Looking Back (August 8-14): Tilden Tigers blank Plum City, qualify for WBA State Finals in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Aug. 10: Brent Kann and Karen Swanson each ran to victory in their respective half marathon races at the Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days Races. Kann won the men’s race in 1:14.24 and Swanson ran to victory in the women’s race in 1:40.48. Andrew Pathos and Aliya Hartman won the 1-mile races and Connor Dolan and Nicole Bowe won the 4-mile races.
Aug. 11: Nolan Baier’s walk-off single pushed the Tilden Tigers past Sparta 12-11 and into the final weekend of the Wisconsin Baseball Association’s state tournament. Tilden, Osseo, the Eau Claire Bears and Eau Claire Cavaliers each advanced to the WBA Finals.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Aug. 8: Luke Erickson and Lydia Fish won the 1-mile races at the Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days Races. Luke Iverson and Andrea Simon won the half marathons while Abdul Salau and Maisie Wingert were the top finishers in the 4-mile races.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Aug. 10: The first practice of the prep football season kicked off the fall sports season. In Chippewa Falls more than 100 players showed up for practices at Chi-Hi and a few dozen started work across the street with McDonell.
Aug 14: Jesse Spankowski and Danielle Fischer earned half marathon victories at the Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days Races. Brent Kann and Many Palmer won their respective 4-mile runs while Gubgnit Mason and Maria Stees each grabbed an overall win in the 1-mile fun run.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Aug. 8: Kari Rowekamp had five hits including three doubles to lead The View to an 18-12 victory over Sweeney’s in women’s slowpitch softball action at Murphy Field. Becky Haas had four hits including a double for the victors.
Aug. 11: Gary Oftedahl shot an even-par 70 to capture the 55-59 age group title at a CVGA seniors event hosted at Hallie Golf Club. Bob Yule shot a 71 to win the 50-54 title and Lynn Mellem and Al Slavich tied for top honors in 60-64. Jack Howe won the 65-69 title with a 73 and Edward Falstad and Diz Kronenberg split the 70-and-over crown, each with 77s.
Aug. 12: The Chi-Hi girls tennis No. 2 doubles team of Natalie Licht and Carrie Schindler won their first two matchups at the Eau Claire North Invite before rain halted the tournament prior to the finals.
Aug. 13: Chippewa Falls’ Dave Metza won the Wisconsin state road biking championship in Princeton.
Aug. 13: Tilden qualified for the WBA state tournament by blanking Plum City 1-0. Todd Bresina tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits in nine innings while striking out five. Nick Schemenauer’s RBI double plated Matt Adams for the game’s lone run.
Aug. 13: Glen Loch captured the Leinie’s co-ed softball tournament at Marshall Field, going 5-0 over the two-day tournament with wins over Frank’s Power Plant, Club Paragon, Rollie’s and Lorman Education (twice) to take the title.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Aug. 8: Jackie’s Bar bested Monsoon’s 12-7 to maintain its spot in first place of the Division II men’s slowpitch softball league at Marshall Field. Doug Boos, Joe Norquist and Jeff Calkins each collected three hits in the win.
Aug. 12: The Chippewa Lumberjacks drew five run-scoring walks on the way to an 11-7 victory over the Eau Claire Pioneers to take the CRBL Championship at Carson Park. Every starter for Chippewa Falls had at least one hit with Mike Thalacker and Jim Spaeth collected three apiece and Steve Nelson and Terry Spaeth had two each.
Aug. 14: Pizza Hut scored in every inning but the third to pull away to a 7-1 win over Shady Pine to capture the Division I women’s slowpitch title. Barb Liedl had a triple and Donna Rockwell added a double among their three hits. Balloon’s Away won the Division I men’s slowpitch championship after a 12-2 win over Gordy’s. Jay Skalecki finished a double away from the cycle and Tom Henry added a triple, double and single.
