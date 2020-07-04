Looking Back (July 4-10): Bloomer baseball team has doubleheader battle with Viroqua in Metrodome in 1990

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a peek at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
July 4: Nine runs in the fourth inning by the Eau Claire senior legion baseball team hurt Chippewa Falls Post 77 in an 11-0 defeat in a contest at Carson Park. Eau Claire sent 14 batters to the plate and scored nine runs on five hits while taking advantage of three Post 77 errors in the inning.
July 7: Mike Danielson’s go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning helped push the North Division to a 6-5 win over the South Division in the Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game. Danielson plated Paul Petit of the Eau Claire Cavaliers for the deciding run with Petit earning game MVP honors after pitching 2.2 scoreless innings of relief while finishing 3-for-4 at the plate.
Five Years Ago (2015)
July 4: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Eau Claire answered with seven runs to earn a 7-3 victory over Post 77 in a Fourth of July matchup at Carson Park. Five hits in the first inning led to three runs for Post 77 with Jordan Steinmetz, Nolan Baier and Justin Martell each plating a run.
July 5: Greenwood’s Shane Halopka held off Chippewa Falls’ Michael Truscott for a Midwest Modified Feature victory at Eagle Valley Speedway. Darell Komro, Kevin Adams, George Richards, Danny Richards and Curt Meyers also took home feature wins in their respective divisions.
July 10: The Bloomer boys golf team was named to the Division 2 all-academic team for the 2015 spring season. The Blackhawks were one of six teams in Division 2 to earn the honor.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
July 5: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team rode a pair of strong pitching performances to a sweep of River Falls, winning games by scores of 2-0 and 9-0. Justin Jaquish started the doubleheader by tossing a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts before Andy Davis struck out five in a five-hit blanking.
July 7: Collin Boone’s game-winning, ground-rule double pushed the Eau Claire Bears to a 5-4 win over Beef River. Brady Sand picked up the win on the mound and Brian Menard was 2-for-2 for the Bears.
20 Years Ago (2000)
July 4: Augusta’s Jeremiah Paulson socked a grand slam to help the South Division top the North Division 8-4 in the CRBL All-Star Game in Jim Falls. The South Division trailed 4-3 in the seventh before a five-run rally. Paulson had three hits for the game, including the grand slam and five total runs batted in.
July 4: The Cornell Legion baseball team swept a doubleheader with the Chippewa Falls junior squad by scores of 8-7 and 9-2. Shayne Denning cracked two home runs in game one for Chippewa Falls but run scoring hits from Brent Crank and Kevin Briggs in the fourth inning helped Cornell rally. Crank’s two-run double and an RBI single from Briggs in the second inning of game two came before runs-scoring hits from Adam Helgerson and Kyle Harris a few innings later to help compete the sweep.
July 8: The Tilden Tigers edged the 35 & Older Leinie’s Icemen 6-5 in an exhibition game in Tilden. Rick Baier struck out three in four innings to earn the win for the Tigers. Steve Nelson had two hits and an run batted in for the Icemen while Nick Blair was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in.
30 Years Ago (1990)
July 4: The Bloomer baseball team fell in both games of a doubleheader against Viroqua in contests played in the Metrodome. Viroqua won the games by scores of 11-3 and 8-4. Nathan Hilger tripled in game one before Randy Stearns, Hilger, Buddy Boiteau and Ritchie Davis each went 2-for-4 in game two. The two games came following a game between the home Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox.
July 5: Randy’s Bar and Lamplite earned fast-pitch softball league victories in the Tavern League at Murphy Field. Chris Faschingbauer hurled a two-hit shutout in Lamplite’s 6-0 win over Ritz while Steve Larson tossed five innings of five-hit ball in Randy’s 10-2 win against Geno’s.
July 8: Two runs in the sixth inning were the difference for the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks in an 8-6 win over the Lafayette Lakers in CRBL action. Dan Wald’s three-run home run helped Lafayette race out to a 4-0 lead before the Lumberjacks rallied for their league-leading ninth win. Jim Hoepner tossed seven innings for the win and Mike Pearson recorded a save with two innings of work on the mound.
July 8: A group of 11-year old Chippewa Falls little leaguers won the Manz Tournament in Eau Claire on the strength of victories by the score of 13-1, 5-1, 2-1 and 20-4 over the weekend. Keith McGraw was named the tournament’s outstanding defensive player and hit .308 for the tourney. Mike Thompson had a team-high .462 average with a double and triple while Ben Hoepner hit .400 with a double.
