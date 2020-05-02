Looking Back (May 2-8): Walk-off winners easy to find

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Looking Back is a new weekly series from The Chippewa Herald, taking a peak at the goings on in the Chippewa County sports world during this week one, five, 10, 20 and 30 years ago.

One Year Ago (2019)

May 2: The Chi-Hi baseball team scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to help rally past Eau Claire Memorial 4-3 at Carson Park. Nate Hayes’ 2-run double in the seventh put his team ahead and he later scored to put the Cardinals in front before the Old Abes closed to within one and stranded the tying run on third base.

May 7: McDonell/Regis’ Adam Waldusky earned medalist honors at a Cloverbelt Conference boys golf meet at Meadowview Golf Course in Owen. Waldusky shot a 37, one stroke better than Neillsville/Loyal’s Jared Weber and Quinn Brussow for the top spot.