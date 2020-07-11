Looking Back (July 11-17): Cadott's Poppe tosses no-hitter in Chippewa River Baseball League victory in 2015

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a peek at what happened in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
July 14: The Bloomer Woodticks swept a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader over Augusta by scores of 9-2 and 10-0 in five innings. Erik Abrahamson and Brent Sarauer each doubled, Brett Stuckert drew three walks and scored two runs while Curtis Dachel struck out 10 for the win on the mound. Stuckert scattered two hits and two walks while striking out seven in the shutout in Game 2. Chris Korger had two hits and an RBI and Sarauer added two hits and two RBI.
Five Years Ago (2015)
July 12: Ben Poppe tossed the 52nd no-hitter in CRBL history in Cadott’s 10-0 victory over Augusta, which came in a doubleheader split with the Red Sox defeating the Athletics 6-5 in the other game. Poppe struck out two and had strong defense behind him in throwing the no-no. Greg Sonnentag, Matt Oberle and Austin Goettl each had two hits to support Poppe’s effort on the mound before Rick Danielson outdueled Dave Misch for the win in Game 2.
July 12: McDonell senior-to-be Zach Gilles verbally committed to play baseball at Central Michigan University of the Mid-American Conference. Gilles missed much of his junior season with the Macks because of injury but hit .420 as a sophomore. He is returning to CMU next season for his senior season year with the program.
July 12: Brothers Tommy, Danny and George Richards each earned feature wins in their respective classes at Eagle Valley Speedway in Jim Falls. Tommy won the Super Stock feature while Danny won in the Street Stocks and George was victorious in the Pure Stock. Kevin Adams (Modified), Nick Koehler (Midwest Modified) and Chad Prissel (Hornets) were the other feature victors.
July 13: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team fell to Woodberry in the quarterfinals of the Gopher Classic tournament. Post 77 defeated Tri-City Red 6-4 one day earlier in the first elimination round. Jake Sperry and Justin Martell each had a hit in the loss.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
July 11: The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks swept a CRBL doubleheader against Osseo by scores of 4-2 and 7-6. Tyler Gray struck out 10 in a four-hit complete game in the opener. Hans Soukup, Kurt Roubal, Josh Briggs and Sam Schretenthaler all tallied multiple hits in the second game, and Shawn Held pitched a complete game in the victory.
July 17: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team stayed alive in a tournament in Plover with victories of 1-0 and 9-1. Justin Jaquish earned the win in both games, tossing a complete game three-hitter in the opener against Madison Impact with Brett Vavra driving in the lone run of the game. Jaquish and Mitch LaVelle each had two hits and Jaquish drove in three runs against the host Plover. Vavra and Mac Walsh both homered in the win.
20 Years Ago (2000)
June 11: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 junior legion baseball team limited Eau Claire to two hits in a 12-2 victory in five innings at Cardinal Field. Chippewa Falls scored seven runs in the third inning with Jake Bowe’s sacrifice fly starting the big inning. Andy Harings followed with an RBI single, Eric Schemenauer had a two-run single and Steve Henderson, Andy Babbitt and Adam Jacobson each collected RBI singles. Harings picked up the win on the mound.
June 12: Mitch Steinmetz was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run batted in to lead the Tilden Tigers past Stanley 5-2 in a Chippewa River Baseball League matchup. Matt Eskin had three hits and a double and Jon Gardow added two hits and a run batted in. Mike Engstrom pitched all nine innings to earn the win. Matt Savina and Troy Boisvert had two hits each for Stanley.
July 14: Chi-Hi wrestlers Joe Henning, Travis Bourget and John Fossum each earned Academic All-State honors. Henning was a first team selection, Bourget was chosen to the second team, and Fossum was an honorable mention.
July 15: Bloomer’s Dave Rufledt, Chi-Hi’s Chris King and Chad Dachel and Lake Holcombe’s Russel Rabe played for the North team in a 20-9 win over the South at the 24th annual Shrine Bowl all-star football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Rufledt scored a 2-yard touchdown run for the North.
30 Years Ago (1990)
July 11: The South Division won its third consecutive Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game with a 17-2 triumph over the North in Augusta. The game was moved to Augusta from Lafayette because of lighting issues in Lafayette, and the South scored a combined 14 runs in the first four innings. Rick Lang of Augusta allowed two earned runs in four innings to pick up the win on the mound with Hallie’s Kevin Tisdale notching the save. Eau Claire’s CJ Martin had three hits including a home run for the South. Bloomer’s Scott Stuckert doubled for the North.
July 11: The Chippewa Falls American Legion baseball team split a doubleheader with Loyal, falling 9-8 in game one before earning a 12-7 win in Game 2. Todd Zwiefelhofer hit a two-run home run in the defeat and drove in five runs. Travis Janke tossed a complete game in a game shortened to six innings because of time. Eric Craker hit a 3-run home run to break a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning, and Brian Yaeger scored two runs and had an RBI double.
July 13: The Bloomer baseball team topped Alma Center Lincoln 9-4 to advance in the summer baseball playoffs. Gary Wilfong’s two-run single in the sixth helped the ‘Hawks gain some distance. Jeff Stoik scored three runs in the win. Bloomer would lose to Eleva-Strum in the regional final on July 17. Eleva-Strum scored all seven runs in the first three innings.
July 13: Both Chippewa Falls entries in the Wisconsin Amateur Softball Association’s boys state tournament lost their opening matchups of the double elimination tournament. The Chippewa Falls 12-and-under team fell 20-16 with Ben Hanson doubling twice in defeat. Jon Gardow hit a double and Craig Frenette had two hits for the 18-and-under Chippewa Falls team in a 16-5 defeat to Eau Claire.
