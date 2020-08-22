Looking Back (August 22-28): Ground game pushes Bloomer football team past Stanley-Boyd in 1990

Five Years Ago (2015)

Aug. 23: The 35-and-over Tilden Terrors advanced out of pool play before falling to Spring Valley in the semifinals of the state tournament. Tilden beat Mellen 10-3 and Blooming Valley 7-5 in pool play. The Chippewa Falls Leinie Legends defeated Bay City 9-0 and fell to Spring Valley 15-4 in pool play.

Aug. 24: Chippewa Falls native Joe Vavra is announced as the manager for the Melbourne Aces of the Australian Baseball League for the 2015-16 season. The ABL season runs in the winter and Vavra was the first active MLB coach to manage one of its teams. Vavra was the Minnesota Twins bench coach at the time and is currently the hitting coach for the Detroit Tigers.

Aug. 25: The Stanley-Boyd volleyball team beat Spencer, Pittsville, Prentice and McDonell to start the season at the Spencer Invitational. Jamie Reit had 36 kills for the Orioles while Bailey Ducommun led the team with 48 digs and Jenna Hoffstatter finished with 64 assists and nine aces. The Macks were 2-2 with wins over Prentice and Pittsville to go with defeats to Spencer and the Orioles. Megan Baier led McDonell with 17 kills while adding 16 digs and eight aces.