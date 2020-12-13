Looking Back (Dec. 12-18): Chi-Hi boys swimming and diving team sets two school records against River Falls in 1990

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

One Year Ago (2019)

Dec. 12: The Bloomer boys basketball team pulled away to a 3-0 start after defeating Barron 50-28. Charlie Herrick led the ‘Hawks with 14 points while Dalton Cook and Carter Rubenzer scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Dec. 13: A slow start didn’t hinder the New Auburn boys basketball team in a 55-45 win at Lake Holcombe. Ethan Patz had 19 points for the Trojans and was joined in double figures by Michael Pederson with 12 and Tristen Harder scoring 10. Kaden Crank had 19 points for Lake Holcombe, who led 15-5 less than four minutes into the game.

Dec. 14: Blaine Brenner won at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational for the third time in as many chances in taking first at 126 pounds. Brenner won four of his five matches by pinfall in three minutes, 23 seconds or quicker along with one major decision win. Bloomer/Colfax’s Sawyer Best won the title at 132 pounds and Luke Blanchard was second at 113 for the Raptors.

Five Years Ago (2015)