Looking Back (August 15-21): Halfway Bar tops Morrison's/Bloomer Bowl to capture Pure Water Days fastpitch softball championship in 1990

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
August 18: The Eau Claire Cavaliers won their first Wisconsin Baseball Association state championship with an 11-3 victory over the Tilden Tigers in an all-Chippewa River Baseball League state final. Tom Mewhorter earned Burt Ekern Memorial Offensive MVP honors while the Cavs also won the Elmer Swanson Memorial Sportsmanship Award. Tilden defeated Ashland 6-1 in the quarterfinals before scoring a 15-1 win over Hayward in the semifinals. The Eau Claire Bears and Osseo Merchants also advanced to the final weekend of the tournament, giving the CRBL four teams in the finals for the first time.
August 18: Jim Falls’ Mike Anderson won his 10th modified feature of the season at Eagle Valley Speedway in Jim Falls. Tommy Richards, Nick Koehler, Danny Richards, Cody Cimfl and Jake Halterman also grabbed feature wins.
August 19: The Chippewa Steel started their second season in Chippewa Falls with the first day of training camp. The North American Hockey League team started camp with 33 players with the team ultimately trimming eight of those players by September.
August 20: The Chi-Hi girls tennis team started the season by splitting a pair of duals, defeating Holmen 5-2 and falling to Superior 4-3. No. 2 singles Maria Friedel and No. 3 singles Kaitlyn Buckli were unbeaten in singles action while the No. 2 doubles team of Chloe and Madi Adams won both of their doubles contests.
Five Years Ago (2015)
August 17: The Stanley-Boyd girls golf team finished seventh and Chi-Hi was 10th at the Eau Claire North invite hosted at Mill Run Golf Course. Allison Raffetto shot a 91 to lead the Orioles, who finished with a 382 overall. Cheyenne McGowan had a 108 as Chi-Hi ended with a 460. Hayward won the team title with a 340 and Hudson’s Lexi jonas earned medalist honors with a 79.
August 21: The Stanley-Boyd football team opened the season with a 21-14 victory over Eau Claire Regis at Carson Park in Eau Claire. Steven Spaeth’s sack on fourth and long clinched the victory in a battle of perennial league heavy hitters. Sam Burzynski’s 1-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes to go put the Orioles in front for good. Zach Turner had a 41-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Zak Ingersoll had a 43-yard interception return for a score in the third quarter for Stanley-Boyd.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
August 17: The McDonell/Regis boys soccer team opened the season with a 2-2 tie against Amery at Casper Park. Will Schifeling scored a pair of goals, the first combing off an assist from Sam Kitzberger. Steve Hofacker made 16 saves in goal.
August 19: The Chi-Hi boys soccer team opened the season with a 3-2 win over La Crosse Aquinas at Halmstad Elementary. Teagan Warrick and Aaron Bresina each found the net for the Cardinals in the first half with Conor Hillert assisting on Bresina’s goal. Zach Williams added a goal off an assist from Bresina in the second half and goalkeeper Jon Wollman had six saves in net.
20 Years Ago (2000)
August 17: Chi-Hi graduate Chad Cascadden announced his retirement from the NFL due to a knee injury after five seasons in the league. Cascadden played with the New York Jets prior to joining the New England Patriots in 2000. He had a career-high five sacks in the regular season and two more in the playoffs in 1998 as the Jets advanced to the AFC Championship Game.
August 17: Air Tec took home the Thursday men’s slowpitch softball league title with a 7-0 victory over DOA Pest Control. Ken Russell tossed a 2-hit shutout and Trent Mueller had three RBIs on a triple and two singles. Bob Fletty added three hits and Todd Bresina bashed a two-run home run.
August 19: Fred Hable and Emily Haley won the Falls 5K road race, a fundraiser for the Chi-Hi cross country teams. Hable finished the 3.1-mile course in 18 minutes, 50 seconds while Haley completed it in 19:57.
August 20: Sparta topped Tilden 19-3 in The WBA State Championship Game in Osceola. The Tigers won their first two games of the tournament before falling in the title game.
30 Years Ago (1990)
August 15: Bloomer Hotel scored three times in the eighth to earn a 6-3 win over Albertville in a Men’s Fastpitch Tavern League contest. Mitch Steinmetz’s triple drove home the winning run with two singles, a walk and hit batter producing two more. Steinmetz and John Dachel each had two hits for the winners while Dave Faschingbauer struck out nine in eight innings for the win in the circle.
August 18: Carl Trabrant and Susan Mouw, each from Minnesota, won their respective half-marathons at the Pure Water Days Races. Eric Stabb and Rose Belden won the 4-mile races.
August 19: Halfway Bar topped Morrison’s/Bloomer Bowl 6-1 to capture the Pure Water Days fastpitch softball championship. Mark Wirz allowed four hits and struck out nine as the victorious pitcher in the title game. Mike Nesvacil doubled and scored in Halfway’s two-run first inning. John Filas tripled and Ken Poppe and Duane Ruff each doubled during a three-run sixth.
August 19: The Tilden Tigers advanced in the WBA state tournament with wins over Menomonie 7-1 and La Crescent 7-5 in 14 innings.
