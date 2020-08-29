Looking Back (Aug. 29-Sept. 4): Chi-Hi football team piles up more than 500 yards of total offense in victory at Eau Claire Memorial in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Aug. 29: Ella Behling ran to a seventh-place finish to lead the Chi-Hi girls cross country team at the River Falls Extreme Meet. The Cardinal girls were second as a team with 86 points with Haley Mason (12th) and Lydia Fish (15th) also finishing near the front. Ben LeMay finished eighth and Ryan Beranek was 14th as the boys team was fifth.
Aug. 30: Nick Walker ran for 196 yards and two touchdowns to lead a potent New Auburn ground game in a 50-22 victory over Mellen. The Trojans had 454 rushing yards as a team with Caleb Edinger adding 105 yards and two touchdowns, Zachary Fedie had 60 yards and a score and Domonic Johnson had 47 rushing yards with two second-half touchdown runs.
Sept. 3: Joey Thaler finished second to lead the McDonell boys cross country team to victory at the Loyal/Greenwood Invitational. Dan Anderson came home third, Luke Newton was ninth, Jake Siegenthaler finished 13th and Max Hauser was 18th to round out the scoring runners for the Macks who finished with 44 points.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Aug. 29: The Chi-Hi volleyball team finished in the silver pool at the Menomonie Sprawl tournament. The Cardinals beat Washburn and Cameron before falling to Grantsburg on the final day of the tourney. Cheyanne Pitzer had 27 digs and was named to the all-tournament team with Linzy Solberg close behind with 25 digs. Cadott was 3-4 at the tournament, led by Alexis Munroe with 45 kills and 80 digs.
Aug. 31: Adam Erickson scored four goals for the McDonell/Regis boys soccer team in a 4-1 victory over Stevens Point Pacelli. Erickson scored two goals in each half and the defense held the Cardinals off the scoreboard until the final minutes for the victory.
Sept. 1: Chandler Zwiefelhofer had 13 kills to lead the Bloomer volleyball team in a 3-1 victory over Colfax. Aliya Seibel added 10 kills while Krystina Seibel and Zwiefelhofer had 20 and 15 digs, respectively. The two teams traded the first two sets before the Blackhawks took control with victories in sets three and four.
Sept. 3: Danielle Fasbender led the Cornell volleyball team with seven kills to power the Chiefs to a victory over New Auburn in straight sets. Taylor Elliott chipped in with six kills and Brandy Slowiak had 13 assists and four aces for the victors.
Sept. 4: The Stanley-Boyd football team put up 277 yards of total offense in the first half on the way to a 36-0 victory over Cadott. Sam Burzynski, Ben Goettl, Seth Hause and Braxton Thompson each ran for touchdowns in the first half with Burzynski also catching an 8-yard touchdown pass from Hause as the Orioles scored all 36 points in the first half.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Aug. 29: The Tilden 35-and-older baseball team won the consolation championship at the state tournament. Todd Bresina, Reggie Franz, Rick Baier and Steve Nelson delivered complete game efforts on the mound for Tilden.
Aug. 31: Katelin Brandstatter finished fourth out of 102 runners at the Bruce Invitational cross country event. Cadott’s Aquila Glomski was 20th to lead the Hornets with teammate Jessica Kelly close behind in 23rd. John Parkhurst led the Cornell/Gilman boys team by taking 34th.
Sept. 3: The Bloomer football team trailed 13-0 in the first quarter but dug out of that hole to earn a 20-19 nonconference win over Somerset. Levi Nayes and Jeremy Seibel ran for touchdowns in the first half to pull the ‘Hawks within six at 19-13 at halftime. Matt Schley found Chasten Rogge for a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third third quarter to help take a 1-point lead and the Blackhawks held Somerset off the scoreboard from there.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Aug. 31: Three doubles victories helped the Chi-Hi girls tennis team in a 4-3 win over Rice Lake. The doubles teams of Laura Leland and Lindsay Blanchette (No. 1), Carrie Schindler and Becky Woodcock (No. 2) and Kerri Wilson and Anna Moehagen (No. 3) were each victorious in straight sets and No. 4 singles Becky Mitchell earned a 6-1, 6-4 win.
Sept. 1: The Chi-Hi football team piled up more than 500 yards of total offense in a 35-22 victory over Eau Claire Memorial at Carson Park. Seth Short had a team-high 113 rushing yards and Justin Henderson ran for two touchdowns to go with 77 additional rushing yards. Brandon Cooley had 87 rushing yards and a score as the Cardinals improved to 2-0.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Aug. 31: One touchdown in each quarter helped the Cadott football team pull away from Cornell 29-6. Shane Peterson threw for two touchdown passes in the first half, one to Jeff Sanford in the first quarter and another to Wade Irwin in the second quarter. Jay Goettl’s 3-yard interception return for a score in the third quarter and Mac Sawicki broke free on a 65-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and led the team with 92 rushing yards overall. Mark Pomeroy had a 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for Cornell.
Sept. 2: The McDonell volleyball team was sixth at the Aquinas meet in La Crosse, finishing 7-5 overall. Karen Morrissey paced the Macks with nine spikes, 13 assists and six saves. Ann Crawford added eight spikes and eight block kills.
Sept. 4: Bloomer Hotel fought back from a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the final innings to capture the Tavern League men’s fastpitch softball championship with a 3-2 victory over Baier’s Bar. Dave Faschingbauer struck out six in seven innings as the winning pitcher while Mark Dachel’s two-out, two-run single in the sixth provided the go-ahead push for Bloomer Hotel. Tom Clark and KEvin Harings each homered for Baier’s Bar.
