Looking Back (June 6-12): Jim Falls Sturgeons bash three home runs in CRBL rout in 1990

Five Years Ago (2015)

June 6: Bloomer’s Kyra Arendt and Cadott’s Elizabeth Kyes won state championships at the state track and field championships in La Crosse. Arendt won the Division 2 crown in the triple jump — the first of three triple jump titles for her prep career — while Kyes ran to victory in the Division 3 400-meter run after taking second in the preliminaries a day earlier. The Chi-Hi girls 3,200 relay team of Tyana Loiselle, Kathryn Webb, Arica Swift and Elli Daniels set a new school record on the way to a sixth-place finish in the Division 1 race. Stanley-Boyd’s Heather Milas finished third in the Division 2 discus.

June 8: McDonell graduate and University of Kentucky pitcher Kyle Cody was drafted with the 73rd overall pick in the MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins. Cody opted to return to school and was drafted a year later at the 189th pick by the Texas Rangers.

June 9: McDonell’s Thomas Longbella finished eighth at the Division 3 state boys golf tournament in Madison. The future University of Minnesota golfer Longbella shot an 84 on the final day to tie for eighth. Bloomer junior Noah Price came home in a tie for 16th place in the Division 2 tournament. The McDonell boys team finished sixth while Bloomer was eighth.