darlington 69, Royall 26
Dominican 66, University School of Milwaukee 56
Eau Claire North 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35
Elk Mound 61, Fall Creek 54
Evansville 44, Edgewood 30
Fall Creek 65, Whitehall 49
Fort Atkinson 54, Elkhorn Area 45
Iola-Scandinavia 60, Pacelli 43
Janesville Parker 39, Watertown 35
Kaukauna 71, Greendale 68
Kimberly 77, Seymour 49
Kohler 62, Living Word Lutheran 55
McDonell Central 54, Northwestern 41
Melrose-Mindoro 75, Eleva-Strum 47
Mukwonago 74, New Berlin West 62
Necedah 58, Pittsville 46
Oconomowoc 56, West Bend West 45
Onalaska 69, Eau Claire Memorial 61
Pewaukee 73, Hamilton 58
Prairie du Chien 52, Platteville 46
Racine St. Catherine's 71, Burlington 51
Reedsville 70, Shiocton 62
Regis 58, Mondovi 45
Richland Center 68, Mauston 45
Sheboygan Area Luth. 91, Mayville 63
Somerset 49, Unity 40
South Shore 66, Frederic 52
St. Marys Springs 66, Saint Thomas More 40
Stockbridge 67, Lena 32
Stockbridge 87, Valley Christian 55
Three Lakes 67, Niagara 29
Wauwatosa West 57, Slinger 47
Whitefish Bay 66, Germantown 50
Wilmot Union 81, Janesville Craig 67
Wrightstown 54, Valders 49
Girls Basketball
Arrowhead 67, Milwaukee DSHA 43
Badger 59, Elkhorn Area 38
Bangor 49, Shullsburg 42
Barron 53, Bloomer 33
Blair-Taylor 49, Stratford 40
Brookfield East 49, Muskego 45
Butternut 52, Bruce 44
Catholic Memorial 73, Catholic Central 26
Columbus 41, Edgerton 36
De Pere 75, Fond du Lac 31
Franklin 55, New Berlin Eisenhower 53
Greendale 53, Whitnall 37
Kewaskum 54, Grafton 52
Laconia 60, Valders 40
Lake Mills 69, Edgewood 59
Martin Luther 67, South Milwaukee 49
Medford Area 63, Northland Pines 46
Merrill 62, Rhinelander 55
New Holstein 57, Oconto Falls 46
Onalaska 72, Eau Claire North 51
Prairie du Chien 70, Platteville 42
Prescott 52, Durand 35
Royall 75, Mauston 17
South Shore 61, Frederic 19
St. Marys Springs 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 21
Stockbridge 47, Lena 45
Three Lakes 54, Niagara 43
Tomah 34, Eau Claire Memorial 33
Unity 72, Somerset 65
Wautoma 69, Shawano 60
Xavier 86, Lakeland 48
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 60, Marshfield 47
|Marshfield
|20
|27
|47
|Chi-Hi
|30
|30
|60
Marshfield: Wyatt LeMoine 2, Chase Hinson 12, Sam Roherty 14, Gavin Fravert 5, Carson Kvernen 3, Matthew Trulen 2, Matthew Donovan 3, Jack Nordbeck 6. (18 4-6 9 47).
Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 34, Jacob Walczak 9, Mason Monarski 15, Kansas Smith 2. (24 4-6 13 60).
3-Pointers—Marshfield (7): Hinson 1, Roherty 4, Fravert 1, Kvernen 1. Chi-Hi (8): Reuter 4, Walczak 1, Monarski 3.
Fouled Out—Marshfield: none. Chi-Hi: none.
McDonell 54, Northwestern 41
|Northwestern
|20
|21
|41
|McDonell
|27
|27
|54
Northwestern: John Grohn 2, Monte Mayberry 5, Aiden Kroeplin 6, Harrison Nelson 2, Bennett Nelson 1, Mason Dupree 2, Jase Nelson 11, Cole Lahti 2, CJ Thompson 6, Preston Brilla 3, Cam Driver 1. (15 8-20 19 41).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 9, Max Hauser 2, Jake Siegenthaler 14, Eddie Mittermeyer 8, Tanner Opsal 8, Aiden Misfeldt 3, Luke Newton 2, Joey Janus 6, Landon Moulton 2. (18 15-22 20 54).
3-Pointers—Northwestern (3): Mayberry 1, Kroeplin 2. McDonell (3): Hughes 1, Mittermeyer 1, Misfeldt 1.
Fouled Out—Northwestern: Thompson. McDonell: none.
Elk Mound 61, Fall Creek 54
|Fall Creek
|22
|32
|54
|Elk Mound
|26
|35
|61
Fall Creek: Nathan Sorensen 5, Isaiah Kaufman 4, Teigan Ploeckelman 8, Cameron Martzke 9, Soren Johnson 10, Luke Olson 7, Bo Vollrath 11. (22 4-9 17 54).
Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 18, Ryan Bartig 4, Ben Heath 12, Nate Lew 8, Kaden Russo 12, Antonio Meyer 2, Michael Jenson 5. (23 5-10 6 61).
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (6): Ploeckelman 2, Martzke 3, Olson 1. Elk Mound (10): Bohl 3, Bartig 1, Heath 3, Lew 1, Russo 1, Jenson 1.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Elk Mound: none.
Girls Basketball
Barron 53, Bloomer 33
|Bloomer
|8
|25
|33
|Barron
|30
|23
|53
Bloomer: Kyla Schwarzenberger 5, Danielle Latz 4, Bella Seibel 3, Leah Score 12, Abby Iverson 9. (12 5-12 15 33).
Barron: Rylee Stauner 4, Jada Brunkow 7, Sydney Stauner 3, Paige Knutson 4, Gracie Smith 21, Ashley Kurschner 5, Macey Hermann 9. (23 5-13 16 53).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (4): Schwarzenberger 1, Score 3. Barron (2): Stauner 1, Kurschner 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Barron: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Chi-Hi
|0
|1
|2
|3
Second Period—Eau Claire Memorial: Carter Olson (Easton Tok, Luke Lindsay), 5:02, PP.
Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Ben Steinmetz), 5:49.
Third Period—Chi-Hi: Aiden McCauley (Brady Fixmer, AJ Schemenauer), 9:26.
Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson, 16:55.
Shots on Goal—Eau Claire Memorial: 11-10-10-31. Chi-Hi: 8-5-9-22. Saves—Eau Claire Memorial: Kyler Strenke 8-4-719. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 11-9-10-30. Penalties—Eau Claire Memorial: 3-6:00. Chi-Hi: 2-4:00.
Girls Hockey
Western Wisconsin 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2 (OT)
|Western Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1 1
|3
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|0
|0
|2 0
|2
First Period—Western Wisconsin: Ellie Brice (Erin Huerta), 6:33, PP.
Third Period—CF/M: Paige Steinmetz (Sidney Polzin), 0:22.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin (Joey Schemenauer), 3:10.
Western Wisconsin: Ellie Brice, 8:19.
Overtime—Western Wisconsin: Ellie Brice (Erin Huerta), 3:01.
Shots on Goal—Western Wisconsin: 11-10-11-3-35. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 12-10-10-4-36. Saves—Western Wisconsin: Lauren Sobczak 12-10-8-4-34. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 10-10-10-2-32. Penalties—Western Wisconsin: 1-2:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 4-8:00.