Looking Back (June 20-26): WIAA announces move from quarters to halves for prep basketball in 2015

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a peek at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
June 23: The Eau Claire Bears scored in every inning including seven runs in the fourth as a part of a 14-2 win in five innings over Stanley in Chippewa River Baseball League play. Sam Janni was 3-for-3 with four runs scored for the Bears while Brandon Herrick was 2-for-3 with a double for the Slammers.
Five Years Ago (2015)
June 20: Tyler Gray earned two victories for the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks during a CRBL doubleheader sweep over the Hallie Eagles 7-1 and 11-1. Gray struck out a combined seven batters and didn’t walk a batter in either appearance. Travis Tomaszewski was a combined 4-for-8 with two doubles in the win for the Lumberjacks.
June 21: Jake Sperry struck out four and walked one to lead the Chippewa Falls American Legion Post 77 senior baseball team to a 9-0 win over North St. Paul (Minn.) at a tournament in River Falls. Zach Pasano scored two runs and drove in two while Landon Mueller doubled and scored a run.
June 23: McDonell junior golfer Thomas Longbella was selected to the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin all-state team as a first team choice. Longbella finished tied for eighth place at the Division 3 state tournament earlier in the month as McDonell finished sixth as a team.
June 25: The WIAA Board of Control announced a prep basketball change, moving to two 18-minute halves from the previous four eight-minute quarter format on a trial basis for one year. The decision has remained in effect ever since.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
June 22: Chi-Hi’s Jordyn Hubin went 4-for-6 with three runs scored and three RBIs over two games at the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games in Wisconsin Rapids.
June 24: The WIAA unanimously passes a 5-division plan for prep basketball postseason tournaments. The change is the first from the governing body since 1991 when they went from three divisions to four.
June 26: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team edged Menomonie Post 32 8-7 at Gannon Field. Ryan Hillman drove in the game-winning run as a part of his 3-for-4 game with two runs batted in. Menomonie scored a combined six runs in the first two innings before Post 77 rallied.
20 Years Ago (2000)
June 22: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 junior legion team swept a doubleheader with Chetek by scores of 11-1 and 2-1. Jake Krueger struck out four in four innings for the win in game one as Andy Harings had two hits and two RBIs and Brady Zwiefelhofer drove in three. Chippewa plated two runs in the four inning of game two as Chad Haverly scored a run on an RBI groundout and Chris Scheidler crossed home plate on a wild pitch.
June 24: A tight victory in game one lead to a blowout triumph in game two as the Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team swept a double dip with Tomah by scores of 3-2 and 11-1 at Cardinal Field. Matt Seaholm tossed eight strong innings in the opening win, striking out 11 while allowing two runs (zero earned). Tyler Berg and Matt Adams had two hits apiece for Chippewa Falls. Seven runs in the first inning of game two set the tone in a five-inning win. Adams had two hits including a double and Luke Jacobson added a double as well in the win. Bobby Swoboda struck out five while allowing one unearned runs in five innings for the win.
June 25: The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks earned a pair of tight wins over the Hallie Eagles in a CRBL doubleheader, winning by scores of 4-2 and 7-6. Andy Niese’s two-run single in the fourth inning was the difference in game one before Steve Fetterly came through with a key hit of his own in game two, a sixth-inning single to plate Darin Blattner to help the ‘Jacks overcome an early five-run deficit. Brad Sarauer’s two-run double helped the Eagles take a 5-0 lead early in the second contest.
30 Years Ago (1990)
June 20: Five runs in the sixth inning helped the Chippewa Falls legion baseball team blank Sheldon 9-0. Eric Craker and Craig Gehl combined to shut out Sheldon with Craker earning the win after four scoreless innings before Gehl backed up him with three scoreless frames for the save. Dennis Sarauer, Darin Hartzell and Mark Gehl each had three hits for the game with Gehl smacking a two-run home run.
June 21: The Bloomer baseball team continued a strong start to its first season in the Middle Border Conference by sweeping Glenwood City with a pair of 6-4 wins. Four runs in the fourth inning of game one helped the ‘Hawks, two coming on a double from Randy Stearns before Chuck Morning and Buddy Boiteau had run-scoring hits. The Blackhawks started game two with five runs in the opening inning, including a pair of two-out, two-run singles for Jim Morning and Ritchie Davis.
June 24: The Jim Falls Sturgeons scored a combined 28 runs in splitting a CRBL doubleheader with the Augusta Athletics, falling in the first game 16-15 before earning a 13-6 win in game two. Paul McIlquham was 4-for-4 with a double in game one for the Sturgeons with Butch Pitsch, Al Gingras, Keith Pitsch and Randy Rubenzer contributing two hits apiece. Jim Pevan pitched all seven innings of the win in game two for Jim Falls and was backed up by plenty of offense. McIlquham homered within his three hits as Rubenzer, Keith Pitsch, Steve Wiensch and Ron Rubenzer had two hits each.
June 25: The WIAA approved a two-year experimental period for establishing a state team wrestling tournament for its three divisions.
