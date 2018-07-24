McDonell graduate and Texas Rangers pitching prospect Kyle Cody underwent Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery last week and will be out for the remainder of the 2018 season as well as at least a large part of 2019.
Cody missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury, but recently had two rehab appearances for the Rangers’ rookie league team, pitching five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.
The 2012 McDonell graduate was named the organization’s minor league pitcher of the year in 2017 by MLBPipeline.com, a season in which he advanced to the club’s Down East Wood Ducks High-A team. Between Class-A and High-A, Cody had a 9-6 record with a 2.64 earned run average in 126 innings.
Cody was the No. 8 ranked prospect in the Rangers system at the start of the season by MLB.com.
Turner, North lead WFCA North All-Star teams Stanley-Boyd’s Ben Turner had six tackles and a quarterback sack to lead Chippewa County competitors this past weekend at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s All-Star games, hosted at UW-Oshkosh.
Turner and Stanley-Boyd teammate Brandon Herrick along with Bloomer’s Payton Dachel played for the Small School North Division team that fell to the South 22-21 in the second game of the day at last Saturday’s contest.
New Auburn’s Dylan North finished 1-for-1 with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Daleiden of Northwoods to help the North 8-Man team defeat the South team 36-18.
Cadott’s Spaeth third at Freestyle Nationals
Cadott soon-to-be junior Brady Spaeth finished in third place at 160 pounds earlier this month at the Cadet Freestyle Nationals wrestling tournament hosted in Fargo, N.D. on July 16.
Spaeth defeated Jake Null of New York by technical fall to cap his tournament with a third-place finish.
Overall Spaeth had a 7-1 record for the tournament.
Spaeth is a two-time WIAA Individual State Tournament podium finisher and took second place this past winter in Division 3 at 152 pounds.
Frenette, Olson represent Wisconsin at Border Battle
Recent Chi-Hi graduates Kaylee Frenette and Autumn Olson represented Team Wisconsin recently at the Border Battle exhibition softball event against Team Minnesota.
Team Wisconsin won both games by scores of 4-2 and 11-7.
Frenette and Olson are each moving on to play softball collegiately at UW-Eau Claire and Viterbo, respectively.
A worthy cause
A local soon-to-be high school senior is gathering softball equipment to be donated to athletes in the Dominican Republic.
Altoona’s Lydia Berseth has started a drive to gather softball equipment to help in the country where the sport is growing. During a mission trip to the country with her church, Berseth learned of the need and after returning home took it upon herself to help.
Extra gloves, bats and balls are being collected to be shipped to the Dominican Republic. Several area teams have already donated to the cause.
For more information on how to help or to donate, please contact Altoona coach Chris Maurina (csmaurina@charter.net) or Lydia (scott.berseth@gmail.com).
