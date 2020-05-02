Looking Back (May 2-8): Walk-off winners easy to find

Looking Back is a new weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a peak at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
One Year Ago (2019)
May 2: The Chi-Hi baseball team scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to help rally past Eau Claire Memorial 4-3 at Carson Park. Nate Hayes’ 2-run double in the seventh put his team ahead and he later scored to put the Cardinals in front before the Old Abes closed to within one and stranded the tying run on third base.
May 7: McDonell/Regis’ Adam Waldusky earned medalist honors at a Cloverbelt Conference boys golf meet at Meadowview Golf Course in Owen. Waldusky shot a 37, one stroke better than Neillsville/Loyal’s Jared Weber and Quinn Brussow for the top spot.
May 7: The McDonell and Thorp softball teams split a Western Cloverbelt Conference doubleheader in Thorp with the Cardinals winning game one 8-2 before the Macks earned a 5-4 walk-off victory in game two. A six-run fifth in game one sparked the Cardinals with Kaytlyn Stunkel leading the Cards with three hits. The Macks answered a 3-run top of the seventh in game two with four runs of their own for the win as Maggie Craker, Cassie Sorensen and Jessica Eisenreich each having two hits. The Cardinals, Macks and Altoona would later tie for the league title.
Five Years Ago (2015)
May 2: The Chi-Hi softball team knocked off top-ranked Kaukauna 1-0 at the Stevens Point invite. Karleen McElroy delivered a walk-off single for the lone run of the game while Shelby Crank struck out two in a complete-game shutout. Chi-Hi went 1-1 at the tournament, falling to the host Panthers 5-2. Chi-Hi went on to qualify for the Division 1 state tournament later that spring.
May 4: Jeremiah Reedy’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth inning pushed the Lake Holcombe/Cornell baseball team past Cadott 2-1 in a nonconference matchup. Reedy had eight strikeouts while pitching all eight innings for the Knights.
May 5: The Bloomer girls track and field team won the team championship as hosts of the Dave Landgraf Invitational. Kyra Arendt won four events while Kendall Zeman added a pair of victories. The boys team finished second as Isaiah Meinen won the 300-meter hurdles.
May 8: The Chi-Hi baseball team earned a 5-4 walk-off win over Rice Lake in nine innings. The Cardinals looked to have the game won in the seventh when Trevor Olson’s single to right plated the winning run, but upon an appeal from Rice Lake, runner Dylan Waters was ruled out at second base because he never touched the bag. Waters beat out a bobbled grounder in the ninth to drive in Drew Holmlund to win the game.
May 8: The Lake Holcombe/Cornell track and field team swept both team titles at the New Auburn invitational. Colton Hetke and Eric Nedland each won two events for the boys team while Jordan Geist, Ashlynn Moore, Danielle Gygi, Kayla Vavra and the 3,200 relay team of Vavra, Lexi Moussette, Moore and Emily Vavra were all winners.
Ten Years Ago (2010)
May 2: The Chippewa River Baseball League season opens with a barnburner as the Hallie Eagles defeat the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks 14-12. Adam DeWolf finished 2-for-4 with a double, triple, four runs scored and three RBIs while earning the win on the mound for the Eagles. Adam Bohl drove home Chris Scheidler as the Tilden Tigers defeated Jim Falls 6-5 in another league opener.
May 3: Sabra Meinen tossed a 2-hit shutout to lead the unbeaten Bloomer softball team past state-ranked Chetek. K’trina Ruff, Darian Thompson and Jamie Poirier each had doubles for the Blackhawks.
May 4: McDonell pitcher Andy Davis threw a no-hitter as the Macks blanked Thorp 9-0. Davis faced one hitter over the minimum and struck out 15 Cardinal batters as he threw 67 of his 82 pitches for strikes. Jake McIlquham hit a two-run home run and Davis was also 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple and three RBIs.
May 6: Emily Passint scored a game-winning goal with two seconds left in double overtime to push the Chi-Hi girls soccer team to a 4-3 win over Menomonie. Passint scored three times for the Cardinals and Stephanie Kriehn added another goal.
20 Years Ago (2000)
May 3: The McDonell baseball team swept a Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference doubleheader with Marshfield Columbus, earning victories by a score of 9-1 and 19-1. Bobby Swoboda allowed just three hits in seven innings on the mound in game one while Eric Kraus and Swoboda each homered. McDonell scored 11 runs in the first inning of the second game as Nick Schemenauer homered and Luke Jacobson drove in five.
May 4: Lona Cook, Lindsay Rosenow and Laura Leland combined to toss two no-hitters for the Chi-Hi softball team in a pair of victories over River Falls. Cook struck out 13 of 16 batters faced and allowed just one walk in the first game before Rosenow and Leland teamed up for a no-hitter in game two. The Chi-Hi offense scored a combined 34 runs in the two games.
May 7: Steve Fetterly delivered the go-ahead hit for the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks as they opened the season with a 7-5 win over Tilden. Tetterly had two hits and three runs batted in while Jordan Hedrington homered for Chippewa. Craig Frenette blasted a home run for the Tigers while Rick Baier had two hits and two runs batted in.
30 Years Ago (1990)
May 3: Amy Van Ert threw four no-hit innings before returning in the fifth inning to preserve a 15-5 victory for the Stanley-Boyd softball team over Cornell in Cloverbelt play.
May 4: Veronica Wry tossed a five-inning no-hitter for the Gilman softball team as the Pirates earned an 18-3 victory over Cornell. Jodi Skabroud was 3-for-5 for the Pirates while Tricia Alhers and Wry each had two hits.
May 4: The Cadott boys and Stanley-Boyd girls track and field teams won the 15th annual Chieftain Invitational at Osseo-Fairchild. Scott Irwin won two events and anchored the winning 1,600 relay and was named the meet’s MVP Field Performer. Wendy Licht paced the Oriole girls with wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs while the Stanley-Boyd 1,600 and 3,200 relays also were first. Licht was the meet’s MVP track performer with Cadott’s Tricia Crank earning MVP honors for field events.
May 8: The Chi-Hi boys and girls track and field teams were both victorious in team action at the Chippewa Falls Invitational. The boys ran away to the win with 163 points, well in front of Rice Lake (77) in second while the girls edged Rice Lake by one half of a point (112.5-112) for the win.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!