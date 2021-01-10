Looking Back (Jan 9-15): Chi-Hi girls basketball outlasts Eau Claire North in overtime thriller in 2016

Five Years Ago (2016)

Jan. 9: Jenna Hoffstatter scored her 1,000th career point as the Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team fell to Boyceville 61-55 in overtime. Hoffstatter finished the game with a team-high 17 points while Jamie Reit added 13 and Bailey Ducommun and Arianna Mason each finished with eight points.

Jan. 11: Ten 3-pointers set the tone for the Cadott boys basketball team in a 77-51 win over Cornell. Bryce McChesney had 22 points including two 3-pointers for Cadott, followed by 15 points from Shawn Sedlacek and 11 from Matt Drilling. Noah Nohr scored 22 points for Cornell.

Jan. 12: Lexi Hanley scored all eight points in overtime to help the Chi-Hi girls basketball team outlast Eau Claire North 56-52. Hanley was 6-for-6 at the free throw line in overtime and finished with a team-high 16 points for the Cardinals. Julia Robarge and Hallie Soward joined Hanley in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Ten Years Ago (2011)

Jan. 14: Sarah Schoch scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half as the McDonell girls basketball team rolled past Stanley-Boyd 62-41. Ari Gardow added nine for the Macks while Anna Lisiecki had 17 points for the Orioles.