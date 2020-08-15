Looking Back (August 15-21): Halfway Bar tops Morrison's/Bloomer Bowl to capture Pure Water Days fastpitch softball championship in 1990

20 Years Ago (2000)

August 17: Chi-Hi graduate Chad Cascadden announced his retirement from the NFL due to a knee injury after five seasons in the league. Cascadden played with the New York Jets prior to joining the New England Patriots in 2000. He had a career-high five sacks in the regular season and two more in the playoffs in 1998 as the Jets advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

August 17: Air Tec took home the Thursday men’s slowpitch softball league title with a 7-0 victory over DOA Pest Control. Ken Russell tossed a 2-hit shutout and Trent Mueller had three RBIs on a triple and two singles. Bob Fletty added three hits and Todd Bresina bashed a two-run home run.

August 19: Fred Hable and Emily Haley won the Falls 5K road race, a fundraiser for the Chi-Hi cross country teams. Hable finished the 3.1-mile course in 18 minutes, 50 seconds while Haley completed it in 19:57.

August 20: Sparta topped Tilden 19-3 in The WBA State Championship Game in Osceola. The Tigers won their first two games of the tournament before falling in the title game.

30 Years Ago (1990)