Looking Back (August 8-14): Tilden Tigers blank Plum City, qualify for WBA State Finals in 2000

Aug. 13: Glen Loch captured the Leinie’s co-ed softball tournament at Marshall Field, going 5-0 over the two-day tournament with wins over Frank’s Power Plant, Club Paragon, Rollie’s and Lorman Education (twice) to take the title.

30 Years Ago (1990)

Aug. 8: Jackie’s Bar bested Monsoon’s 12-7 to maintain its spot in first place of the Division II men’s slowpitch softball league at Marshall Field. Doug Boos, Joe Norquist and Jeff Calkins each collected three hits in the win.

Aug. 12: The Chippewa Lumberjacks drew five run-scoring walks on the way to an 11-7 victory over the Eau Claire Pioneers to take the CRBL Championship at Carson Park. Every starter for Chippewa Falls had at least one hit with Mike Thalacker and Jim Spaeth collected three apiece and Steve Nelson and Terry Spaeth had two each.

Aug. 14: Pizza Hut scored in every inning but the third to pull away to a 7-1 win over Shady Pine to capture the Division I women’s slowpitch title. Barb Liedl had a triple and Donna Rockwell added a double among their three hits. Balloon’s Away won the Division I men’s slowpitch championship after a 12-2 win over Gordy’s. Jay Skalecki finished a double away from the cycle and Tom Henry added a triple, double and single.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0