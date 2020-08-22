Looking Back (August 22-28): Ground game pushes Bloomer football team past Stanley-Boyd in 1990

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Aug. 23: The McDonell football team earned its first varsity 8-man victory with a 42-40 victory at Port Edwards in its season opener. Quarterback Tanner Opsal accounted for nearly 500 yards of total offense for the Macks and Dale Tetrault’s interception in the final seconds sealed the win. Opsal threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns while running for 172 yards and three scores. Kendren Gullo had 11 receptions for 192 yards and a score.
Aug. 24: Rebecca Adams, Emma Schneider, Peyton Watson and Sydnea Berg teamed up to take second in the 400-yard medley relay at the Eau Claire Memorial Relays. The team finished with a time of four minutes, 14.42 seconds. Overall the Cards were fifth in team scoring with 222 points as Minnetonka (Minn.) and Eau Claire Memorial tied for first place at 348.
Aug. 27: The Cadott volleyball team started the season by sweeping Owen-Withee and Neillsville at a home triangular. Autumn Bremness had 14 kills for the Hornets, Abby Eiler had a team-best 26 assists and Jada Kowalczyk and Haylee Rowe had seven aces apiece in a pair of two-set wins.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Aug. 23: The 35-and-over Tilden Terrors advanced out of pool play before falling to Spring Valley in the semifinals of the state tournament. Tilden beat Mellen 10-3 and Blooming Valley 7-5 in pool play. The Chippewa Falls Leinie Legends defeated Bay City 9-0 and fell to Spring Valley 15-4 in pool play.
Aug. 24: Chippewa Falls native Joe Vavra is announced as the manager for the Melbourne Aces of the Australian Baseball League for the 2015-16 season. The ABL season runs in the winter and Vavra was the first active MLB coach to manage one of its teams. Vavra was the Minnesota Twins bench coach at the time and is currently the hitting coach for the Detroit Tigers.
Aug. 25: The Stanley-Boyd volleyball team beat Spencer, Pittsville, Prentice and McDonell to start the season at the Spencer Invitational. Jamie Reit had 36 kills for the Orioles while Bailey Ducommun led the team with 48 digs and Jenna Hoffstatter finished with 64 assists and nine aces. The Macks were 2-2 with wins over Prentice and Pittsville to go with defeats to Spencer and the Orioles. Megan Baier led McDonell with 17 kills while adding 16 digs and eight aces.
Aug. 27: The McDonell boys cross country team won the team title while Isaac Bohaty took home the race crown at the Boyceville Invitational. Bohaty won the race in 18:05.7 with Jarret Jordan fifth, Seth Schemenauer ninth, Brady Bauer 10th and Charlie Bleskachek 13th. The Macks had 38 team points, 24 better than Colfax for the top position.
Aug. 28: The Chi-Hi football team took to the air to the tune of 254 first-half passing yards and three scoring tosses from quarterback Justin Czech in a 42-13 nonconference win over Medford at Dorais Field. Evan Spaeth had 158 receiving yards on three catches and two first-quarter touchdowns. Kole Mewhorter added a 61-yard scoring reception as Chi-Hi raced out to a 42-0 halftime lead.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Aug. 24: Ten goals were more than enough for the Chi-Hi boys soccer team to open Big Rivers Conference play on a strong note, blanking Menomonie 10-0 at Dorais Field. Aaron Bresina scored three goals, Teagen Warrick had a pair with an assist and Jason Faschingbauer found the back of the net once with two assists. Zach Williams also scored twice with Derek Mueller and Kyle Crocker each netting a goal as well.
Aug. 26: Two goals from Will Schiefeling and Sam Nelson set the tone for the McDonell/Regis boys soccer team in a 6-1 win over Northland Lutheran in Mosinee. Sam Kitzberger and Aaron Schroeder each added goals and Steve Hofacker made nine saves in net.
Aug. 27: The Bloomer football team blasted Colfax 43-7 in a nonconference opener. The Blackhawks scored 30 points in the second quarter as quarterback Matt Schley threw for 96 yards while rushing for 79 more.
Aug. 28: Andrew Faris finished in first place at the the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational cross country meet, passing Matt Rudquist in the final stretch for the win. The Cardinal boys were seventh as a team while the girls came home ninth with Emily Kelly leading the way in sixth place.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Aug. 24: Victories in all three doubles matches helped the Chi-Hi girls tennis team earn a 5-2 victory over New Richmond in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams. The No. 1 team of Laura Leland and Lindsay Blanchette, No. 2 duo of Natalie Licht and Carrie Schindler and No. 3 team of Kerri Wilson and Becky Woodcock each earned straight-set wins. No. 2 singles Laura Borman won in two sets while No. 3 singles Molly Hertzfeld overcame a loss in the second set to claim a win.
Aug. 25: The Cadott football team opened its state championship defense with a 37-15 victory over Amery. Bronson Stelzer scored four times, including on a 55-yard interception return in the second quarter to go with TD runs of 50, five and four yards. Curt Bergsholm had 73 rushing yards, Stelzer tallied 95 and Ryan Bowen had a team-best 110 rushing yards.
Aug. 27: Bud Tompkins shot a 69 to finish with the best score at the CVGA Seniors Tournament of Champions event hosted at Lake Wissota golf course. Greg Lundgren, Swede Swenson, Toby Marsh, M.W. Asplund and Bob Kleinheinz each won their respective age groups.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Aug. 24: The Bloomer football team jumped out to a 12-0 halftime lead in an 18-6 victory over Stanley-Boyd. Chuck Morning and Travis Nordrum ran for scores in the first half before a touchdown pass from Morning to Nathan Hilger in the third quarter gave the ‘Hawks some breathing room following a scoring run from Stanley-Boyd’s Bryan Ciolkosz. Morning thew for 125 yards for the ‘Hawks while Ciolkosz had a team-best 41 rushing yards for the Orioles.
Aug. 25: The Chi-Hi girls volleyball team finished second at the D.C. Everest Invitational, trailing only the unbeaten champion host Evergreens. Lauren Nelson and Amy Herrick were named to the all-tournament team for the Cardinals. Nelson served at 94 percent while Herrick had 24 kills.
Aug. 26: Roustabout captured the top spot in the co-ed slowpitch softball league’s Interference Division with a 3-2 victory over Valley Travel. Marla Okerglicki’s single between a pair of Valley Travel errors produced a pair of runs for the victors. Jeff Sipppel doubled twice including a key one an inning later to put his team in front for good.
