Looking Back (Dec. 26-Jan. 1): Chi-Hi wrestling wins class championship at Northern Badger Invitational in 1990

Looking Back is a weekly series, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
Dec. 27: The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team scored a 44-37 overtime victory over Mondovi. Brady Potaczek scored 13 points for the Orioles with Carsen Hause and Lucas Smith each adding nine.
Dec. 28: The Cadott wrestling team took the top spot in the Division 3 team standings at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic in River Falls. Brayden Sonnentag (106 pounds) and Brady Spaeth (170) won their weight classes with Gavin Tegels finishing second, Josh Briggs taking third and Ethan Tegels finishing fourth for the Hornets.
Dec. 28: A goal from Isaac Frenette was enough for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team in a 1-0 win over Fargo South/Shanley to finish unbeaten at the Kiwanis Hockey Festival in Rochester, Minn. Isaac Lindstrom and Nick Carlson assisted on the goal and Bridger Fixmer stopped all 19 shots he faced in goal.
Five Years Ago (2015)
Dec. 28: Josie Verbick scored 24 points to lead the McDonell girls basketball team to a 75-53 victory over Ellsworth. Rachel Ohde (11 points) and Abby Wampler (10 points) joined Verbick in double figures while Grace Mrozinski and Olivia Kressin had eight points as well.
Dec. 29: The McDonell boys basketball team improved to 8-0 on the season with an 86-44 victory over Living Word Lutheran at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout. Ben Retzlaff had 20 points for the Macks with Grayson Knowlton adding 15 and Alex Ohde scoring 12 points to go with a team-high six rebounds.
Dec. 30: Brady Simonson wrestled his way to a third-place finish at 138 pounds at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic to lead the way for Bloomer/Colfax. Cadott’s James Pfeiffer finished in fourth place at 152 to lead the Hornets.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Dec. 27: Claire Paulus and Greta Gumness were too much for Fall Creek to handle down low as the Bloomer girls basketball team bested the Crickets 56-42 at the Bloomer Holiday Tournament. The duo combined for 18 points while Kayla Ruff added eight points in the win.
Dec. 28: Shauna Bollinger’s hat trick helped push the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team to a 4-0 win over Hayward/Spooner. MacKenzie Corning added an unassisted goal while Sam Phephles, Barb Birrittella and Alexa Bowe each had an assist.
Dec. 29: Emily Passint and Megan Schnobrich had 12 points apiece while the Chi-Hi girls basketball team played tidy defense in a 60-30 rout over Wausau West at the Big Rivers Conference/Wisconsin Valley Conference Challenge at Chi-Hi.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Dec. 29: The Chi-Hi girls basketball team won the holiday tournament in Superior by besting Onalaska 55-32 in the championship game. Sally Welbourn had 14 points to lead the Cardinals with Angie Ott adding 11 and Tara Johnson scoring nine points.
Dec. 30: Three goals in the first period set the tone in a 6-2 victory for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team over Tomah. Andy Webb, Justin Geissler and Josh Hutton helped the Cardinals grab an early 3-0 lead. Eric Bluemn added a goal in the seocnd period before John Ippel and Seb Wikstrom tallied goals in period three. Mike Patten stopped 23 saves in net.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Dec. 28: The Chi-Hi wrestling team won its class in the 32-team Northern Badger Invitational, placing ninth overall but first in Class 4. Corrie Gonyer won the title at 171 while Lewis Johnson was fourth at 103 and Mark McCreary finished fifth at 130. Cadott was second in Class 2, led by Tim Jones winning the title at 119 and Scott Bruhn taking second at 112.
Dec. 28: Success at the free throw line helped push the Chi-Hi girls basketball team past McDonell 54-49 at the Cardinals holiday tournament in an intracity battle. Rachel Vinck scored 16 points for Chi-Hi as the Cardinals finished 20-for-30 from the charity stripe. Chris Swoboda scored 21 for the Macks.
Dec. 29: The Chi-Hi boys basketball team finished third at the Sheboygan North Invitational holiday tournament after defeating West Ben West 45-39 in a consolation game. Pat Douglas had 23 points for the Cardinals, followed by 10 from Mister Harshman.