Boys Basketball

Scores

Beaver Dam 64, Sauk Prairie 46

Brookfield Central 81, Menomonee Falls 29

Brown Deer 70, Pius XI Catholic 69

Clintonville 59, Oconto Falls 53

Colfax 65, Mondovi 51

Columbus Catholic 95, Greenwood 36

Edgewood 57, Monroe 54

Elkhorn Area 79, Union Grove 31

Howards Grove 52, Hilbert 38

Hustisford 70, Dodgeland 43

Kickapoo 49, Royall 39

Kiel 56, Two Rivers 45

Lake Country Lutheran 63, Destiny 48

Lake Mills 64, Lodi 48

Lakeside Lutheran 74, Watertown Luther Prep 49

Lourdes Academy 103, Valley Christian 46

Loyal 74, Granton 48

Madison Memorial 52, Beloit Memorial 48

Manitowoc Lincoln 71, Ashwaubenon 61

Marshall 78, Cambridge 76, OT

McDonell Central 72, Regis 46

Medford Area 61, Rhinelander 49

Menominee Indian 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 59

Middleton 57, Janesville Parker 55

Milwaukee Riverside University 52, Milwaukee South 49

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 56, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 44

Mount Horeb 50, Waunakee 45

Nicolet 75, Port Washington 40

Oak Creek 56, Kenosha Bradford 53

Oakfield 73, Wayland Academy 51

Oostburg 80, Manitowoc Lutheran 57

Peshtigo 73, Algoma 30

Racine Park 70, Racine Horlick 50

Randolph 61, Rio 56

Random Lake 65, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 22

Roncalli 68, Valders 37

Shoreland Lutheran 75, Kenosha Reuther 39

St. John's NW Military Academy 79, West Allis Central 75

Stoughton 64, Fort Atkinson 36

The Prairie School 59, Saint Thomas More 46

University School of Milwaukee 71, Saint Francis 62

Watertown 56, Milton 52

Westosha Central 69, Burlington 50

Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Cudahy 47

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 40, Northland Lutheran 37

Box Scores

McDonell 72, Eau Claire Regis 46

Eau Claire Regis222446
McDonell304272

Eau Claire Regis: David Haselwander 2, Joe Edge 3, Branton Paulsrud 2, Cade Osborn 14, Aaron Haselwander 4, JP Wolterstorff 14, Hayden Reinders 2, JT Koestler 5. (18 2-2 7 46).

McDonell: Efe Selvitopu 3, Cory Hoglund 11, JD Bohaty 9, Jaebin Bourget 3, Trent Witkowski 2, Jake Siegenthaler 3, Eion Kressin 19, Caleb Thornton 2, Charlie Bleskachek 17. (28 5-7 5 72).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Regis (8): Edge 1, Osborn 4, Wolterstorff 2, Koestler 1. McDonell (11): Selvitopu 1, Hoglund 3, Bohaty 3, Siegelthaler 1, Bleskachek 3.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Regis: none. McDonell: none.

Birchwood 83, Cornell 41

Birchwood434083
Cornell202141

Birchwood: Trey Johnson 14, Matthew Marcinske 23, Ryan Kupper 8, Dylan Schultz 4, Preston Herricks 9, Trent Stanley 12, Logan Saldara 10, Adam Robotka 3. (24 24-30 10 83).

Cornell: Raistlin Spangler 7, Caleb Balow 10, Ryan Larson 4, Ty Anderson 4, Kyle Glaus 4, Riley Gingras 12. (17 1-8 23 41).

3-Pointers—Birchwood (11): Marcinske 4, Herricks 3, Stanley 4. Cornell (6): Spangler 1, Balow 1, Gingras 4. 

Fouled Out—Birchwood: none. Cornell: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Albany 55, Barneveld 43

Arcadia 72, Black River Falls 39

Bayfield 43, Mellen 37

Benton 42, Belmont 29

Cudahy 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 43

Evansville 55, Brodhead 33

Greenfield 78, Shorewood 53

Homestead 67, Cedarburg 63

Kewaunee 57, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 31

Kickapoo 49, De Soto 28

La Farge 49, Weston 26

Little Chute 54, Marinette 27

Lodi 57, Watertown Luther Prep 42

Marshall 74, Cambridge 41

Martin Luther 76, Dominican 36

Medford Area 69, Lakeland 65

Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 23, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 19

Mondovi 50, Boyceville 36

Northland Lutheran 52, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 32

Oconomowoc 42, Catholic Memorial 35

Pius XI Catholic 67, Whitnall 33

Potosi/Cassville 52, Highland 31

Racine Case 51, Franklin 49

Randolph 66, Cambria-Friesland 39

Reedsburg Area 75, Mount Horeb 35

Regis 50, Thorp 37

Rhinelander 68, D.C. Everest 48

Royall 65, New Lisbon 59

West Bend West 59, Slinger 37

Whitewater 52, Big Foot 46

Williams Bay 43, Madison Country Day 22

Winneconne 40, Waupun 35

Wrightstown 61, Fox Valley Lutheran 40

Box Scores

Birchwood 46, Cornell 29

Birchwood301646
Cornell141529

Birchwood: Abby Greisen 6, Payton Schultz 13, Mady Schultz 4, Alyssa Langham 6, Ashlyn Leau 7, Taylor Widiker 10. (16 9-18 13 46).

Cornell: Izzy Clark 2, Micki Galster 6, Alyssa Helland 2, Kaylee Walters 2, Erin Crowell 3, Cheyenne Peloquin 6, Bryanna Bonander 8. (14 1-9 17 29).

3-Pointers—Birchwood (5): P. Schultz 3, Widiker 2. Cornell (0): none.

Fouled Out—Birchwood: none. Cornell: none.

