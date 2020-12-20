Looking Back (Dec. 19-25): McDonell boys basketball earns first-ever Western Cloverbelt victory this week in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Dec. 19: The Bloomer girls basketball team outlasted Northwestern in overtime 60-57 to stay atop the Heart O’North Conference standings. Larissa Fossum led Bloomer with 16 points while pulling down seven rebounds. Abby Iverson added 15 points and eight boards while Vanessa Jenneman scored 11 points.
Dec. 20: The McDonell boys basketball team held off Fall Creek for a 48-45 victory in Western Cloverbelt action. Eion Kressin scored 17 points to lead McDonell, who won despite not making a shot from the field in the final eight minutes and 33 seconds of the game.
Dec. 21: The Chi-Hi boys swim team took second as a team at the Santa Invite hosted by Eau Claire Memorial/North, finishing runner-up to the hosts. Zach Topritzhofer won the 500-yard freestyle and Ian Olson was first in the 100 breaststroke for the Cardinals.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Dec. 19: Zach Gilles’ hat trick powered the Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey team in an 8-0 victory over Wausau East. Gilles scored three goals while Jake Sandstrom, Jarret Jordan, Kolten Wright, Brady Bauer and Dominic Bourget each added a goal in victory. Keaton Comero stopped 11 shots in net for the shutout.
Dec. 22: Kaylee Frenette scored a hat trick and added an assist for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team in a 5-2 win over Western Wisconsin. Elli Kerg and Lexy Dresel also scored with Rachael Witke adding 34 saves in the victory.
Dec. 22: The Cornell girls basketball team picked up a 48-37 victory over Gilmanton. Lexi Moussette led Cornell with 16, followed by 14 points from Danielle Fasbender and eight from Cheyan Shackleton.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Dec. 21: Ten three-pointers for the New Auburn girls basketball team was enough to power the Trojans past Cornell 55-26. Randi Trott, Tayler Brady and Alexis Pingel each had three triples with two of Trott’s baskets from long range helping the team take an early 10-2 lead. Trott led New Auburn with 16 points while Britta Pahl led Cornell with eight points.
Dec. 21: Charlie Yohnk’s free throw with three seconds was the difference for the Bloomer boys basketball team in a 49-48 win at Spooner. Brett Stuckert had 13 points for Bloomer in the win with Yohnk adding four points and eight rebounds.
Dec. 23: Brett Vavra scored one goal in each period for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team in a 7-2 win over Baldwin-Woodville. Vavra added an assist and was joined in the goal-scoring barrage by Garrett Nelson with two goals, Jerod Sabaska and Josh Flaig. Alex Tillotson stopped 18 shots in goal in victory.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Dec. 19: The McDonell boys basketball team earned its first Cloverbelt Conference victory in school history with a 42-22 win over Cadott. Adam Jacobson had 11 points for the Macks while Matt Rose added 10 as McDonell was in its first season in the WIAA after moving following the dissolving of the WISSA earlier in the year. Jerod Leslie scored eight points for Cadott.
Dec. 19: A putback off an offensive rebound was the difference as the Thorp boys basketball team edged Stanley-Boyd 48-46. Darin Krzyzanowski corralled an offensive rebound and put it in with one second left for the Cardinals. Stanley-Boyd’s last-second heave by Nate Steivang hit the rim before bouncing off. Chris Korger had 13 points for the Cardinals while Neil Luzinski, Darin and Jesse Krzyzanowski each added 10. Steivang had a team-high 10 points for the Orioles.
Dec. 22: Kevin Krenz, Derek Thompson and Ben Jones combined for 52 points as the Bloomer boys basketball team earned a 58-52 nonconference win over Fall Creek. Krenz led the team with 24 points with Bloomer shooting 13-of-18 from the free throw line for the game.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Dec. 20: Ben Schoch’s goal at 1:01 in overtime lifted the Chi-Hi boys hockey team to a 3-2 nonconference win over New Richmond. Dan Pannell’s two goals in regulation accounted for the scoring for the Cardinals until the extra frame. Josh Bill recorded 23 saves in net for Chi-Hi.
Dec. 22: The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team won the Birchwood Invitational by defeating Clayton 63-57 in the championship game. Megan Mogan scored 20 points and Lisa Swaenepoel added 16 as the the Chieftains overcame a five-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to move to a 9-0 record.
Dec. 22: A five-point spark in the final minute pushed the Clayton boys basketball team past Lake Holcombe 79-76 in the Birchwood Invitational championship game. Mumm had 16 points including 12 on four three-pointers. Greg Yeager led Lake Holcombe with 33 points.
Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 12-20-19
