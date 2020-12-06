Looking Back (Dec. 5-11): Cadott wrestling edges Chi-Hi by half point for team championship at Rice Lake Invitational in 2000

Dec. 10: The Chi-Hi girls basketball team scored the first 14 points of a 64-27 rout over River Falls to improve to 3-0 on the season. Rachel McDonald led the Cardinals with 14 points, followed by 10 apiece from Jess Zwiefelhofer and Alicia Benner.

20 Years Ago (2000)

Dec. 5: Andy Harings’ 19 points helped push the Chi-Hi boys basketball team to a 61-58 come-from-behind victory over Menomonie. Chi-Hi overcame a 47-41 deficit entering the fourth quarter as Chad Haverly added nine points for the Cardinals.

Dec. 8: Jennifer Kuc finished with 30 points and Char Wallace added 16 to help the Lake Holcombe girls basketball team power past Bruce 67-40. Lake Holcombe raced out to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter and made four three-pointers, all coming from Wallace.

Dec. 9: The Cadott wrestling team edged Chi-Hi by one half of a point to earn the team championship at the Rice Lake invitational. Dan Yeager, Jacob Arneson, Shawn Spaeth, Jacob Mlsna and Isaiah Burish won their respective weight classes for the Hornets. Craig Henning, Luke Smith and Joe Henning won championships for the Cardinals as the Hornets edged the Cards by a 237-236.5 margin in scoring.

30 Years Ago (1990)