Boys Basketball
Scores
Beaver Dam 64, Sauk Prairie 46
Brookfield Central 81, Menomonee Falls 29
Brown Deer 70, Pius XI Catholic 69
Clintonville 59, Oconto Falls 53
Colfax 65, Mondovi 51
Columbus Catholic 95, Greenwood 36
Edgewood 57, Monroe 54
Elkhorn Area 79, Union Grove 31
Howards Grove 52, Hilbert 38
Hustisford 70, Dodgeland 43
Kickapoo 49, Royall 39
Kiel 56, Two Rivers 45
Lake Country Lutheran 63, Destiny 48
Lake Mills 64, Lodi 48
Lakeside Lutheran 74, Watertown Luther Prep 49
Lourdes Academy 103, Valley Christian 46
Loyal 74, Granton 48
Madison Memorial 52, Beloit Memorial 48
Manitowoc Lincoln 71, Ashwaubenon 61
Marshall 78, Cambridge 76, OT
McDonell Central 72, Regis 46
Medford Area 61, Rhinelander 49
Menominee Indian 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 59
Middleton 57, Janesville Parker 55
Milwaukee Riverside University 52, Milwaukee South 49
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 56, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 44
Mount Horeb 50, Waunakee 45
Nicolet 75, Port Washington 40
Oak Creek 56, Kenosha Bradford 53
Oakfield 73, Wayland Academy 51
Oostburg 80, Manitowoc Lutheran 57
Peshtigo 73, Algoma 30
Racine Park 70, Racine Horlick 50
Randolph 61, Rio 56
Random Lake 65, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 22
Roncalli 68, Valders 37
Shoreland Lutheran 75, Kenosha Reuther 39
St. John's NW Military Academy 79, West Allis Central 75
Stoughton 64, Fort Atkinson 36
The Prairie School 59, Saint Thomas More 46
University School of Milwaukee 71, Saint Francis 62
Watertown 56, Milton 52
Westosha Central 69, Burlington 50
Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Cudahy 47
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 40, Northland Lutheran 37
Box Scores
McDonell 72, Eau Claire Regis 46
|Eau Claire Regis
|22
|24
|46
|McDonell
|30
|42
|72
Eau Claire Regis: David Haselwander 2, Joe Edge 3, Branton Paulsrud 2, Cade Osborn 14, Aaron Haselwander 4, JP Wolterstorff 14, Hayden Reinders 2, JT Koestler 5. (18 2-2 7 46).
McDonell: Efe Selvitopu 3, Cory Hoglund 11, JD Bohaty 9, Jaebin Bourget 3, Trent Witkowski 2, Jake Siegenthaler 3, Eion Kressin 19, Caleb Thornton 2, Charlie Bleskachek 17. (28 5-7 5 72).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (8): Edge 1, Osborn 4, Wolterstorff 2, Koestler 1. McDonell (11): Selvitopu 1, Hoglund 3, Bohaty 3, Siegelthaler 1, Bleskachek 3.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. McDonell: none.
Birchwood 83, Cornell 41
|Birchwood
|43
|40
|83
|Cornell
|20
|21
|41
Birchwood: Trey Johnson 14, Matthew Marcinske 23, Ryan Kupper 8, Dylan Schultz 4, Preston Herricks 9, Trent Stanley 12, Logan Saldara 10, Adam Robotka 3. (24 24-30 10 83).
Cornell: Raistlin Spangler 7, Caleb Balow 10, Ryan Larson 4, Ty Anderson 4, Kyle Glaus 4, Riley Gingras 12. (17 1-8 23 41).
3-Pointers—Birchwood (11): Marcinske 4, Herricks 3, Stanley 4. Cornell (6): Spangler 1, Balow 1, Gingras 4.
Fouled Out—Birchwood: none. Cornell: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Albany 55, Barneveld 43
Arcadia 72, Black River Falls 39
Bayfield 43, Mellen 37
Benton 42, Belmont 29
Cudahy 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 43
Evansville 55, Brodhead 33
Greenfield 78, Shorewood 53
Homestead 67, Cedarburg 63
Kewaunee 57, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 31
Kickapoo 49, De Soto 28
La Farge 49, Weston 26
Little Chute 54, Marinette 27
Lodi 57, Watertown Luther Prep 42
Marshall 74, Cambridge 41
Martin Luther 76, Dominican 36
Medford Area 69, Lakeland 65
Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 23, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 19
Mondovi 50, Boyceville 36
Northland Lutheran 52, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 32
Oconomowoc 42, Catholic Memorial 35
Pius XI Catholic 67, Whitnall 33
Potosi/Cassville 52, Highland 31
Racine Case 51, Franklin 49
Randolph 66, Cambria-Friesland 39
Reedsburg Area 75, Mount Horeb 35
Regis 50, Thorp 37
Rhinelander 68, D.C. Everest 48
Royall 65, New Lisbon 59
West Bend West 59, Slinger 37
Whitewater 52, Big Foot 46
Williams Bay 43, Madison Country Day 22
Winneconne 40, Waupun 35
Wrightstown 61, Fox Valley Lutheran 40
Box Scores
Birchwood 46, Cornell 29
|Birchwood
|30
|16
|46
|Cornell
|14
|15
|29
Birchwood: Abby Greisen 6, Payton Schultz 13, Mady Schultz 4, Alyssa Langham 6, Ashlyn Leau 7, Taylor Widiker 10. (16 9-18 13 46).
Cornell: Izzy Clark 2, Micki Galster 6, Alyssa Helland 2, Kaylee Walters 2, Erin Crowell 3, Cheyenne Peloquin 6, Bryanna Bonander 8. (14 1-9 17 29).
3-Pointers—Birchwood (5): P. Schultz 3, Widiker 2. Cornell (0): none.
Fouled Out—Birchwood: none. Cornell: none.
