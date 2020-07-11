Looking Back (July 11-17): Cadott's Poppe tosses no-hitter in Chippewa River Baseball League victory in 2015

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a peek at what happened in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

One Year Ago (2019)

July 14: The Bloomer Woodticks swept a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader over Augusta by scores of 9-2 and 10-0 in five innings. Erik Abrahamson and Brent Sarauer each doubled, Brett Stuckert drew three walks and scored two runs while Curtis Dachel struck out 10 for the win on the mound. Stuckert scattered two hits and two walks while striking out seven in the shutout in Game 2. Chris Korger had two hits and an RBI and Sarauer added two hits and two RBI.

Five Years Ago (2015)

July 12: Ben Poppe tossed the 52nd no-hitter in CRBL history in Cadott’s 10-0 victory over Augusta, which came in a doubleheader split with the Red Sox defeating the Athletics 6-5 in the other game. Poppe struck out two and had strong defense behind him in throwing the no-no. Greg Sonnentag, Matt Oberle and Austin Goettl each had two hits to support Poppe’s effort on the mound before Rick Danielson outdueled Dave Misch for the win in Game 2.