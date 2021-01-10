Looking Back (Jan 9-15): Chi-Hi girls basketball outlasts Eau Claire North in overtime thriller in 2016

Looking Back is a weekly series, taking a look at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2020)
Jan. 9: The Chi-Hi boys swim team won all 11 events in a 120-49 dual victory over Rice Lake. Zach Topritzhofer (200-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly), Ian Olson (200 individual medley, 400 freestyle), Gabe Vargas (50 freestyle), Andrew Olson (100 freestyle), Cooper Porzondek (100 backstroke) and Ryan Beranek (100 breaststroke) earned individual wins. The 200 medley relay (Andrew Olson, Porzondek, Ian Olson, Vargas), 200 freestyle relay (Rowan Rineck, Topritzhofer, Beranek and Andrew Olson) and 400 freestyle relay (Topritzhofer, Vargas, Ian Olson, Porzondek) also won.
Jan. 10: The Bloomer girls basketball team improved to 7-0 in Heart O'North play with a 55-36 win in Spooner. Emma Seibel scored 16 points and made four of her team's eight 3-pointers while pulling down six rebounds. Samantha Buchholtz had 12 points on four 3-pointers and Larissa Fossum added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Jan. 11: Seven wrestlers finished first for the Cadott wrestling team as the Hornets won the team title at its home invitational. Brayden Sonnentag (106 pounds), Kaleb Sonnentag (126), Tristan Drier (132), Cole Pfeiffer (138), Dawson Webster (145), Brady Spaeth (170) and Gavin Tegels (195) were all victorious individually.
Five Years Ago (2016)
Jan. 9: Jenna Hoffstatter scored her 1,000th career point as the Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team fell to Boyceville 61-55 in overtime. Hoffstatter finished the game with a team-high 17 points while Jamie Reit added 13 and Bailey Ducommun and Arianna Mason each finished with eight points.
Jan. 11: Ten 3-pointers set the tone for the Cadott boys basketball team in a 77-51 win over Cornell. Bryce McChesney had 22 points including two 3-pointers for Cadott, followed by 15 points from Shawn Sedlacek and 11 from Matt Drilling. Noah Nohr scored 22 points for Cornell.
Jan. 12: Lexi Hanley scored all eight points in overtime to help the Chi-Hi girls basketball team outlast Eau Claire North 56-52. Hanley was 6-for-6 at the free throw line in overtime and finished with a team-high 16 points for the Cardinals. Julia Robarge and Hallie Soward joined Hanley in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Ten Years Ago (2011)
Jan. 14: Sarah Schoch scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half as the McDonell girls basketball team rolled past Stanley-Boyd 62-41. Ari Gardow added nine for the Macks while Anna Lisiecki had 17 points for the Orioles.
Jan. 14: Karson Rihn scored 29 points to lead the Bloomer boys basketball team as the Blackhawks fell in triple overtime at Northwestern 72-68. Rihn made six 3-pointers and Logan Price added 14 points for the 'Hawks.
Jan. 15: Dominik Goyette and Quinn Miracle earned victories as the Chi-Hi wrestling invitational. Ray Hibbs, Grant Schindler, Izzy Balsiger, Shawn Sura and Andy Snider each finished second for the Cardinals. Cecil Philson led Stanley-Boyd/Thorp by winning his weight class.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Jan. 9: Jon Ippel and Justin Geissler tallied goals in the second period of a 2-1 victory for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team over Eau Claire North. Scott Baalrud and Andy Webb assisted on Ippel's goal before the Huskies tied the game in the second period. Geissler netted the go-ahead goal with help from Trevor Sikkink and Mike Patten made 19 saves in the win for the Cards.
Jan. 11: Pat Durch scored twice while Garrett Volk, Pat Boos and Tom Krezowski each added goals for the McDonell boys hockey team in a 5-3 win over Baldwin-Woodville. Dave Markwell turned away 17 shots in goal for the Macks.
Jan. 12: The Cornell girls basketball team cruised to a sizable win over Birchwood, taking a contest 70-25. Sara Nemitz had 13 points for the Chiefs and Kelly Mohr added 11 in the win.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Jan. 10: The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team grabbed an early 12-point lead after the first quarter to help in a 49-48 win over Altoona. Ryan Winkler led the Orioles with 12 points with Brad Gerrits added 10.
Jan. 11: The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team stayed unbeaten in the East Lakeland Conference standings by earning a 62-40 win over Birchwood. Megan Moga had 22 points and Tame Sitler added 14 points to lead the Chieftains, who carried a 28-16 lead into halftime.
Jan. 12: Reggie Geissler sparked a 25-7 second-half run to lead the McDonell boys basketball team in a 76-58 home victory over Wausau Newman to stay tied atop the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference standings with Marshfield Columbus. Chris Bowe had 26 points to lead the Macks, but many of Geissler's 13 points came in the second half as the Macks outscored the Cards 44-28 to pull away.