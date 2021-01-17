Looking Back (Jan. 16-22): McDonell boys basketball overcomes seven-point deficit in final 35 seconds of win over Alma Center Lincoln in 2020

20 Years Ago (2001)

Jan. 16: Melissa Haley and Katie Mogan combined for 39 points as the McDonell girls basketball team topped Osseo-Fairchild 49-31. Haley led the Macks with 23 points and Mogan added 16 including all three of her team's 3-pointers.

Jan. 16: Eric Bluemn knocked home his second overtime game-winning goal in three days as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team edged Eau Claire Memorial 4-3 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Bluemn's goal came with 39 seconds left in overtime off a pass from Scott Sikkink. For the game Sikkink had one goal and three assists while Eric Krista scored in the first period and Bluemn tied the game in the third prior to his winning goal.

Jan. 19: Tom Krezowski's hat trick powered the McDonell boys hockey team in a 5-0 win over Whitefish Bay at the Merrill Tournament. Pat Boos and Ty Krajewski also had goals for the Macks and Shane Sullivan had two assists.

30 Years Ago (1991)

Jan. 17: Lewis Johnson (103) and Kevin Mason (135) earned pin wins while Terry McCreary (125), Bill Michalek (140) and Phil McGraw (145) each won by decision for the Chi-Hi wrestling team in a 48-16 dual win over Rice Lake. The Cards won nine of the 13 matches overall with four forfeit wins.