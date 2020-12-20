Looking Back (Dec. 19-25): McDonell boys basketball earns first-ever Western Cloverbelt victory this week in 2000

20 Years Ago (2000)

Dec. 19: The McDonell boys basketball team earned its first Cloverbelt Conference victory in school history with a 42-22 win over Cadott. Adam Jacobson had 11 points for the Macks while Matt Rose added 10 as McDonell was in its first season in the WIAA after moving following the dissolving of the WISSA earlier in the year. Jerod Leslie scored eight points for Cadott.

Dec. 19: A putback off an offensive rebound was the difference as the Thorp boys basketball team edged Stanley-Boyd 48-46. Darin Krzyzanowski corralled an offensive rebound and put it in with one second left for the Cardinals. Stanley-Boyd’s last-second heave by Nate Steivang hit the rim before bouncing off. Chris Korger had 13 points for the Cardinals while Neil Luzinski, Darin and Jesse Krzyzanowski each added 10. Steivang had a team-high 10 points for the Orioles.

Dec. 22: Kevin Krenz, Derek Thompson and Ben Jones combined for 52 points as the Bloomer boys basketball team earned a 58-52 nonconference win over Fall Creek. Krenz led the team with 24 points with Bloomer shooting 13-of-18 from the free throw line for the game.

30 Years Ago (1990)