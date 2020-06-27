Looking Back (June 27-July 3): Chi-Hi graduate Cascadden inks 1-year deal with New England Patriots in 2000

Five Years Ago (2015)

June 28: The Hallie Eagles swept a CRBL doubleheader with Bloomer by scores of 4-3 and 9-5. Zach Merritt, Adam DeWolf and Brian Krause each had a pair of hits in game one as the Eagles rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win game one. Krause, Luke Merritt and Matt Alley had two hits apiece in game two.

June 30: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team split a doubleheader with Hudson, winning the opener 7-2 before falling 2-1 in the nightcap. Jake Sperry was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs while Tyler Pilgrim and Justin Martell each had two hits and Pilgrim drove in two in the win.

July 2: Todd Lasher’s two-run home run helped power the South Division to a 5-1 victory over the North Division in the CRBL All-Star Game in Strum and earn game MVP honors. Mitch LaVelle drove in the lone run for the North Division. Sam Janni, Brian Menard and Jesse Brockman each had two hits in victory for the South.

Ten Years Ago (2010)