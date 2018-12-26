Boys Hockey
Box Scores
Albert Lea (Minn.) 5, Chi-Hi 4 (OT)
|Albert Lea
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Chi-Hi
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
First Period—AL: Cole Wentzel (Carson Goodell), 2:55.
CF: Aiden McCauley (Brady Fixmer), 3:53.
AL: Wentzel (Goodell, Jacob Prihoda), 8:46.
AL: Owen Zelenak (Jack Edwin, Campbell Cichosz), 9:08.
Second Period—CF: Sawyer Bowe (Blake Trippler, Cole Bowe),10:29, PP.
AL: Cichosz, 13:55.
CF: Isaac Lindstrom, (Isaac Frenette, C. Bowe), 16:46.
Third Period—CF: Jack Schimmel (C. Bowe), 7:40.
Overtime—AL: Edwin (Zelenak), 1:17, PP.
Shots on Goal—Albert Lea: 8-4-6-1-19. Chi-Hi: 5-12-12-0-29. Saves—Albert Lea: Jacob Bell 4-10-11-0-25. Chi-Hi: Jaden Hoople 5-3-6-0-14. Penalties—Albert Lea: 3-6:00. Chi-Hi: 3-17:00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.