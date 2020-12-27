Looking Back (Dec. 26-Jan. 1): Chi-Hi wrestling wins class championship at Northern Badger Invitational in 1990

20 Years Ago (2000)

Dec. 29: The Chi-Hi girls basketball team won the holiday tournament in Superior by besting Onalaska 55-32 in the championship game. Sally Welbourn had 14 points to lead the Cardinals with Angie Ott adding 11 and Tara Johnson scoring nine points.

Dec. 30: Three goals in the first period set the tone in a 6-2 victory for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team over Tomah. Andy Webb, Justin Geissler and Josh Hutton helped the Cardinals grab an early 3-0 lead. Eric Bluemn added a goal in the seocnd period before John Ippel and Seb Wikstrom tallied goals in period three. Mike Patten stopped 23 saves in net.

30 Years Ago (1990)

Dec. 28: The Chi-Hi wrestling team won its class in the 32-team Northern Badger Invitational, placing ninth overall but first in Class 4. Corrie Gonyer won the title at 171 while Lewis Johnson was fourth at 103 and Mark McCreary finished fifth at 130. Cadott was second in Class 2, led by Tim Jones winning the title at 119 and Scott Bruhn taking second at 112.