Looking Back (May 16-22): Tilden, Osseo combine for eight home runs in CRBL slugfest in 2010

May 17: The Chi-Hi softball team powered through nasty weather to sweep Rice Lake 11-8 and 8-5 to earn the outright Big Rivers Conference championship. The Cardinals trailed by five runs in game one before rallying for the win and then Melissa Seidlitz’s two-run triple in the 10th inning of game two helped the Cards complete the sweep.

May 18: The Gilman baseball team slugged four home runs, including two from Kris Gunderson, to earn a 6-4 victory over Prentice in the Class C subregionals. Steve Mengel and Tom Wallschlaeger also went deep in the win.

May 20: Tim Bowe and Eric Fouts helped push the McDonell boys track and field team to a second-place finish at the WISAA Class B state tournament. Bowe won the 100, 200 and 400 while Fouts was second in the 300 hurdles and long jump and fifth in the 100 hurdles.

May 21: The Chi-Hi track and field team swept both Class A regional titles with plenty of victories. Scott Spaeth, Steve Treptow and Tim Bollom each won two events and Ryan Hebert added a victory as the Cards finished with 148, well in front of Hudson in second (77). Kelly Walrath won two events, Sara Walrath won the 1,600, Brenda Dejno was victorious in the discus and the 1,600 relay of Kelly Walrath, Stacy Rowan, Jen Hartsough and Sara Walrath won their race.