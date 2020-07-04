Looking Back (July 4-10): Bloomer baseball team has doubleheader battle with Viroqua in Metrodome in 1990

July 4: The Cornell Legion baseball team swept a doubleheader with the Chippewa Falls junior squad by scores of 8-7 and 9-2. Shayne Denning cracked two home runs in game one for Chippewa Falls but run scoring hits from Brent Crank and Kevin Briggs in the fourth inning helped Cornell rally. Crank’s two-run double and an RBI single from Briggs in the second inning of game two came before runs-scoring hits from Adam Helgerson and Kyle Harris a few innings later to help compete the sweep.

July 8: The Tilden Tigers edged the 35 & Older Leinie’s Icemen 6-5 in an exhibition game in Tilden. Rick Baier struck out three in four innings to earn the win for the Tigers. Steve Nelson had two hits and an run batted in for the Icemen while Nick Blair was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in.

30 Years Ago (1990)

July 4: The Bloomer baseball team fell in both games of a doubleheader against Viroqua in contests played in the Metrodome. Viroqua won the games by scores of 11-3 and 8-4. Nathan Hilger tripled in game one before Randy Stearns, Hilger, Buddy Boiteau and Ritchie Davis each went 2-for-4 in game two. The two games came following a game between the home Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox.