Looking Back (June 27-July 3): Chi-Hi graduate Cascadden inks 1-year deal with New England Patriots in 2000

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a peek at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
June 27: Chi-Hi football coach Chuck Raykovich is announced as the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Marge and Dick Rundle Positive Influence in Coaching Award as a part of the organization’s hall of fame class of 2020.
June 30: Lily Borgenheimer and Ian Olson put forth strong performances at the Western Great Lakes Open swimming meet in Brown Deer. Borgenheimer finished second in the women’s senior 200-yard breaststroke and took fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Olson was ninth in the men’s senior 200 breaststroke and 14th in the 100 breaststroke.
June 30: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team won all three games at its home Wood Bat Challenge at Gannon Field at Casper Park. Post 77 defeated Oconomowoc 6-3, Wausau West 15-1 in five innings and Hudson 4-1 before the final day of the tournament was canceled due to rain.
July 2: The Tilden Tigers had eight players selected to play in the Chippewa River Baseball League All-Star Game. Carl Krumenauer, PJ LeQuia, Alex Ruf, Jon Schoch, Drew Steinmetz, Jordan Steinmetz, Lucas Steinmetz and Cole Zwiefelhofer were eight of the 23 players chosen for the North Division team.
Five Years Ago (2015)
June 28: The Hallie Eagles swept a CRBL doubleheader with Bloomer by scores of 4-3 and 9-5. Zach Merritt, Adam DeWolf and Brian Krause each had a pair of hits in game one as the Eagles rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win game one. Krause, Luke Merritt and Matt Alley had two hits apiece in game two.
June 30: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team split a doubleheader with Hudson, winning the opener 7-2 before falling 2-1 in the nightcap. Jake Sperry was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs while Tyler Pilgrim and Justin Martell each had two hits and Pilgrim drove in two in the win.
July 2: Todd Lasher’s two-run home run helped power the South Division to a 5-1 victory over the North Division in the CRBL All-Star Game in Strum and earn game MVP honors. Mitch LaVelle drove in the lone run for the North Division. Sam Janni, Brian Menard and Jesse Brockman each had two hits in victory for the South.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
June 27: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team swept a doubleheader with Wausau, winning by scores of 8-5 and 3-1. Jeremy Bremness struck out three in six innings during game one, allowing three earned runs. Cole Zwiefelhofer pitched the seventh for the win. Andy Davis and Teddy Longbella drove in three runs apiece while Davis was 3-for-4. Davis threw all seven innings of the second game with Zwiefelhofer and Tyler Kinderman coming through with two hits each.
June 30: The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks scored five runs in the first inning as a part of a 7-1 win over Bloomer in CRBL action. Emery Hull was 3-for-4 with a double with Tyler Gray, Andy Niese and Sam Schretenthaler each adding a double for the Lumberjacks.
June 30: Chi-Hi’s Justin Jaquish was selected to the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-State team for the 2010 season as a second team honoree. McDonell’s Andy Davis was a third team selection and McDonell’s Alex Hiess was chosen to the all-state academic team.
July 3: The South Division won its fifth straight CRBL All-Star Game by defeating the North Division 6-5 in Bloomer. Kyle Pronchinske tossed three scoreless innings on the mound to earn MVP honors and James Gilbertson picked up the win. Justin Boiteau collected three hits to lead the way in the win.
20 Years Ago (2000)
June 27: The Chippewa Falls junior legion baseball team swept the Cornell senior legion team 5-1 and 4-3 at Cardinal Field. Shayne Denning had three hits in game one for Chippewa with Harley Oemig scoring the opening run of the game on a wild pitch for Cornell. Travis Franz had a two-run single in the second game for Cornell after Chippewa Falls took the lead with four runs in the first inning.
June 29: Chi-Hi graduate Chad Cascadden signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. Cascadden spent the first five years of his NFL career with the New York Jets.
July 2: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 baseball team improved to 15-1 by sweeping Wausau 4-1 and 7-2 at Cardinal Field. Matt Bowe and Josh Jackson were strong on the mound in the sweep. Bowe fired a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out seven. Jackson struck out six in seven innings in game two.
30 Years Ago (1990)
June 27: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 legion baseball team rallied from a 6-1 deficit to defeat Eau Claire 14-9 at Carson Park. Chippewa Falls scored six runs in the fifth inning on RBI singles from Brian Yaeger, Darin Hartzell, Todd Zwiefelhofer and Kevin Hare along with an error and a wild pitch also scoring runs.
June 28: The Bloomer baseball team dealt New Richmond its first Middle Border Conference loss of the season, splitting a doubleheader with the Tigers by winning game two 6-5. Bloomer was outhit 11-5 but scored five runs in the seventh of the win. Jim Morning, Nathan Hilger and Gary Wilfong each had RBI singles and Jeff Stoik drew a bases-loaded walk. Hilger scored the game-winning run on an errant pickoff throw from the New Richmond catcher.
July 1: Halfway Bar went undefeated on its way to victory in the Fourth of July Tavern League tournament at Murphy Field. Halfway beat the Oredockers 7-6 for the second time to win the title. Jim Buetow’s home run capped a four-run third for Halfway. Halfway also defeated Morrison’s/Bloomer Bowl 4-2, Ritz Bar 8-5 and Albertville 2-0.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!