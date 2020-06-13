Looking Back (June 13-19): Mother Nature pushes back state softball tournament games in 2015

One Year Ago (2019)

Five Years Ago (2015)

June 13: The McDonell and Bloomer softball teams each fell in their respective state semifinal games. Bloomer lost 7-4 to eventual Division 3 state champion Laconia in the semifinals in a game played in Verona after inclement weather earlier in the tournament pushed games back into Saturday, moving the Division 3 semifinal and both Division 1 semis away from Goodman Diamond. Katlyn Caterer’s just missed a game-tying three-run home run for the final out when her hard-hit ball died at the warning track. Caterer and Aliya Seibel each homered for the Blackhawks. Stevens Point Pacelli blanked McDonell 6-1 in a Division 4 semifinal at Goodman Diamond as the Cardinals scored three runs in the second inning to take a lead Pacelli wouldn’t relinquish. Sydney Schemenauer finished 2-for-3 and Maddie Rietschel drove in McDonell’s lone run. Pacelli went on to blank Oakfield 1-0 for the title.