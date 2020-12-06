Looking Back (Dec. 5-11): Cadott wrestling edges Chi-Hi by half point for team championship at Rice Lake Invitational in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One year ago (2019)
Dec. 5: Five power-play goals set the tone for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team in a 12-0 victory over Menomonie. Isaac Lindstrom scored four times while Ben Steinmetz and Trevor Bowe each had two goals with Cole Bowe, Sawyer Bowe, Isaac Frenette and AJ Schemenauer each lighting the lamp once. That was more than enough offense for goaltender Bridger Fixmer, who stopped all 17 shots he faced.
Dec. 6: The Cadott girls basketball team picked up its first victory of the 21st century against Eau Claire Regis in a 51-40 Western Cloverbelt triumph. Jada Kowalczyk scored 22 points and Autumn Bremness added eight as the Hornets topped the Ramblers for the first time since Regis moved to the WIAA in 2000.
Dec. 7: Seven event victories pushed the Chi-Hi boys swim team to a victory at its home invitational at Chippewa Falls Middle School Pool. Ian Olson won the 50-meter freestyle and 100 breaststroke while Gabe Vargas won the 200 individual medley. Zach Topritzhofer (50 freestyle) and Cooper Porzondek (100 freestyle) were victorious individually while the 200 medley relay team of Andrew Olson, Ian Olson, Vargas and Porzondek won, as did the 400 freestyle relay team of Vargas, Andrew Olson, Porzondek, Topritzhofer, Ryan Beranek, Sirach Krogstad, Rowan Rineck and Ian Olson.
Five years ago (2015)
Dec. 8: The Bloomer girls basketball team improved to 4-0 with a convincing 55-16 win over Spooner. Chandler Zwiefelhofer had 14 points to lead the ‘Hawks and made three of the team’s six three-pointers. Justyne Burgess added nine points while Marissa Ruf and Jocelyn Zwiefelhofer each had eight points.
Dec. 10: The Chi-Hi wrestling team won the first eight matches of a 41-30 dual victory over Eau Claire Memorial. Four of the wins came by pinfall, three were by decision and one came from a technical fall in the Big Rivers triumph. Jordan Chartrand, Matthew Pomietlo, Alex Snider and Isaac Solberg grabbed pin wins.
Dec. 11: The Chi-Hi girls basketball team overcame a five-point halftime deficit to earn a 52-48 win in overtime over Rice Lake. Julia Robarge scored 16 points and Lexi Hanley added 14 as the Cards battled back from a 29-24 halftime deficit.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
Support Local Journalism
Dec. 6: Lucas Roth scored a game-high 21 points to lead the McDonell boys basketball team to a 81-48 win over Mondovi. Kyle Cody had 17 points and Joe Thiesen added 16 as the Macks outscored the Buffaloes 23-14 in the second quarter to help open up a 16-point halftime lead.
Dec. 9: A game-high 18 points from Jordan Spindler pushed the Cadott boys basketball team past rival Stanley-Boyd 57-55. The victory was the first Western Cloverbelt Conference triumph for the Hornets since Feb. 8, 2008 when the Hornets defeated former WCC member Gilman. Jack McLoone led Stanley-Boyd with 12 points.
Dec. 10: The Chi-Hi girls basketball team scored the first 14 points of a 64-27 rout over River Falls to improve to 3-0 on the season. Rachel McDonald led the Cardinals with 14 points, followed by 10 apiece from Jess Zwiefelhofer and Alicia Benner.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Dec. 5: Andy Harings’ 19 points helped push the Chi-Hi boys basketball team to a 61-58 come-from-behind victory over Menomonie. Chi-Hi overcame a 47-41 deficit entering the fourth quarter as Chad Haverly added nine points for the Cardinals.
Dec. 8: Jennifer Kuc finished with 30 points and Char Wallace added 16 to help the Lake Holcombe girls basketball team power past Bruce 67-40. Lake Holcombe raced out to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter and made four three-pointers, all coming from Wallace.
Dec. 9: The Cadott wrestling team edged Chi-Hi by one half of a point to earn the team championship at the Rice Lake invitational. Dan Yeager, Jacob Arneson, Shawn Spaeth, Jacob Mlsna and Isaiah Burish won their respective weight classes for the Hornets. Craig Henning, Luke Smith and Joe Henning won championships for the Cardinals as the Hornets edged the Cards by a 237-236.5 margin in scoring.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Dec. 6: Jason Forman’s free throws after time expired lifted the Cadott boys basketball team to a 70-69 Western Cloverbelt boys basketball win over Gilman. Forman had made only one of his first three free throws of the game but made the two that mattered most to cap a 24-point fourth quarter for the Hornets. Bob Bremness led the Hornets with 21 points while Chad Hauser had 21 for the Pirates.
Dec. 7: The Bloomer boys basketball team maintained its position atop the Middle Border Conference standings with a 70-56 win in Ellsworth. Chad Steinmetz and Chuck Morning combined for 45 of Bloomer’s points and were a combined 15-for-16 from the free throw line. Bloomer outscored Ellsworth 25-11 in the final quarter to pull away.
Dec. 8: The McDonell girls basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 69-59 win at Wausau Newman. Karen Morrissey scored 23 points for the Macks while Krista Bowe added 17 for the victorious Macks.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!