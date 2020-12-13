Looking Back (Dec. 12-18): Chi-Hi boys swimming and diving team sets two school records against River Falls in 1990

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Dec. 12: The Bloomer boys basketball team pulled away to a 3-0 start after defeating Barron 50-28. Charlie Herrick led the ‘Hawks with 14 points while Dalton Cook and Carter Rubenzer scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Dec. 13: A slow start didn’t hinder the New Auburn boys basketball team in a 55-45 win at Lake Holcombe. Ethan Patz had 19 points for the Trojans and was joined in double figures by Michael Pederson with 12 and Tristen Harder scoring 10. Kaden Crank had 19 points for Lake Holcombe, who led 15-5 less than four minutes into the game.
Dec. 14: Blaine Brenner won at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational for the third time in as many chances in taking first at 126 pounds. Brenner won four of his five matches by pinfall in three minutes, 23 seconds or quicker along with one major decision win. Bloomer/Colfax’s Sawyer Best won the title at 132 pounds and Luke Blanchard was second at 113 for the Raptors.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Dec. 12: Addy Bengtson and Isabelle Spooner finished near the top of the standings for the Chi-Hi gymnastics team at the program’s annual Snowflake Invitational. The duo tied for third place all-around with 33.55 points as Bengtson was second in the floor exercise and fourth on the balance beam. Spooner was fourth in the floor and and tied for seventh on the uneven bars.
Dec. 15: Five players finished in double figures for the McDonell boys basketball team as the Macks bested Fall Creek 94-65 to improve to 6-0. Ben Retzlaff and Alex Ohde had 18 points apiece while Grayson Knowlton and Nathan Hoglund had 12 points apiece with Henry Erickson scoring 10.
Dec. 17: Josie Verbick scored 38 points to lead the McDonell girls basketball team in a 71-50 win over Stanley-Boyd. Verbick made six three-pointers while Megan Baier added nine points. Jamie Reit scored 18 points for the Orioles.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Dec. 13: Marco Ortiz scored two goals including the game winner in overtime for the McDonell/Regis/Bloomer boys hockey team in a 2-1 win over Barron/Chetek, breaking a three-game losing streak.
Dec. 14: The Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey team skated to a 1-1 tie with the defending St. Croix Fusion. Sydney Schneider tied the game in the third period for the Cards on a pass from Kendra Bowe after Alice Cranston scored to put the Fusion in front 1-0 in the second.
Dec. 17: Laken Geissler scored 22 points in leading the Cadott girls basketball team in a 49-32 win over Cornell. Laura Bohaty had 12 points for Cornell.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Dec. 12: An early 14-point halftime lead helped the Bloomer girls basketball team improve to 5-0 in a 51-32 win over Hayward. Nikki Wilson scored 12 points for the ‘Hawks while Christine Schindler and Kaejan Hebert each added 11.
Dec. 14: Five straight pins helped the Chi-Hi wrestling team handle Eau Claire Memorial 51-18 in a Big Rivers Conference dual. Joe Henning, Travis Bourget, Craig Henning, John Fossum, Luke Smith, Kevin Bowe, Justin Henderson and James Gale scored pinfall wins during the match.
Dec. 15: Racey Gasior made three of four free throws in the final seconds to help the Gilman girls basketball team edge McDonell in double overtime 69-64. Gasior led all scorers with 28 points while Melissa Haley led the Macks with 26 points and Katie Moga finished with 18 points.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Dec. 13: The Chi-Hi boys hockey team won its first game of the season in a 4-1 win over River Falls, ending a three-game winless streak to start the season. Kevin Hare put the team in front for good in the third period with a go-ahead, short-handed goal for the Cardinals. Hare added a second goal in the period before Brian Yaeger scored as well. Ben Schoch opened the scoring in the first period.
Dec. 13: Two school records fell for the Chi-Hi boys swim team in a 114-50 dual win over River Falls. John Kidd III and Andy Grossmeier set new marks in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:55.3 while Grossmeier set a new high mark in the one-meter dive (215.3). Brandon Harris (100 free), Ryan Wiltrout (500 free) and the 200 medley relay team were also victorious.
Dec. 14: The Chi-Hi boys basketball team picked up its first Big Rivers win of the year in a 59-51 win over River Falls. Pat Douglas made 11 consecutive shots at one point for the Cardinals as he finished with 23 points overall. Chris Frasch scored 11 points as well for the Cards.
