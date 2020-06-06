Looking Back (June 6-12): Jim Falls Sturgeons bash three home runs in CRBL rout in 1990

Looking Back is a weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a peek at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
June 6: A late rally from the Chi-Hi softball team fell short in a 5-3 defeat to Kenosha Bradford/Reuther in a Division 1 state quarterfinal matchup at Goodman Diamond in Madison. Jayden Hodgson drove in pinch-runner Cali Coulet to close the gap to two runs in the seventh inning before the Red Devils got the final out to advance. Nicole Crumbaker and Abby Staves each had RBIs for the Cardinals. Gilman fell to Blair-Taylor 8-3 in a Division 5 semifinal later the same day as the Wildcats stole 11 bases and scored four times in the top of the third inning. Gilman’s Casey Webster had a pair of hits Tychelle Duellman, Mykell Podolak and Kylee Burton each scored runs for the Pirates.
June 7: Five runs in the top of the sixth inning pushed the Horicon softball team past Thorp 7-3 in a Division 4 state semifinal. The Cardinals hung tough with the defending state champion Marshladies before the big inning made the difference. Brittany Rosemeyer’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth pushed Thorp in front 3-2 before Horicon came back the next inning.
June 9: The Tilden Tigers swept a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader over Whitehall by scores of 13-0 and 6-3 with Alex Ruf homering in both games for the Tigers, including a grand slam in game one.
Five Years Ago (2015)
June 6: Bloomer’s Kyra Arendt and Cadott’s Elizabeth Kyes won state championships at the state track and field championships in La Crosse. Arendt won the Division 2 crown in the triple jump — the first of three triple jump titles for her prep career — while Kyes ran to victory in the Division 3 400-meter run after taking second in the preliminaries a day earlier. The Chi-Hi girls 3,200 relay team of Tyana Loiselle, Kathryn Webb, Arica Swift and Elli Daniels set a new school record on the way to a sixth-place finish in the Division 1 race. Stanley-Boyd’s Heather Milas finished third in the Division 2 discus.
June 8: McDonell graduate and University of Kentucky pitcher Kyle Cody was drafted with the 73rd overall pick in the MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins. Cody opted to return to school and was drafted a year later at the 189th pick by the Texas Rangers.
June 9: McDonell’s Thomas Longbella finished eighth at the Division 3 state boys golf tournament in Madison. The future University of Minnesota golfer Longbella shot an 84 on the final day to tie for eighth. Bloomer junior Noah Price came home in a tie for 16th place in the Division 2 tournament. The McDonell boys team finished sixth while Bloomer was eighth.
June 9: The Chi-Hi baseball team fell to River Falls 5-4 in the Division 1 sectional finals in River Falls as the Wildcats rallied in the later half of the game. Chi-Hi opened sectionals with a 6-3 upset victory over Stevens Point to move on win away from the program’s first trip to state since 1998. Landon Mueller’s 3-run home run in the fifth inning put Chi-Hi up on River Falls 4-3 before the Wildcats scored the final two runs.
June 12: Mother Nature made her presence known at the state softball tournament in Madison, pushing games back to a busier Friday and Saturday schedule. Chi-Hi went to extra innings with Westosha Central before a three-run ninth top of the inning moved Westosha on to the quarterfinal. Chi-Hi stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth in the prior inning. Pitcher Shelby Crank struck out nine and walked five in a complete-game effort in the circle for the Cards.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
June 6: Alex Berian drove in the winning run in the top of the eighth inning to push the Hallie Eagles to a doubleheader sweep over Augusta in CRBL action.
June 9: The Chi-Hi softball team scored twice in the first inning and three more in the third in a 5-0 Division 1 sectional semifinal victory over Eau Claire North. RBIs from Evie Schaller and Kendra Bowe put the Cardinals up in the first before a two-run single from Val Hayes and RBI single from Alissa Adams gave the Cardinals more than enough insurance with Bowe in the circle. Thorp edged McDonell 5-4 in a Division 4 sectional semifinal as Shauna Messing’s diving catch for the final out pushed the Cardinals past the Macks.
June 9: The McDonell baseball team punched another trip to the Division 4 state tournament with a pair of convincing wins, defeating Spring Valley 6-1 and Mellen 12-3 at sectionals in Bruce.
June 10: The Chi-Hi softball team ripped Marshfield 11-1 in six innings to win a Division 1 sectional championship. Kendra Bowe struck out seven in a complete-game victory while Megan Schnobrich was 3-for-5 with a double and run batted in and Carissa Maes had three hits and four RBIs.
20 Years Ago (2000)
June 7: Tom Seaholm and Ryan Zutter each homered as the Hallie Eagles pushed past Beef River 8-4 in CRBL play. J.D. Sydow gave up four hits to earn the victory on the mound.
June 8: The Stanley Loggers scored three runs in the top of the eighth as a part of a 6-3 win over the Bloomer Woodticks. Ryan Witt had a pair doubles in the victory and Donny Kroeplin struck out six in a complete-game win.
June 11: The Chippewa Falls Post 77 baseball team swept a doubleheader with Birchwood by scores of 16-3 and 13-1, both in five innings. Matt Bowe and Bobby Swoboda picked up the wins on the mound in game one and two, respectively, with Bowe homering and Tyler Berg drove in three in game one. Swoboda had two RBIs and scored four runs in game two.
30 Years Ago (1990)
June 7: The Bloomer baseball team won its first-ever Middle Border Conference matchup with a 13-12 victory over Durand. Bloomer scored nine runs in the fourth inning with Buddy Boiteau, Jim Morning and Ritchie Davis each going 2-for-4 for Bloomer.
June 8: Todd Zwiefelhofer struck out 11 while pitching a two-hit shutout to lead the Chippewa Falls American Legion baseball team to a 10-0 win over Hudson. Darin Hartzell and Todd Bresina each had two runs batted in and Craig Gehl scored twice.
June 10: The Jim Falls Sturgeons bashed three home runs in a 15-4 CRBL victory over Bloomer. Rick Rubenzer crushed a grand slam, Al Gingras hit a three-run homer and Randy Rubenzer also had a two-run dinger for the Sturgeons.
