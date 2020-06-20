Looking Back (June 20-26): WIAA announces move from quarters to halves for prep basketball in 2015

June 24: A tight victory in game one lead to a blowout triumph in game two as the Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team swept a double dip with Tomah by scores of 3-2 and 11-1 at Cardinal Field. Matt Seaholm tossed eight strong innings in the opening win, striking out 11 while allowing two runs (zero earned). Tyler Berg and Matt Adams had two hits apiece for Chippewa Falls. Seven runs in the first inning of game two set the tone in a five-inning win. Adams had two hits including a double and Luke Jacobson added a double as well in the win. Bobby Swoboda struck out five while allowing one unearned runs in five innings for the win.

June 25: The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks earned a pair of tight wins over the Hallie Eagles in a CRBL doubleheader, winning by scores of 4-2 and 7-6. Andy Niese’s two-run single in the fourth inning was the difference in game one before Steve Fetterly came through with a key hit of his own in game two, a sixth-inning single to plate Darin Blattner to help the ‘Jacks overcome an early five-run deficit. Brad Sarauer’s two-run double helped the Eagles take a 5-0 lead early in the second contest.

30 Years Ago (1990)