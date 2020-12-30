 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Scoreboard: Wednesday, December 30
0 comments
agate

Local Scoreboard: Wednesday, December 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Spring Valley 49

Bonduel 61, Gresham Community 44

Brookfield East 63, Nicolet 56

Bruce 63, Butternut 15

Cambria-Friesland 47, Marshall 43, OT

Catholic Memorial 72, West Allis Nathan Hale 63

Chippewa Falls 60, Marshfield 47

Darlington 69, Royall 26

Dominican 66, University School of Milwaukee 56

Eau Claire North 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35

Elk Mound 61, Fall Creek 54

Evansville 44, Edgewood 30

Fall Creek 65, Whitehall 49

Fort Atkinson 54, Elkhorn Area 45

Iola-Scandinavia 60, Pacelli 43

Janesville Parker 39, Watertown 35

Kaukauna 71, Greendale 68

Kimberly 77, Seymour 49

Kohler 62, Living Word Lutheran 55

McDonell Central 54, Northwestern 41

Melrose-Mindoro 75, Eleva-Strum 47

Mukwonago 74, New Berlin West 62

Necedah 58, Pittsville 46

Oconomowoc 56, West Bend West 45

Onalaska 69, Eau Claire Memorial 61

Pewaukee 73, Hamilton 58

Prairie du Chien 52, Platteville 46

Racine St. Catherine's 71, Burlington 51

Reedsville 70, Shiocton 62

Regis 58, Mondovi 45

Richland Center 68, Mauston 45

Sheboygan Area Luth. 91, Mayville 63

Somerset 49, Unity 40

South Shore 66, Frederic 52

St. Marys Springs 66, Saint Thomas More 40

Stockbridge 67, Lena 32

Stockbridge 87, Valley Christian 55

Three Lakes 67, Niagara 29

Wauwatosa West 57, Slinger 47

Whitefish Bay 66, Germantown 50

Wilmot Union 81, Janesville Craig 67

Wrightstown 54, Valders 49

Girls Basketball

Arrowhead 67, Milwaukee DSHA 43

Badger 59, Elkhorn Area 38

Bangor 49, Shullsburg 42

Barron 53, Bloomer 33

Blair-Taylor 49, Stratford 40

Brookfield East 49, Muskego 45

Butternut 52, Bruce 44

Catholic Memorial 73, Catholic Central 26

Columbus 41, Edgerton 36

De Pere 75, Fond du Lac 31

Franklin 55, New Berlin Eisenhower 53

Greendale 53, Whitnall 37

Kewaskum 54, Grafton 52

Laconia 60, Valders 40

Lake Mills 69, Edgewood 59

Martin Luther 67, South Milwaukee 49

Medford Area 63, Northland Pines 46

Merrill 62, Rhinelander 55

New Holstein 57, Oconto Falls 46

Onalaska 72, Eau Claire North 51

Prairie du Chien 70, Platteville 42

Prescott 52, Durand 35

Royall 75, Mauston 17

South Shore 61, Frederic 19

St. Marys Springs 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 21

Stockbridge 47, Lena 45

Three Lakes 54, Niagara 43

Tomah 34, Eau Claire Memorial 33

Unity 72, Somerset 65

Wautoma 69, Shawano 60

Xavier 86, Lakeland 48

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 60, Marshfield 47

Marshfield202747
Chi-Hi303060

Marshfield: Wyatt LeMoine 2, Chase Hinson 12, Sam Roherty 14, Gavin Fravert 5, Carson Kvernen 3, Matthew Trulen 2, Matthew Donovan 3, Jack Nordbeck 6. (18 4-6 9 47).

Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 34, Jacob Walczak 9, Mason Monarski 15, Kansas Smith 2. (24 4-6 13 60).

3-Pointers—Marshfield (7): Hinson 1, Roherty 4, Fravert 1, Kvernen 1. Chi-Hi (8): Reuter 4, Walczak 1, Monarski 3.

Fouled Out—Marshfield: none. Chi-Hi: none.

