Looking Back (Aug. 29-Sept. 4): Chi-Hi football team piles up more than 500 yards of total offense in victory at Eau Claire Memorial in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

One Year Ago (2019)

Aug. 29: Ella Behling ran to a seventh-place finish to lead the Chi-Hi girls cross country team at the River Falls Extreme Meet. The Cardinal girls were second as a team with 86 points with Haley Mason (12th) and Lydia Fish (15th) also finishing near the front. Ben LeMay finished eighth and Ryan Beranek was 14th as the boys team was fifth.

Aug. 30: Nick Walker ran for 196 yards and two touchdowns to lead a potent New Auburn ground game in a 50-22 victory over Mellen. The Trojans had 454 rushing yards as a team with Caleb Edinger adding 105 yards and two touchdowns, Zachary Fedie had 60 yards and a score and Domonic Johnson had 47 rushing yards with two second-half touchdown runs.

Sept. 3: Joey Thaler finished second to lead the McDonell boys cross country team to victory at the Loyal/Greenwood Invitational. Dan Anderson came home third, Luke Newton was ninth, Jake Siegenthaler finished 13th and Max Hauser was 18th to round out the scoring runners for the Macks who finished with 44 points.

Five Years Ago (2015)