McDonell 54, Northwestern 41

Northwestern202141
McDonell272754

Northwestern: John Grohn 2, Monte Mayberry 5, Aiden Kroeplin 6, Harrison Nelson 2, Bennett Nelson 1, Mason Dupree 2, Jase Nelson 11, Cole Lahti 2, CJ Thompson 6, Preston Brilla 3, Cam Driver 1. (15 8-20 19 41).

McDonell: Logan Hughes 9, Max Hauser 2, Jake Siegenthaler 14, Eddie Mittermeyer 8, Tanner Opsal 8, Aiden Misfeldt 3, Luke Newton 2, Joey Janus 6, Landon Moulton 2. (18 15-22 20 54).

3-Pointers—Northwestern (3): Mayberry 1, Kroeplin 2. McDonell (3): Hughes 1, Mittermeyer 1, Misfeldt 1.

Fouled Out—Northwestern: Thompson. McDonell: none.

Elk Mound 61, Fall Creek 54

Fall Creek223254
Elk Mound263561

Fall Creek: Nathan Sorensen 5, Isaiah Kaufman 4, Teigan Ploeckelman 8, Cameron Martzke 9, Soren Johnson 10, Luke Olson 7, Bo Vollrath 11. (22 4-9 17 54).

Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 18, Ryan Bartig 4, Ben Heath 12, Nate Lew 8, Kaden Russo 12, Antonio Meyer 2, Michael Jenson 5. (23 5-10 6 61).

3-Pointers—Fall Creek (6): Ploeckelman 2, Martzke 3, Olson 1. Elk Mound (10): Bohl 3, Bartig 1, Heath 3, Lew 1, Russo 1, Jenson 1.

Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Elk Mound: none.

Girls Basketball

Barron 53, Bloomer 33

Bloomer82533
Barron302353

Bloomer: Kyla Schwarzenberger 5, Danielle Latz 4, Bella Seibel 3, Leah Score 12, Abby Iverson 9. (12 5-12 15 33).

Barron: Rylee Stauner 4, Jada Brunkow 7, Sydney Stauner 3, Paige Knutson 4, Gracie Smith 21, Ashley Kurschner 5, Macey Hermann 9. (23 5-13 16 53).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (4): Schwarzenberger 1, Score 3. Barron (2): Stauner 1, Kurschner 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Barron: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1

Eau Claire Memorial0101
Chi-Hi0123

Second Period—Eau Claire Memorial: Carter Olson (Easton Tok, Luke Lindsay), 5:02, PP.

Chi-Hi: Owen Krista (Ben Steinmetz), 5:49.

Third Period—Chi-Hi: Aiden McCauley (Brady Fixmer, AJ Schemenauer), 9:26.

Chi-Hi: Nick Carlson, 16:55.

Shots on Goal—Eau Claire Memorial: 11-10-10-31. Chi-Hi: 8-5-9-22. Saves—Eau Claire Memorial: Kyler Strenke 8-4-719. Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 11-9-10-30. Penalties—Eau Claire Memorial: 3-6:00. Chi-Hi: 2-4:00.

Girls Hockey

Western Wisconsin 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2 (OT)

Western Wisconsin101 13
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie002 02

First Period—Western Wisconsin: Ellie Brice (Erin Huerta), 6:33, PP.

Third Period—CF/M: Paige Steinmetz (Sidney Polzin), 0:22.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Sidney Polzin (Joey Schemenauer), 3:10.

Western Wisconsin: Ellie Brice, 8:19.

Overtime—Western Wisconsin: Ellie Brice (Erin Huerta), 3:01.

Shots on Goal—Western Wisconsin: 11-10-11-3-35. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 12-10-10-4-36. Saves—Western Wisconsin: Lauren Sobczak 12-10-8-4-34. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 10-10-10-2-32. Penalties—Western Wisconsin: 1-2:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 4-8:00.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jackson Acker signs his National Letter of Intent to play football for the Badgers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News